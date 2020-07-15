Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr.Esther Rakel, M.Sc (N), PhD Dean cum Principal, Ganga College of Nursing , Coimbatore.
When you don’t know the answer, question the question.
DEFINITION A Questionnaire is a structured instrument consisting of a series of questions prepared by researcher that a re...
A Questionnaire is a planned self-reported form designed to elicit information through written or verbal responses of the ...
TYPES OF QUESTIONS FORMATS  Open-ended questions  Partially open – ended questions  Closed-ended questions
 Open-ended questions
It is designed to encourage a full, meaningful answer using the subject’s own knowledge
 There are no predetermined answers for the respondent to choose from.
 Eg.  Tell me your relationship with your supervisor?
ADVANTAGES
 They provide true, insightful, and unexpected suggestions.  Facilitates enhanced levels of cooperation and understandin...
 Assists in creating a positive learning and sharing experience.  Encourages others to provide information including the...
 Permit unlimited number of answers.  Respondents can qualify and clarify responses.  Reveals respondents thinking proc...
 Demonstrates your willingness to invest time with others.  Generate large amount of data.
Disadvantages :  It takes the respondent longer to complete  The respondent may misinterpret the question.  Analysis of...
 Summarization of data can be difficult.  Participant may not understand exactly what the researcher is looking for.  I...
Partially open – ended questions  Provides participants with clearly defined response but also provides a space for parti...
Eg. Who introduce you to the choreographer? Friends Classmates Neighbours Others (specify)-------------------
CLOSED-FORMAT QUESTIONS
 These questions offer respondents a number of alternative replies, from which the subjects must choose the one that most...
 Eg.  Do you get along with your supervisor?
Characteristics:
 Easier for the respondent to answer  Easier for the researcher to analyze  facilitate easy statistical calculation of ...
SUBTYPES Closed-ended questions Dichotomous questions Multiple choice questions Cafeteria questions Rank-order questio...
Rating question Importance questions Likert questions Bipolar question Matrix questions
Dichotomous questions: These require the respondent to make a choice between two responses such as yes / no or male / fema...
Example: Q. Have you ever been hospitalized? (a) Yes (b) No
Multiple choice questions  These questions require respondent to make a choice between more than two response alternative...
Example:Q. Which of the following disease is sexually transmitted? Hypothyroidism Diabetes mellitus Syphilis Hypertens...
Cafeteria questions  These are special type of multiple choice questions that ask respondents to select a response that m...
Example: Q. What do you think about hormone replacement therapy?  It is dangerous, should be avoided  One should be caut...
Rank-order questions These questions ask respondents to rank their responses from most favorable to least favourable.
Example: Q. What according to you is most important for your life. Rank from most favourable to least favourable? • Money ...
Rating questions:  These questions ask respondents to judge something along an ordered dimension.  Respondent is asked t...
Example: Q. How do you rank the education quality in India? 1- Good 2- Fair 3- Poor 4 - Very poor
RANKING:  TEAM –A----1st  TEAM—B –2nd  TEAM— C --3rd RATING:  9.6  8.9  2.5
Contingency questions: A question that is asked further only if the respondent gives a particular response to previous que...
Example: Q. Are you stressed?  No  Yes.  if yes, what are the reasons?............................
Importance questions  In this, respondents are asked to rate the importance of a particular issue, on a rating scale of 1...
Example: Q. Exercising everyday is ................... for the health
Likert questions Likert questions help to know how strongly the respondent agrees with the particular statement. These que...
Bipolar questions:  Bipolar questions are questions that have two extreme answers. Respondent has to mark his or her resp...
Example: What is your balance of preference here?  I like going for walks ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) I Like watching movies
OBJECTIONABLE QUESTION  Placement of items asking for sensitive information.
Eg. Objectionable: How many times per week do you drink alcohol? Un Objectionable: Which of the following best describes h...
Advantages of Close ended questions Easy and quick to answer. Easier to analyze on computer. Response choices make questio...
Disadvantages of close – ended questions:  Many choices can be confusing.  Easy to make clerical mistakes .
The following can make the survey valueless: Inappropriate questions
Incorrect ordering
 Incorrect scaling
Bad questionnaire format
GUIDELINES FOR DESIGNING A GOOD QUESTIONNAIRE
The questionnaire must be developed exactly in accordance with study objectives.
The questionnaire should begin with the instructions for the respondents to provide their responses.
