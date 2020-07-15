Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dean cum Principal, Ganga College of Nursing , Coimbatore.
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
• Ms.vanaja 23 years old • After 24 days , diagnosed as SLE • Within a month …. 6 medical diagnoses
• Your email attachment can carry computer virus…. • Why not nurses ???
Bugs that cause illness can be found everywhere…
It is an application of scientific and epidemiological principles for infection prevention and reduction in rates of nosoc...
Universal Precautions are compromised in emergency situations
Infection control practices that are to be used with ALL PATIENTS during ALL CARE, to prevent and control transmission of ...
Patient to Worker Visitor Patient Worker to Worker Visitor Patient Visitor to Worker Visitor Patient
STANDARD PRECAUTIONS Apply To All Patients, As Anyone May Be Infected Or Colonized With A Transmissible Disease.
BASIC ELEMENTS RISK ASSESSMENT ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROLS PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE). HAND HYGIENE ADMINISTRATIVE CON...
RISK ASSESSMENT AND SCREENING A point-of-care risk assessment must be applied before every interaction with a mother or ne...
EXPOSURE OF HANDS – HAND WASH & WEAR GLOVES EXPOSURE OF CLOTHING OR FOREARMS - WEAR A GOWN HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS MUST ASSE...
RISK ASSESSMENT AND SCREENING Exposure To Mucous Membranes Of The Eyes, Nose, Mouth – WEAR A MASK AND EYE PROTECTION
HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS MUST ASSESS THEIR RISK OF EXPOSURE TO BODY SUBSTANCES - BLOOD - BODY FLUIDS, INCLUDING BREAST MILK S...
The single most effective way to reduce spread is ...
Hand washing Hand hygiene Soap vs. Sanitizer
• Education • Routine observation & feedback • Engineering controls • Location of hand basins • Possible, easy & convenien...
► Skin irritation / Allergy ► Inaccessible hand washing facilities ► Wearing gloves ► Too busy ► Being a physician ► Lack ...
► Adequate hand washing with water & soap requires 40–60 seconds ► Average time usually adopted by health-care workers is ...
IMPEDIMENTS OF HAND HYGIENE JEWELLERY - NAIL CONDITIONS - NAIL POLISH - ARTIFICIAL NAILS
JEWELLERY IS HARD TO CLEAN HIDES BACTERIA AND VIRUSES INCREASE THE RISK OF TEARS IN GLOVES CHIPPED NAIL POLISH OR NAIL P...
PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENTS
PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Is Worn To Prevent Transmission Of Microorganisms From P...
CAP GOGGLES MASK APRON BOOTS GLOVES
Reduce The Risk Of Transmission Of Infectious Agents Patient To Health Care Worker Or Health Care Workers To Patient. Pati...
Gown Mask Goggles Gloves
Gloves Goggles Gown Mask
How to Safely Use PPE  Keep gloved hands away from face  Avoid touching or adjusting other PPE  Remove gloves if they b...
“Contaminated” and “Clean” Areas of PPE Contaminated – outside front • Areas of PPE that have or are likely to have been ...
Unfasten ties Peel gown away from neck and shoulder Turn contaminated outside toward the inside Fold or roll into a bu...
Untie the bottom, then top, tie Remove from face Discard
MASK Mask while being worn. Hang around the neck. Fold mask or store in a pocket. Re-use mask. Put on mask immediatel...
Aerobic bacteria such as Streptococcus species— normal flora of the human nasal cavity—can pass into the bloodstream of th...
• Single ply • Two ply • Three ply
It should not be hanging around the neck
GLOVES Handling blood and body fluids Touching potentially infectious tissuses DIAPER CHANGES Performing instrument proces...
• Highly effective physical barrier • Protect provider and patient
 Latex can cause allergies in some healthcare workers and patients  latex free gloves
EYE PROTECTION EYE PROTECTION IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE ACTIVITY DISCARD AFTER USE OR DISINFECT IT PROPERLY SHOULD COMFORTABL...
Preparation Of The Skin
• 4% Chlorhexidine gluconate • Chlorhexidine gluconate with cetrimide • Betadine • Alcohol based antiseptics • Do not use ...
(1) 4% Chlorhexidine gluconate is inactivated by soaps and shampoos. The patient must make sure the soap and shampoo is th...
• It is recommended that an electric clipper be used. • The second choice for hair removal is a depilatory cream; Hair rem...
