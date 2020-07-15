Presentación del Global Entrepreneurship Monitor Ecuador 2019-2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
15 de julio de 2020 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor Ecuador 2019/2020 Virginia Lasio Adriana Amaya Jack Zambrano Xavier Or...
OBJETIVOS ¡ Medir y comparar actitudes, actividades, y aspiraciones de emprendedores tempranos. ¡ Determinantes de la natu...
© GeoNames, Microsoft, Navinfo, TomTom, Wikipedia Powered by Bing PAÍSES GEM 2019/2020 ¡ 50 países ¡ Más del 80% del PIB m...
ECONOMÍAS DE INGRESOS MEDIOS ¡ América Latina y el Caribe: ¡ Brasil ¡ Colombia ¡ Ecuador ¡ Guatemala ¡ México ¡ Asia y Oce...
MARCO CONCEPTUAL GEM Contexto Social, Cultural, Político y Económico Atributos individuales Valores sociales hacia el empr...
PROCESO DE EMPRENDIMIENTO Actividad Emprendedora Temprana (TEA) Concepción PersistenciaNacimiento de la firma Emprendedor ...
FUENTES DE INFORMACIÓN PRIMARIA NES Encuesta Nacional de Expertos ¡ Mínimo 36 expertos evalúan el ecosistema de emprendimi...
METODOLOGÍA ¡ Encuesta APS 2019 (2,063 personas de 18 a 64 años) ¡ Diseño muestral probabilístico, representativo a nivel ...
EMPRENDIMIENTO EN ECUADOR
PERCEPCIONES Y ACTITUDES HACIA EL EMPRENDIMIENTO 51,2 63,7 44,1 31,2 55,8 78,3 35,8 53,0 0,0 10,0 20,0 30,0 40,0 50,0 60,0...
EMPRENDIMIENTO EN ECUADOR 26,6% 36,0% 32,6% 33,6% 31,8% 29,6% 36,2% 17% 25% 25% 26% 22% 21% 27% 12% 14% 10% 10% 11% 10% 11...
TEA EN LA REGIÓN 36,2 36,7 22,3 23,3 15,5 24,1 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 Ecuador Chile Colombia Brasil %delapoblaciónadulta...
DEMOGRAFÍA DE LOS EMPRENDEDORES 88 10010087 : Ecuador Región : 65.9% 34.1% Urbano Rural Género Área 39.2% tienen estudios ...
SECTOR Comercio mayorista y minorista Manufactura y logística Salud, educación, servicios sociales y comunitarios Agricult...
SECTOR 3% de la TEA emprende en sectores de alta tecnología vs. 4% en las economías de ingresos medios Manufactura oProduc...
MOTIVACIÓN 52,7 51,4 44,9 44,4 36,5 36,9 40,6 52,5 35,7 26,6 25,2 31,7 82,7 88,4 68,7 90,1 0 20 40 60 80 100 Ecuador Brasi...
EMPRENDIMIENTO POR NECESIDAD 35,7% 33,6% 29,4% 30,6% 28,0% 42,3% 32,30% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% 45% 2012 2013 20...
IMPACTO 8,6 3,8 Ecuador Economías de ingresos medios Expectativa de empleo (6+ empleados en 5 años) 0,700 0,696 Ecuador Ec...
MOTIVACIÓN E IMPACTO Los motivados por hacer la diferencia o por acumular tienen una pobabilidad: ¡ 3.2 veces mayor de gen...
EMPRENDIMIENTO DURANTE LA PANDEMIA DEL CORONAVIRUS
IMPACTO DE LA PANDEMIA POR COVID-19 Encuesta a emprendedores ¡ 150 encuestados a nivel nacional, durante junio. ¡ 37 cerra...
REFLEXIONES § En 2019 aumentó la cantidad de emprendedores, principalmente debido a un auge de negocios en gestación. § 1 ...
REFLEXIONES § Innovación e internacionalización son debilidades del emprendimiento en Ecuador. § Se observan mejoras en el...
http://espae.espol.edu.ec/gem ¡Gracias!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentación del Global Entrepreneurship Monitor Ecuador 2019-2020

59 views

Published on

En Ecuador en el 2019, emprendieron alrededor de 3.6 millones de habitantes

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentación del Global Entrepreneurship Monitor Ecuador 2019-2020

