Dr.Esther Rakel, M.Sc (N), PhD
EFFECTIVE CLINICAL TEACHING METHODS
CLINICAL TEACHING
INTRODUCTION Nursing ….. • Skill based professional discipline. Practice based professional discipline • Knowledge based p...
There is a deep gap between theory and practice
“ANY WEAPON IS A GOOD WEAPON AS LONG AS YOU CAN USE IT WITH SKILL.” SKILL ACQUISITION Knowledge is gained by learning; tru...
TYPES OF LEARNING
• INFORMATIVE • INSPIRATIONAL • INTEGRATED • EMPOWERMENT TYPES OF LEARNING
TEACHER WILL BE FACILITATOR AND CRITICAL REFLECTIVE ENCHANCER STUDENT WILL BE MEANING MAKER AND KNOWLEDGE CONSTRUCTOR
IDEAL LEARNING ENVIRONMENT SAFE ENVIRONMENT LOW STRESS
IDEAL LEARNING ENVIRONMENT FUN LEARNING MOTIVATING ENVIRONMENT
IDEAL LEARNING ENVIRONMENT ALLOWS PRACTICE ACCESSIBLE CONDUCIVE HEALTHY LEARNING
BE FAIR BE CONSISTENT BE UNDERSTANDING SUSTAINING SAFE LEARNING ENVIRONMENT
• RESPECT STUDENT’S TIME • BE COGNIZANT OF STUDENT’S OTHER RESPONSIBILITY • MAKE RELAVANT DISCUSSION • BALANCE PATIENT CAR...
• CLEARLY ARTICULATE EXPECTATIONS • ENCOURAGE STUDENTS TO TAKE RISKS • ENCOURAGE TEAM WORK • ENCOURAGE QUESTIONS SUSTAININ...
MATCH THE EDUCATIONAL GOALS TO THE SETTING OF THE LEARNERS EDUCATIONAL GOALS SETTING OF THE LEARNERS
Clinical Teaching is a individualized or group teaching to the nursing students in the clinical area by the Nurses Educato...
In preparation of professional practice, the clinical setting is the place where the students come in contact with patient...
CLASS ROOM TEACHING VS CLINICAL TEACHING CLASS ROOM TEACHING • Large group • No focus on patient • Knowledge • Theoretical...
PRACTICAL TIPS TO IMPROVE CLINICAL TEACHING • Incorporate teaching into your every day activities • Teaching can be inextr...
• Set up yourself for educational research • Match the educational goals and teaching to the setting and learner • You are...
WHY CLINICAL EXPERIENCE? • Teaching in clinical setting is a challenge that is different from those encountered in the cla...
PRINCIPLES OF CLINICAL TEACHING • Teaching is not equal to learning. • Adults learn differently • Clinical education shoul...
Cont . . . • Clinical teaching is supported by a climate of mutual Trust & respect • Clinical teaching & learning should f...
• INDEPENDENT • SELF DIRECTED • EXPERIENCE- A RICH SOURCE OF LEARNING • PROBLEM CENTRED APPROACH • MOTIVATED TO LEARN – IN...
PURPOSES OF CLINICAL TEACHING
PURPOSES:  To provide individualized care in a systematic ,holistic approach  To develop high technical competent skills...
 To conduct research  To maintain high standard of nursing practice to become independent enough to practice nursing  T...
 To improve the standards of nursing practice  To learn various diagnostic procedures  To learn various skill in giving...
• To help in integration of theoretical knowledge into practice • To develop communication skills and maintain interperson...
MODELS OF CLINICAL TEACHING
The instruction and valuation of student is done by the academic faculty member who is in the clinical setting. TRADITIONA...
An experienced and expert nurse in the clinic, work with the student on a one-to- one basis in addition to the ongoing pat...
Partnership Model Here a staff nurse instructs a small group of students in the clinical setting collaboratively with the ...
