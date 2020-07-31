Vt092020 twessencial

Successfully reported this slideshow.
VITRINE 09 | 2020 ValidadedesteVitrine:Semanas33a36de____/____a____/____de2020 O segredo do freezer está aqui Descubra a e...
Todos os preços apresentados neste folheto são meramente sugeridos. Os produtos ilustrados serão atendidos até o final dos...
Essa garantia também não se aplica aos produtos Nutrimetics®. Nenhuma parte desta publicação poderá ser reproduzida, arqui...
Lançamentos com tecnologia COLOR CONTROL para facilitar o seu dia a dia! Formato da base ajuda ao empilhar e na circulação...
2 450 ml (cada) 2. Freezer Line Açaí 450 ml 16,4 cm (comp.) x 11,3 cm (larg.) x 6,1 cm (alt.) 44,90R$ Cód. 805610 1por 22,...
6 | F R E E Z E R L I N E6 | F R E E Z E R L I N E 1 De: R$ 86,90 56,90Por: R$ 1. 805609 Freezer Line Cenoura 2,5 L 31 cm ...
2 2 por 29,90R$ cada Cód. 805703 1 por 39,90R$ Cód. 805608 45% desconto 54,90De: R$ cada 2. Freezer Line Mirtilo 1,1 L 16,...
47,90R$ cada 1. 805482 - Sopa 2. 805161 - Feijão Jeitoso 800 ml 12,8 cm (comp.) x 11,2 cm (larg.) x 9,2 cm (alt.) 1 2 Tamp...
39,90R$ cada 3. 805247 - Cheiro Verde 4. 805115 - Polpa de Fruta 5. 805248 - Molho de Tomate Jeitosinho 400 ml 12,8 cm (co...
1 0 | I S S O É T U P P E R W A R E ® 1 0 | I S S O É T U P P E R W A R E ® Material translúcido que mostra os ingrediente...
I S S O É T U P P E R W A R E ® | 1 1I S S O É T U P P E R W A R E ® | 1 1 214,90De: R$ 169,90Por: R$ 804461 Turbo Chef 30...
29 cm (comp.) x 23,5 cm (larg.) x 8,2 cm (alt.) Composto por: 1 tampa, 1 base e 1 ralador 1. 805543 Prática 2 L 158,90R$ 1...
2 1 52,90R$ 803733 Quick Shake II 500 ml 9 cm (diâm.) x 20 cm (alt.) Com escala de medida para facilitar o preparo! Sem de...
Prepare e cozinhe no vapor de um jeito fácil! 84,90R$ 2. 805505 Criativa 3 L 27,8 cm (comp.) x 23,9 cm (larg.) x 11,5 cm (...
39,90De: R$ 805530 Descascador Geração II* 3,5 cm (comp.) x 2 cm (larg.) x 13 cm (alt.) Descascador 6 em 1! Lâmina serrilh...
45,90De: R$ 31,90Por: R$ 1. 805629 Tigela Toque Mágico Margaridas 550 ml 15,2 cm (comp.) x 14,8 cm (larg.) x 6,9 cm (alt.)...
2 4,3 litros 104,90De: R$ 74,90Por: R$ 2. 805628 Tigela Toque Mágico Margaridas 4,3 L 27,5 cm (comp.) x 26,7 cm (larg.) x ...
1 2,25 litros A divisória mantém cada alimento no seu lugar Fechamento em um toque, é só pressionar o centro da tampa! 84,...
2 3 1,3 litro 575 ml 49,90R$ 3. 805685 Mini Instantânea Slim Margaridas 575 ml 13,1 cm (diâm.) x 8.1 cm (alt.) 64,90R$ 2. ...
46,90R$ 2. 805539 Tigela Ilúmina Folhas Secas 550 ml 14,8 cm (comp.) x 13,5 cm (larg.) x 5,9 cm (alt.) 134,90R$ 1. 805540 ...
De: R$ Bico facilita na hora de servir! 109,90 74,90Por: R$ 805623 A Jarra Ilúmina Folhas Secas 2 L 21,4 cm (comp.) x 14 c...
A maneira mais prática de conservar arroz e feijão! 114,90R$ 2. 804913 Tupper Caixa Arroz PB 5 Plus 25 cm (comp.) x 24 cm ...
Seu açúcar protegido da umidade! 63,90De: R$ 47,90Por: R$ 805401 Tupper Caixa Açúcar PB 1,4 kg* 18, 2 cm (comp.) x 16,7 ...
52,90R$ 805405 Tupper Caixa Sal PB 1,3 kg* 16,3 cm (comp.) x 15 cm (larg.) x 10,7 cm (alt.) 1,3 kg Protege o sal da umidad...
Ingredientes conservados por mais tempo!1 2 24% desconto 1 kg 52,90De: R$ 39,90Por: R$ cada cada 1. 805818 - Milho para Pi...
20 cm (comp.) x 18,6 cm (larg.) x 20,1 cm (alt.) Composto por: 1 Tupper Caixa, 1 divisor e 1 colher 2. 805240 Tupper Caixa...
*Podemocorrervariaçõesnotamanhodosgrãosedensidadedecadatipode alimento,gerandoonãoarmazenamentocompletodoalimentonasTupper...
Sal e pimenta do armário para a mesa! 1 2 42,90De: R$ 27,90Por: R$ cada cada 3. 804783 - Sal Bistrô 4. 804927 - Sal PB 1. ...
2 Lançamentos Bistrô e PB: Canela na medida do seu gosto! 42,90De: R$ 27,90Por: R$ cada cada 1. 805625 - Bistrô 2. 805626 ...
1 2 3 4 5 6 Preserve o sabor dos temperos por mais tempo! 1. 805840 - Orégano 2. 805839 - Canela 3. 805838 - Pimenta Tuppe...
47,90Por: R$ cadaLEVE Qualquer Tupper Redondinha com Bico Dosador 12,8 cm (comp.) x 11,4 cm (larg.) x 9,5 cm (alt.) 803934...
OPORTUNIDADE *Podem ocorrer variações no tamanho dos grãos e densidade de cada tipo de alimento, gerando o não armazenamen...
35% de desconto UNICA´ 73,90De: R$ 54,90Por: R$ Por: R$ Tupper Caixa Massa 2,4 L* 20,1 cm (comp.) x 18,6 cm (larg.) x 13,3...
