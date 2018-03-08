La rutina diaria. Nivel A1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
La rutina diaria
�Qu� hace Pedro por la ma�ana?
�Qu� hace Pedro por la ma�ana? peinarse
�Qu� hace Pedro por la ma�ana?
�Qu� hace Susana antes de ir al trabajo? maquillarse
�Qu� hacen Luis y Carla por la tarde?
�Qu� hace Antonio cuando vuelve del trabajo?
�En qu� va Luisa al trabajo?
�Qu� hace Pilar por la ma�ana?
�Qu� hace Sebasti�n por la ma�ana? Vestirse / ponerse la ropa
�Qu� hace Pilar todas las semanas?
�A qu� hora se despierta Betina?
�Qu� hace In�s despu�s del trabajo?
�Qu� hace In�s despu�s del trabajo?
Describe lo que hace Pedro despu�s del trabajo:
Describe lo que hacen Juan y Mar�a despu�s del trabajo:
�Qu� tienen en com�n �ngel y Alfonso? Yo me levanto muy temprano, me afeito todos los d�as, me ducho y desayuno antes de i...
Actividad para practicar oralmente vocabulario y estructuras para hablar de lo que hacemos todos los días. "¿Qué hace Juan todos los días? Se afeita, se peina", etc.

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