  1. 1. 15 de julio de 2020 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor Ecuador 2019/2020 Virginia Lasio Adriana Amaya Jack Zambrano Xavier Ordeñana
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS ¡ Medir y comparar actitudes, actividades, y aspiraciones de emprendedores tempranos. ¡ Determinantes de la naturaleza y nivel de la actividad emprendedora. ¡ Implicaciones en formulación de políticas para mejorar el emprendimiento.
  3. 3. © GeoNames, Microsoft, Navinfo, TomTom, Wikipedia Powered by Bing PAÍSES GEM 2019/2020 ¡ 50 países ¡ Más del 80% del PIB mundial ¡ Más de dos tercios de la población mundial ■ Economías de ingresos altos ■ Economías de ingresos medios ■ Economías de ingresos bajos
  4. 4. ECONOMÍAS DE INGRESOS MEDIOS ¡ América Latina y el Caribe: ¡ Brasil ¡ Colombia ¡ Ecuador ¡ Guatemala ¡ México ¡ Asia y Oceanía ¡ Armenia ¡ China ¡ Medio Oriente y África: ¡ Irán ¡ Jordania ¡ Sudáfrica ¡ Europa: ¡ Bielorrusia ¡ Macedonia del Norte ¡ Rusia
  5. 5. MARCO CONCEPTUAL GEM Contexto Social, Cultural, Político y Económico Atributos individuales Valores sociales hacia el emprendimiento Condiciones Marco Nacionales Condiciones Marco para el Emprendimiento Requerimientos básicos Potenciadores de eficiencia Sofisticación de negocios e innovación Resultado (desarrollo socio-económico) Aporte de los emprendimientos Actividades emprendedoras Por fases: Nacientes, Nuevos, Establecidos, Cierre de negocios Por impacto: Alto crecimiento, Innovación, Internacionalización Por tipo: TEA, SEA, EEA
  6. 6. PROCESO DE EMPRENDIMIENTO Actividad Emprendedora Temprana (TEA) Concepción PersistenciaNacimiento de la firma Emprendedor Naciente Dueño y Gestor de Nuevo Negocio ( < 42 meses ) Emprendedor Potencial Dueño y Gestor de Negocio Establecido ( > 42 meses ) Cierre del negocio
  7. 7. FUENTES DE INFORMACIÓN PRIMARIA NES Encuesta Nacional de Expertos ¡ Mínimo 36 expertos evalúan el ecosistema de emprendimiento: o Apoyo financiero o Políticas gubernamentales o Programas gubernamentales o Educación y formación o Transferencia de I+D o Infraestructura comercial y profesional o Apertura del mercado interior o Acceso a infraestructura física APS Encuesta a la Población Adulta ¡ Personas entre 18 y 64 años de edad ¡ Al menos 2000 encuestados por país ¡ Tópicos: o Características de los negocios o Motivación para emprender o Acciones o Actitudes
  8. 8. METODOLOGÍA ¡ Encuesta APS 2019 (2,063 personas de 18 a 64 años) ¡ Diseño muestral probabilístico, representativo a nivel nacional ¡ Resultados presentados a nivel de población adulta, y a nivel de subgrupos (ejm: emprendedores) Grupos de edad Hombres Mujeres 18-24 232 233 25-34 287 285 35-44 225 220 45-54 171 172 55-64 122 116
  9. 9. EMPRENDIMIENTO EN ECUADOR
  10. 10. PERCEPCIONES Y ACTITUDES HACIA EL EMPRENDIMIENTO 51,2 63,7 44,1 31,2 55,8 78,3 35,8 53,0 0,0 10,0 20,0 30,0 40,0 50,0 60,0 70,0 80,0 90,0 Oportunidades percibidas Habilidades percibidas Temor al fracaso Intención a emprender %delapoblaciónadulta Ing.medio Ecuador
  11. 11. EMPRENDIMIENTO EN ECUADOR 26,6% 36,0% 32,6% 33,6% 31,8% 29,6% 36,2% 17% 25% 25% 26% 22% 21% 27% 12% 14% 10% 10% 11% 10% 11% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2019 %delapoblaciónadulta TEA Nacientes Nuevos TEA independiente: 28.9% TEA patrocinada: 7.3% TEA total: 36.2%
  12. 12. TEA EN LA REGIÓN 36,2 36,7 22,3 23,3 15,5 24,1 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 Ecuador Chile Colombia Brasil %delapoblaciónadulta TEA Ingresos medios América Latina y el Caribe
  13. 13. DEMOGRAFÍA DE LOS EMPRENDEDORES 88 10010087 : Ecuador Región : 65.9% 34.1% Urbano Rural Género Área 39.2% tienen estudios post secundarios o superiores 51.3% tienen menos de 35 años 38.4% son de hogares con ingreso mensual entre $ 394 y $ 788
  14. 14. SECTOR Comercio mayorista y minorista Manufactura y logística Salud, educación, servicios sociales y comunitarios Agricultura, actividades extractivas, construcción Finanzas, bienes raíces, servicios a negocios Información y comunicación No clasificado