Preparation of the perineum • Should be washed with soap and water • Should not be shaved • Hair may be clipped
Oxytocin Beta endorphin PG
Darkness and dimmable light spurs the body to produce melatonin- increases the production of oxytocin
Light Affects Both The Host Response And The Virulence Of Some Pathogens.
 The continuous pressure stimulation of skin by the Warm water.  Stand up shower
 53.5% of deliveries are attended by untrained functionaries  0.2% in kerala….
Affects Next child Enemy or evil spirit from seizing it Longevity of the child Child to establish a spiritual connection
 After the cord is cut…. On the cut section  Face powder or Ash powder
• Alcohol has been shown to delay the umbilical cord falling off, • does not effect the rate of infection. • Just leave th...
• Immediate Postnatal peroid • wound at placental site • discharge smells very bad with large blood clot,,,, Are Tampons S...
S.NO AREA SPACE 1. Examinaton room 100 sq.ft 2. Sterlzation/ Instruments 200 sq.ft 3. Labour room 200 sq.ft 4. Labour ward...
 Reduce the risk of contaminating the surgical/procedur site  Maintain the sterility of instruments How to create? Steri...
 Air Changes Per Hour ◦ The minimum total air changes should be 20 & minimum 4 exchanges should be fresh air component. ...
Removal of air through the exhaust vents remove airborne microorganisms to help control infection.
Simple Measures Can Be Effective!
Temperature & Humidity • Temperature should be 21C +/_ 3 deg C inside the OT • Humidity 20 – 60 %.
• Proper Air Quality: Filtration, humidity and temperature should be carefully maintained. • Proper Air Volume Changes: Th...
Routine Air Sampling No recommendation is offered regarding routine microbiologic air sampling before, during, or after co...
Labouring in birth pool Water birth means sitting, pushing, and delivering in a tub.
• "Babies are genetically and physiologically programmed to take their first breaths of air, not water, within seconds of ...
It is proven that more bacteria are found in birthing tubs than in birthing beds.
Good surgical technique
Attention to bleeding Gentle tissue handling Duration of surgery/procedure Good surgical assitance
Minimize the number of staff in procedure areas Maintain a sterile field during surgical procedure Handling contaminated s...
When?  Intrauterine procedures where contamination by vaginal flora is unavoidable  MRP  IPV  Bimanual compression of ...
ACCORDING TO PIDAC RECOMMENDATIONS CLEAN LABOUR AND BIRTHING ROOMS AFTER EACH PATIENT CLEAN WELL BABY OBSERVATION AREAS DA...
ACCORDING TO PIDAC RECOMMENDATIONS Clean mother’s room at least once daily AND additionally as required. Clean isolettes/ ...
ISOLETTES AND WARMERS All Detachable Parts Should Be Removed And Scrubbed. Fan Should Be Cleaned And Disinfected The Ai...
ISOLETTES AND WARMERS Mattresses Should Be Replaced When The Surface Covering Is Broken.  Isolette Portholes, Cuffs And ...
MILK PREPARATION AREAS SHOULD BE SEPARATE AND NOT USED FOR OTHER PURPOSES. MUST BE CLEANED DAILY AND BETWEEN THE PREPARATI...
MILK PREPARATION AREAS REFRIGERATORS AND FREEZERS USED FOR BREAST MILK SHOULD HAVE A REGULAR CLEANING SCHEDULE MUST NOT BE...
MILK PREPARATION AREAS REFRIGERATORS AND FREEZERS USED FOR BREAST MILK SHOULD HAVE A REGULAR CLEANING SCHEDULE MUST NOT BE...
CLEANING & DISINFECTING PRODUCTS - LINEN Newborn care items should be cleanable or disposable. Items that are laundered ...
 Clean linen- Clean trolleys  Soiled linen-Red bags  Properly maintained to prevent leakage & spilling  Employees-prot...
Soiled linen disinfected with hypochlorite solution before it’s put into regular washing
CLEANING & DISINFECTING PRODUCTS - LINEN HIGH TEMPERATURE LOW TEMPERATURE (<70 C) Water Is Used For Laundry Cycles, Deterg...
COMMUNAL AREAS – Low level disinfectant PATIENT CARE AREAS –High level disinfectant HIGH RISK AREAS – specific disinfectan...
 Carbolization  Double Washing  Decontamination of Patients utensils  Remove all Equipments and furnitures  Clean usi...
