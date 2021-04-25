Copy Link Here : https://greatfull.readbooks.link/1908117095-[PDF-BOOK]-Chasing-the-Morning-Sun:-Flying-Solo-'Round-the-World-in-a-Homebuilt-Aircraft:-The-Ultimate-Adventure-.pdf The true account of the 2017-2018 solo non-stop circumnavigation by Jerome Rand aboard the Westsail 32 "Mighty Sparrow". A testament to endurance and adventure, this memoir recounts what life is like aboard a small sailboat during a 271 day voyage around the globe, alone and without stopping. One of the greatest challenges of both body and mind, the author will take you onboard during the good times and the bad. As one of only a handful of people to have ever succeed in such a small boat, this story is truly the adventure of a lifetime.