Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sql Server + Php PDO Tutorial
3 Simples Pasos 1. Descarga a. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/sql/connect/php/downloa d-drivers-php-sql-server?view=sql-...
Paso 1. Descarga https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/sql/connect/php/download-drivers-php-sql-server?view=sql-server-ver15
Paso 1. Descarga
Paso 2. Extrae Carpeta de extensiones de php local:
Paso 2. Extrae
Paso 3. Conﬁgura Selecciona la librería de acuerdo a la arquitectura de tu computadora (x64 o x86 si es de 32 bits) y si q...
Paso 3. Conﬁgura
Paso 3. Conﬁgura 1. Abre el archivo php.ini (en donde sea que esté instalado, por ejemplo, si usas xampp estará en C:xampp...
Paso 3. Conﬁgura
Finalmente: ¡Prueba!
¡Gracias! @espino316 fb/RealSimpleFramework
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Conectar Php PDO con Sql Server

54 views

Published on

Esta es una guía para habilitar la conexión de Php PDO con bases de datos MS Sql Server

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Conectar Php PDO con Sql Server

  1. 1. Sql Server + Php PDO Tutorial
  2. 2. 3 Simples Pasos 1. Descarga a. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/sql/connect/php/downloa d-drivers-php-sql-server?view=sql-server-ver15 2. Extrae a. En la carpeta php/ext 3. Conﬁgura. a. En el archivo php.ini
  3. 3. Paso 1. Descarga https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/sql/connect/php/download-drivers-php-sql-server?view=sql-server-ver15
  4. 4. Paso 1. Descarga
  5. 5. Paso 2. Extrae Carpeta de extensiones de php local:
  6. 6. Paso 2. Extrae
  7. 7. Paso 3. Conﬁgura Selecciona la librería de acuerdo a la arquitectura de tu computadora (x64 o x86 si es de 32 bits) y si quieres una librería tipado “Type Safe” o “Not Type Safe”: Php_pdo_sqlsrv_{version}_{tipado}_{arquitectura}.dll
  8. 8. Paso 3. Conﬁgura
  9. 9. Paso 3. Conﬁgura 1. Abre el archivo php.ini (en donde sea que esté instalado, por ejemplo, si usas xampp estará en C:xamppphp). 2. Busca la sección de extensiones de windows y al ﬁnal, agrega el nombre del archivo de la librería que seleccionaste.
  10. 10. Paso 3. Conﬁgura
  11. 11. Finalmente: ¡Prueba!
  12. 12. ¡Gracias! @espino316 fb/RealSimpleFramework

×