MEDICAL EQUIPMENTS CLEANING  Thermometer- Single Use  Stethoscope- Alcohol swab  Nasal prongs- Alcohol swab  Oxygen ma...
 Ambu bag- Soap & water  Medicine container- Soap & water  Laryngoscope- Blade: soap & water  Handle: Alcohol swab  S...
SHARPS PRECAUTION
 Needlestick and Sharp Injuries (NSIs) are accidental skin penetrating wounds caused by sharp instruments in a medical se...
Attitude
Stress Lack of time
Carelessnes s Lack of knowledge
◦ Hepatitis B virus (HBV) ◦ Hepatitis C virus (HCV) ◦ Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) 11 8
 Other hepatitis viruses  Cytomegalovirus (CMV)  Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)  Parvovirus  Treponema pallidum (syphilis) ...
 Information & training  Recommended guidelines  Banning recapping  Safe recapping procedures
 Improved equipment design  Effective disposal systems  Using personal protective equipment  Vaccination
• Sharps are disposed of at the point of use. • Sharps boxes are signed on assembly and disposal. • Sharps are stored safe...
• Syringes or needles are not dismantled by hand and are disposed of as a single unit. • Handling is kept to a minimum
Needle-free Liquid Jet Injections Needle-free Intravenous Medication Systems
¾ of container filled with sodium hypochlorite Biohazardous mark prompt emptying
EXPIRATION TIME FOR MEDICATIONS Medications Should Be Drawn - Time Of Administration. Opened Single-dose Ampoules Must B...
HEALTHY TERM NEWBORN ENCOURAGE ROOMING- IN SUFFICIENT SPACE - AT LEAST TWO METRES BETWEEN EACH MOTHER/ NEWBORN SPACE.
PRETERM NEWBORN EACH NEWBORN SPACE TO CONTAIN AT LEAST 11.2 SQUARE METRES (120 SQUARE FEET) OF CLEAR FLOOR SPACE, EXCLUDIN...
1. Birthing Rooms: - Personnel will abide by the visitation regulations. - Visitors should report to the nurses when a pat...
FAMILIES & VISITORS SAFE & FLEXIBLE VISITATION POLICY LIMIT THE VISITORS. DON’T ALLOW INFECTIOUS VISITORS
ADDITIONAL PRECAUTIONS IN PERINATOLOGY ADDITIONAL PRE CAUTIONS CONTACT PRECAUTIONS DROPLET PRECAUTIONS AIRBORNE PRECAUTIONS
USED IN ADDITION TO ROUTINE PRACTICES FOR MICROORGANISMS WHERE CONTAMINATION OF THE ENVIRONMENT OR INTACT SKIN IS A PARTIC...
ISOLATION
INFECTION-CONTROL AND VENTILATION REQUIRMENT Types Of Isolation  Air Borne – Negative Pressure Isolation (Pulmonary TB) ...
RECOMMENDATIONS OF CONTACT PRECAUTIONS Spatial separation in room Hand hygiene Avoid self contami nation
RECOMMENDATIONS OF CONTACT PRECAUTIONS single room accommod ation for adults signage affixed to the door gloves for all ac...
DROPLETS PRECAUTIONS ADDITION TO ROUTINE PRACTICES FOR MOTHER OR NEWBORN KNOWN OR SUSPECTED OF HAVING AN INFECTION THAT CA...
RECOMMENDATIONS OF DROPLETS PRECAUTIONS . SINGLE ROOM ACCOMMODATI ON PREFERRED FOR MOTHERS SIGNAGE AFFIXED TO THE DOOR FAC...
AIRBORN PRECAUTIONS AIRBORNE TRANSMISSION OCCURS WHEN AIRBORNE PARTICLES REMAIN SUSPENDED IN THE AIR, TRAVEL ON AIR CURREN...
Organisms Liberated Talking 0-200 Coughing 0-3500 Sneezing 4500-1,000,000 Droplets can remain suspended in the air for hou...
 Covering mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing  Use tissues, use once and dispose into a rubbish bin  Perform hand ...
RECOMMENDATIONS OF AIRBORN PRECAUTIONS . RECOMMENDATIONS • Special Ventilation Systems And The Use Of Respirators. • Only ...
…….. becomes second nature
NURSING - A GOD GIVEN PROFESSION
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD

19 views

Published on

INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD

  1. 1. Dean cum Principal, Ganga College of Nursing , Coimbatore.