 The drafting of the questionnaire should be concise, and brief.
Strive to make your questions precise, but not overly precise
Vague: What should congress do cutting taxes? Precise: What should congress do about cutting taxes in the areas of retir...
Write and Rewrite items until they are clear and succinct
Questionnaire should have continuity
 Strive to build “cognitive Ties”
 Wordings of your items should be simple.  Complex words to be avoided
Complex words Simpler substitution  Employment Work  Leisure Free time  Reside Live
The language of the questionnaire should be according to the respondent’s knowledge about a particular language
Do not use uncommon abbreviations or phrases in your questions Eg. PTP SIM
Should have a precise time reference Eg. Poor referent: How many times this year did you play cricket? Better referent: Ho...
Avoid double questions Eg. Should the president support an income tax cut or gasoline tax cut? Yes No
Questions outside the respondents experience should not be asked.
 In asking questions about past events, too much reliance should not be placed on the respondents memory.
Use clear and comprehensible wording
Use correct spelling, grammar, and punctuation
 Avoid professional jargons.
 Avoid long sentences or phrases.  simple sentence are the easiest to comprehend
 Avoid questions with difficult concepts
Questions which are likely to lead to bias in the respondents should be avoided.
Biased: Do you think modeling is disgusting? Unbiased: What you think about modeling?
 Controversial and ambiguous questions should be avoided.
Avoid negative statements.
Avoid leading, loaded, and long questions
• Avoid technical terms
Abrupt ending of the question and questionnaire should be avoided
 Cross check the respondent by asking same information in two different ways.
A mailed questionnaire should be accompanied by introduction to the study, purpose and directions to fill the questionnaire
SEQUENCE OF QUESTIONS:
 Questions should flow from more general to more specific
Questions should flow from least to more sensitive
Researcher must ensure that answer to question is not influenced by previous questions
 There should be logical sequence of the questions in the questionnaire.
Follow Sandwich theory
 Ask for sensitive information at the end
Use statements which canbe interpretedin same way by all subjects. Use only one aspects of the constructin which you are i...
 METHODS OF QUESTIONAIRE ADMINISTRATION
Postal  Low cost  Not labor intensive  Anonymity
Phone High speed Rapport with respondent Detailed questions High response rate
Electronic Low cost High speed Anonymity Not labor intensive
Personally administered Detailed questions High response rate
Advantages of questionnaire Questionnaires are cost effective
 They are easy to analyze
 They require less time and energy to administer
Questionnaires offer the possibility of anonymity
They reduce bias as interviewer is not present
Questionnaires are used for large sample size
Questionnaires are less intrusive than phone or face to face interview.
DISADVANTAGES OF QUESTIONNAIRE
 Questionnaires are not suitable for all. For example: children, blind, and illiterates.
 Low response rate
 Questionnaire sent by mail may be filled by someone other than the intended person.
 Questionnaires provide only superficial information  Probing of response is not possible  There are chances of misinte...
 People can lie and answer the question vaguely.
 Ethical Implications:
 Maintain anonymity  Maintain confidentiality  Maintain privacy  Avoid highly personal question
 THETIME SPENT INTHIS EARLY PHASE OF YOUR RESEARCHWILL PAY DIVIDENDS LATER.
  5. 5. TYPES OF QUESTIONS FORMATS  Open-ended questions  Partially open – ended questions  Closed-ended questions
  6. 6.  Open-ended questions
  7. 7. It is designed to encourage a full, meaningful answer using the subject’s own knowledge
  8. 8.  There are no predetermined answers for the respondent to choose from.
  9. 9.  Eg.  Tell me your relationship with your supervisor?
  10. 10. ADVANTAGES
  11. 11.  They provide true, insightful, and unexpected suggestions.  Facilitates enhanced levels of cooperation and understanding.  Provides the opportunity for others to express themselves more openly and honestly.
  12. 12.  Assists in creating a positive learning and sharing experience.  Encourages others to provide information including their ideas, concerns and feelings.  Shows respect and interest in others
  13. 13.  Permit unlimited number of answers.  Respondents can qualify and clarify responses.  Reveals respondents thinking processes.
  14. 14.  Demonstrates your willingness to invest time with others.  Generate large amount of data.
  15. 15. Disadvantages :  It takes the respondent longer to complete  The respondent may misinterpret the question.  Analysis of the data takes longer.  Answers can be irreverent.
