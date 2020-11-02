Selection fpt semaine 45 covid

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gestionnaire comptable (h/f) Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-03-177479 mise en ligne le 02/11/2020 Employeur Mairi...
Animateur 29h année 2020-2021 (H/F) Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-09-190912 mise en ligne le 29/10/2020 Employeu...
Gestionnaire budgétaire et comptable (H/F) Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-09-191018 mise en ligne le 29/10/2020 E...
Gestionnaire polyvalent de réservations – H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-196156 mise en ligne le 29/10/202...
Profil du candidat Savoir-faire technique : • Maîtriser les outils et ressources numériques • Savoir utiliser différents l...
Assistant administratif et comptable H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-196069 mise en ligne le 28/10/2020 Emp...
Technicien poste de travail niveau 1 - H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-09-192091 mise en ligne le 27/10/2020 E...
Temps de travail Temps complet Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation par mail à emploi@ville-houilles.fr ou par courrier à l'...
Agent administratif polyvalent pour son guichet unique H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-195648 mise en ligne...
Electricien industriel (h/f) SEG 066 Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFPC-2019-11-169392 mise en ligne le 26/10/2020 Employe...
Agent en charge des dossiers assistants maternels et familiaux (h/f) - réf MV.20.317: Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFPC-2...
Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation Pour candidater, merci de le faire directement depuis le site internet du Département :...
Auxiliaire de puériculture (h/f) Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-193844 mise en ligne le 26/10/2020 Employeur M...
Chargé d'instruction et d'orientation H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-195799 mise en ligne le 26/10/2020 Em...
Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation Monsieur le Président Hôtel du Département 78012 VERSAILLES CEDEX
Agent social CDD (H/F) Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-09-191449 mise en ligne le 02/11/2020 Employeur Mairie de H...
Assistant adminstratif H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-195803 mise en ligne le 26/10/2020 Employeur Conseil...
Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation Monsieur le Président Hôt...
Instructeur du Droit des Sols (H/F) Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-08-190534 mise en ligne le 26/10/2020 Employeu...
Chef de l'équipe de jardiniers de l'arboretum et de l'ile verte (h/f) Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFPC-2020-07-185659 mi...
Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation Monsieur le Président Conseil départemental 92731 Nanterre Cedex 08 06 00 00 92 www.hau...
Agent d'exploitation (h/f) - réf : NG.18.286 Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFPC-2019-01-144759 mise en ligne le 23/10/2020...
Logisticien H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-195785 mise en ligne le 23/10/2020 Employeur SDIS des YVELINES ...
Gestionnaire des finances - H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-03-178927 mise en ligne le 23/10/2020 Employeur Ma...
Assistant pour le service de médecine préventive (H-F) Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-195486 mise en ligne le ...
GESTIONNAIRE COMPTABLE ET FINANCIER H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-196241 mise en ligne le 02/11/2020 Empl...
Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation Monsieur le Maire 1 place Saint-Blaise 78955 Carrières-sous-Poissy ou par courriel : re...
Conseiller référent éléctions H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-196229 mise en ligne le 30/10/2020 Employeur ...
Chargé de formation H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-196197 mise en ligne le 30/10/2020 Employeur Mairie de ...
Temps de travail Temps complet
Responsable parc auto et déplacements H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-196200 mise en ligne le 30/10/2020 Em...
instructeur des permissions de voirie et concessionnaires H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-196182 mise en li...
Gardien d'école H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-196179 mise en ligne le 29/10/2020 Employeur Mairie de PONT...
Lycée GALILEE A CERGY - Chef de cuisine H/F - poste 2169 Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-196174 mise en ligne l...