  2. 2. INFECTION CONTROL AND STANDARD PRECAUTIONS IN PERIPARTUM PERIOD
  3. 3. • Ms.vanaja 23 years old • After 24 days , diagnosed as SLE • Within a month …. 6 medical diagnoses
  4. 4. • Your email attachment can carry computer virus…. • Why not nurses ???
  5. 5. Bugs that cause illness can be found everywhere…
  6. 6. It is an application of scientific and epidemiological principles for infection prevention and reduction in rates of nosocomial infections. Infection Control
  7. 7. Universal Precautions are compromised in emergency situations
  8. 8. Infection control practices that are to be used with ALL PATIENTS during ALL CARE, to prevent and control transmission of micro-organisms in all health care settings.
  9. 9. Patient to Worker Visitor Patient Worker to Worker Visitor Patient Visitor to Worker Visitor Patient
  10. 10. STANDARD PRECAUTIONS Apply To All Patients, As Anyone May Be Infected Or Colonized With A Transmissible Disease.
  11. 11. BASIC ELEMENTS RISK ASSESSMENT ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROLS PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE). HAND HYGIENE ADMINISTRATIVE CONTROLS
  12. 12. RISK ASSESSMENT AND SCREENING A point-of-care risk assessment must be applied before every interaction with a mother or newborn, throughout the continuum of care.
  13. 13. EXPOSURE OF HANDS – HAND WASH & WEAR GLOVES EXPOSURE OF CLOTHING OR FOREARMS - WEAR A GOWN HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS MUST ASSESS THEIR RISK OF EXPOSURE TO BODY PARTS
  14. 14. RISK ASSESSMENT AND SCREENING Exposure To Mucous Membranes Of The Eyes, Nose, Mouth – WEAR A MASK AND EYE PROTECTION
  15. 15. HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS MUST ASSESS THEIR RISK OF EXPOSURE TO BODY SUBSTANCES - BLOOD - BODY FLUIDS, INCLUDING BREAST MILK SECRETIONS, INCLUDING VAGINAL SECRETIONS EXCRETIONS, INCLUDING MECONIUM
  16. 16. The single most effective way to reduce spread is ...
  17. 17. Hand washing Hand hygiene Soap vs. Sanitizer
  18. 18. • Education • Routine observation & feedback • Engineering controls • Location of hand basins • Possible, easy & convenient • Alcohol-based hand rubs available • Patient education Hand Washing: Tips for success “Improving Compliance with Hand Hygiene in Hospitals” Didier Pittet. Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology. Vol. 21 No. 6 Page 381
  19. 19. ► Skin irritation / Allergy ► Inaccessible hand washing facilities ► Wearing gloves ► Too busy ► Being a physician ► Lack of hand hygiene promotion ► Lack of role model “Improving Compliance with Hand Hygiene in Hospitals” Didier Pittet. Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology. Vol. 21 No. 6 Page 381
  20. 20. ► Adequate hand washing with water & soap requires 40–60 seconds ► Average time usually adopted by health-care workers is < 10 seconds
  21. 21. IMPEDIMENTS OF HAND HYGIENE JEWELLERY - NAIL CONDITIONS - NAIL POLISH - ARTIFICIAL NAILS
  22. 22. JEWELLERY IS HARD TO CLEAN HIDES BACTERIA AND VIRUSES INCREASE THE RISK OF TEARS IN GLOVES CHIPPED NAIL POLISH OR NAIL POLISH WORN LONGER THAN 4 DAYS CAN HARBOUR MICROORGANISMS. ACRYLIC NAILS HARBOUR MICROORGANISMS  MORE DIFFICULT TO CLEAN TRANSFER OF MICROORGANISMS SUCH AS PSEUDOMONAS SPECIES, KLEBSIELLA PNEUMONIAE
  23. 23. PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENTS
  24. 24. PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Is Worn To Prevent Transmission Of Microorganisms From Patient-to-patient, From Patient-to-staff And From Staff-to-patient, By Placing A Barrier Between A Potential Source Of Infection And One’s Own Mucous Membranes, Airways, Skin And Clothing.
