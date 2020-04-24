Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NAYARIT INGENIERÍA EN ELECTRÓNICA Procesamiento Digital de Señales M.C. Juan Salvador Palacios Fon...
Procesamiento Digital de Señales M.C. Juan Salvador Palacios Fonseca Sistemas en tiempo discreto ¿Qué es un sistema discre...
Señales y sistemas en tiempo discreto Sistemas discretos Rev. Abril/2020 M.C. Juan Salvador Palacios Fonseca 3 x(n) y(n) S...
Señales y sistemas en tiempo discreto Sistemas discretos Rev. Abril/2020 M.C. Juan Salvador Palacios Fonseca, UAN 4 )()( n...
Ejemplo 2.1: Determine la respuesta de los siguientes sistemas a la señal de entrada a) b) c) d) e) f) Señales y sistemas ...
La función 𝑥 𝑛 = 𝑛 , −3 ≤ 𝑛 ≤ 3 0, en el resto Tiene la forma Señales y sistemas en tiempo discreto Sistemas discretos Rev...
Para el inciso a) 𝑦 𝑛 = 𝑥 𝑛 , sistema identidad: Señales y sistemas en tiempo discreto Sistemas discretos Rev. Abril/2020 ...
Para el inciso b) 𝑦 𝑛 = 𝑥 𝑛 − 1 , sistema de retardo unidad Señales y sistemas en tiempo discreto Sistemas discretos Rev. ...
Para el inciso c) 𝑦 𝑛 = 𝑥 𝑛 + 1 , sistema de adelanto unidad: Señales y sistemas en tiempo discreto Sistemas discretos Rev...
Para el inciso d) 𝑦 𝑛 = 1 3 [𝑥 𝑛 − 1 + 𝑥 𝑛 + 𝑥 𝑛 + 1 ], filtro del valor medio: Señales y sistemas en tiempo discreto Sist...
Para el inciso e) 𝑦 𝑛 = 𝑚𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑛𝑎{𝑥 𝑛 − 1 + 𝑥 𝑛 + 𝑥 𝑛 + 1 }, filtro de la mediana Señales y sistemas en tiempo discreto Sist...
Para el inciso f) 𝑦 𝑛 = 𝑘=−∞ 𝑛 𝑥 𝑘 = 𝑥 𝑛 + 𝑥 𝑛 − 1 + 𝑥 𝑛 − 2 + ⋯, el acumulador, notamos que la salida depende también de ...
Entonces, la gráfica para f) 𝑦(𝑛) es: Señales y sistemas en tiempo discreto Sistemas discretos Rev. Abril/2020 M.C. Juan S...
PDS Unidad 2, Sección 2.1: Sistemas en tiempo discreto

Sección 2.1 "Sistemas en tiempo discreto" del curso Procesamiento Digital de Señales de la Universidad Autónoma de Nayarit

