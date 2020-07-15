Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr.Esther Rakel, M.Sc (N), PhD Dean cum Principal, Ganga College of Nursing , Coimbatore.
ROLE OF MIDWIVES IN LABOUR : BREADTH OF VIEW DR.ESTHER JOHN DEAM CUM PRINCIPAL GANGA COLLEGE OF NURSING COIMBATORE.
“WITH WOMAN”
A MIDWIFE IS A PERSON WHO, HAVING BEEN REGULARLY ADMITTED TO A MIDWIFERY EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMME, DULY RECOGNIZED IN THE COU...
MIDWIFE……. AN ACCREDITED HEALTH PROFESSIONALS WHO HAS BEEN EDUCATED AND TRAINED TO ACHIEVE PROFICIENCY IN THE SKILLS NEEDE...
OLDER, EXPERIENCED FEMALE IN FAMILY OR COMMUNITY APPRENTICE-TRAINED IN ANCIENT PERIODS……
RELIGIOUS VIEW….. BLESSED WOMENS – SHIPRAH & PUAH GENESIS- 35: 17 EXODUS- 1:15-17
• HIGHLY EDUCATED PROFESSIONALS • WORK COLLABORATIVELY WITH PHYSICIANS MORDEN MIDWIFE - CERTIFIED NURSE MIDWIVES …..
MIDWIVES ARE A MORDEN SUCCESS STORY BUILT ON AN ANCIENT COMMITMENT MIDWIFE…….
MIDWIVES……. MATERNITY WOMEN CARE GYNAECOLOGY
NURSING MAY OR MAY NOT BE A PREREQUISITE BSc (N) – part of curriculum Registered Midwife
COUNTRIES HAVE THEIR OWN SPECIFIC REQUIREMENT SCOPE OF PRACTICE MAY VARY
SKILLED BIRTH ATTENDANTS (SBA)
MMR & IMR GOVERNMENT OF INDIA HAS A COMMITMENT UNDER NPP NRHM RCH-I TO ENSURE UNIVERSAL COVERAGE O F ALL BIRTHS WITH SKILL...
COMMUNICATE EFFECTIVELY TO PROVIDE HOLISTIC''WOMEN CENTERED CARE ''. MAKE ARRANGEMENTS FOR EFFECTIVE REFERRAL. MONITOR THE...
EDUCATE AND ASSIST PREGNANT WOMEN AND THEIR FAMILIES ABOUT BIRTH PLAN PROVIDE POST NATAL CARE TO WOMEN AND THEIR NEWBORN P...
PERMITTED TO USE UTEROTONIC DRUGS FOR THE PREVENTION OF PPH USE CERTAIN DRUGS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS TO STABILIZE THE PAT...
MIDWIFERY MODEL HIGH TOUCH LOW TECH CNM’S
MIDWIVES PROVIDES… EXCELLENT OUTCOMES SATISFIED PATIENTS VALUE ADDED SERVICES
MIDWIVES PROVIDES… QUALITY CARE ACCESSIBLE CARE COST EFFECTIVE PROFESSIONAL CARE
SKILLS REQUIRED FOR MIDWIVES…..