  1. 1. Gestionnaire comptable (h/f) Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-03-177479 mise en ligne le 02/11/2020 Employeur Mairie de VILLENNES-SUR-SEINE Commune, VILLENNES SUR SEINE, Yvelines (78) 5280 habitants Membre de la Communauté Urbaine Grand Paris Seine et Oise Gare SNCF ligne de Mantes / sortie A13-A14 Service Finances Grade(s) Adjoint administratif Famille de métiers Finances Missions Sous la responsabilité de la responsable du service Finances, vous aurez pour missions : - l'aide à la préparation et à la saisie des différents budgets (commune, caisse des écoles, maison médicale, ZA Fauveau), des comptes administratifs et divers documents budgétaires ; - la vérification comptable et l'engagement des bons des bons de commande ; - le traitement et le suivi des factures liées aux dépenses d'investissement et de fonctionnement; - le traitement et le suivi des titres de recettes ; - le suivi des immobilisations et de la dette ; - la mise à jour et le suivi des tableaux de bord ; - la gestion et le suivi des baux ; - la gestion de la régie d'avance. Vous serez en contact régulier avec les différents services communaux, la trésorerie et les fournisseurs. Profil du candidat Formation comptable ; Expérience sur un poste similaire ; Connaissance de la comptabilité publique M14 ; Rigueur et sens de l'organisation ; Maitrise des outils informatiques ; Connaissance du logiciel de gestion financière E-Magnus appréciée. Rémunération statutaire, possibilité de régime indemnitaire et de prime annuelle (n+1) Horaires : Lundi - Mardi - Jeudi et vendredi de 8h à 12h30 et de 13h à 17h Mercredi de 8h30 à 12h30 Poste à pourvoir le 03/11/2020 Poste laissé vacant depuis le 30/06/20 Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation Monsieur le Maire 36 avenue Foch 78670 VILLENNES SUR SEINE Ou par email à rh@ville-villennes-sur-seine.fr
  2. 2. Animateur 29h année 2020-2021 (H/F) Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-09-190912 mise en ligne le 29/10/2020 Employeur Mairie SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE Commune, ST GERMAIN EN LAYE CEDEX, Yvelines (78) Service Enfance Grade(s) Adjoint d'animation Famille de métiers Education et animation Missions LA MAIRIE DE SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE RECRUTE DES ANIMATEURS (H/F) 29h/semaine Rattaché(e) à la Direction de l’Enfance, selon votre emploi du temps, vous encadrez et animez les activités d’accueils de loisirs et la restauration scolaire durant l’année scolaire 2020-2021. Activités principales : - Accueillir les enfants et leurs parents ; - Encadrer et animer des groupes d’enfants durant les temps périscolaires et péri-éducatifs ; - Proposer et mettre en œuvre des activités identifiées dans le Projet Educatif Territorial (PEDT) ; - Assurer la sécurité affective, morale et physique des enfants accueillis ; - Accompagner les enfants pendant le temps du déjeuner et/ou du goûter. Profil du candidat - Titulaire du BAFA, CAP Petite enfance ou d’une qualification équivalente - Capacité à travailler en équipe (écoute et communication) - Compétences en techniques d’animation (arts plastiques, théâtre, musique, sciences et nature …) - Dynamique, force de proposition et rigoureux (se), vous recherchez un emploi à temps partiel sur quelques heures et vous aimez travailler en équipe. Durée & lieu : Les 29h de travail hebdomadaires sont réparties comme suit : - Accueil de loisirs les mercredis : variables entre 7h45 et 19h00 (10h travaillées) - Restauration scolaire : 11h20-13h20 - Accueil du soir : 16h15-18h30 / 19h00 - Réunions accueils de loisirs : les mardis de 14h00 à 16h00 - Réunions accueils périscolaires : les jeudis de 14h00 à 15h00 Possibilité d’intervenir pendant les vacances scolaires selon les besoins du service. Rémunération Rémunération : 1,1 x SMIC horaire + prise en charge des frais de transports en commun à hauteur de 50%. Poste à pourvoir le 01/11/2020 Type d'emploi Accroissement temporaire d'activité Temps de travail Temps non complet (29:00 par semaine) Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation à Monsieur le Maire Monsieur le Maire recrutement+animateur29@saintgermainenlaye.fr Contact & renseignements Direction de l’Enfance Service scolaire/animation – Yannick JAY 01.30.87.22.69
