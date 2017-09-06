CENTRO DE ESTUDIOSTECNOLOGICOS INDUSTRIALYDE SERVICIOS NO.109 DESARROLLASOFTWARE DEAPLICACIÓN UTILIZANDO PROGRAMACION ORIE...
DIFERENCIAS ENTRE LA PROGRAMACIÓN ESTRUCTURADA Y LA PROGRAMACIÓN ORIENTADA A OBJETOS PROGRAMACION ESTRUCTURADA PROGRAMACIO...
CONCLUSION ◦ La programación estructurada consta como su nombre lo indica de una estructura donde se va ejecutando paso a ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Diferencias programacion(2)

24 views

Published on

PROGRAMACION

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
24
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Diferencias programacion(2)

  1. 1. CENTRO DE ESTUDIOSTECNOLOGICOS INDUSTRIALYDE SERVICIOS NO.109 DESARROLLASOFTWARE DEAPLICACIÓN UTILIZANDO PROGRAMACION ORIENTADAAOBJETOS ESTEFANIALOREDO CORTES 3A PROGRAMACION MARGARITAROMEROALVARADO
  2. 2. DIFERENCIAS ENTRE LA PROGRAMACIÓN ESTRUCTURADA Y LA PROGRAMACIÓN ORIENTADA A OBJETOS PROGRAMACION ESTRUCTURADA PROGRAMACION ORIENTADA A OBJETOS 1.-Los programas son más fáciles de entender. Un programa estructurado puede ser leído en secuencia, de arriba hacia abajo, sin necesidad de estar saltando de un sitio a otro en la lógica, lo cual es típico de otros estilos de programación. 1.-La programación Orientada a objetos (POO) es una forma especial de programar, más cercana a como expresaríamos las cosas en la vida real que otros tipos de programación. 2.-Reducción del esfuerzo en las pruebas. El programa se puede tener listo para producción normal en un tiempo menor del tradicional; por otro lado, el seguimiento de las fallas se facilita debido a la lógica más visible, de tal forma que los errores se pueden detectar y corregir mas fácilmente. 2.-Con la POO tenemos que aprender a pensar las de una manera distinta, para escribir nuestros programas en términos de objetos, propiedades, métodos y otras cosas que veremos rápidamente para aclarar conceptos y dar una pequeña base que soltarnos un poco con este tipo de programación. 3.-Programas más sencillos y más rápidos. 3.-La facilidad de añadir, suprimir o modificar nuevos objetos nos permite hacer modificaciones de una muy sencilla
  3. 3. CONCLUSION ◦ La programación estructurada consta como su nombre lo indica de una estructura donde se va ejecutando paso a paso y este debe de tener una secuencia y una lógica. La programación orientada a objetos se basa en una nueva forma de pensar los problemas declarando como variables o los tipos de datos los objetos del problema.

×