1 2 Mantenha o sal sempre sequinho! 1 kg 1,3 kg *Podem ocorrer variações no tamanho dos grãos e densidade de cada tipo de ...
Sua batata palha sempre crocante! 210 g Vedação da tampa protege o alimento, conservando por mais tempo! 52,90R$ 805403 Tu...
O essencial na decoração que você adora! 20 cm (comp.) x 18,6 cm (larg.) x 20,1 cm (alt.) Composto por: 1 Tupper Caixa, 1 ...
Esta dupla vai energizar o seu dia! 63,90R$ 5. 805418 Tupper Caixa Café Bistrô 700 g* 18,2 cm (comp.) x 16,7 cm (larg.) x ...
34,90R$ 2. 805591 Tupper Pimentão 19,2 cm (comp.) x 10,8 cm (larg.) x 7,9 cm (alt.) 66,90R$ 1. 803253 Ventsmart 800 ml 18,...
1 2 200 ml (cada) Cozinha sem desperdício com Conserva Metade! 31,90De: R$ 21,90Por: R$ cada cada 1. 805819 - Mint 2. 8058...
26,90R$ 2. 805501 Refri Box 400 ml 13,7 cm (comp.) x 12,7 cm (larg.) x 3,8 cm (alt.) 400 ml 750 ml Alimentos conservados n...
Organize a geladeira com os Basic Line! 1 2 83,90R$ 1. 805726 Basic Line 5 L 26,4 cm (comp.) x 25,1 cm (larg.) x 11,5 cm (...
2 1 Com vedação que não deixa o ar frio da geladeira entrar em contato com o alimento. 2,6 litros Tudo conservado e sempre...
Tampa com vedação hermética e fácil abertura! 3 1 litro 500 ml (cada) 58,90R$ cada 2. 805753 Tigela Maravilhosa 1 L 20,2 c...
*EcoTupperGarrafanãovaiaofreezer.Nãodeveserusadacombebidasquentes,gaseificadasoucommáquinasparagaseificarbebidas. 4 4 | G ...
69,90De: R$ 49,90Por: R$ 805606 Eco Tupper Plus 1 L* 9,3 cm (diâm.) x 28,8 cm (alt.) 28% desconto Translúcida! Dá pra ver ...
21,4 cm (comp.) x 6,1 cm (larg.) x 2,7 cm (alt.)* Composto por: 4 canudos, 4 extensores, 1 escova e 1 estojo 805070 Eco Ca...
Leve com você aonde for! 35,90R$ cada 1. 805569 - Roxo 2. 805562 - Jeans Eco Tupper Plus 310 ml* 6,4cm (diâm.) x 19 cm (al...
1 4 8 | P O R T Á T I L
2 de qualquer cor por 29,90R$ cada 1 por 32,90R$ 49,90De: R$ cada 1. 805611 - Azul Íris 2. 805607 - Amor Perfeito Eco Tupp...
5 0 | L I N H A G O U R M E T Linha Gourmet Tupperware® Produtos que revolucionam a sua cozinha! Espaguete de legumes em s...
805684 Apontador de Legumes* 7,8 cm (comp.) x 7,9 cm (larg.) x 11,2 cm (alt.) 119,90De: R$ 99,90Por: R$ É só segurar o apo...
70,90De: R$ 49,90Por: R$ 1. 805605 Cristalwave Retangular Geração II 1,7 L 23,8 cm (comp.) x 15,8 cm (larg.) x 9,5 cm (alt...
64,90De: R$ 44,90Por: R$ 2. 805603 Cristalwave Retangular Geração II 1 L 23,8 cm (comp.) x 15,8 cm (larg.) x 6,5 cm (alt.)...
48,90De: R$ 34,90Por: R$ 805528 Caneca Cristalwave Geração II 470 ml 16,3 cm (comp.) x 12,2 cm (larg.) x 8 cm (alt.) 470 m...
109,90R$ 805620 Micro Arroz 2,2 L 26,6 cm (comp.) x 20,8 cm (larg.) x 15,5 cm (alt.) Tampa e inserto compõem um sistema qu...
Receitas deliciosas direto do micro-ondas! Em instantes, uma refeição nutritiva e saudável Cuscuz tipo marroquino Ovo com ...
66,90De: R$ 47,90Por: R$ 802818 Instant Gourmet Plus 23,8 cm (comp.) x 22,3 cm (larg.) x 5,6 cm (alt.) 28% descontoFuros c...
54,90De: R$ 39,90Por: R$ 1. 805689 Porta Sanduíche Kou Kou 14,7 cm (comp.) x 13,7 cm (larg.) x 5,2 cm (alt.) 27% desconto ...
47,90De: R$ 35,90Por: R$ 2. 805688 Copo com Bico Kou Kou 470 ml 8,2 cm (comp.) x 8,6 cm (larg.) x 19,5 cm (alt.) 470 ml 25...
6 0 | I N F A N T I L
47,90De: R$ 35,90Por: R$ 2. 805624 Copo com Bico Garfield 470 ml 8,2 cm (comp.) x 8,6 cm (larg.) x 19,5 cm (alt.) 470 ml 1...
Prepare-se para uma aventura com os Vingadores! 470 ml 2 1 51,90R$ 2. 805535 Mini Instantânea Slim Vingadores 575 ml 13,1 ...
Perfeitas para o lanchinho da tarde! 42,90De: R$ 31,90Por: R$ cada cada 1. 805504 - Fuchsia 2. 805503 - Tropical Tigela In...
PRESENTE DA ANFITRIÃ Uma linha perfeita para servir e guardar seus alimentos no armário ou na geladeira! 4 7 6 3 2 4 litro...
8 1 5 1 | 1 Tigela Sensação 600 ml 2 | 1 Tigela Sensação 1 L 3 | 1 Tigela Sensação 1,2 L você ganha Com uma reunião de R$ ...
IMPERDÍVEISIMPERDÍVEIS 2 56,90De: R$ 33,90Por: R$ 1. 805162 - Bistrô 2. 805237 - PB Porta Bolo 20 cm (comp.) x 10 cm (larg...