  25. 25. CAP GOGGLES MASK APRON BOOTS GLOVES
  26. 26. Reduce The Risk Of Transmission Of Infectious Agents Patient To Health Care Worker Or Health Care Workers To Patient. Patient To Patient
  27. 27. Gown Mask Goggles Gloves
  28. 28. Gloves Goggles Gown Mask
  29. 29. How to Safely Use PPE  Keep gloved hands away from face  Avoid touching or adjusting other PPE  Remove gloves if they become torn; perform hand hygiene before donning new gloves  Limit surfaces and items touched
  30. 30. “Contaminated” and “Clean” Areas of PPE Contaminated – outside front • Areas of PPE that have or are likely to have been in contact with body sites, materials, or environmental surfaces where the infectious organism may reside Clean – inside, outside back, ties on head and back • Areas of PPE that are not likely to have been in contact with the infectious organism
  31. 31. Unfasten ties Peel gown away from neck and shoulder Turn contaminated outside toward the inside Fold or roll into a bundle
  32. 32. Untie the bottom, then top, tie Remove from face Discard
  33. 33. MASK Mask while being worn. Hang around the neck. Fold mask or store in a pocket. Re-use mask. Put on mask immediately before the activity. Secure mask over the nose and mouth. Change mask if it becomes wet. DO’S DONT’S
  34. 34. Aerobic bacteria such as Streptococcus species— normal flora of the human nasal cavity—can pass into the bloodstream of the patient as a result of the staff nurse sneezing or even breathing. …
  35. 35. • Single ply • Two ply • Three ply
  36. 36. It should not be hanging around the neck
  37. 37. GLOVES Handling blood and body fluids Touching potentially infectious tissuses DIAPER CHANGES Performing instrument processing duties CONTAMINATED HANDLING
  38. 38. • Highly effective physical barrier • Protect provider and patient
  39. 39.  Latex can cause allergies in some healthcare workers and patients  latex free gloves
  40. 40. EYE PROTECTION EYE PROTECTION IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE ACTIVITY DISCARD AFTER USE OR DISINFECT IT PROPERLY SHOULD COMFORTABLE SHOULD NOT INTERFERE WITH VISION FITS SECURELY
  41. 41. Preparation Of The Skin
  42. 42. • 4% Chlorhexidine gluconate • Chlorhexidine gluconate with cetrimide • Betadine • Alcohol based antiseptics • Do not use to prepare vagina, cervix & perineum
  43. 43. (1) 4% Chlorhexidine gluconate is inactivated by soaps and shampoos. The patient must make sure the soap and shampoo is thoroughly rinsed off prior to using CHG. (2) CHG is an eye irritant and can burn the corneas as well as being ototoxic. The patient should be instructed to be very careful and to keep CHG from entering eyes and ears.
  44. 44. • It is recommended that an electric clipper be used. • The second choice for hair removal is a depilatory cream; Hair removal
  45. 45. Preparation of the perineum • Should be washed with soap and water • Should not be shaved • Hair may be clipped
  46. 46. Oxytocin Beta endorphin PG
  47. 47. Darkness and dimmable light spurs the body to produce melatonin- increases the production of oxytocin
  48. 48. Light Affects Both The Host Response And The Virulence Of Some Pathogens.
  49. 49.  The continuous pressure stimulation of skin by the Warm water.  Stand up shower
  50. 50.  53.5% of deliveries are attended by untrained functionaries  0.2% in kerala….
  51. 51. Affects Next child Enemy or evil spirit from seizing it Longevity of the child Child to establish a spiritual connection
  52. 52.  After the cord is cut…. On the cut section  Face powder or Ash powder
  53. 53. • Alcohol has been shown to delay the umbilical cord falling off, • does not effect the rate of infection. • Just leave the cord alone, and try to keep it uncovered as much as possible
  54. 54. • Immediate Postnatal peroid • wound at placental site • discharge smells very bad with large blood clot,,,, Are Tampons Safe to Use?
  55. 55. S.NO AREA SPACE 1. Examinaton room 100 sq.ft 2. Sterlzation/ Instruments 200 sq.ft 3. Labour room 200 sq.ft 4. Labour ward 200 sq.ft 5. Attached bathroom & toilet 100 sq.ft 6. OT for Cesarean 200 sq.ft
  56. 56.  Reduce the risk of contaminating the surgical/procedur site  Maintain the sterility of instruments How to create? Sterile towels & surgidrapes
  57. 57.  Air Changes Per Hour ◦ The minimum total air changes should be 20 & minimum 4 exchanges should be fresh air component.  HEPA Filters ◦ HEPA Filter : High Efficiency Particulate Arrestance filters to augment removal of respirable particles in the air. ◦ Efficiency range of 300--800 ft3/min
  58. 58. Removal of air through the exhaust vents remove airborne microorganisms to help control infection.