SKILLS REQUIRED FOR MIDWIVES….. AN UNDERSTANDING AND CARNG ATTITUDE
SKILLS REQUIRED FOR MIDWIVES….. UNDERSTANDING PEOPLE FROM VARIOUS BACKGROUND
SKILLS REQUIRED FOR MIDWIVES….. EMOTIONAL & MENTAL STRENGTH
SKILLS REQUIRED FOR MIDWIVES….. GOOD OBSERVATION SKILL
SKILLS REQUIRED FOR MIDWIVES….. AN ABILITY TO ACT ON OWN INITIATIVE
SKILLS REQUIRED FOR MIDWIVES….. AN UNDERSTANDING AND CARNG ATTITUDE MATURITY PATIENCE
SKILLS REQUIRED FOR MIDWIVES….. AUTHORITIVE, ACCOUNTABLE, RESPONSIBLE & ANSWERABLE
SKILLS REQUIRED FOR MIDWIVES….. RAPID ASSESSMENT
SKILLS REQUIRED FOR MIDWIVES….. ABLE TO DO MULTI TASKING
SKILLS REQUIRED FOR MIDWIVES….. BE CALM IN STRESSFUL SITUATION
SKILLS REQUIRED FOR MIDWIVES….. LISTENING SKILL
SKILLS REQUIRED FOR MIDWIVES….. GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILL
SKILLS REQUIRED FOR MIDWIVES….. AS A MIDWIFE, YOU ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN PREPARED FOR WORKING LONG HOURS…
SKILLS REQUIRED FOR MIDWIVES….. NON CLINICAL SKILLS…. NEGOTIATION SKILL GOOD REPORTING & RECORDING
SKILLS REQUIRED FOR MIDWIVES….. SENSITIZING ALLIED PROFESSIONALS & POLICY MAKERS
SKILLS REQUIRED FOR MIDWIVES….. HEALTH COUNSELLING
CHILD BIRTH CHILDBIRTH IS MORE THAN THE ACT OF GIVING BIRTH
CHILD BIRTH FOR A WOMAN CHILD BIRTH IS A CONTINOUS PROCESS, FROM CONCEPTION THROUGH PREGANACY, LABOUR, BIRTH AND BEYOND
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES DIAGNOSE PREGNANCY AND MONITOR NORMAL PREGNANCY
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES GIVE THE NECESSARY SUPERVISION, CARE AND ADVICE TO PREGNANT WOMEN THROUGH COMPLETE PHASE OF THEI...
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES PROVIDE COMPREHENSIVE CARE,INCLUDING SCREENING TEST IN THE HOSPITAL,COMMUNITY.
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES DETECT LABOR SYMPTOMS IN WOMAN AND PROVIDE APPROPRIATE NURSING CARE
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES ASSIST THE MOTHER IN GIVING CHILD BIRTH.
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES CHECK CERVIX DILATION AND COUNT CONTRACTIONS TO DETECT PREGNANCY IN WOMEN
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES TO CONDUCT DELIVERIES ON HER OWN RESPONSIBILITY AND TO CARE FOR THE MOTHER AND THE NEW BORN
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES CARE FOR MOTHER AND FETUS DURING LABOUR
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES MANAGE COMPLICATIONS IN PREGNANCY AND CHILDBIRTH, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PRINCIPLES OF BASIC EME...
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES CONTACT A MEDICAL PRACTITIONER WHERE A DEVIATION FROM THE NORM IS OUTSIDE HER SPHERE OF PRACTICE
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES IDENTIFY HIGH RISK PREGNANCIES AND MAKING REFERRALS TO DOCTORS .
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES PROVIDE SUPPORT AND ADVICE FOLLOWING MISCARRIAGE, TERMINATION,STILLBIRTH,NEONATAL ABNORMALITY AN...
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES EXAMINE AND CARE FOR THE NEW BORN BABY- IMMEDIATE RESUSCITATION IF NEEDED
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES CHECK BABY’S CONDITION WHILE IN LABOR USING FETAL MONITOR OR DOPLLER
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES CHECK DAILY CARE OF THE BABY INCLUDING FEEDING, BATHING AND MAKING UP FEEDS.
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES CARE AND MONITOR THE PROGRESS OF MOTHER/BABY IN THE POSTNATAL PERIOD
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES HELP TO DECREASE MMR AND PREGNANCY RELATED SUFFERINGS. SUPERVISE THE PROVISION OF PRIMARY HEALTH...
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES PROVIDE ALL NON-SURGICAL METHODS OF FAMILY PLANNING AND COUNSELLING FOR SURGICAL METHODS. EDUCAT...
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES A MIDWIFE PROVIDES SOUND FAMILY PLANNING ADVICE AND INFORMATION- FERTILITY REOCCURING DAY-21
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES ADHERING WITH THE PROTOCOLS, NORMS, RULES AND REGULATIONS IN ORDER TO MAINTAIN COMPLETE MEDICAL ...