40% de descontoaté nas páginas 94 e 95 91,90De: R$ 4. 805618 Cristalwave 3 L 26 cm (diâm.) x 9 cm (alt.) 67,90Por: R$ Leva...
1 350 ml (cada) 1. Copo Colors 350 ml 8,5 cm (comp.) x 8,1 cm (larg.) x 13,5 cm (alt.) 4 por 21,90R$ cada Cód. 805758 1 po...
63,90De: R$3. 805718 Tupper Caixa Verão 1,7 L 18,2 cm (comp.) x 16,7 cm (larg.) x 12,3 cm (alt.) 43,90Por: R$ 3 1,7 litro ...
64,90De: R$ 52,90Por: R$ cada cada 1. 805542 - Turmalina 2. 805541 - Salmão Copo para Viagem 350 ml* 9 cm (diâm.) x 18 cm ...
37,90Por: R$ cada 54,90De: R$ cada 3. 805644 - Turmalina 4. 805645 - Salmão Tupper Snack Grande 22,4 cm (comp.) x 12 cm (l...
26,90De: R$ cada 19,90Por: R$ cada QUALQUER TUPPER SNACK PEQUENO Fechamento perfeito! Pode levar na bolsa que não abre! 12...
  1. 1. VITRINE 09 | 2020 ValidadedesteVitrine:Semanas33a36de____/____a____/____de2020 O segredo do freezer está aqui Descubra a exclusiva tecnologia Color Control by Tupperware® lançamentos ’
  2. 2. Todos os preços apresentados neste folheto são meramente sugeridos. Os produtos ilustrados serão atendidos até o final dos estoques e poderão sofrer variações de cor e de capacidade, de acordo, neste último caso, com o tipo de alimento ou ingrediente armazenado. Todas as medidas volumétricas foram definidas considerando a água como parâmetro para referência. Os itens de ambientação utilizados neste folheto não acompanham os produtos. Os produtos Tupperware® têm garantia de 10 anos contra qualquer defeito de fabricação, exceto componentes não plásticos (metal e têxteis, por exemplo), aos quais é aplicável a garantia de 2 anos ou pelo tempo estabelecido na bula de uso do produto. TECNOLOGIA COLOR CONTROL BY TUPPERWARE® COM Color Control SEM Color Control • Um revestimento único aplicado nas bases internas; • Produto novo por muito mais tempo; • Reduz substancialmente as manchas causadas por alimentos! by Tupperware®
  3. 3. Essa garantia também não se aplica aos produtos Nutrimetics®. Nenhuma parte desta publicação poderá ser reproduzida, arquivada ou transmitida de forma algumaepornenhummeio,sempermissãoexpressaeporescritodaDartdoBrasil Ind. e Com. Ltda.” /TWBrasil/TupperwareBrasil @TupperwareBrasilTupperware.com.br é uma marca registrada. DESIGN Fluxo de ar 3600 no freezer que garante congelamento uniforme! ORGANIZAÇÃO Tudo se encaixa na hora de guardar, economize espaço! MATERIAL FLEXÍVEL Evita rachaduras no produto mesmo quando congelado PRATICIDADE Os cantos arredondados permitem desenformar com facilidade Congelamento rápido e uniforme, vedação perfeita e com exclusiva tecnologia Color Control by Tupperware® .
  4. 4. Lançamentos com tecnologia COLOR CONTROL para facilitar o seu dia a dia! Formato da base ajuda ao empilhar e na circulação do ar entre os produtos. 27% desconto 54,90De: R$ 39,90Por: R$ 1. 805789 Freezer Line Baixo Maracujá 1 L 24,8 cm (comp.) x 15,6 cm (larg.) x 6,2 cm (alt.) 1 Fechamento da tampa conserva os alimentos por mais tempo e evita que vazem odores! Vedação perfeita! color control Tupperware® by 1 litro novo formato 4 | F R E E Z E R L I N E
  5. 5. 2 450 ml (cada) 2. Freezer Line Açaí 450 ml 16,4 cm (comp.) x 11,3 cm (larg.) x 6,1 cm (alt.) 44,90R$ Cód. 805610 1por 22,90R$ cada Cód. 805747 4por F R E E Z E R L I N E | 5 48% desconto até
  6. 6. 6 | F R E E Z E R L I N E6 | F R E E Z E R L I N E 1 De: R$ 86,90 56,90Por: R$ 1. 805609 Freezer Line Cenoura 2,5 L 31 cm (comp.) x 23cm (larg.) x 11,8 cm (alt.) 248,20Por: R$ KIT FREEZER LINE COMPLETO Cód do kit: 805790 34% desconto O formato arredondado da base facilita o desenformar sem sobras de alimentos nos cantos do produto! Sem sobras! 6 | F R E E Z E R L I N E color control Tupperware® by 2,5 litros
  7. 7. 2 2 por 29,90R$ cada Cód. 805703 1 por 39,90R$ Cód. 805608 45% desconto 54,90De: R$ cada 2. Freezer Line Mirtilo 1,1 L 16,4 cm (comp.) x 11,3 cm (larg.) x 11,8 cm (alt.) Congele mais, Desperdice menos. Desenforma fácil e não deforma! LANÇAMENTOS E a sua vida muito mais prática! até 1,1 litro (cada) F R E E Z E R L I N E | 7
  8. 8. 47,90R$ cada 1. 805482 - Sopa 2. 805161 - Feijão Jeitoso 800 ml 12,8 cm (comp.) x 11,2 cm (larg.) x 9,2 cm (alt.) 1 2 Tampa flexível, não racha mesmo congelada 800 ml (cada) 8 | F R E E Z E R
