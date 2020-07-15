Successfully reported this slideshow.
EMOTIONAL STRAIN: HANDLING MLC CASES DR.ESTHER JOHN, M.SC (N)., Ph.D. PRINCIPAL, GANGA COLLEGE OF NURSING, COIMBATORE
NATURE OF NURSING CARINGART AND SCIENCE CLIENT CENTERED
NATURE OF NURSING HOLISTIC APPROACH MIND SPIRIT BODYENVIRONMENT
PROBLEMS - AS A NURSE
SHORTAGE OF NURSES NON NURSING JOBS
FEAR OF FAILURE NON ASSERTIVE
DISLIKING THE SUPERIOR FEELING OF INADEQUACY
POOR STRESS COPING SKILLS STRESS
KNOWLEDGE EMPOWERS YOU
KNOWLEDGE ENHANCE PRACTICE
AVOIDS PROMPT PRACTICE AVOIDS EMOTIONAL STRAINS
UNDER THE AGE 30 - INTENSE LEVEL OF EMOTIONAL AGITATION. LESSER THE AGE – MORE THE STRESS
MEDICO LEGAL CASESAS A CASE OF INJURY OR AILMENT, ETC., IN WHICH INVESTIGATIONS BY THE LAW- ENFORCING AGENCIES ARE ESSENTI...
LEGAL DOCUMENTATION
LEGAL DOCUMENTATION NAME RANK NUMBER POLICE STATION IF ACCOMPANIED BY A POLICE OFFICER,
MEDICO LEGAL INJURY REPORT FULL NAME - SIGNATURE – CMO WITH STAMP RUBBER STAMP AS MLC TIME AND DATE OF EXAMINATION , CLEAR...
BEFORE EXAMINATION VERSION OF INCIDENT FROM THE PATIENT OR FROM THE INFORMANT
IF PATIENT IS IN CRITICAL STAGE, INJURY REPORT DETAILED INJURY REPORT - TREATING DOCTOR IN ICU CMO RECORD THE PATIENT STAT...
PRECAUTIONS CONSENT CONFIDENTIALITY COLLECTION & PRESERVATION OF SAMPLES
EXAMINATION GENERAL PHYSICAL EXAMINATION VITAL SIGNS TWO IDENTIFICATION MARKS
FIRST AID - WITHOUT DELAY. REFER - SPECIALIST CONSULTATION IF NEEDED. PRELIMINARY MEASURES
• ABRASION • CONTUSION • LACERATION TYPE OF INJURY • LENGTH • BREADTH • DEPTH NATURE OF WOUND • BONY POINT • ANATOMICAL LA...
MEDICO LEGAL INJURY FORM
IN CASE OF POISONING CASES, NATURE OF POSION SYMPTMOS EXPERIENCED INCIDENT VERSION PRELIMINARY TREATMENT PROGRESS OF ...
COLLECTION & PRESERVATION OF SAMPLES PRODUCTS OF GASTRIC LAVAGE BLOOD STAINED CLOTHS SEALED EVIDENCE
MEDICO LEGAL INJURY REPORTS – TRIPLICATE COPY ORIGINAL COPY TO POLICE STATION CARBON COPY FOR HOSPITAL RECORD THIRD COPY -...
DEATH SUMMARY DUPLICATE COPY SHOULD BE GIVEN TO POLICE STATION.
BROUGHT DEAD FOUND ALREADY DEAD ON ARRIVAL IN THE CASUALTY. INFORM POLICE
REGISTERED AS MEDICO-LEGAL IN THE CASUALTY COLLECTION OF THE DETAILS ABOUT THE DECEASED OBTAINED FROM THE PERSONS ACCOMPAN...
CASE SCENARIO
CASE SCENARIO - 1 70-year-old man who was brought dead and sent to the mortuary with a request merely to keep the body for...
THE POLICE NEEDTO BE INFORMED . "BROUGHT DEAD" MUST BE INFORMED TO THE POLICE, EVEN IF THEY HAD A DEATH CERTIFICATE. LE...
CASE SCENARIO - 2 80 YEAR OLD MAN WAS BROUGHT DEAD. HIS SON INFORMED THE PP THAT HIS FATHER HAD A SUDDEN CHEST PAIN AND HA...
THE POLICE NEEDTO BE INFORMED . BODY TOOK UP FOR POST MORTEM. CAUSE OF DEATH WAS DETERMINED TO BE STRANGULATION . THE ...
MEDICO LEGAL CASES - DISCHARGE IMMEDIATE INFORMATION BE SENT TO POLICE, IF A MLC PATIENT LEAVES OR ABSCONDS HOSPITAL AGAIN...
DISPOSAL OF BODIES IN MEDICO-LEGAL CASES
SHOULD SENT TO THE MORTUARY OF THE HOSPITAL HANDED OVER TO A POLICE OFFICER NOT LESS THAN THE RANK OF A.S.I FOR INQUEST DO...
DYING DECLARATION
“A statement written or verbal, made by a person who has since dying, as to the cause of his condition or as to any circum...
IF PERSON’S DEATH IS THE SUBJECT OF ENQUIRY MEDICAL OFFICER SHOULD INFORM THE MAGISTRATE SO THAT THE DYING DECLARATION OF ...