  3. 3. Gestionnaire budgétaire et comptable (H/F) Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-09-191018 mise en ligne le 29/10/2020 Employeur Mairie SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE Commune, ST GERMAIN EN LAYE CEDEX, Yvelines (78) Service Finances et Contrôle de gestion Grade(s) Adjoint administratif Famille de métiers Finances Missions UN GESTIONNAIRE BUDGETAIRE ET COMPTABLE (H/F) (Cadre d’emplois des adjoints administratifs territoriaux, catégorie C) Au sein de la Direction des Finances et du Contrôle de Gestion et sous la responsabilité du chef du service de Coordination de l’exécution budgétaire, vous assurerez la gestion, le suivi de l’exécution budgétaire et la liquidation des dépenses et des recettes, pour plusieurs services de la Ville, en collaboration avec les responsables de secteur des directions. Activités principales : - Accompagnement des services et/ou direction dans toutes les étapes budgétaires ; - Saisie des opérations budgétaires : propositions de budget, décisions modificatives, virements, bons de commande et engagements ; - Suivi budgétaire personnalisé ; - Liquidation intellectuelle des dépenses et des recettes ; - Suivi des marchés du secteur ; - Collecte des données pour création et mise à jour des tiers fournisseurs et clients ; - Anticipation des procédures de clôtures ; - Classement et archivage ; - Polyvalence sur tous les secteurs y compris pour les sujets complexes ; - Réalisation de suivis sur Excel et/ou Civil Finances en relation avec le contrôleur de gestion. Profil du candidat Diplômé(e) d’un BTS comptabilité / gestion, vous avez une première expérience dans le domaine. Vous possédez de solides connaissances des outils bureautiques et de la comptabilité publique (M14, M22). La connaissance des logiciels Civil Finances, Hélios, Concerto serait appréciée. Une connaissance approfondie d’Excel est souhaitée. Force de proposition, rigoureux et méthodique, vous avez le goût des chiffres et vous possédez de bonnes qualités relationnelles Lieu : Basé(e) au centre administratif de Saint-Germain-en-Laye (situé à 10 min. du RER ligne A et de la gare routière). Rémunération : Rémunération statutaire + régime indemnitaire + prise en charge des frais de transports en commun à hauteur de 50% + possibilité de bénéficier des prestations d’action sociale du CNAS, de la Mutuelle et du régime de prévoyance. Recrutement ouvert aux fonctionnaires et aux contractuels, en vertu de l'article 3-2 de la loi du 26/01/1984. Poste à pourvoir le 01/11/2020 Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet Les candidatures (CV + lettre de motivation) doivent être adressées par mél à : Monsieur le Maire recrutement+gbc@saintgermainenlaye.fr
  4. 4. Gestionnaire polyvalent de réservations – H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-196156 mise en ligne le 29/10/2020 Employeur Conseil départemental du Val d'Oise Département, CERGY PONTOISE CEDEX, Val-d'Oise (95) Le Département du Val d’Oise avec 1,1 million d’habitants et 185 communes concilie dynamisme et qualité de vie. Choisir le Département pour sa carrière, c’est intégrer une collectivité territoriale qui promeut l’innovation et la valorisation des compétences. Site web: http://www.valdoise.fr Service Bibliothèque Départementale du Val d’Oise – Pontoise Grade(s) Adjoint du patrimoine Adjoint du patrimoine principal de 2e classe Famille de métiers Bibliothèques et centres documentaires Missions • Participer au service réservation - Traiter les demandes de réservations faites par les usagers et partenaires - Traiter les demandes RéVOdoc - Éditer les listes de documents réservés - Rechercher les ouvrages disponibles à Pontoise et à Osny - Participer à la politique d’acquisition rationnelle et optimisée en lien avec les assistants documentaires - Participer à l’élaboration des statistiques - Contribuer à l'amélioration des procédures en place • Participer à la préparation des navettes - Mettre les documents réservés dans les caisses de la navette - Enregistrer les conteneurs, vérifier et valider le prêt • Assurer la diffusion des ressources par navette auprès des usagers-partenaires - Participer à la diffusion des ressources réservées - Transporter les documents et les outils d'animation via des navettes dans les collectivités - Récupérer les documents et outils rendus - Enregistrer les documents en retour de navette et mettre de côté les documents réservés - Participer à l’élaboration des statistiques - Contribuer à l'amélioration des procédures en place et à l’optimisation des circuits et des manutentions • Participer à la qualité de la relation à l’usager-partenaire lors des navettes - Recueillir les informations auprès des usagers et les retransmettre au référent de territoire - Diffuser les informations de la BDVO et du Conseil Départemental • Participer à la gestion et à l’optimisation des stocks - Participer au rangement du magasin et de la réserve départementale - Participer au tri des versements des bibliothèques et traiter les documents à intégrer - Participer aux opérations de tri et d’inventaire de la réserve et du magasin • Participer au traitement des collections - Exemplariser - Coter - Équiper