  9. 9. 39,90R$ cada 3. 805247 - Cheiro Verde 4. 805115 - Polpa de Fruta 5. 805248 - Molho de Tomate Jeitosinho 400 ml 12,8 cm (comp.) x 11,2 cm (larg.) x 5,6 cm (alt.) Encontre facilmente o que procura no freezer! 4 3 5 Empilháveis, otimizam espaço no freezer! 400 ml (cada) A decoração frontal indica o que tem dentro de cada produto! F R E E Z E R | 9
  10. 10. 1 0 | I S S O É T U P P E R W A R E ® 1 0 | I S S O É T U P P E R W A R E ® Material translúcido que mostra os ingredientes sendo picados Base emborrachada que não deixa o produto deslizar Simples de usar: é só puxar a cordinha até o fim! Mais velocidade e agilidade nos cortes Isso é DIFERENCIAIS TUPPERWARE® TURBO CHEF 1 0 | I S S O É T U P P E R W A R E ® Lâmina Tripla em aço inoxidável faz 19 CORTES POR SEGUNDO
  11. 11. I S S O É T U P P E R W A R E ® | 1 1I S S O É T U P P E R W A R E ® | 1 1 214,90De: R$ 169,90Por: R$ 804461 Turbo Chef 300 ml* 10,8 cm (diam.) x 8 cm (alt.) Tupperware® 300 ml I S S O É T U P P E R W A R E ® | 1 1 *Esteprodutocontémlâminasquepodemcortar.Manuseiecomcuidado. economize 45R$
  12. 12. 29 cm (comp.) x 23,5 cm (larg.) x 8,2 cm (alt.) Composto por: 1 tampa, 1 base e 1 ralador 1. 805543 Prática 2 L 158,90R$ 14 cm (comp.) x 9 cm (larg.) x 5 cm (alt.) Composto por: 6 xícaras 2. 804133 Xícaras Medidoras Geração II 48,90R$ 11 cm (comp.) x 4 cm (larg.) x 4 cm (alt.) Composto por: 6 colheres 3. 804125 Colheres Medidoras Geração II 36,90R$ 1 2 3 Vem com tampa para guardar o alimento 3 formas de ralar e 1 de fatiar! Elas se encaixam, ocupando menos espaço na hora de guardar! 1 2 | P R E P A R A R
  13. 13. 2 1 52,90R$ 803733 Quick Shake II 500 ml 9 cm (diâm.) x 20 cm (alt.) Com escala de medida para facilitar o preparo! Sem desperdício: ideais para raspar as tigelas! Para facilitar todas as suas receitas! 84,90R$ 2. 802485 Espátula de Silicone Média Bordô 28 cm (comp.) x 5,8 cm (larg.) x 2 cm (alt.) 74,90R$ 1. 802253 Espátula de Silicone Pequena Chocolate 29,9 cm (comp.) x 4 cm (larg.) x 2 cm (alt.) 500 ml P R E P A R A R | 1 3
  14. 14. Prepare e cozinhe no vapor de um jeito fácil! 84,90R$ 2. 805505 Criativa 3 L 27,8 cm (comp.) x 23,9 cm (larg.) x 11,5 cm (alt.) 1 2 É só deixar a tampa na diagonal e levar ao micro-ondas! 23,1 cm (comp.) x 23,1 cm (larg.) x 14 cm (alt.) Composto por: 1 tampa, 1 base e 1 escorredor 1. 830569 Múltipla 2,5 L 119,90R$ 2,5 litros 3 litros 1 4 | P R E P A R A R
  15. 15. 39,90De: R$ 805530 Descascador Geração II* 3,5 cm (comp.) x 2 cm (larg.) x 13 cm (alt.) Descascador 6 em 1! Lâmina serrilhada para cortes em cascas finas. Lâmina lisa para cortes de cascas grossas. Três níveis de espessuras para tirar folhas das ervas. Removedor de olho de batata. Removedor de casca de cítricos.Cortador para cascas de cítricos. *Atenção!Esteprodutocontémlâminasquepodemcortar.Manuseiecomcuidado. 31,90Por: R$ Descasque qualquer alimento com esta novidade São 3 formas de descascar e 3 formas de remover folhas, cascas e olho de batata! 20% desconto P R E P A R A R | 1 5
  16. 16. 45,90De: R$ 31,90Por: R$ 1. 805629 Tigela Toque Mágico Margaridas 550 ml 15,2 cm (comp.) x 14,8 cm (larg.) x 6,9 cm (alt.) 1 550 ml 106,80Por: R$ KIT TOQUE MÁGICO MARGARIDAS Cód do kit: 805720 550 ml 4,3 L 30% desconto Fechamento perfeito, impede a entrada de ar e umidade. 1 6 | M A R G A R I D A S
  17. 17. 2 4,3 litros 104,90De: R$ 74,90Por: R$ 2. 805628 Tigela Toque Mágico Margaridas 4,3 L 27,5 cm (comp.) x 26,7 cm (larg.) x 12,7 cm (alt.) Lançamentos Tigelas Toque Mágico Margaridas! Servir no estilo primavera e fechar com um só toque na tampa! economize 30R$
  18. 18. 1 2,25 litros A divisória mantém cada alimento no seu lugar Fechamento em um toque, é só pressionar o centro da tampa! 84,90De: R$ 57,90Por: R$ 1. 805687 Super Instantânea Slim Margaridas II 2,25 L 15 cm (diâm.) x 17,4 cm (alt.) 31% desconto 137,80Por: R$ Cód do kit: 805750 KIT INSTANTÂNEAS MARGARIDAS 575 ml 1,3 L 2,25 L 1 8 | M A R G A R I D A S
  19. 19. 2 3 1,3 litro 575 ml 49,90R$ 3. 805685 Mini Instantânea Slim Margaridas 575 ml 13,1 cm (diâm.) x 8.1 cm (alt.) 64,90R$ 2. 805686 Super Instantânea Slim Margaridas I - 1,3 L 13,1 cm (diâm.) x 15,5 cm (alt.) LEVE + Mini Instant. Slim Margaridas 575 ml 79,90Por: R$ Cód. do conj. 805719 Super Instant. Slim Margaridas 1,3 L Lançamentos para armazenar e decorar Empilháveis e com nova decoração, as Instantâneas Margaridas armazenam e vão à geladeira! 30% desconto até M A R G A R I D A S | 1 9
