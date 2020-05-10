Maria en la patristica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
María en la tradición Patrística Mariología Zapopan, Jalisco. 31 de julio de 2019
El término tradición se refiere a: al proceso de transmisión y de recepción (traditium o traditio obiectiva), y a los suje...
Revelación y acontecimiento de Cristo-María-Iglesia en la Tradición Apostólica • empieza con Jesús que proclama e interpre...
• La virgen María es presentada por tradición veterotestamentaria en su maternidad divina y espiritual (Mater Dei, Mater N...
La Tradición y los Padres (siglos II-VIII) • Los Padres de la Iglesia desde el siglo II en adelante hasta el VIII-IX se co...
► Se puede hablar de una fuente común en la doctrina cristiana que se da por la unión entre la TRADICION y SAGRADA ESCRITU...
► Dios se revela al hombre y este se somete de manera libre y entera a Dios ofreciendo su entendimiento y voluntad. ► EXIS...
► Por esto se valora la Sagrada Escritura y la Tradición, ya que existe una mutua relación entre ellas, y esta se prolonga...
► A su vez el deposito de la fe está presente en la Tradición y las Escrituras, el magisterio que se expresa en la enseñan...
► El CEC nos dice de la relación que existe entre ellos: «LA Tradición, la Escritura y el Magisterio de la Iglesia, según ...
► Existe para el cristiano in proceso, un itinerario formativo que implica una capacitación personal y una continua conver...
7.- MARÍA EN LA TRADICIÓN Y EN LA SAGRADA ESCRITURA. Los Evangelios presentan a la Virgen María que realiza de la manera m...
► Durante toda su vida hasta su última prueba, ella nunca dejó de creer en el cumplimiento de la palabra de Dios y por eso...
► María expresa, vive y motiva el camino de la fe, obediencia a la palabra encarnada y redentora a partir de su experienci...
►Sus diferentes formulaciones Cristológicas, Trinitarias y Eclesiológicas, han ayudado a mantener intacta la tradición de ...
► Son todos aquellos que vivieron en los primeros siglos que presentaban estas características comunes: • La cercanía hist...
• El testimonio personal auténtico de vida cristiana y de pertenencia a la Iglesia. • La capacidad de ser puente evangeliz...
• Se puede decir que ellos ubicaron preferiblemente el misterio de María entre el misterio de Cristo y el misterio de la I...
a. Pre-efesinos: Ignacio de Antioquia, Justino, Ireneo, Hipólito de Roma, Clemente de Alejandría, Orígenes, Eusebio de Ces...
c) Otros: Cirilo de Jerusalén, Epifanio de Salamina, Juan Crisóstomo, Teotecno de Livia, Máximo el Confesor, Juan de Tesal...
► Tertuliano, Cipriano, Ambrosio, Jerónimo, Agustín, León Magno, Gregorio Magno, Ildefonso de Toledo, Beda el Venerable, A...
María Theotokos: Madre de Dios
O Los gnósticos sí admitían una cierta preexistencia divina pero dentro del ámbito de un conjunto de seres divinos, lo cua...
María como madre-virgen del Hijo de Dios según la revelación O Los padres, al reafirmar la doctrina trasmitida desde Crist...
Él es el Hijo de Dios y el hijo de María. Justino e Ireneo O Insisten sobre el cumplimiento de la Sagrada Escritura en Jes...
La Tradición apostólica atribuida a San Hipólito de Roma. Tertuliano a su vez habla de la utilidad de la venida del Espíri...
Desde Nicea a Calcedonia en los diferentes Sínodos se fue progresivamente reafirmando la maternidad divina de María, junto...
En el Concilio Constantinopolitano I, en el Concilio de Éfeso Se proclamó María Theotokos, título defendido por San Cirilo...
El Concilio de Calcedonia Reafirma las dos naturalezas de Jesús en la unidad de la única persona de Jesús.
OLa herejía de Arrio negaba que el Verbo fuera Dios como el Padre por lo cual se negaba que María hubiera concebido al ver...
Los concilios de Éfeso y de Calcedonia Profesaron un solo y mismo Cristo, Hijo, Señor, Unigénito, subsistente en las dos n...
O San Atanasio defendió la unidad personal entre la naturaleza divina y la humana, unidad realizada después de la encarnac...
María Nueva Eva O El contenido esencial de lo que se encuentra en el Nuevo Testamento y que generalmente se entiende por l...
A pesar de que el concepto teológico de la maternidad espiritual como tal y la generalización de la práctica devocional, l...
Lo más evidente es que la característica de la patrología en general fue más por sus razones apologéticas sistemáticas en ...
La cercanía de los Padres a las fuentes les permitió asumir y expresar lo que en realidad este capítulo quiere ofrecer: un...
Con respecto al desarrollo de María Hija de Sión aparece novedosamente en San Atanasio como madre de Sión que se puede con...
La Maternidad espiritual en los Padres de los primeros siglos La tradición viva de la Iglesia aporta un desarrollo decisiv...
La dedicación de los Padres de la Iglesia a la figura de María ha correspondido a la lucha doctrinal en ocasión de las cri...
El tema de María Nueva Eva, además de encontrar sus raíces en la doctrina del Nuevo Adán de San Pablo, como se ha visto en...
De Fiores aclara que en la doctrina patrística confluyen básicamente cuatro características teológicas en el discurso sobr...
La Maternidad asociada a la causa de salvación Justino utiliza el paralelismo antitético, de origen judeo-elenístico con i...
Ireneo se da, como en varios de los padres, la lucha en el campo cristológico y soteriológico contra el dualismo gnóstico,...
El rol de María en la regeneración espiritual está claramente expresado en Ireneo, “Eva inobaudiens….causa facta est morti...
Es S. Justino el autor que habla de la doble filiación divina y humana de Cristo cuya concepción en la carne se une por Ma...
Ireneo en práctica, aunque de una manera no precisa, plantea la maternidad espiritual en el orden de la salud, por lo cual...
La reflexión tipificante Eva-María pone en evidencia la relación Dios-Hombre, Adán-Cristo, que más que tener un carácter e...
La antítesis satanás- Dios queda evidenciada, aislada del contexto del error humano, marcada en el plan espiritual por lo ...
El desarrollo dogmático expresa la confrontación entre el bien y el mal y evidencia la verdad de la realidad del bien y de...
Es el significado de la redención objetiva, dado que en Cristo se da el misterio de lo divino y de lo humano que redime al...
Ireneo incluye la perícopa de Efesios refiriéndose a la recapitulación como recuperación de la imagen y semejanza divina. ...
► Los mas destacables personajes de un grupo de autores de lengua latina que trataron el aspecto mariológico, la maternida...
► San Ambrosio que plantea la virginidad de María corporal y espiritual y también en consecuencia habla de la maternidad d...
► Según San Ambrosio, María, por su fe pura queda literalmente pegada a su Hijo y a su misión en la realización de su mate...
► Para Ambrosio, María es visiblemente la madre de la Obra de la Salvación. ► En conclusión, en San Ambrosio, por la fe de...
► Hay una relación de continuación teológica entre Pablo y Agustín en el desarrollo de la doctrina del cuerpo. ► Cristo to...
► San Agustín precisa que María es parte del cuerpo místico y no es la totalidad del mismo, por lo cual es más perfecta la...
► La maternidad de María puede ser imitada por los creyentes cumpliendo la voluntad del Padre, y ser así también otras mad...
► María desde el comienzo ha sido incluida en la proclamación del Kerigma Primitivo como la madre del Señor y de los discí...
×