DYING DECLARATION
“FITNESS OF MIND” - SUMMONED TO THE COURT OF LAW. FITNESS OF MIND CONFIDENTIALITY LEGAL PROTECTION OF DATA
MEDICO LEGAL REPORTS DATE, TIME PLACE OF EXAMINATION NAME OF THE PERSON PERSON WHO BROUGHT THE CASE PERSON WHO IDENTIFIED ...
MEDICO LEGAL REPORTS DESCRIPTION OF INJURIES DESCRIPTION OF EXAMINATION DESCRIPTION OF FINDINGS DESCRIPTION OF OBSERVATION...
MEDICO LEGAL REPORTS NATURE OF INJURY WEAPON OR FORCE USED VITAL STATUS OF PATIENTS CHARACTERISTIC OF EXTERNAL INJURIES PO...
KEPT UNDER LOCK AND KEY, IN THE CUSTODY OF THE DOCTOR SEND TO RECORD ROOM. ONLY AUTHORIZED PERSON . PRESERVE IT SAFELY. CU...
KNOWLEDGE BRINGS PRACTICE BETTER
EMOTIONAL STRAIN OF NURSES
DISCOURAGE SADDENING EMOTIONAL EXHAUSTION EMOTIONS EXPERIENCED BY THE NURSES
EMOTIONS EXPERIENCED BY THE NURSES
COMPASSION FATIGUE COMBINATION OF PHYSICAL, EMOTIONAL, SPIRITUAL DEPLETION ASSOCIATED WITH CARING FOR PATIENTS IN SIGNIFIC...
PHYSICAL AND EMOTIONAL EXHAUSTION HELPING OR WANTING TO HELP THOSE WHO ARE IN NEED “THE COST OF CARING” COMPASSION FATIGUE
GRADUAL. REACTIONAL WITHDRAWAL EASILY RECOGNIZABLE PREVENTABLE SUDDEN, ACUTE ONSET RELATIONAL IMBALANCE OF EMPATHY...
WORKRELATED SYMPTOMS OF COMPASSION FATIGUE AVOIDANCE OR DREAD OF WORKING REDUCED EMPATHY FREQUENT USE OF SICK DAYS LAC...
EMOTIONAL SYMPTOMS OF COMPASSION FATIGUE ANXIETY MOOD SWINGS IRRITABILITY OVERSENSITIVITYRESTLESSNESS
DRUG ABUSE DEPRESSION LOSS OF OBJECTIVITY MEMORY ISSUES POOR CONCENTRATION, FOCUS, AND JUDGMENT ANGER AND RESENTMENT
PHYSICAL SYMPTOMS OF COMPASSION FATIGUE HEADACHES DIGESTIVE PROBLEMS: SLEEP DISTURBANCES: INABILITY TO SLEEP, INSOMNIA,...
FATIGUE CARDIAC SYMPTOMS: CHEST PAIN/PRESSURE, PALPITATIONS, TACHYCARDIA MUSCLE TENSION
SOCIAL SYMPTOMS OF COMPASSION FATIGUE UNRESPONSIVENESS LOSS OF INTEREST CALLOUSNESS ISOLATION INABILITY TO SHARE WITHDR...
SPIRITUAL SYMPTOMS OF COMPASSION FATIGUE DISINTEREST IN INTROSPECTION DECREASED IN DISCERNMENT LACK OF SPIRITUAL AWARENE...
PRINCIPLE TO FOLLOW KEEP THEIR LIFE AT WORK SEPARATE FROM THEIR LIFE AT HOME.
HOW TO PREVENT IT?
SET BOUNDARIES AT WORK PRACTICE SELF CARE
GET EDUCATED SET EMOTIONAL BOUNDARIES
ENHANCE THE MENTAL ABILITY IN MULTI TASKING NEGOTIATION SKILLS
ENGAGE IN OUTSIDE HOBBIES COLLEAGUESHIP
BOOST YOUR RESILIENCY USING POSITIVE STRATEGIES
RELAXATION TECHNIQUES TEAM BULDINGGROUP INTERACTION
PASTORAL CARE EXPERINCED NURSES CAN SERVE AS EMOTIONAL MENTORS
MAINTAIN SENSITIVITY WITHOUT CUSTOMIZATION
LEARN TO TAKE CRITICISM IN HEALTHY WAY
HAVE TIME TO TAKE CARE THEMSELVES
MUTUAL SUPPORT PHYSICAL EXERCISE BE HAPPY NEAT APPERANCE HOBBIES
TRAVEL CONFERENCE GROUP DISCUSSION
STUDYING AFTER A MASSIVE BURNS UNDERWENT MORE THAN 3 SURGERIES CONFIDENT ENOUGH TO FACE THE CHALLENGES OF LIFE
EVERYDAY, WE HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO IMPACT OTHERS.
NURSING - A GODSEND PROFESSION
EMOTIONAL STRAIN: HANDLING MLC CASES
EMOTIONAL STRAIN: HANDLING MLC CASES
EMOTIONAL STRAIN: HANDLING MLC CASES
EMOTIONAL STRAIN: HANDLING MLC CASES
×