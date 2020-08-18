Successfully reported this slideshow.
MUHAMMAD ZAHIRUL HISYAM BIN HELME 50225220195 ASSIGNMENT 3 MACHINE SHOP WORK (OPERATION ON THE LATHE)
First check the rough stock against the drawing to make sure its proper size.
First step is to cut a true finish on the face the gear blank.
Second step is drilling a hole.
3rd step is a trial boring cut is made to get the correct taper.
4th step another trial boring cut to establishes the correct taper.
5th step bring the taper down to the rough size. 6th step is reaming operation finishes the taper to exact size.
Used 4 jaw independent chuck because it will hold the stock securely. The stock is centred approximately by checking with ...
For the facing and truing cut a right hand facing tool is needed for this operation notice the position of the cutting edg...
Check the drawing for taper size and select the drill that is smaller than the small end of the taper.
Cut a guide hole at the centre of the stock.
Then drill fed into the centre hole ad start to drill. Drop some cutting oil as a lubricate to easy motion.
To make an internal taper accurately, the taper attachment is used. And it has compound slide than is fastened to the lath...
Taper of one and one-half inches per foot the taper attachment must be set to this specification the slide is set to 11/2 ...
Next step is actual boring, and the cut is made to established the angle and the depth of the cut is set by turning the co...
After a light trial cut is made, the taper hole is cleaned and check to see the angle is correct and the plug gauge is a t...
The final cut with a boring tool is made and check again with plug gauge as shown and its fits snugly.
Reamer is used for the finishing cut of fire thousands this is one method of reaming.
The reamer requires lubrication cutting ill is used to prevent damage, the reamer is never force into the hole reaming and...
Insert the plug gauge and the reamer must never be turned backwards in the hole and the taper plug fits perfectly and the ...
Operation on the lathe