  59. 59. Simple Measures Can Be Effective!
  60. 60. Temperature & Humidity • Temperature should be 21C +/_ 3 deg C inside the OT • Humidity 20 – 60 %.
  61. 61. • Proper Air Quality: Filtration, humidity and temperature should be carefully maintained. • Proper Air Volume Changes: The recommended air volume to and from the surgical suite is 25 volume changes per hour. • Proper Air Flow Direction: Even opening doors and personnel moving about the room can cause turbulence that stirs up previously settled particles.
  62. 62. Routine Air Sampling No recommendation is offered regarding routine microbiologic air sampling before, during, or after construction, or before or during occupancy of areas
  63. 63. Labouring in birth pool Water birth means sitting, pushing, and delivering in a tub.
  64. 64. • "Babies are genetically and physiologically programmed to take their first breaths of air, not water, within seconds of their head being delivered." • Tearing of the Umbilical Cord • Pneumonia Risk for infection.
  65. 65. It is proven that more bacteria are found in birthing tubs than in birthing beds.
  66. 66. Good surgical technique
  67. 67. Attention to bleeding Gentle tissue handling Duration of surgery/procedure Good surgical assitance
  68. 68. Minimize the number of staff in procedure areas Maintain a sterile field during surgical procedure Handling contaminated surfaces safely Proper disposal of waste Proper disposal of placenta
  69. 69. When?  Intrauterine procedures where contamination by vaginal flora is unavoidable  MRP  IPV  Bimanual compression of uterus  Correction of uterus inversion  LSCS
  70. 70. ACCORDING TO PIDAC RECOMMENDATIONS CLEAN LABOUR AND BIRTHING ROOMS AFTER EACH PATIENT CLEAN WELL BABY OBSERVATION AREAS DAILY CLEAN NICU AT LEAST TWICE PER DAY AND ADDITIONALLY AS REQUIRED.
  71. 71. ACCORDING TO PIDAC RECOMMENDATIONS Clean mother’s room at least once daily AND additionally as required. Clean isolettes/ warmers according to a schedule and after discharge clean transport equipment after each newborn transport.
  72. 72. ISOLETTES AND WARMERS All Detachable Parts Should Be Removed And Scrubbed. Fan Should Be Cleaned And Disinfected The Air Filter Should Be Maintained
  73. 73. ISOLETTES AND WARMERS Mattresses Should Be Replaced When The Surface Covering Is Broken.  Isolette Portholes, Cuffs And Sleeves Should Be Cleaned And Disinfected Frequently. Disposable Cuffs Should Be Replaced
  74. 74. MILK PREPARATION AREAS SHOULD BE SEPARATE AND NOT USED FOR OTHER PURPOSES. MUST BE CLEANED DAILY AND BETWEEN THE PREPARATIONS OF MILK FROM DIFFERENT MOTHERS.
  75. 75. MILK PREPARATION AREAS REFRIGERATORS AND FREEZERS USED FOR BREAST MILK SHOULD HAVE A REGULAR CLEANING SCHEDULE MUST NOT BE USED FOR PREPARING OR STORING OTHER ITEMS SUCH AS FOOD, SPECIMENS OR MEDICATIONS.
  76. 76. MILK PREPARATION AREAS REFRIGERATORS AND FREEZERS USED FOR BREAST MILK SHOULD HAVE A REGULAR CLEANING SCHEDULE MUST NOT BE USED FOR PREPARING OR STORING OTHER ITEMS SUCH AS FOOD, SPECIMENS OR MEDICATIONS.
  77. 77. CLEANING & DISINFECTING PRODUCTS - LINEN Newborn care items should be cleanable or disposable. Items that are laundered in-house must be laundered according to established standards. Clear Separation Of Clean And Soiled Laundry
  78. 78.  Clean linen- Clean trolleys  Soiled linen-Red bags  Properly maintained to prevent leakage & spilling  Employees-protective measures
  79. 79. Soiled linen disinfected with hypochlorite solution before it’s put into regular washing
  80. 80. CLEANING & DISINFECTING PRODUCTS - LINEN HIGH TEMPERATURE LOW TEMPERATURE (<70 C) Water Is Used For Laundry Cycles, Detergents Suitable -For A Complete Wash Cycle. Linen - (>71C) With A Hot Water Detergent For A Complete Wash Cycle (≥ 25 Minutes).
