Actividad en grupo 1 c guerrero vinces

Unidad Educativa “Emaús” INTEGRANTES: JOSUE IVAN VINCES MARIN ASHLEY STEPHANIA GUERRERO MERINO
7 volcanes mas activo en el Ecuador
Cotopaxi Última erupción 14 de agosto de 2015 En esa fecha se reactivó el proceso eruptivo, luego de 138 años de inactivid...
Sangay Última erupción 7 de mayo de 2019 Es el último volcán al sur del Ecuador. Su nueva etapa eruptiva está en proceso. ...
Tungurahua Última erupción 16 de marzo de 2016 En erupción desde 1999. Desde hace más de tres años no se han registrado er...
Guagua Pichincha Última erupción 7 de octubre de 1999 Sus erupciones se caracterizan por la gran cantidad de ceniza que ex...
Cerro Negro Última erupción Su actividad es solo sísmica y se ha mantenido así desde hace 10.000 años. 4.748 Activo Andes ...
Reventador Última erupción 2019 En erupción desde el 2002 hasta el momento. 3.560 Activo Zona sub andina Napo y Sucumbíos
Sierra Negra Última erupción 27 de junio de 2018 Ha tenido 12 erupciones. Su reactivación se produjo entre el 22 y 30 de o...
LAS HIDROGRAFIA DEL ECUADOR
LAS HIDROGRAFIA DEL ECUADOR • Caracteristicas Generales. • La mayor parte de los ríos ecuatorianos son de origen montañoso...
RIOS PRINCIPALES DE ECUADOR El Guayas desemboca a través del golfo de Guayaquil en el Océano Pacífico; igual que algunos d...
LAGOS Y LAGUNAS PRINCIPALES EN EL ECUADOR Generalmente, las lagunas en el Ecuador son muy pequeñas, aunque numerosas, espe...
LAS 10 CASCADAS EN EL ECUADOR
1.- Cascada pailón del diablo • Ubicación geográfica .- 18 km desde Baños • Altura.- 80 metros
2.- Ruta de las cascadas • Ubicación geográfica.- 11 km de baños • Altura.- 40 metros
3.- Cascada el manto de novia • Ubicación geográfica.- 15.0 km de rio verde • Altura.- 40 metros
4.- Nambillo cascadas • Ubicación geográfica.- 90 km de Quito • Altura.- 150 metros
5.- Cascada de Peguche • Ubicación Geográfica.- 3 km de Otavalo • Altura.- 18 metros
6.- Cascadas de lata • Ubicación geográfica.- 12 km de la vía tena • Altura.- 10 metros
7.- El chorro waterfall • Ubicación geográfica.- 5 km approx from Girón • Altura.-105 metros
8.- Las 7 Cascadas • Ubicación geográfica.- 91 km de Guayaquil • Altura .- de 10 a 90 metros
9.- Cascadas piedra blanca • Ubicación geográfica .- 16 km de naranjito • Altura.- 60 metros
10.- La cascada de agua dulce • Ubicación geográfica .- 25 km de Gasteiz • Altura.- 100 metros
5 PRODUCTOS DE MAYOR EXPORTACION EN EL ECUADOR
1.- Cacao
2.- Café
3.- Banano
4.- Mango• El mango, producto que se acerca a un nuevo récord en exportación. A tres semanas de concluir la campaña de man...
5.- Camarón