  20. 20. 46,90R$ 2. 805539 Tigela Ilúmina Folhas Secas 550 ml 14,8 cm (comp.) x 13,5 cm (larg.) x 5,9 cm (alt.) 134,90R$ 1. 805540 Tigela Ilúmina Folhas Secas 6,6 L 27,3 cm (comp.) x 26,1 cm (larg.) x 17,4 cm (alt.) 2 1 6,6 litros 550 ml 2 0 | S E R V I R
  21. 21. De: R$ Bico facilita na hora de servir! 109,90 74,90Por: R$ 805623 A Jarra Ilúmina Folhas Secas 2 L 21,4 cm (comp.) x 14 cm (larg.) x 23 cm (alt.) 2 litros economize 35R$ Novidades para servir e encantar! S E R V I R | 2 1
  22. 22. A maneira mais prática de conservar arroz e feijão! 114,90R$ 2. 804913 Tupper Caixa Arroz PB 5 Plus 25 cm (comp.) x 24 cm (larg.) x 21 cm (alt.) 73,90R$ 1. 805415 Tupper Caixa Feijão PB 2 kg* 20,1 cm (comp.) x 18,6 cm (larg.) x 13,3 cm (alt.) 1 2 *Podemocorrervariaçõesnotamanhodosgrãosedensidade decadatipodealimento,gerandoonãoarmazenamento completodoalimentonasTupperCaixas. 2 kg 5 plus Vedação da tampa impede a entrada de ar e umidade! 2 2 | A R M A Z E N A R
  23. 23. Seu açúcar protegido da umidade! 63,90De: R$ 47,90Por: R$ 805401 Tupper Caixa Açúcar PB 1,4 kg* 18, 2 cm (comp.) x 16,7 cm (larg.) x 12,3 cm (alt.) 25% desconto 1,4 kg A R M A Z E N A R | 2 3
  24. 24. 52,90R$ 805405 Tupper Caixa Sal PB 1,3 kg* 16,3 cm (comp.) x 15 cm (larg.) x 10,7 cm (alt.) 1,3 kg Protege o sal da umidade! Mantenha o sal sempre sequinho! *Podemocorrervariaçõesnotamanhodosgrãosedensidade decadatipodealimento,gerandoonãoarmazenamento completodoalimentonasTupperCaixas. 2 4 | A R M A Z E N A R
  25. 25. Ingredientes conservados por mais tempo!1 2 24% desconto 1 kg 52,90De: R$ 39,90Por: R$ cada cada 1. 805818 - Milho para Pipoca 1 kg* 2. 804395 - Amendoim 500 g* Tupper Caixa PB 16,3 cm (comp.) x 15 cm (larg.) x 10,7 cm (alt.) As decorações indicam o que tem dentro! 500 g A R M A Z E N A R | 2 5
  26. 26. 20 cm (comp.) x 18,6 cm (larg.) x 20,1 cm (alt.) Composto por: 1 Tupper Caixa, 1 divisor e 1 colher 2. 805240 Tupper Caixa Café & Filtro PB 99,90R$ 1 2 63,90R$ 1. 805420 Tupper Caixa Café PB 700 g* 18,2 cm (comp.) x 16,7 cm (larg.) x 12,3 cm (alt.) Escolha a maneira ideal de guardar seu café! Cabem até 30 unidades de filtros de papel e 500 g de café! 700 g 2 6 | A R M A Z E N A R
  27. 27. *Podemocorrervariaçõesnotamanhodosgrãosedensidadedecadatipode alimento,gerandoonãoarmazenamentocompletodoalimentonasTupperCaixas. PB ou Bistrô? Por que não os dois? 63,90R$ cada 1. 830510 - PB 2. 805102 - Bistrô Tupper Caixa Fubá 1,2 kg* 18,2 cm (comp.) x 16,7 cm (larg.) x 12,3 cm (alt.) 1 2 1,2 kg (cada) Fechamento perfeito conserva o fubá por muito mais tempo! A R M A Z E N A R | 2 7
  28. 28. Sal e pimenta do armário para a mesa! 1 2 42,90De: R$ 27,90Por: R$ cada cada 3. 804783 - Sal Bistrô 4. 804927 - Sal PB 1. 804807 - Pimenta Bistrô 2. 804911 - Pimenta PB Pimenteiro e Saleiro de Mesa 6 cm (diâm.) x 6 cm (alt.) 3 4 Furos controlam a saída de cada ingrediente! 2 8 | A R M A Z E N A R
  29. 29. 2 Lançamentos Bistrô e PB: Canela na medida do seu gosto! 42,90De: R$ 27,90Por: R$ cada cada 1. 805625 - Bistrô 2. 805626 - PB Canela de Mesa 6 cm (diâm.) x 6 cm (alt.) 34% desconto São empilháveis! Furos controlam a saída de cada ingrediente! 1 A R M A Z E N A R | 2 9
  30. 30. 1 2 3 4 5 6 Preserve o sabor dos temperos por mais tempo! 1. 805840 - Orégano 2. 805839 - Canela 3. 805838 - Pimenta Tupper Potinho Bistrô 140 ml* 8,3 cm (diâm.) x 5,3 cm (alt.) 21,90R$ cada 4. 805842 - Orégano 5. 805843 - Canela 6. 805841 - Pimenta Tupper Potinho PB 140 ml* 8,3 cm (diâm.) x 5,3 cm (alt.) 21,90R$ cada *Podemocorrervariaçõesnotamanhodosgrãosedensidadedecadatipodealimento,gerandoo nãoarmazenamentocompletodoalimentonosTupperPotinhoseTupperRedondinhas. 140 ml (cada) Decoração indica o conteúdo! 3 0 | A R M A Z E N A R
  31. 31. 47,90Por: R$ cadaLEVE Qualquer Tupper Redondinha com Bico Dosador 12,8 cm (comp.) x 11,4 cm (larg.) x 9,5 cm (alt.) 803934 - Granulado Bistrô 350 g*803935 - Granulado PB 350 g* 805010 - Tapioca Bistrô 300 g* 805011 - Tapioca PB 300 g* Para armazenar e servir no seu estilo preferido! 300 g (cada) 350 g (cada) A R M A Z E N A R | 3 1
  32. 32. OPORTUNIDADE *Podem ocorrer variações no tamanho dos grãos e densidade de cada tipo de alimento, gerando o não armazenamento completo do alimento nas Tupper Caixas. 1 Sua massa conservada por muito mais tempo! 3 2 | A R M A Z E N A R 2,4 litros
