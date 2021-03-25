Definicion de conjuntos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
operaciones en conjunto
numeros reales
desigualdades
definicion de valor absoluto
desigualdades con valor absoluto

  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUACACION UNIVERSIDAD POLITECNICA TERRITORIAL ANDRES ELOY BLANCO BARQUISIMETO, ESTADO LARA Definición De Conjuntos. Presentado por: Estefany V. Gil T. DE0102 Prof: Mary de Cols Definición De Conjuntos.
  2. 2. Definición de Conjuntos Unconjunto señala a la totalidad de los entes que tienen una propiedad común. Un conjunto está formado por una cantidad finita o infinita de elementos, cuyo orden es irrelevante. Los conjuntos matemáticos pueden definirse por extensión (enumerando uno a uno todos sus elementos) o por comprensión (se menciona sólo una característica común a todos los elementos). A B
  3. 3. Operaciones en Conjuntos Lasoperaciones en conjuntos también conocidas como álgebra de conjuntos, nos permiten realizar operaciones sobre los conjuntos para obtener otro conjunto. De las operaciones con conjuntos veremos las siguientes: unión, intersección, diferencia, diferencia simétrica y complemento. • Dados dos conjuntos: A={1,2,3,4,5} B={4,5,6,7,8,9} • La unión de estos conjuntos será: A∪B={1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9}. Ejemplo:
  4. 4. Números Reales Losnúmeros reales son cualquier número que corresponda a un punto en la recta real y pueden clasificarse en números naturales, enteros, racionales e irracionales. En otras palabras, cualquier número real está comprendido entre menos infinito y más infinito y podemos representarlo en la recta real. - 8 + 8 R
  5. 5. Desigualdades La desigualdad es aquella proposición que relaciona dos expresiones algebraicas cuyos valores son distintos. Se trata de una proposición de relación entre dos elementos diferentes, ya sea por desigualdad mayor, menor, mayor o igual, o bien menor o igual. Cada una de las distintas tipologías de desigualdad debe ser expresada con diferente signo.  Desigual a: ≠  Menor que: <  Menor o igual que: ≤  Mayor que: >  Mayor o igual que: ≥
  6. 6. Valor Absoluto Elvalor absoluto de un número consiste en su valor, sin importar su signo. Cuando tomamos el valor absoluto de un número, éste es siempre positivo o cero. Por ejemplo, el valor absoluto de 5 es 5. El valor absoluto de -5 es también 5.
  7. 7. Desigualdades con Valor Absoluto Una desigualdad de valor absoluto es una desigualdad que tiene un signo de valor absoluto con una variable dentro La desigualdad | x | < 4 significa que la distancia entre x y 0 es menor que 4.
  8. 8. Biografía https://definicion.de/conjunto/ https://www.conoce3000.com/html/espaniol/Libros/Matematica01/Cap10-03- OperacionesConjuntos.php#:~:text=Las%20operaciones%20con%20conjuntos% 20tambi%C3%A9n,diferencia%2C%20diferencia%20sim%C3%A9trica%20y%20co mplemento. https://economipedia.com/definiciones/numeros-reales.html https://www.sdelsol.com/glosario/desigualdad-matematica/ https://www.varsitytutors.com/hotmath/hotmath_help/spanish/topics/absolut e-value-inequalities