  5. 5. Profil du candidat Savoir-faire technique : • Maîtriser les outils et ressources numériques • Savoir utiliser différents logiciels de gestion et bases de données • Savoir équiper les documents • Savoir manipuler et stocker en sécurité • Savoir analyser les besoins des publics Relationnel : • Être rigoureux • Avoir le sens du contact avec des interlocuteurs divers • Savoir travailler en équipe • Savoir anticiper • Connaître et respecter les obligations de discrétion et de confidentialité du fonctionnaire Connaissances : • Connaître les principes et outils de la recherche documentaire • Avoir des connaissances en bibliothéconomie • Connaître le public actuel et potentiel des bibliothèques, ses besoins et ses goûts • Connaître les problématiques et enjeux liés au numérique pour les bibliothèques publiques • Connaître la nature des établissements desservis et leur fonctionnement • Connaître le territoire suivi et le réseau routier correspondant Spécificités du poste : • Posséder le permis VL et conduire effectivement • Port de charges lourdes quotidien • Exposition à la poussière CDD : 2 mois Tous les postes proposés au Conseil départemental sont handi-accessibles. Permis B Obligatoire Poste à pourvoir le 01/12/2020 Type d'emploi Accroissement temporaire d'activité Temps de travail Temps complet Si cet avis vous intéresse, merci de bien vouloir déposer votre CV et votre lettre de motivation en précisant votre rémunération actuelle et votre prétention salariale en net/mensuel/12 mois, via le lien www.valdoise.fr, en mentionnant la référence ATA/GEST/RESERV, avant le 22 novembre 2020. Madame la Présidente http://www.valdoise.fr/479-nos-offres-d-emplois.htm
  6. 6. Assistant administratif et comptable H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-196069 mise en ligne le 28/10/2020 Employeur Mairie de JOUY-LE-MOUTIER Commune, JOUY LE MOUTIER, Val-d'Oise (95) 17 000 habitants, membre de la Communauté d’Agglomération de Cergy-Pontoise Service Solidarités Grade(s) Adjoint administratif Adjoint administratif principal de 1e classe Adjoint administratif principal de 2e classe Famille de métiers Social Missions Sous l’autorité du Directeur des solidarités, vous garantissez le fonctionnement administratif et comptable du CCAS et du pôle seniors et familles. Vous assurez le traitement administratif des demandes d’aide sociale légale. Missions : -Vous participez à la préparation et au suivi des instances du CCAS (note de présentation, décision du Maire et délibérations des commissions permanentes, des conseils d’administration etc...), -Vous constituez et suivez les dossiers d’aides légales, -Vous participez aux permanences d’accueil physique et téléphonique du CCAS dans le cadre du projet de service -Vous gérez la comptabilité des dépenses et recettes courantes du CCAS : traitement des factures, saisi des engagements et virements de crédit, gestion des relations avec les fournisseurs et le service des finances, réalisation des achats… -Vous formez un binôme avec l’assistante administrative et comptable du centre social, -Vous suivez et tenez les tableaux de bord comptables et vous participez aux préparations budgétaires du CCAS et du centre social (ponctuellement) -Vous êtes référente BO en soutien de la responsable du bureau du logement, -Vous apportez un soutien administratif à la direction des solidarités, -Vous accueillez les stagiaires, -Vous êtes régisseur titulaire. Profil du candidat Maîtrisant les techniques d’écoute active et de communication, vous aimez le contact avec le public et le travail en transversalité. Discret, doté d’un solide sens de l’adaptation, vous connaissez les principaux dispositifs et acteurs de l’action sociale et le fonctionnement d’un CCAS. Vous savez analyser et gérer rapidement des situations, organiser votre travail et être force de proposition. La maîtrise de l’outil informatique et des techniques de secrétariat est obligatoire. Une expérience dans un service à la population serait bienvenue. Poste à pourvoir à compter du 2er janvier 2021. Rémunération statutaire et régime indemnitaire. Permis B Souhaité Poste à pourvoir le 29/10/2020 Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation par email à servicedupersonnel@jouylemoutier.fr Monsieur le Maire Hôtel de Ville, 56, Grande Rue BP 70007- Jouy-le-Moutier- 95008 Cergy-Pontoise cedex
