Comunicación corporativa. power point guillen

  1. 1. Comunicación corporativa INTEGRANTE: DANIELA GUILLEN C.I.: V.- 25.240.777 PROF.: HERA YASMINA CÁTEDRA: COMUNICACIÓN CORPORATIVA SECCIÓN: M717 UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE – RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURÍDICAS Y POLÍTICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO
  2. 2. Comunicación corporativa En la actualidad se ha convertido en uno de los elementos estratégicos mas importantes de las organizaciones para lograr los objetivos finales que han propuesto “es la totalidad de los recursos de comunicación de los que dispone una organización para llegar a su publica”
  3. 3. Premisas Toda comunicación es una organización es toda la actividad cotidiana de una empresa “desde sus productos y servicios, hasta el comportamiento de sus miembros, son aspectos que le dan el que hablar de la organización.
  4. 4. Generador de expectativa Toda las actividades de comunicación que haga la organización estarán manifestadas en lo que se puede esperara de la organización y esto se hará con una satisfacción en función con correlación de : 1. Conducta de la organización 2. Expectativa genera por la comunicación 3. Necesidades y deseos reales del publico
  5. 5. Integrada Si se conoce que hay muchos aspectos que comunican a la organización debemos planear y organizar de una forma mas metódica para que exista una coherencia, un apoyo y reafirmación mutua entre los diferentes sectores de la organización.
  6. 6. Acción comunicativa Es lo que empresa dice de ella misma “el hacer saber” los mensajes que hace la organización para la organización; 1. Comunicación interna (con los empleados) 2. Comunicación comercial (consumidores e influyentes) 3. Comunicación integrada (Los que hacen los productos Proveedores y distribuidores) 4. Comunicación institucional (publico del entorno social)
  7. 7. Conducta corporativa Es la conducta de la organización sobre la empresa y el comunicado de una empresa y de la empresa el comunicado; 1. Conducta interna (La forma como la empresa, se comporta con sus miembros 2. Conducta comercial (a toda actividad cotidiana que hace una empresa como sujeto comercial) 3. Comunicación interna (vinculada al comportamiento social de la empresa)