  33. 33. 35% de desconto UNICA´ 73,90De: R$ 54,90Por: R$ Por: R$ Tupper Caixa Massa 2,4 L* 20,1 cm (comp.) x 18,6 cm (larg.) x 13,3 cm (alt.) 47,90 cada 1. 804588 - PB 2. 830591 - Bistrô cada cada 2 2,4 litros
  34. 34. 1 2 Mantenha o sal sempre sequinho! 1 kg 1,3 kg *Podem ocorrer variações no tamanho dos grãos e densidade de cada tipo de alimento, gerando o não armazenamento completo do alimento nas Tupper Caixas. Fechamento impede a entrada de umidade! 52,90R$ cada 1. 805001 - Sal Grosso 1 kg* 2. 805421 - Sal 1,3 kg* Tupper Caixa Bistrô 16,3 cm (comp.) x 15 cm (alt.) x 10,7 cm (alt.) 3 4 | A R M A Z E N A R
  35. 35. Sua batata palha sempre crocante! 210 g Vedação da tampa protege o alimento, conservando por mais tempo! 52,90R$ 805403 Tupper Caixa Bistrô Batata Palha 210 g* 16,3 cm (comp.) x 15 cm (alt.) x 10,7 cm (alt.) A R M A Z E N A R | 3 5
  36. 36. O essencial na decoração que você adora! 20 cm (comp.) x 18,6 cm (larg.) x 20,1 cm (alt.) Composto por: 1 Tupper Caixa, 1 divisor e 1 colher 1. 805241 Tupper Caixa Café & Filtro Bistrô 99,90R$ 114,90R$ 2. 804865 Tupper Caixa Arroz Bistrô 5 Plus 25 cm (comp.) x 24 cm (larg.) x 21 cm (alt.) 63,90R$ 3. 805410 Tupper Caixa Açucar 1,4 kg Bistrô* 18,2 cm (comp.) x 16,7 cm (larg.) x 12,3 cm (alt.) 73,90R$ 4. 805422 Tupper Caixa Feijão Bistrô 2 kg* 20,1 cm (comp.) x 18,6 cm (larg.) x 13,3 cm (alt.) 1 2 4 2 kg 5 plus 1,4 kg3 Cabem até 30 unidades de filtro de papel e 500 g de café! 3 6 | A R M A Z E N A R
  37. 37. Esta dupla vai energizar o seu dia! 63,90R$ 5. 805418 Tupper Caixa Café Bistrô 700 g* 18,2 cm (comp.) x 16,7 cm (larg.) x 12,3 cm (alt.) 52,90De: R$ 39,90Por: R$ 6. 805820 Tupper Caixa Chá Bistrô 200 g* 16,3 cm (comp.) x 15 cm (larg.) x 10,7 cm (alt.) 5 6 *Podemocorrervariaçõesnotamanhodosgrãosedensidadedecadatipodealimento, gerandoonãoarmazenamentocompletodoalimentonasTupperCaixas. 700 g 200 g 24% desconto até A R M A Z E N A R | 3 7
  38. 38. 34,90R$ 2. 805591 Tupper Pimentão 19,2 cm (comp.) x 10,8 cm (larg.) x 7,9 cm (alt.) 66,90R$ 1. 803253 Ventsmart 800 ml 18,8 cm (comp.) x 14,2 cm (larg.) x 7 cm (alt.) 2 Legumes e temperos sempre frescos e conservados! 800 ml Sistema de ventilação em 3 níveis para conservação ideal de cada alimento! Mantém os ingredientes conservados e sempre à mão! 1 3 8 | G E L A D E I R A
  39. 39. 1 2 200 ml (cada) Cozinha sem desperdício com Conserva Metade! 31,90De: R$ 21,90Por: R$ cada cada 1. 805819 - Mint 2. 805817 - Tulipas Conserva Metade Redondo 200 ml 7 cm (comp.) x 16 cm (larg.) x 11,5 cm (alt.) 31% desconto Pendure na lateral das prateleiras e otimize espaço na geladeira! G E L A D E I R A | 3 9
  40. 40. 26,90R$ 2. 805501 Refri Box 400 ml 13,7 cm (comp.) x 12,7 cm (larg.) x 3,8 cm (alt.) 400 ml 750 ml Alimentos conservados na geladeira por muito mais tempo 1 48,90R$ 1. 803814 Refri Box 750 ml 24,1 cm (comp.) x 14,3 cm (larg.) x 4,2 cm (alt.) Base levemente translúcida Tampa levemente translúcida 2 4 0 | G E L A D E I R A
  41. 41. Organize a geladeira com os Basic Line! 1 2 83,90R$ 1. 805726 Basic Line 5 L 26,4 cm (comp.) x 25,1 cm (larg.) x 11,5 cm (alt.) Vedação perfeita preserva os alimentos por mais tempo! 2 por 16,90R$ cada Cód. 805727 1 por 24,90R$ Cód. 802661 2. Basic Line 160 ml 10,9 cm (comp.) x 8,3 cm (larg.) x 5,4 cm (alt.) 5 litros 160 ml (cada) Tampas levemente translúcidas! 32% desconto até G E L A D E I R A | 4 1
  42. 42. 2 1 Com vedação que não deixa o ar frio da geladeira entrar em contato com o alimento. 2,6 litros Tudo conservado e sempre à mão! 71,90R$ 1. 805770 Tigela Maravilhosa 2,6 L 25,3 cm (comp.) x 24 cm (larg.) x 11,4 cm (alt.) 4 2 | G E L A D E I R A
  43. 43. Tampa com vedação hermética e fácil abertura! 3 1 litro 500 ml (cada) 58,90R$ cada 2. 805753 Tigela Maravilhosa 1 L 20,2 cm (comp.) x 18,7 cm (larg.) x 9,2 cm (alt.) 42,90R$ 3. 805755 Tigela Maravilhosa 500 ml 16,1 cm (comp.) x 14,8 cm (larg.) x 7,9 cm (alt.) G E L A D E I R A | 4 3
  44. 44. *EcoTupperGarrafanãovaiaofreezer.Nãodeveserusadacombebidasquentes,gaseificadasoucommáquinasparagaseificarbebidas. 4 4 | G E L A D E I R A
  45. 45. 69,90De: R$ 49,90Por: R$ 805606 Eco Tupper Plus 1 L* 9,3 cm (diâm.) x 28,8 cm (alt.) 28% desconto Translúcida! Dá pra ver a quantidade que tem dentro! Formato ergonômico para você levar para qualquer lugar! G E L A D E I R A | 4 5