  81. 81. COMMUNAL AREAS – Low level disinfectant PATIENT CARE AREAS –High level disinfectant HIGH RISK AREAS – specific disinfectant for the purpose.
  82. 82.  Carbolization  Double Washing  Decontamination of Patients utensils  Remove all Equipments and furnitures  Clean using mopping with disinfectant solution  Ducts and filters are cleaned by bio department  Thorough surface cleaning  Ceiling and wall with Disinfectant
  83. 83. MEDICAL EQUIPMENTS CLEANING  Thermometer- Single Use  Stethoscope- Alcohol swab  Nasal prongs- Alcohol swab  Oxygen mask- Alcohol swab  BP cuff- Alcohol swab  Nebulizer set- Soap & water
  84. 84.  Ambu bag- Soap & water  Medicine container- Soap & water  Laryngoscope- Blade: soap & water  Handle: Alcohol swab  Sputum cup- soap & water + 1% sodium hypochlorite solution Suction bottle - soap & water + 1% sodium hypochlorite solution  Urine can - soap & water + 1% sodium hypochlorite solution  Bed pan - soap & water +1% sodium hypochlorite solution
  85. 85. SHARPS PRECAUTION
  86. 86.  Needlestick and Sharp Injuries (NSIs) are accidental skin penetrating wounds caused by sharp instruments in a medical setting.
  87. 87. Attitude
  88. 88. Stress Lack of time
  89. 89. Carelessnes s Lack of knowledge
  90. 90. ◦ Hepatitis B virus (HBV) ◦ Hepatitis C virus (HCV) ◦ Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) 11 8
  91. 91.  Other hepatitis viruses  Cytomegalovirus (CMV)  Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)  Parvovirus  Treponema pallidum (syphilis)  Yersinia  Plasmodium
  92. 92.  Information & training  Recommended guidelines  Banning recapping  Safe recapping procedures
  93. 93.  Improved equipment design  Effective disposal systems  Using personal protective equipment  Vaccination
  94. 94. • Sharps are disposed of at the point of use. • Sharps boxes are signed on assembly and disposal. • Sharps are stored safely away from the public and out of reach of children. • Staff are aware of inoculation injury policy.
  95. 95. • Syringes or needles are not dismantled by hand and are disposed of as a single unit. • Handling is kept to a minimum
  96. 96. Needle-free Liquid Jet Injections Needle-free Intravenous Medication Systems
  97. 97. ¾ of container filled with sodium hypochlorite Biohazardous mark prompt emptying
  98. 98. EXPIRATION TIME FOR MEDICATIONS Medications Should Be Drawn - Time Of Administration. Opened Single-dose Ampoules Must Be Immediately Discarded
  99. 99. HEALTHY TERM NEWBORN ENCOURAGE ROOMING- IN SUFFICIENT SPACE - AT LEAST TWO METRES BETWEEN EACH MOTHER/ NEWBORN SPACE.
  100. 100. PRETERM NEWBORN EACH NEWBORN SPACE TO CONTAIN AT LEAST 11.2 SQUARE METRES (120 SQUARE FEET) OF CLEAR FLOOR SPACE, EXCLUDING HAND WASHING STATIONS, COLUMNS AND AISLES. SHOULD BE AN AISLE - MINIMUM WIDTH OF 1.2 METRES (FOUR FEET) IN MULTIPLE BED ROOMS. ADJACENT AISLE OF NOT LESS THAN 2.4 METRES (EIGHT FEET) IN CLEAR AND UNOBSTRUCTED WIDTH FACILITIES FOR HAND WASHING IN EACH BED
  101. 101. 1. Birthing Rooms: - Personnel will abide by the visitation regulations. - Visitors should report to the nurses when a patient is on precautions. - Visitors are discouraged from visiting patients . 2. Operating Room: - Use Safe Zone sharp handing - No unauthorized person may go beyond the OR suite doors. - No greater than ten persons will be allowed in a single OR except in cases of multiple births, emergency situations.
