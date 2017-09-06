CENTRO DE ESTUDIOS TECNOLOGICOS INDUSTRIALES Y DE SERVICIOS NO.109 DESARROLLA SOFTWARE DE APLICACIÓN UTILIZANDO PROGRAMACI...
1ero de junio de 1950 • LENGUAJE EMSAMBLADOR. PERIODO 1950 A 1955 Ordenadores primitivos El lenguaje ensamblador, o assemb...
14 de septiembre de 1959 • COBOL Ordenadores pequeños, caros y lentos Cintas magnéticas. Compiladores e intérpretes Optimi...
1982 • Es un lenguaje de programación diseñado a mediados de los años 1980 por Bjarne Stroustrup. La intención de su creac...
CONCLUSION: Diversos conceptos sostienen los cuatro principios básicos de la POO: Abstracción, Herencia, Encapsulación, Po...
REFERENCIA  https://es.slideshare.net/Libertad25/linea-del-tiempo-32839878
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Linea del tiempo (1)

29 views

Published on

PROGRAMACION

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
7
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Linea del tiempo (1)

  1. 1. CENTRO DE ESTUDIOS TECNOLOGICOS INDUSTRIALES Y DE SERVICIOS NO.109 DESARROLLA SOFTWARE DE APLICACIÓN UTILIZANDO PROGRAMACIÓN ORIENTADA A OBJETOS ESTEFANIA LOREDO CORTES 3AM PROGRAMACION MARGARITA ROMERO ALVARADO
  2. 2. 1ero de junio de 1950 • LENGUAJE EMSAMBLADOR. PERIODO 1950 A 1955 Ordenadores primitivos El lenguaje ensamblador, o assembler (assembly language en inglés) es un lenguaje de programación de bajo nivel para los computadores 1ro de febrero de 1955 • Lenguajes experimentales de alto nivel. Los lenguajes de alto nivel logran la independencia del tipo de máquina y se aproximan al lenguaje natural. 1 de junio de 1956 • FORTRAN Ordenadores pequeños, caros y lentos Cintas magnéticas. Compiladores e intérpretes del código. 14 de junio de 1957 • ALGOL 58 y 60 Ordenadores pequeños, caros y lentos Cintas magnéticas. Compiladores e intérpretes Optimización del código. ALGOL (abreviatura de LENGUAJE ALGO L logarítmica) [1] es una familia de imperativo equipo lenguajes de programación desarrollada originalmente a mediados de 1950
  3. 3. 14 de septiembre de 1959 • COBOL Ordenadores pequeños, caros y lentos Cintas magnéticas. Compiladores e intérpretes Optimización del código. El lenguaje COBOL (acrónimo de COmmon Business-Oriented Language, Lenguaje Común Orientado a Negocios) 14 de febrero de 1960 • LISP El Lisp (o LISP) es una familia de lenguajes de programación de computadora de tipo multiparadigma, es el segundo más viejo lenguaje de programación de alto nivel de extenso uso hoy en día. 14 de octubre de 1961 • FORTRAN IV Ordenadores grandes y caros Discos magnéticos Sistemas operativos Lenguajes de propósito general. 1962: COBOL 61 Extendido. Ordenadores grandes caros Discos magnéticos Sistemas operativos Lenguajes de propósito general. 1967 • FORTRAN 66 (estándar): Ordenadores de diferentes tamaños, velocidades, y costes. Sistemas caros de almacenamiento masivo de datos. Sistemas operativos multitarea e interactivos. Compiladores con optimización. Lenguajes estándar, flexibles y generales.
  4. 4. 1982 • Es un lenguaje de programación diseñado a mediados de los años 1980 por Bjarne Stroustrup. La intención de su creación fue el extender al exitoso lenguaje de programación C con mecanismos que permitan la manipulación de objetos. 1990 • El lenguaje HTML, sirve para realizar esas atractivas páginas Web. Se trata de un sistema de marcas que permite enlazar al mismo tiempo texto, sonidos y dentro del mismo documento, con otros dentro del servidor o incluso con otros servidores WWW.
  5. 5. CONCLUSION: Diversos conceptos sostienen los cuatro principios básicos de la POO: Abstracción, Herencia, Encapsulación, Polimorfismo. Utiliza objetos como elementos fundamentales en la construcción de la solución.
  6. 6. REFERENCIA  https://es.slideshare.net/Libertad25/linea-del-tiempo-32839878

×