  46. 46. 21,4 cm (comp.) x 6,1 cm (larg.) x 2,7 cm (alt.)* Composto por: 4 canudos, 4 extensores, 1 escova e 1 estojo 805070 Eco Canudo com Estojo 99,90R$ *Medidasconsiderandooestojo Curto:17,7cm Longo:25,3cm Extensor se adapta em diferentes tamanhos de altura de copos Escova que facilita a limpeza do seu Eco Canudo Ponta arredondada para uma experiência agradável ao beber Produzido com material 100% sustentável Eco Canudo Tupperware® ! Estojo feito de material reciclado 4 6 | P O R T Á T I L
  47. 47. Leve com você aonde for! 35,90R$ cada 1. 805569 - Roxo 2. 805562 - Jeans Eco Tupper Plus 310 ml* 6,4cm (diâm.) x 19 cm (alt.) 310 ml (cada) *EcoTupperGarrafanãovaiaofreezer.Nãodeveserusadacombebidasquentes, gaseificadasoucommáquinasparagaseificarbebidas. 1 2 Levemente translúcida, dá pra ver o que tem dentro! P O R T Á T I L | 4 7
  48. 48. 1 4 8 | P O R T Á T I L
  49. 49. 2 de qualquer cor por 29,90R$ cada 1 por 32,90R$ 49,90De: R$ cada 1. 805611 - Azul Íris 2. 805607 - Amor Perfeito Eco Tupper Plus 500 ml* 7,4 cm (diâm.) x 22,5 cm (alt.) 2 40% desconto até cores NO VAS *EcoTupperGarrafanãovaiaofreezer.Nãodeveserusadacombebidasquentes,gaseificadasoucommáquinasparagaseificarbebidas. P O R T Á T I L | 4 9
  50. 50. 5 0 | L I N H A G O U R M E T Linha Gourmet Tupperware® Produtos que revolucionam a sua cozinha! Espaguete de legumes em segundos! A base (C) possui uma trava para a lâmina (B), e o protetor (A) tem garras para prender o alimento. SEGURO E FÁCIL DE USAR! A B C
  51. 51. 805684 Apontador de Legumes* 7,8 cm (comp.) x 7,9 cm (larg.) x 11,2 cm (alt.) 119,90De: R$ 99,90Por: R$ É só segurar o apontador com uma mão e girar o alimento com a outra! *Atenção!Esteprodutocontémlâminasquepodemcortar. Manuseiecomcuidado.Importante:pormedidasdesegurança nãoutilizenenhumapeçaindividualmente. Pratos quentes ou frios na palma da mão! Prepare de maneira rápida e segura com o Apontador de Legumes! Lançamento L I N H A G O U R M E T | 5 1
  52. 52. 70,90De: R$ 49,90Por: R$ 1. 805605 Cristalwave Retangular Geração II 1,7 L 23,8 cm (comp.) x 15,8 cm (larg.) x 9,5 cm (alt.) 1 1,7 litro Para levar ao micro-ondas, é só levantar a válvula 29% desconto Abas permitem manusear com segurança, evitando queimaduras nas mãos! Refeições para toda a família do micro-ondas para a mesa! Possuem tecnologia que aquece sua refeição de maneira uniforme e completa sem retirar a tampa! 5 2 | M I C R O - O N D A S
  53. 53. 64,90De: R$ 44,90Por: R$ 2. 805603 Cristalwave Retangular Geração II 1 L 23,8 cm (comp.) x 15,8 cm (larg.) x 6,5 cm (alt.) 2 3 2,3 litros 1 litro nova cor 32% desconto até 81,90De: R$ 54,90Por: R$ 3. 805604 Cristalwave Retangular Geração II 2,3 L 23,8 cm (comp.) x 15,8 cm (larg.) x 12,5 cm (alt.) M I C R O - O N D A S | 5 3
  54. 54. 48,90De: R$ 34,90Por: R$ 805528 Caneca Cristalwave Geração II 470 ml 16,3 cm (comp.) x 12,2 cm (larg.) x 8 cm (alt.) 470 ml Coloque no micro-ondas com a válvula aberta, para vazão do vapor Alça facilita o consumo e a retirada do produto após o aquecimento 28% desconto Ela vai ao micro-ondas e é perfeita para você tomar sua sopa em qualquer lugar sem deixar vazar nada! Sopa quentinha a qualquer hora com essa novidade ! 5 4 | M I C R O - O N D A S
  55. 55. 109,90R$ 805620 Micro Arroz 2,2 L 26,6 cm (comp.) x 20,8 cm (larg.) x 15,5 cm (alt.) Tampa e inserto compõem um sistema que coleta a espuma gerada, evitando que transborde 2,2 litros Prepare arroz no micro-ondas em poucos minutos, com segurança e sem sujeira! Arroz fresco e soltinho direto do micro-ondas! Faz 4 porções de uma só vez M I C R O - O N D A S | 5 5
  56. 56. Receitas deliciosas direto do micro-ondas! Em instantes, uma refeição nutritiva e saudável Cuscuz tipo marroquino Ovo com espaguete de abobrinha Legumes no vapor 5 6 | M I C R O - O N D A S
  57. 57. 66,90De: R$ 47,90Por: R$ 802818 Instant Gourmet Plus 23,8 cm (comp.) x 22,3 cm (larg.) x 5,6 cm (alt.) 28% descontoFuros controlam a saída de ar para o cozimento ideal As ranhuras garantem segurança ao manusear! Abas facilitam no transporte e não deixam queimar as mãos! Prepare pratos deliciosos e saudáveis M I C R O - O N D A S | 5 7
  58. 58. 54,90De: R$ 39,90Por: R$ 1. 805689 Porta Sanduíche Kou Kou 14,7 cm (comp.) x 13,7 cm (larg.) x 5,2 cm (alt.) 27% desconto 1 Fechamento perfeito! cada cada 5 8 | I N F A N T I L