  15. 15. SECTOR 3% de la TEA emprende en sectores de alta tecnología vs. 4% en las economías de ingresos medios Manufactura oProductos farmacéuticos oComponentes electrónicos oComputadoras y periféricos oMotores/turbinas especializados TICs oPublicación de libros, periódicos, software, música oProcesamiento y almacenamiento de datos oProducción de software
  16. 16. MOTIVACIÓN 52,7 51,4 44,9 44,4 36,5 36,9 40,6 52,5 35,7 26,6 25,2 31,7 82,7 88,4 68,7 90,1 0 20 40 60 80 100 Ecuador Brasil Chile Colombia %delapoblaciónadulta Hacer la diferencia Acumular riqueza Tradición familiar Escasez de empleo
  17. 17. EMPRENDIMIENTO POR NECESIDAD 35,7% 33,6% 29,4% 30,6% 28,0% 42,3% 32,30% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% 45% 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2019* %deemprendedores * Cambio metodológico.
  18. 18. IMPACTO 8,6 3,8 Ecuador Economías de ingresos medios Expectativa de empleo (6+ empleados en 5 años) 0,700 0,696 Ecuador Economías de ingresos medios Internacionalización (25% de ingresos provienen de exportación) 1,2 1,0 Ecuador Economías de ingresos medios Alcance nacional (clientes e innovación) 0,10 0,14 Ecuador Economías de ingresos medios Alcance global (clientes e innovación) Nota: las cifras son % de la población adulta.
  19. 19. MOTIVACIÓN E IMPACTO Los motivados por hacer la diferencia o por acumular tienen una pobabilidad: ¡ 3.2 veces mayor de generar más de 5 empleos ¡ 1.7 veces mayor de tener alcance nacional o internacional ¡ 1.2 veces mayor de participar en sectores de tecnología media o alta 37,6% 12,4%11,6% 6,8% 37,6% 12,4% Motivados por hacer la diferencia o acumular riqueza, excluyendo necesidad Motivados por necesidad, excluyendo hacer la diferencia y acumular riqueza %dentrodelsubgrupodemotivación Crea 5 empleos Tiene alcance nacional o internacional Participa en sectores de tecnología media o alta
  20. 20. EMPRENDIMIENTO DURANTE LA PANDEMIA DEL CORONAVIRUS
  21. 21. IMPACTO DE LA PANDEMIA POR COVID-19 Encuesta a emprendedores ¡ 150 encuestados a nivel nacional, durante junio. ¡ 37 cerraron su negocio definitivamente durante los meses de inicio de la pandemia ¡ Medidas implementadas por la pandemia: ¡ Aumentar esfuerzos de marketing (61.1%) ¡ Ofrecer nuevos productos/servicios (57.5%) ¡ Ventas online (51.3%) ¡ Teletrabajo (46.9%) ¡ Políticas que le ayudarían a sobrellevar: ¡ Crédito productivo con condiciones favorables (46.9%) ¡ Exenciones tributarias, aplazamiento de impuestos (26.6%) Perspectiva de organizaciones de apoyo Fortalezas: ¡ Espíritu emprendedor desarrollado ¡ Transferencia de tecnología de universidad y privados Debilidades: ¡ Reducción de facturación y fuentes de financiamiento ¡ Articulación débil de actores del emprendimiento Oportunidades: ¡ Desarrollo de nuevos servicios digitales Amenazas: ¡ Sectores que no pueden hacer la transición a lo digital (ejm: turismo, transporte) ¡ Crecimiento de negocios informales
  22. 22. REFLEXIONES § En 2019 aumentó la cantidad de emprendedores, principalmente debido a un auge de negocios en gestación. § 1 de cada 5 emprendedores contó con el patrocinio de otra empresa. § Emprendimiento en Ecuador concentrado en las ciudades, son escasos aquellos de alcance nacional o internacional. § Nueva metodología revela que 4 de cada 5 emprendedores fueron motivados por la escasez de empleo § Brecha de género: mujeres emprenden más por necesidad y sus negocios son de menor persistencia. § Persisten brechas por superar: acceso a financiamiento, regulación para la creación y cierre de empresas
  23. 23. REFLEXIONES § Innovación e internacionalización son debilidades del emprendimiento en Ecuador. § Se observan mejoras en el networking y acceso a financiamiento, pero estos factores siguen siendo evaluados de forma negativa. § Impacto negativo de la corrupción. § Política pública activa para enfrentar la pandemia
  24. 24. http://espae.espol.edu.ec/gem ¡Gracias!

×