OUTCOMES OF CLINICAL TEACHING
CLINICAL KNOWLEDGE CLINICAL SKILL PRACTICAL PROCEDURES CLINICAL REASONING OUTCOMES OF CLINICAL TEACHING
OUTCOMES OF CLINICAL TEACHING DATA INTERPRETATION AND RETRIEVAL COMMUNICATION PATIENT INVESTIGATIONS
PROBLEM SOLVING KNOWLEDGE CRITICAL THINKING DECISION MAKING
2. Skills SKILLS PSYCHOMOTOR SKILLS ORGANIZATIONAL SKILLS
WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN YOUR DOSAI AND AMMA SUTTA DOSAI?
ATTITUDE AND VALUES
CHALLENGES IN CLINICAL TEACHING
• LIMITED CONTROL OVER TIME • UNPREDICTABLE CASE LOAD • EMERGENCIES • CLIENT DEMANDS • DEPENDENCE ON OTHERS CHALLENGES IN ...
• NO TIME FOR ELABORATE TEACHING • TEACHER CANNOT FOCUS ON ONE PROBLEM TO TEACH • TEACHER SHOULD BE A GUIDE OR FACILITATOR...
CHALLENGES IN CLINICAL TEACHING •Difficult to set teaching goals , unanticipated events occur frequently •Patient too sick...
STEPS IN CLINICAL TEACHING FORMULATING OBJECTIVES DETERMINING KNOWLEDGE PLANNING CONTENT ORGANIZINGIMPLEMENTINGEVALUATING
Ethical and legal issues in clinical teaching
• Patient’s Privacy rights. • Competent teaching • Academic dishonesty
LEGAL ISSUES • Students with disabilities • Patient safety • Breach of duty • Injury • Negligence • Liability • Unsafe cli...
STRENGTHS OF CLINICAL EDUCATION • Problem centered approach in the context of professional practice • An experience-based ...
FACTORS INFLUENCING CLINICAL TEACHING
FACTORS INFLUENCING CLINICAL TEACHING •Group interaction skills •Clinical supervision skill •Clinical competence and profe...
FACTORS INFLUENCING CLINICAL TEACHING •Knowledge and analytical ability. •Organization and clarity of presentation •Enthus...
PITFALLS IN CLINICAL TEACHING • Revert to comfort zone • Information does not fits learners need • Inappropriate technique...
METHODS OF CLINICAL TEACHING
SELECTION OF CLINICAL TEACHING METHODS • Appropriate to objectives and desired behavioural changes • Based on Principles o...
PROCESS RECORDING BEDSIDE CLINIC CASE METHOD LABORATORY METHOD NURSING CONFERENCES NURSING ROUNDS TYPES OF CLINICAL TEACHI...
TYPES OF CLINICAL TEACHING METHODS GROUP AND INDIVIDUAL CONFERENCE DEMONSTRATION NURSING ASSIGNMENT MORNING AND EVENING RO...
TYPES OF CLINICAL TEACHING METHODS LOGBOOK AND PORTFOLIO NURSING RECORD WRITING SHADOWING A JUNIOR NURSE
• Time labelled curriculum • Ward rounds • Crowded curriculum. • Junior nurse – Senior Nurse: endless menial task • Self d...
PROCESS RECORDING
Process recording is a written account or verbatim recording of all that transpired during and immediately following the n...
FEATURES Written during or immediately following the interaction Can be used for Educational and Teaching, purpose.  Ca...
PURPOSES Improve the quality of nurse-patient interaction. Assist the student nurse to plan, structure & evaluate the in...
PURPOSES To identify thoughts and feelings in relation to self and others To increase observational skills Ability to i...
PRE-REQUISITE FOR PROCESS RECORDING Physical setting: Calm and quiet environment Obtaining consent Maintaining confiden...
RECORDING – MODERN AGE
BEDSIDE CLINIC
• Bedside clinic - To study problems associated with a particular disease or disorder. • Always ensure the presence of the...