PDS Unidad 2, Sección 2.1: Sistemas en tiempo discreto

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NAYARIT INGENIERÍA EN ELECTRÓNICA Procesamiento Digital de Señales M.C. Juan Salvador Palacios Fonseca UNIDAD 2 SISTEMAS EN TIEMPO DISCRETO Solo poco podemos ver del futuro, pero lo suficiente para darnos cuenta que hay mucho que hacer. – Alan Turing
  2. 2. Procesamiento Digital de Señales M.C. Juan Salvador Palacios Fonseca Sistemas en tiempo discreto ¿Qué es un sistema discreto?
  3. 3. Señales y sistemas en tiempo discreto Sistemas discretos Rev. Abril/2020 M.C. Juan Salvador Palacios Fonseca 3 x(n) y(n) Sistema Discreto Definición: Un sistema discreto es un dispositivo que opera sobre una excitación o señal de entrada en tiempo discreto según una regla preestablecida para generar otra señal en tiempo discreto denominada salida o respuesta del sistema.
  4. 4. Señales y sistemas en tiempo discreto Sistemas discretos Rev. Abril/2020 M.C. Juan Salvador Palacios Fonseca, UAN 4 )()( nynx   Definición entrada - salida de un sistema: consiste en una operación o regla matemática que define la relación entre las señales de entrada y salida del sistema.
  5. 5. Ejemplo 2.1: Determine la respuesta de los siguientes sistemas a la señal de entrada a) b) c) d) e) f) Señales y sistemas en tiempo discreto Sistemas discretos Rev. Abril/2020 M.C. Juan Salvador Palacios Fonseca, UAN 5      restoelen nn nx ,0 33, )( )()( nxny  )1()(  nxny )1()(  nxny  )1()()1()( 3 1  nxnxnxny  1)x(nx(n),1),x(nmedy(n)     )2()1()()()( nxnxnxkxny n k
  6. 6. La función 𝑥 𝑛 = 𝑛 , −3 ≤ 𝑛 ≤ 3 0, en el resto Tiene la forma Señales y sistemas en tiempo discreto Sistemas discretos Rev. Abril/2020 M.C. Juan Salvador Palacios Fonseca, UAN 6 n x(n)
  7. 7. Para el inciso a) 𝑦 𝑛 = 𝑥 𝑛 , sistema identidad: Señales y sistemas en tiempo discreto Sistemas discretos Rev. Abril/2020 M.C. Juan Salvador Palacios Fonseca, UAN 7 n y(n)
  8. 8. Para el inciso b) 𝑦 𝑛 = 𝑥 𝑛 − 1 , sistema de retardo unidad Señales y sistemas en tiempo discreto Sistemas discretos Rev. Abril/2020 M.C. Juan Salvador Palacios Fonseca, UAN 8 n y(n)
  9. 9. Para el inciso c) 𝑦 𝑛 = 𝑥 𝑛 + 1 , sistema de adelanto unidad: Señales y sistemas en tiempo discreto Sistemas discretos Rev. Abril/2020 M.C. Juan Salvador Palacios Fonseca, UAN 9 n y(n)
  10. 10. Para el inciso d) 𝑦 𝑛 = 1 3 [𝑥 𝑛 − 1 + 𝑥 𝑛 + 𝑥 𝑛 + 1 ], filtro del valor medio: Señales y sistemas en tiempo discreto Sistemas discretos Rev. Abril/2020 M.C. Juan Salvador Palacios Fonseca, UAN 10 n y(n)
  11. 11. Para el inciso e) 𝑦 𝑛 = 𝑚𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑛𝑎{𝑥 𝑛 − 1 + 𝑥 𝑛 + 𝑥 𝑛 + 1 }, filtro de la mediana Señales y sistemas en tiempo discreto Sistemas discretos Rev. Abril/2020 M.C. Juan Salvador Palacios Fonseca, UAN 11 n y(n)
  12. 12. Para el inciso f) 𝑦 𝑛 = 𝑘=−∞ 𝑛 𝑥 𝑘 = 𝑥 𝑛 + 𝑥 𝑛 − 1 + 𝑥 𝑛 − 2 + ⋯, el acumulador, notamos que la salida depende también de los valores en 𝑥(𝑛 − 1), 𝑥(𝑛 − 2), etc., es decir va sumando los valores pasados al valor actual de 𝑥 𝑛 . Entonces, reescribiendo: 𝑦 𝑛 = 𝑘=−∞ 𝑛 𝑥 𝑘 = 𝑘=−∞ 𝑛−1 𝑥 𝑘 + 𝑥(𝑛) 𝑦(𝑛) = 𝑦 𝑛 − 1 + 𝑥(𝑛) Señales y sistemas en tiempo discreto Sistemas discretos Rev. Abril/2020 M.C. Juan Salvador Palacios Fonseca, UAN 12
  13. 13. Entonces, la gráfica para f) 𝑦(𝑛) es: Señales y sistemas en tiempo discreto Sistemas discretos Rev. Abril/2020 M.C. Juan Salvador Palacios Fonseca, UAN 13 n y(n)

