Successfully reported this slideshow.

The SECRETS of What Separates Successful Entrepreneurs from Unsuccessful Ones

0

Share

Apr. 15, 2022
0 likes 26 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 10

The SECRETS of What Separates Successful Entrepreneurs from Unsuccessful Ones

Apr. 15, 2022
0 likes 26 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

Increase your visibility as an entrepreneur, trainer, store operator or expert to reach more customers and desired sales.
Find out what distinguishes successful entrepreneurs from unsuccessful entrepreneurs in marketing.

Increase your visibility as an entrepreneur, trainer, store operator or expert to reach more customers and desired sales.
Find out what distinguishes successful entrepreneurs from unsuccessful entrepreneurs in marketing.

Business

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick
10 Tips for WeChat
Chris Baker

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
(4/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All Mary Childs
(5/5)
Free
Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—Even Things that Seem Impossible Today Jane McGonigal
(4/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible Dr. Albert Bourla
(5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free
The January/February 2022 Audiozine Issue: Entrepreneur Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine
(4.5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
The March 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
(5/5)
Free
Pay Up: The Future of Women and Work (and Why It's Different Than You Think) Reshma Saujani
(3.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free

The SECRETS of What Separates Successful Entrepreneurs from Unsuccessful Ones

  1. 1. Die Geheimnisse was erfolgreiche von nicht-erfolgreichen Unternehmern unterscheidet Steigere als Unternehmer, Trainer, Shopbetreiber oder Experte deine Sichtbarkeit, um mehr Wunschkunden und Umsätze zu erreichen.   Jetzt Zugang sichern Erfahre was erfolgreiche Unternehmer von nicht erfolgreichen Unternehmern im Marketing unterscheidet und lerne in 10 Modulen Dein Unternehmen durch eine Marke, effektiven Content und erprobte Strategien in die Sichtbarkeit zu bringen, um deine Wunschkunden & mehr Umsatz zu erreichen. Wer ist Oliver Albrecht und wie entstand die Sichtbarkeit-Masterclass?
  2. 2. Oliver Albrecht ist seit 13 Jahren erfolgreicher Unternehmer und Medienexperte. Durch seine jahrelange Arbeit im Markenaufbau für bekannte große Onlinehändler, Personenmarken aus dem Trainer & Speaker-Markt & Af몭liate-Marketer hat er eine Expertise für den Markenaufbau durch leicht nachvollziehbare Schritte entwickelt. Seine Expertise gibt er in Onlinetrainings, Liveseminaren an Unternehmer & kleine Teams in leicht umsetzbaren Schritten weiter.  Skalierbare Onlineshop-Strategien mit Millionen-Umsätzen entwickelt & umgesetzt mit kleinem Werbebudget.  Als Medienexperte in der der Speaker-, Eventbranche für namhafte Speaker wie Tobias Beck, Hermann Scherer uvm. tätig.  Die erfolgreichsten Topspeaker im DACH-Raum für den Markenaufbau betreut  Produktion von conversionstarken Imagetrailern die mehr als 10.000 Teilnehmer in Seminare gebracht haben  Eigene Positionierung in 6 Monaten vom Kamermann zum führenden Filmemacher für Aftermovies als Personenmarke.
  3. 3. Möchtest du als Unternehmer, Af몭liate-Marketer, Experte oder Shopbetreiber auch die richtigen Kunden ansprechen? Der Weg deine Kunden online anzusprechen führt über den Aufbau einer Personenmarke. Dabei ist entscheidend die Werte und Wünsche deiner Kunden zu kommunizieren. Um sich im Aufbau einer Marke nicht zu verzetteln braucht es die richtigen Tools, zur richtigen Zeit. In der Sichtbarkeits-Masterclass sind alle Themen nach Kategorien gegliedert um dich bei deiner aktuellen Herausforderung abzuholen.  Ja, ich will meine Sichtbarkeit steigern