  102. 102. FAMILIES & VISITORS SAFE & FLEXIBLE VISITATION POLICY LIMIT THE VISITORS. DON’T ALLOW INFECTIOUS VISITORS
  103. 103. ADDITIONAL PRECAUTIONS IN PERINATOLOGY ADDITIONAL PRE CAUTIONS CONTACT PRECAUTIONS DROPLET PRECAUTIONS AIRBORNE PRECAUTIONS
  104. 104. USED IN ADDITION TO ROUTINE PRACTICES FOR MICROORGANISMS WHERE CONTAMINATION OF THE ENVIRONMENT OR INTACT SKIN IS A PARTICULAR CONSIDERATION, SUCH AS MRSA AND VRE. CONTACT PRECAUTIONS • TRANSFERRED FROM PATIENT TO PATIENT VIA CONTAMINATED OBJECTS OR THE CONTAMINATED HANDS OF A HEALTH CARE PROVIDER DIRECT • TRANSMISSION THIS OCCURS WHEN AN INFECTIOUS AGENT IS TRANSMITTED VIA AN INTERMEDIATE OBJECT INDIREC T
  105. 105. ISOLATION
  106. 106. INFECTION-CONTROL AND VENTILATION REQUIRMENT Types Of Isolation  Air Borne – Negative Pressure Isolation (Pulmonary TB)  Contact – Positive Pressure Isolation(MDR, MRSA)  Droplet –Positive Pressure Isolation (Chicken Box ,Influenza, Flu,pertusis, Diphtheria)  Blood Borne - Positive Pressure ( HIV,HBsAG, HCV)
  107. 107. RECOMMENDATIONS OF CONTACT PRECAUTIONS Spatial separation in room Hand hygiene Avoid self contami nation
  108. 108. RECOMMENDATIONS OF CONTACT PRECAUTIONS single room accommod ation for adults signage affixed to the door gloves for all activities in the room cleaning and disinfection of equipment between uses possible restriction of visitors.
  109. 109. DROPLETS PRECAUTIONS ADDITION TO ROUTINE PRACTICES FOR MOTHER OR NEWBORN KNOWN OR SUSPECTED OF HAVING AN INFECTION THAT CAN BE TRANSMITTED BY LARGE RESPIRATORY DROPLETS. DROPLETS FORCIBLY EXPELLED FROM A COUGH OR SNEEZE TRAVEL FOR UP TO TWO METRES. . RESPIRATORY TRACT VIRUSES (E.G., ADENOVIRUS, INFLUENZA AND PARAINFLUENZA VIRUSES, RUBELLA, MUMPS AND BORDETELLA PERTUSSIS
  110. 110. RECOMMENDATIONS OF DROPLETS PRECAUTIONS . SINGLE ROOM ACCOMMODATI ON PREFERRED FOR MOTHERS SIGNAGE AFFIXED TO THE DOOR FACIAL PROTECTION WITHIN TWO METRES OF THE MOTHER/ NEWBORN POSSIBLE RESTRICTION OF VISITORS WEAR A MASK WHEN IT IS NECESSARY TO LEAVE THE ROOM RESPIRATORY HYGIENE/COUG H ETIQUETTE MAINTAIN PRECAUTIONS THROUGHOUT PERINATAL PERIOD COMMUNICATE PRECAUTION LEVEL
  111. 111. AIRBORN PRECAUTIONS AIRBORNE TRANSMISSION OCCURS WHEN AIRBORNE PARTICLES REMAIN SUSPENDED IN THE AIR, TRAVEL ON AIR CURRENTS AND ARE THEN INHALED BY OTHERS WHO ARE NEARBY. MICROORGANISMS TRANSMITTED BY THE AIRBORNE ROUTE ARE MYCOBACTERIUM TUBERCULOSIS (TB), VARICELLA VIRUS (CHICKENPOX VIRUS) AND MEASLES VIRUS.
  112. 112. Organisms Liberated Talking 0-200 Coughing 0-3500 Sneezing 4500-1,000,000 Droplets can remain suspended in the air for hours.
  113. 113.  Covering mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing  Use tissues, use once and dispose into a rubbish bin  Perform hand hygiene
  114. 114. RECOMMENDATIONS OF AIRBORN PRECAUTIONS . RECOMMENDATIONS • Special Ventilation Systems And The Use Of Respirators. • Only Immune Staff To Enter The Room AIRBORN • Prompt Isolation In Negative Pressure Airborne Infection Isolation Room • Routine Cleaning Of The Environment And Equipment PRECAUTIONS • Appropriate Treatment Of Mother/ Newborn, Where Applicable • Limiting Transport & Keep doors closed.
  115. 115. …….. becomes second nature
  116. 116. NURSING - A GOD GIVEN PROFESSION

×