• Patients with typical diseases are selected. • Brief history and therapy, nursing problems are presented along with the ...
• Nursing clinic conducted by Head Nurse/Clinical Instructor. • Before the client enters, the head nurse points out the gr...
The student is getting an opportunity to • Direct observation • Analyze & • Make decisions in nursing care. BEDSIDE CLINIC...
Nursing Care Conferences
Bedside Clinic and Nursing Care Conference can be used to evaluate the students Similar to bedside clinic but in the abs...
NURSING ROUNDS
 Involves student’s learning experiences.  Patient history and medical aspects of his/her care are included as a backgro...
Share the clinical expertise. Suggestions are made by the members of the group. Avoid telling them everything from the ...
INFORMATION GIVING ROUNDS INSTRUCTIONAL ROUNDS PROBLEM SOLVING ROUNDS NURSING ROUNDS - TYPES
NURSING ROUNDS - ADVANTAGES INCREASING • LEARNING ABILITY INCREASING • INTEREST – SHARE KNOWLEDGE SELECTING • CLIENT WITH ...
DEMONSTRATION
DEMONSTRATION • Demonstration teaches by “Exhibition & explanation ” • It trains the students in the art of careful observ...
• Planned Involves preliminary preparation, introductory conference, performing the procedure and follow up. • Unplanned W...
DEMONSTRATION - ADVANTAGES ACTIVATES SENSES OPPORTUNI TY FOR OBSERVATIO N & LEARNING CREATES INTEREST BY USE OF ILLUSTRATI...
CASE METHOD
CASE METHOD - DEFINITION METHOD WHICH FOCUSES ON INFORMATION AND FACTS ABOUT PATIENT, HIS DISEASE CONDITION, AND HIS SOCIA...
CASE METHOD - TYPES TYPES CARE STUDY CASE ANALYSIS CASE INCIDENT TECHNIQUE
CASE METHOD - TYPES
NURSING CARE STUDY
• Student selects one patient for intensive study. • Student decides nursing measures to solve problems. • Student to be g...
• Concentrated effort of students to solve problems arouses interest in patients & result in better nursing care. • The st...
• Students learn problem-solving approach. • Report acts as reference material for students. • Report to be evaluated in t...
CASE ANALYSIS
• An analysis of a case or a condition is done by nursing students. • Comprehensive information presented to the students ...
CASE INCIDENT TECHNIQUE
This technique requires immediate decision and action from a case and presented to the students for their analysis and dec...
CASE INCIDENT TECHNIQUE - ADVANTAGES INDIVIDUAL DIFFERENCES FOR STUDENTS OPPORTUNITY FOR SELF- EXPRESSION OPPORTUNITY FOR ...
• BETTER PERSONAL UNDERSTANDING • TIME SAVING • OPPORTUNITY FOR PUBLIC SPEAKING EXPERIENCE • SOURCE OF MOTIVATION • FEELS ...
SELF DISCIPLINED GOAL ORIENTED MOTIVATED PERSISTENT INDEPENDENT SELF CONFIDENT CASE INCIDENT TECHNIQUE - ADVANTAGES
• No opportunity for new ideas • Requires more time • No opportunity for writing and for other creative expressions • Leav...
NURSING CONFERENCE
“Nursing Conference is defined as the process in which group discussion is made using problem solving techniques to determ...
GROUP CONFERENCE NURSING CONFERENCE - TYPES INDIVIDUAL CONFERENCE
GROUP CONFERENCE • Is a small group teaching method • The students are allowed to participate actively in the discussion, ...
• Focuses on the overall development of the individual student. • The focus is more directed towards the development of cl...
• To focus on the overall development of the individual student with a special emphasis to the clinical skills. • To help ...
• To provide opportunity to the students to refine their clinical skills. • To encourage innovative and creative ideas amo...