  4. 4. Für wen ist die Sichtbarkeit-Masterclass geeignet? Unsere Strategien und Schritt-für-Schritt Anleitungen aus der Masterclass sind für jeden Unternehmer, Trainer, Speaker, Shopbetreiber, Experten und Agenturinhaber geeignet, der online und in sozialen Netzwerken seine Zielkunden erreichen möchte.  Erzeuge als Marke eine Sogwirkung bei Deinem Wunschkunden, dank der leicht umsetzbaren Schritt-für-Schritt Anleitungen im Markenaufbau  Mit dem Zugang zur Masterclass erhältst du direkten Zugriff auf exklusive Blaupausen, Anleitungen und Vorlagen für deinen Content  Du ersparst Dir tausende Stunden Zeit und Geld durch langjährige Erfahrung im Marketing und Markenaufbau, mit denen wir bereits Topspeakern und namhaften Brands die Sichtbarkeit erfolgreich aufbaut haben.  Du kannst jederzeit mit unserer Sichtbarkeits-Masterclass App die Lektionen anschauen, bequem auf dem Smartphone, Tablet und am Computer. ERFAHRE WAS KUNDEN ÜBER UNS SAGEN 03:22
  5. 5. 01:10 01:06 Sania Freiland Gra몭kdesignerin, Freiland-Design Wow - "Da werden Sie geholfen" fällt mir nur dazu ein. Wer ein tiefes Verständnis aufbauen möchte, wie man sich selbst zur Marke mausert, in die Wahrnehmung seiner Wunschkunden kommt und bleibt, und das eigentliche Ziel hinter der Sichtbarkeit -
  6. 6.  Für nur 345€ sichern Erreiche mit den effektiven Strategien im Onlinekurs, neue Kunden und Umsätze für dein Unternehmen           Die Inhalte der Masterclass sind aus der täglichen Arbeit unserer Agentur für Shopbetreiber, Unternehmer, Speakermarken und Experten entstanden. Dabei haben wir die Inhalte für dich zusammengestellt, die Du alleine umsetzen kannst. Unsere Anleitungen sind Schritt-für-Schritt angelegt und bieten Dir durch eine Kategorie- Sortierung die Möglichkeit jederzeit andere Wege auszuprobieren. Von der leichten Content-Erstellung anhand von Vorlagen, bis hin zum Aufbau eines eigenen Marken-Kanal bei Youtube sind alle Module auf deinen aktuellen Ist-Stand zugeschnitten. mehr Bekanntheit, mehr Umsatz, mehr Kunden - dauerhaft erreicht, dem kann ich den Kurs und noch mehr das persönliche Gespräch wärmstens empfehlen. Ich kann mich nicht erinnern, wann mir das letzte Mal mit soviel Weitsicht und Kompetenz so selbstlos und geholfen wurde. Danke.
  7. 7. 01:32 Starte mit unserer Unterstützung und den Vorlagen in den Aufbau Deiner Marke um mehr Zielkunden zu erreichen.
  8. 8.  Erfolgreiche Markenstrategien aus 13 Jahren Markenbildung komprimiert in der Masterclass  Content-Recycling Vorlagen für eine 1:1 Umsetzung als Personenmarke  Bis zu 800 % ROI → Minimales Investment, Maximaler Ertrag  Begleitung durch unser Expertenteam der NewMarket Digital GmbH in der gesamten Masterclass Erreiche deine Zielkunden mit den effektivsten Vorlagen und Anleitungen für deine Sichtbarkeit als Personenmarke Du erhältst direkten Zugriff auf die effektivsten Content-Vorlagen, Schritt-für-Schritt Anleitungen und Workcases um deine Marke aufzubauen. Zusätzlich erhältst du Zugriff auf alle bisherigen Masterminds, die Fragen aus dem Alltag von Trainern, Beratern und Unternehmern beantworten. Regulär kostet die Masterclass 1297€ Sichere dir jetzt den Onlinekurs für nur 345€ DIREKT ZUGANG SICHERN Was ist eine Personenmarke (engl. Personal Brand)? Wer ist Oliver Albrecht - Regisseur & Medienexperte? Wobei hilft mir die Sichtbarkeit Masterclass?   
  9. 9. Welche Inhalte bekomme in der Sichtbarkeit Masterclass? Wo 몭nde ich die App zur Sichtbarkeit Masterclass? DAS SAGEN KUNDEN ÜBER OLIVER ALBRECHT © Sichtbarkeits Masterclass | 2021 Impressum | Datenschutz | Kontakt Andreas Tissen Motivational Speaker / Founder Geniusforum Oliver Albrecht fasziniert mit seiner Persönlichkeit von der ersten Sekunde. Die pure Vielfalt mit Emotionen gepaart und einem starken Fundament an Know-How, das ist Oliver Albrecht.    

×