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES CHECKING THE STOCK ON REGULAR BASIS FOR MAINTAINING THE INVENTORY LEVEL, AND PLACINGORDERS IF RE...
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES CONDUCTING RESEARCH FOR IMPROVING THE NURSING PRACTICES AND HEALTHCARE OUTCOMES
WORKING ENVIRONMENT OF A MIDWIFE….. HAS COMPLEXICITIES AND MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES
WORKING ENVIRONMENT OF A MIDWIFE….. IT IS A CHALLENGING VOCATION THAT DEMANDS VERSATILITY AND ALERTNESS
WORKING ENVIRONMENT OF A MIDWIFE….. THEY ARE SUPPOSED TO WORK CLOSELY WITH THE ANTENATAL MOTHERS WITH INFECTIONS
WORKING ENVIRONMENT OF A MIDWIFE….. WORK FOR LONG HOURS
WORKING ENVIRONMENT OF A MIDWIFE….. WALKING IN A DAY = HOW MANY STEPS?????????
WORKING ENVIRONMENT OF A MIDWIFE….. 8 KILOMETER……
WHAT EXACTLY A MIDWIFE…. LEADER CARE GIVER COORDINATOR
WHAT EXACTLY A MIDWIFE…. EDUCATOR COMMUNICATOR MANAGER
WHAT EXACTLY A MIDWIFE…. SUPERVISOR COUNSELLOR/ADVISOR RECORD KEEPER
WHAT EXACTLY A MIDWIFE…. TO PROMOTE QUALITY MATERNAL AND CHILD HEALTH CARE IN COMMUNITY
MIDWIVES - INDEPENDENT PRACTIONERS
INDEPENDENT MIDWIFERY PRACTICE PACKAGE 24/7 ACCESS TO MIDWIFE PROVIDE WOMAN CENTERED CARE
SOCIETY OF MIDWIVES IN INDIA
SOCIETY OF MIDWIVES IN INDIA APRIL 11TH
SOCIETY OF MIDWIVES IN INDIA MAY 5TH
CREATE ADVOCACY BY MOBILIZING NURSE MIDWIVES
NEW TRENDS IN MIDWIFERY PRACTICE POSITIONING PITOCIN PARTOGRAM USING OF THE GOOD PRACTICE
NEW TRENDS IN MIDWIFERY PRACTICE
FATHERS- PART OF A SOLUTION BETTER OUTCOME
FATHERS ARE PARTICULARLY OPEN AT THIS TIME TO INFORMATION , SUPPORT AND ADVICE
PERINATAL PERIOD- “GOLDEN OPPOURTINITY MOMENT” FOR INTERVENTION WITH FATHERS.
NEW TRENDS IN MIDWIFERY PRACTICE SKIN TO SKIN CONTACT LATE CALMING POST NATAL CARE
GOVERNMENT OF INDIA - PROGRAMMES JANANI SURAKSHA YOJANA (JSY) JANANI SHISHU SURAKSHA
GOVERNMENT OF INDIA - PROGRAMMES RASHTRIYA BAL SWASTHYA KARYAKARAM (RB SK) JANANI SHISHU SURAKSHA KARYAKRAM NAVJAAT SHISHU...
GOVERNMENT OF INDIA - PROGRAMMES RASHTRIYA KISHOR SURAKSHA KARYAKARAM(RKSK) WEEKLY IRON AND FOLIC ACID SUPPLEAMENTATION (W...
“SAVE ONE LIFE YOU ARE A HER, SAVE 1000 LIVES YOU ARE A NURSE”
P’s FOR GOOD OUTCOME
POWER - PRIMARY
POSITIONING OF THE MOTHER
PITOCIN
PROSTAGLANDINS
PARTOGRAM
PROVIDER – HEALTH CARE PERSONNEL
POLARITY
PERINEOTOMY
PASSENGER
PELVIS – PASSAGE WAY
PATHOLOGICAL RETRACTION RING
PLANETS
GANGA INSTITUTE OF HEALTH SCIENCES, COIMBATORE - 641022 THANK YOU