  7. 7. Technicien poste de travail niveau 1 - H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-09-192091 mise en ligne le 27/10/2020 Employeur Mairie de HOUILLES Commune, HOUILLES CEDEX, Yvelines (78) 32 000 habitants à 15 mn de Paris (RER A ou SNCF Saint Lazare) Service INFORMATIQUE Grade(s) Adjoint technique Adjoint technique principal de 1e classe Adjoint technique principal de 2e classe Famille de métiers Systèmes d'information et TIC Missions Sous la responsabilité hiérarchique du chef de service informatique : - Prépare, installe et configure le matériel et/ou logiciel des postes de travail, des terminaux mobiles et autres périphériques informatiques, - Diagnostique et corrige les dysfonctionnements décrits par les utilisateurs sur les terminaux et les postes de travail, (en les gérant dans l’outil de gestion des interventions GLPI ) - Réalise l’intégration de nouveaux composants en respectant les normes et standards définis, - Assure la maintenance préventive, corrective, - Suit les incidents et demandes des utilisateurs, - Sécurise les postes de travail et terminaux, - Assure des tâches administratives liées à l’activité des postes de travail et terminaux, ( bons de commande , inventaire) Vous serez amené à : - Suivre des projets liés à l’environnement de travail (ordinateurs, terminaux mobiles, vidéo projection, impression, solutions d’administrations à distance, etc.), - Rédiger des modes opératoires, des documents techniques et fonctionnels et des comptes rendus d’intervention et d’activités, - Assister/former et accompagner les utilisateurs, - Constituer des bases de connaissances partagées en matière d’incidents/demandes, - Centraliser, analyser et transmettre les besoins d’améliorations des solutions liées au poste de travail, aux terminaux et aux applications associées, - Préparer, suivre et contrôler les interventions des fournisseurs. Profil du candidat Connaissances mobilisées : • Administration et support Windows 10 (et plus) de niveau 1, • Administration Exchange niv. 1, • Niveau 1 Androïd et iOS, • Compétences en matériels réseaux (niv.1) et systèmes (niv.1), en solutions d’impression, de vidéo projection, d’écrans et de bornes, • Administrations de solutions de type WSUS et WDS et autres logiciels liés aux postes de travail, aux terminaux mobiles, aux systèmes d’impression, à l’infrastructure Wi-Fi et à la vidéo projection, • Sécurité du poste de travail, des terminaux mobiles et autres matériels (bornes, copieurs par ex.) • Bonnes pratiques en matière de support de niveau 1, de sécurité et de gestion de parc informatique • Connaissances en réseau et composants associés de niveau 1 (ex. : switchs, bornes Wi-Fi, FW, routeurs, etc.). Compétences spécifiques : • Suivre des projets liés à l’environnement informatique des postes de travail, • Planifier des actions et des interventions de fournisseurs, • Savoir écouter des demandes utilisateurs (incidents, demandes, contexte métiers) • Faire preuve de réactivité et de disponibilité • Installer, configurer et administrer un poste de travail Windows 10 et plus, Androïd et iOS, solutions d’administrations, • Analyser et comprendre l’origine d’un dysfonctionnement en matière de poste de travail Windows 10 et plus, et terminaux mobiles Androïd et iOS (tests, recettes), • Réaliser des interventions de niveau 1 en matière de composants réseau • Identifier et prendre en compte les menaces et risques informatiques liés aux postes informatiques et terminaux mobiles • Savoir travailler en équipe et reporter à sa hiérarchie • Rigueur et organisation, savoir planifier ses activités, ses projets et interventions. Titulaire d’un BTS et/ou expérience Rémunération statutaire + régime indemnitaire Poste à pourvoir le 16/11/2020 Type d'emploi Mission de remplacement
  8. 8. Temps de travail Temps complet Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation par mail à emploi@ville-houilles.fr ou par courrier à l'attention de Monsieur le Maire 16 rue Gambetta CS 80330 78805 HOUILLES CEDEX