  16. 16.  Summarization of data can be difficult.  Participant may not understand exactly what the researcher is looking for.  Inadvertently omit some answers.
  17. 17. Partially open – ended questions  Provides participants with clearly defined response but also provides a space for participants to write their own response.
  18. 18. Eg. Who introduce you to the choreographer? Friends Classmates Neighbours Others (specify)-------------------
  19. 19. CLOSED-FORMAT QUESTIONS
  20. 20.  These questions offer respondents a number of alternative replies, from which the subjects must choose the one that most likely matches the appropriate answer.  It is referred as “forced choice” questions.
  21. 21.  Eg.  Do you get along with your supervisor?
  22. 22. Characteristics:
  23. 23.  Easier for the respondent to answer  Easier for the researcher to analyze  facilitate easy statistical calculation of data  Provide easy preliminary analysis  Can be asked to different groups at different intervals.  Facilitate efficient tracking of opinions
  24. 24. SUBTYPES Closed-ended questions Dichotomous questions Multiple choice questions Cafeteria questions Rank-order questions Contingency questions Objectionable questions
  25. 25. Rating question Importance questions Likert questions Bipolar question Matrix questions
  26. 26. Dichotomous questions: These require the respondent to make a choice between two responses such as yes / no or male / female.
  27. 27. Example: Q. Have you ever been hospitalized? (a) Yes (b) No
  28. 28. Multiple choice questions  These questions require respondent to make a choice between more than two response alternatives.
  29. 29. Example:Q. Which of the following disease is sexually transmitted? Hypothyroidism Diabetes mellitus Syphilis Hypertension
  30. 30. Cafeteria questions  These are special type of multiple choice questions that ask respondents to select a response that most closely corresponds to their view.
  31. 31. Example: Q. What do you think about hormone replacement therapy?  It is dangerous, should be avoided  One should be cautious while using it  I am uncertain about my views  It is beneficial,should be promoted
  32. 32. Rank-order questions These questions ask respondents to rank their responses from most favorable to least favourable.
  33. 33. Example: Q. What according to you is most important for your life. Rank from most favourable to least favourable? • Money • Education • Family • Health
  34. 34. Rating questions:  These questions ask respondents to judge something along an ordered dimension.  Respondent is asked to rate a particular issue on a scale that ranges from poor to good.
  35. 35. Example: Q. How do you rank the education quality in India? 1- Good 2- Fair 3- Poor 4 - Very poor
  36. 36. RANKING:  TEAM –A----1st  TEAM—B –2nd  TEAM— C --3rd RATING:  9.6  8.9  2.5
  37. 37. Contingency questions: A question that is asked further only if the respondent gives a particular response to previous question.
  38. 38. Example: Q. Are you stressed?  No  Yes.  if yes, what are the reasons?............................
  39. 39. Importance questions  In this, respondents are asked to rate the importance of a particular issue, on a rating scale of 1-5. This helps to know that the things/issuses that are important to a respondent.
  40. 40. Example: Q. Exercising everyday is ................... for the health
  41. 41. Likert questions Likert questions help to know how strongly the respondent agrees with the particular statement. These questions helps to assess how respondent feels towards a certain issue / services
  42. 42. Bipolar questions:  Bipolar questions are questions that have two extreme answers. Respondent has to mark his or her response between two opposite ends of the scale.
  43. 43. Example: What is your balance of preference here?  I like going for walks ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) I Like watching movies
  44. 44. OBJECTIONABLE QUESTION  Placement of items asking for sensitive information.
  45. 45. Eg. Objectionable: How many times per week do you drink alcohol? Un Objectionable: Which of the following best describes how many times alcoholic beverages you drink per week? 8-10times 7-5times 4-2times
  46. 46. Advantages of Close ended questions Easy and quick to answer. Easier to analyze on computer. Response choices make question clearer. Easy to replicate the study.
  47. 47. Disadvantages of close – ended questions:  Many choices can be confusing.  Easy to make clerical mistakes .
  48. 48. The following can make the survey valueless: Inappropriate questions
  49. 49. Incorrect ordering
  50. 50.  Incorrect scaling
  51. 51. Bad questionnaire format
  52. 52. GUIDELINES FOR DESIGNING A GOOD QUESTIONNAIRE
  53. 53. The questionnaire must be developed exactly in accordance with study objectives.