OPENING WORKING CLOSING NURSING CONFERENCE - PHASES
OPENING PHASE • The students are informed prior so that discussion is meaningful • Patients selected should have typical s...
WORKING PHASE • Focus is made on patient information such as bio data, family background, past and present medical history...
CLOSING PHASE Suggestions derived from various group conferences, relevant to the ward situation is put into the notice of...
• Develop problem solving skills • Develops team building skills • Ability to express oneself assertively • Makes clinical...
•Sharpens the critical thinking •Helps the students to know about their progress and hence boosts their self confidence. •...
•May not be very beneficial if the students are not accustomed to the clinical setting •It requires a careful planning •It...
LABORATORY METHOD
Laboratory method is planned learning activity dealing with original data in the solution of a problem LABORATORY METHOD -...
• To provide experiences with actual situation such as nursing laboratory and hospital ward • To make students to become s...
PREPARATION WORK PERIOD EVALUATION LABORATORY METHOD - TECHNIQUE
BUDGET POOR PLANNING TIME CONSUMING LACK OF APPARATUS LACK OF DIRECTION LABORATORY METHOD - LIMITATIONS
NURSING ASSIGNMENT • NURSING ASSIGNMENT
It is the part of learning experiences where the students are assigned with patient or other activities concerning to pati...
FUNCTIONAL CASE METHOD TEAM METHOD PRIMARY CARE NURSING ASSIGNMENT - METHODS
• Students are to be informed of the objectives of their assignment • Students are to be oriented to the clinical area. • ...
ROLE PLAY
ROLE PLAYING IS A DISCUSSION TECHNIQUE THAT MAKES POSSIBLE TO GET MAXIMUM PARTICIPATION OF A GROUP THROUGH ACTING OUT AN E...
ROLE PLAY - PURPOSES • TO PROVIDE REAL LIFE SITUATIONS FOR FIRST HAND INFORMATION • TO SUPPLEMENT CLASS ROOM INSTRUCTIONS
ROLE PLAY
DEFINE THE PROBLEM IDENTIFY THE CHARACTER CONDUCT DISCUSSION PARTICIPANT PLACEMENT LENGTH DEPENDS UPON THE TOPICS CONDUCT ...
MORNING AND EVENING REPORTS
A report summarizes the services of the nurse and or the agency. Reports may be in the form of an analysis of aspects of a...
REPORTS - TYPES ORAL REPORT WRITTEN REPORT
• Report between head nurse and her assistant • Report between nurse who assigned to bedside care • Report to the clinical...
• Clear , concise , complete • clearly stated and well organized for easy understanding • Good oral report are expressed a...
• IF IT IS WELL WRITTEN ALL PERTINENT IDENTIFYING DATA, TIME PEOPLE CONCERNED, THE SITUATION, SIGNATURE OF THE PERSON MAKI...
FIELD TRIP
FIELD TRIP - PURPOSES
FIELD TRIP - PURPOSES
FIELD TRIP - PURPOSES
FIELD TRIP - PURPOSES
• The field trip must be planned to meet specific educational objectives rather than merely a picnic activity. • Have list...
• Plan field trip with a specific checklist (permission, transport, booking boarding, parental notification, safety & emer...
ADVANTAGES • Field trip enriches the classroom learning • Field trips provide an opportunity to the learners to get first ...
DISADVANTAGES • If the field trip is not planned well with specific learning objectives it will result in wastage of teach...
NO CLINICAL SUPERVISION WITHOUT CLINICAL TEACHING. TREAT YOUR WEAKEST STUDENT AS YOUR BEST STUDENT.
TRAITS THAT EVERY STUDENT NURSE SHOULD HAVE STRESS TOLERANCE EMOTIONAL STABILITY
TRAITS THAT EVERY STUDENT NURSE SHOULD HAVE PHYSICAL ENDURANCE HARD WORK
HONEST RELIABLE SINCERE COMPETENT
THANK YOU
×