  59. 59. 47,90De: R$ 35,90Por: R$ 2. 805688 Copo com Bico Kou Kou 470 ml 8,2 cm (comp.) x 8,6 cm (larg.) x 19,5 cm (alt.) 470 ml 25% desconto 2 Bico dosador: mais facilidade para beber! Estampa do Copo com Bico I N F A N T I L | 5 9
  60. 60. 6 0 | I N F A N T I L
  61. 61. 47,90De: R$ 35,90Por: R$ 2. 805624 Copo com Bico Garfield 470 ml 8,2 cm (comp.) x 8,6 cm (larg.) x 19,5 cm (alt.) 470 ml 1 2 Pode levar na bolsa: não vaza nada! 25% desconto 23,90R$ 1. 805627 Potinho Garfield 140 ml 8,3 cm (diâm.) x 5,3 cm (alt.) 140 ml Estampa do Potinho I N F A N T I L | 6 1
  62. 62. Prepare-se para uma aventura com os Vingadores! 470 ml 2 1 51,90R$ 2. 805535 Mini Instantânea Slim Vingadores 575 ml 13,1 cm (diâm.) x 8,1 cm (alt.) 575 ml 1. 805534 Copo com Bico Vingadores 470 ml 8,2 cm (comp.) x 8,6 cm (larg.) x 19,5 cm (alt.) 47,90R$ ©MARVEL novidades Com aba na tampa para abrir com facilidade! 6 2 | I N F A N T I L
  63. 63. Perfeitas para o lanchinho da tarde! 42,90De: R$ 31,90Por: R$ cada cada 1. 805504 - Fuchsia 2. 805503 - Tropical Tigela Infantil 300 ml 12,1 cm (comp.) x 12,1 cm (larg.) x 5,2 cm (alt.) 1 2 300 ml (cada) 25% desconto Ideal para pequenas porções! I N F A N T I L | 6 3
  64. 64. PRESENTE DA ANFITRIÃ Uma linha perfeita para servir e guardar seus alimentos no armário ou na geladeira! 4 7 6 3 2 4 litros 350 ml 1,2 litro 1 litro Levemente translúcido
  65. 65. 8 1 5 1 | 1 Tigela Sensação 600 ml 2 | 1 Tigela Sensação 1 L 3 | 1 Tigela Sensação 1,2 L você ganha Com uma reunião de R$ 629,00 em vendas e 2 marcações 805826 Nível 1 Todos os produtos do nível 1 + 4 | 1 Tigela Sensação 350 ml 5 | 1 Tigela Sensação 1,8 L você ganha Com uma reunião de R$ 875,00 em vendas e 2 marcações 805827 Nível 2 Todos os produtos do nível 2 + 6 | 1 Tigela Sensação 4 L 7 | 1 Big Cake 8 | 1 Porta Tudo 10 L você ganha Com uma reunião de R$ 1.160,00 em vendas e 2 marcações 805828 Nível 3 TORNE-SE UMA ANFITRIÃ Reúna seus amigos, receba um Consultor e você pode ter todos estes produtos! BRINDE DE AGRADECIMENTO: Espremedor de Frutas Cód. 805322 (Cores diversas) 10 litros 600 ml 1,8 litro
  66. 66. IMPERDÍVEISIMPERDÍVEIS 2 56,90De: R$ 33,90Por: R$ 1. 805162 - Bistrô 2. 805237 - PB Porta Bolo 20 cm (comp.) x 10 cm (larg.) x 7 cm (alt.) 1 3 cada cada 3 3. 830411 Escorredor de Eco Tupper 10,3 cm (comp.) x 10,3 cm (larg.) x 4,7 cm (alt.) 15,90De: R$ 11,90Por: R$ Cabem todos os tamanhos de Eco Tuppers* *ExcetoEcoTupper2litros 9 4 | O F E R T A S I M P E R D Í V E I S
  67. 67. 40% de descontoaté nas páginas 94 e 95 91,90De: R$ 4. 805618 Cristalwave 3 L 26 cm (diâm.) x 9 cm (alt.) 67,90Por: R$ Levante a válvula para levar ao micro-ondas! 4 3 litros O F E R T A S I M P E R D Í V E I S | 9 5
  68. 68. 1 350 ml (cada) 1. Copo Colors 350 ml 8,5 cm (comp.) x 8,1 cm (larg.) x 13,5 cm (alt.) 4 por 21,90R$ cada Cód. 805758 1 por 34,90R$ Cód. 805757 IMPERDÍVEIS 9 6 | O F E R T A S I M P E R D Í V E I S
  69. 69. 63,90De: R$3. 805718 Tupper Caixa Verão 1,7 L 18,2 cm (comp.) x 16,7 cm (larg.) x 12,3 cm (alt.) 43,90Por: R$ 3 1,7 litro Tampa com vedação perfeita, conserva o alimento por muito mais tempo! 43% de descontoaté nas páginas 96 e 97 3 52,90De: R$2. 805104 Porta Snacks Cães 14,7 cm (comp.) x 13,7 cm (larg.) x 5,2 cm (alt.) 29,90Por: R$ 2 O F E R T A S I M P E R D Í V E I S | 9 7
  70. 70. 64,90De: R$ 52,90Por: R$ cada cada 1. 805542 - Turmalina 2. 805541 - Salmão Copo para Viagem 350 ml* 9 cm (diâm.) x 18 cm (alt.) 1 2 350 ml (cada) *CopoparaViagemnãoétérmico,nãodeveserusadocombebidasgaseificadasoumáquinasparagaseificarbebidas. novidades Cabe certinho nos porta-copos da maioria dos carros Evite desperdício de embalagens! Leve para a sua cafeteria Bebidas quentes ou frias, da sua casa para onde quiser levar!
  71. 71. 37,90Por: R$ cada 54,90De: R$ cada 3. 805644 - Turmalina 4. 805645 - Salmão Tupper Snack Grande 22,4 cm (comp.) x 12 cm (larg.) x 7 cm (alt.) 30% desconto 3 4 Lançamentos para levar o seu lanche sempre com você Use também para organizar remédios ou objetos P O R T Á T I L | 9 9
  72. 72. 26,90De: R$ cada 19,90Por: R$ cada QUALQUER TUPPER SNACK PEQUENO Fechamento perfeito! Pode levar na bolsa que não abre! 12,8 cm (comp.) x 10 cm (larg.) x 5,2 cm (alt.) 805646 - Turmalina 805647 - Salmão

×