  9. 9. Agent administratif polyvalent pour son guichet unique H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-195648 mise en ligne le 27/10/2020 Employeur Mairie du PORT-MARLY Commune, LE PORT MARLY, Yvelines (78) 5800 habitants Située entre Seine et forêt à 15 kms à l’ouest de Paris (accès direct A 13, A86, RER A à proximité), au cœur du pays des Impressionnistes et de l’arrondissement de Saint Germain en Laye Service Pôle Population et Cotoyenneté Grade(s) Adjoint administratif Adjoint administratif principal de 1e classe Adjoint administratif principal de 2e classe Famille de métiers Affaires générales Missions Au sein du Pôle Population et Citoyenneté, sous l'autorité de la directrice du Pôle, de la Direction Générale et de l’Autorité Territoriale, l'agent administratif polyvalent est chargé d’assurer les missions suivantes par système de rotation au guichet unique et en back office : Accueil : - Accueil, renseignement et orientation du public ; - Mise à jour des documents et des formulaires à l’accueil ; - Suivi et gestion des attestations d’accueil, du recensement militaire ; - Légalisation de signature et copie conforme. Scolaire : - Gestion des inscriptions scolaires, périscolaires, suivi des dossiers et saisie des documents ; - Gestion de la restauration scolaire et du personnel – commande des repas et suivi des prestations. Etat civil et élections : - Etablissement et mise à jour des actes d’état civil, délivrance des actes ; - Instruction et suivi des dossiers de mariage et de PACS ; - Gestion des inscriptions et mise à jour des listes électorales ; - Aide à la préparation des scrutins électoraux (présence requise lors des scrutins) Profil du candidat - Utilisation des logiciels : Melody, Segilog, Adagio, Citiviz, Pack office ; - Suivi des fiches de procédures, tableaux de bord et outils de planification et de suivi des dossiers ; - Excellent présentation et élocution ; - Rigueur en matière de suivi administratif des dossiers ; - Capacité à rendre des comptes et à travailler en collaboration avec les autres services ; - Disponibilité et amabilité envers les usagers et les autres services ; - Discrétion, ponctualité, travail en équipe et grande capacité d’adaptation et polyvalence Poste à pourvoir : janvier 2021 Type d'emploi : emploi permanent, recrutement statutaire ou à défaut contractuel. Temps de travail : Temps complet Rémunération en fonction de l’expérience : rémunération statutaire + prime de fin d’année + CNAS + participation mutuelle et prévoyance. Poste à pourvoir le 01/01/2021 Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation Monsieur Le Maire Service des Ressources Humaines 13 avenue Simon Vouet 78560 LE PORT MARLY recrutement@port-marly.fr Travail le samedi matin par roulement, le samedi après-midi dans le cadre des cérémonies, et le dimanche dans le cadre des scrutins électoraux.
  10. 10. Electricien industriel (h/f) SEG 066 Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFPC-2019-11-169392 mise en ligne le 26/10/2020 Employeur Syndicat interdépartemental pour l'assainissement de l'agglomération parisienne Syndicat interdépartemental, PARIS CEDEX 12, Paris (75) Collectivité Territoriale à vocation industrielle comparable à un département de 900 000 habitants traitant les eaux usées de Paris, des Hauts de Seine, de la Seine Saint Denis et du Val de Marne (180 communes d’Ile de France), 1 770 agents Site web: http://www.siaap.fr Service SEG Grade(s) Agent de maîtrise Agent de maîtrise principal Famille de métiers Patrimoine bâti Missions Poste SIAAP basé dans le 78 Triel Sur Seine Le SIAAP (Service Public de l'Assainissement Francilien - 1 770 agents), transporte et dépollue chaque jour les eaux usées, les eaux pluviales et les eaux industrielles de l'agglomération parisienne. Entreprise publique unique en Europe, son périmètre d'intervention englobe quatre départements et 180 communes réparties sur quatre autres départements. Le site de seine Grésillons recherche un électricien. Sous la responsabilité du responsable d'équipe de maintenance des installations électriques, ses missions sont : - Exécuter les opérations de maintenance préventives et curatives de niveau 1 à 5 pour l'ensemble des équipements composant la distribution électriques HT et BT sur l'ensemble des équipements et leurs