  54. 54. The questionnaire should begin with the instructions for the respondents to provide their responses.
  55. 55.  The drafting of the questionnaire should be concise, and brief.
  56. 56. Strive to make your questions precise, but not overly precise
  57. 57. Vague: What should congress do cutting taxes? Precise: What should congress do about cutting taxes in the areas of retirement and mutual funds? Too precise: How much should congress do about cutting taxes in the areas of retirement and mutual funds?
  58. 58. Write and Rewrite items until they are clear and succinct
  59. 59. Questionnaire should have continuity
  60. 60.  Strive to build “cognitive Ties”
  61. 61.  Wordings of your items should be simple.  Complex words to be avoided
  62. 62. Complex words Simpler substitution  Employment Work  Leisure Free time  Reside Live
  63. 63. The language of the questionnaire should be according to the respondent’s knowledge about a particular language
  64. 64. Do not use uncommon abbreviations or phrases in your questions Eg. PTP SIM
  65. 65. Should have a precise time reference Eg. Poor referent: How many times this year did you play cricket? Better referent: How many times did you play cricket in 2010?
  66. 66. Avoid double questions Eg. Should the president support an income tax cut or gasoline tax cut? Yes No
  67. 67. Questions outside the respondents experience should not be asked.
  68. 68.  In asking questions about past events, too much reliance should not be placed on the respondents memory.
  69. 69. Use clear and comprehensible wording
  70. 70. Use correct spelling, grammar, and punctuation
  71. 71.  Avoid professional jargons.
  72. 72.  Avoid long sentences or phrases.  simple sentence are the easiest to comprehend
  73. 73.  Avoid questions with difficult concepts
  74. 74. Questions which are likely to lead to bias in the respondents should be avoided.
  75. 75. Biased: Do you think modeling is disgusting? Unbiased: What you think about modeling?
  76. 76.  Controversial and ambiguous questions should be avoided.
  77. 77. Avoid negative statements.
  78. 78. Avoid leading, loaded, and long questions
  79. 79. • Avoid technical terms
  80. 80. Abrupt ending of the question and questionnaire should be avoided
  81. 81.  Cross check the respondent by asking same information in two different ways.
  82. 82. A mailed questionnaire should be accompanied by introduction to the study, purpose and directions to fill the questionnaire
  83. 83. SEQUENCE OF QUESTIONS:
  84. 84.  Questions should flow from more general to more specific
  85. 85. Questions should flow from least to more sensitive
  86. 86. Researcher must ensure that answer to question is not influenced by previous questions
  87. 87.  There should be logical sequence of the questions in the questionnaire.
  88. 88. Follow Sandwich theory
  89. 89.  Ask for sensitive information at the end
  90. 90. Use statements which canbe interpretedin same way by all subjects. Use only one aspects of the constructin which you are interested.
  91. 91.  METHODS OF QUESTIONAIRE ADMINISTRATION
  92. 92. Postal  Low cost  Not labor intensive  Anonymity
  93. 93. Phone High speed Rapport with respondent Detailed questions High response rate
  94. 94. Electronic Low cost High speed Anonymity Not labor intensive
  95. 95. Personally administered Detailed questions High response rate
  96. 96. Advantages of questionnaire Questionnaires are cost effective
  97. 97.  They are easy to analyze
  98. 98.  They require less time and energy to administer
  99. 99. Questionnaires offer the possibility of anonymity
  100. 100. They reduce bias as interviewer is not present
  101. 101. Questionnaires are used for large sample size
  102. 102. Questionnaires are less intrusive than phone or face to face interview.
  103. 103. DISADVANTAGES OF QUESTIONNAIRE
  104. 104.  Questionnaires are not suitable for all. For example: children, blind, and illiterates.
  105. 105.  Low response rate
  106. 106.  Questionnaire sent by mail may be filled by someone other than the intended person.
  107. 107.  Questionnaires provide only superficial information  Probing of response is not possible  There are chances of misinterpretation  The control over the questions may be lost.
  108. 108.  People can lie and answer the question vaguely.
  109. 109.  Ethical Implications:
  110. 110.  Maintain anonymity  Maintain confidentiality  Maintain privacy  Avoid highly personal question
  111. 111.  THETIME SPENT INTHIS EARLY PHASE OF YOUR RESEARCHWILL PAY DIVIDENDS LATER.