auxiliaires. - Diagnostiquer, contrôler, réaliser les essais et assure la mise en service des équipements électriques du domaine HT et BT en concertation avec le technicien de maintenance des installations électriques accompagné du chargé d'exploitation des installations électriques - Participer à la rédaction de mode opératoire et d'analyse de risque pour la réalisation d'intervention. - Mettre en sécurité et consigner les équipements sur lesquels il intervient avant chaque intervention. - Participer au développement de la maintenance conditionnelle sur le site en utilisant les outils mis à sa disposition pour réaliser des suivis et des diagnostiques sur le parc d'équipement de son domaine. - Encadrer et participer à la maintenance confiée à des prestataires extérieurs sous la responsabilité du technicien de maintenance des installations électriques. Profil du candidat - Très bonnes connaissances en électricité industrielle basse tension. - Connaissances en haute tension appréciées. - Connaissances de base en automatismes et électromécanique. - Formation initiale : Bac professionnel ELEEC Permis B Obligatoire Poste à pourvoir le 27/10/2020 Dès que possible Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation à siaap-697547@cvmail.com ou par courrier à Monsieur le Président 2, rue Jules César 75589 PARIS CEDEX 12 Avantages : - Rémunération attractive, - Formation professionnelle assurée, - Restaurant d’entreprise ou ticket restaurant, - Comité d’actions sociales, - Participation à la mutuelle prévoyance, - Congés + RTT.
  11. 11. Agent en charge des dossiers assistants maternels et familiaux (h/f) - réf MV.20.317: Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFPC-2020-06-185233 mise en ligne le 26/10/2020 Employeur Département des Hauts-de-Seine Département, NANTERRE CEDEX, Hauts-de-Seine (92) Site web: http://www.hauts-de-seine.net Service Pôle Solidarités - Service des Modes d’Accueil – Petite Enfance Grade(s) Adjoint administratif Adjoint administratif principal de 1e classe Adjoint administratif principal de 2e classe Famille de métiers Affaires générales Missions Le pôle solidarités pilote la conduite de l’action sociale, compétence majeure du Département, sur le territoire des Hauts-de- Seine en faveur de la petite enfance, des familles, des personnes âgées, des personnes handicapées et des plus fragiles. Il est engagé dans une démarche d’amélioration de la relation au citoyen marquée par la dématérialisation et la modernisation de l’accueil du public, avec par exemple, des pôles sociaux et services des Solidarités territoriales regroupant des équipes polyvalentes et complémentaires sur un même lieu. Son action s’inscrit dans un schéma interdépartemental d’organisation sociale et médico-sociale des Yvelines et des Hauts- de-Seine. MISSIONS : Sous l’autorité de la responsable de l’unité des modes d’accueils individuels, et en lien avec les puéricultrices des modes d’accueil individuel, vous assurez l’instruction et le suivi des dossiers des assistants maternels et familiaux du territoire conformément à la réglementation et à l’organisation mise en place par le service des modes d’accueil. ACTIVITES : Dans ce cadre, vous avez pour mission de : - Assurer l’instruction des dossiers d’assistants maternels et familiaux : - Accueil téléphonique et physique, des assistants maternels et familiaux. - Traitement des courriers. - Instruction administrative des dossiers dans le respect des délais réglementaires. - Mise à jour et diffusion de l’information et de la documentation relative à l’accueil individuel. - Mise à jour en continu de l’application INTERMAT - Assurer les missions en lien avec les autres instructeurs administratifs du territoire afin de garantir la continuité du service. - Organiser les réunions liées à l’activité (préparation, invitations, logistique) - Assurer le traitement des demandes d’état des casiers judiciaires B2 - Concourir à la préparation des dossiers assistants maternels pour la CCPD et les recours. Profil du candidat - Adjoint administratif titulaire ou, à défaut, contractuel diplômé de niveau V. - Connaisse de législation institutionnelle et maîtrise des outils bureautiques (Word, Excel, Outlook) ainsi que du logiciel INTERMAT. - Rédiger des documents administratifs. - Sens de la réserve. Poste à pourvoir le 27/10/2020 Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet
  12. 12. Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation Pour candidater, merci de le faire directement depuis le site internet du Département : https://cg92.gestmax.fr/4661/1/agent-en-charge-des-dossiers-assistants-maternels-et-familiaux-h-f Monsieur le Président Conseil départemental 92731 Nanterre Cedex 08 06 00 00 92 www.hauts-de-seine.fr POURQUOI NOUS REJOINDRE ? Territoire doté de l’une des plus fortes densités de population de France métropolitaine, les Hauts-de-Seine œuvrent à offrir un cadre de vie de qualité à ses 1,6 million d’habitants. Chef de file de l’action sociale, le Département accompagne chaque âge de la vie, intervient dans les domaines de l’aménagement du territoire et de sa promotion, des collèges, tout en favorisant l’accès à la culture pour tous. Il s’est par ailleurs engagé avec le Département des Yvelines dans une démarche volontaire de rapprochement. Rejoindre le Département, c’est faire le choix d’une administration de 5 300 agents, où il fait bon travailler : - Des valeurs partagées : solidarité, proximité et innovation ; - Des opportunités de carrière : dispositif d’intégration et d’accompagnement à la mobilité ; - Une organisation du temps de travail : modulable 35 ou 39h et télétravail ; Des actions sociales diversifiées : allocation jeunes enfants, crèche du personnel, subvention mutuelle et prévoyance, loisirs, etc. Et si, vous aussi, vous conciliez épanouissement et projets professionnels ?
  13. 13. Auxiliaire de puériculture (h/f) Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-193844 mise en ligne le 26/10/2020 Employeur Mairie de HOUILLES Commune, HOUILLES CEDEX, Yvelines (78) 32 000 habitants à 15 mn de Paris (RER A ou SNCF Saint Lazare) Service Petite enfance Grade(s) Auxiliaire de puériculture principal de 2e classe Auxiliaire de puériculture principal de 1e classe Famille de métiers Education et animation Missions Au sein d’une équipe pluridisciplinaire de professionnelles de la petite enfance (éducatrices de jeunes enfants, auxiliaires, agents sociaux, adjoints techniques), et sous l’autorité d’une infirmière puéricultrice, vous intervenez activement dans les domaines suivants : - l’accueil de l’enfant et les relations avec les familles - l’accompagnement de l’enfant individuellement et en groupe soins (hygiène, alimentation, sommeil) - les activités d’éveil (développement psychomoteur et psychologique) - la préparation et l’animation des activités en fonction de l’âge des enfants et du moment de la journée - la participation au projet pédagogique (notion de référence, autonomie de l’enfant, motricité libre) et le suivi du projet de vie de l’établissement Une psychologue et un médecin de crèche interviennent régulièrement sur les structures. Profil du candidat Titulaire d’un diplôme d’Etat, vous êtes motivé par le travail en crèche collective au sein d’une équipe pluridisciplinaire. Vous bénéficiez de bonnes connaissances du développement de l’enfant. Vous avez de bonnes capacités d’organisation et un excellent relationnel. Poste à pourvoir le 27/10/2020 Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation Monsieur le Maire 16 rue Gambetta CS 80330 78800 HOUILLES
  14. 14. Chargé d'instruction et d'orientation H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-195799 mise en ligne le 26/10/2020 Employeur Conseil départemental des Yvelines Département, VERSAILLES CEDEX, Yvelines (78) 1 407 560 habitants Budget : 1 550 millions d’euros – 4 312 agents www.yvelines.fr Service Territoire d'action départemental de Saint Quentin - Pôle Insertion Grade(s) Agent social Famille de métiers Social Missions Le Département des Yvelines, acteur majeur de proximité du tissu économique au service de la population Yvelinoise, est reconnu pour ses compétences plurielles : action sociale, aménagement du territoire, éducation, culture et jeunesse. Le Département s’inscrit dans une réelle dynamique de modernisation qui se matérialise par des projets ambitieux et innovants, portés par l’ensemble de ses collaborateurs. Fort de cet élan, le Département s’appuie sur cinq Territoires d’Action Départementale (TAD), interlocuteurs de proximité de la population Yvelinoise et des partenaires, qui déploient chaque jour la Politique Départementale en tenant compte des spécificités locales. Rattaché.e au pôle insertion, le chargé d’instruction et d’orientation RSA participe à la mise en œuvre de la nouvelle politique du Département visant à garantir le respect du cadre légal et réglementaire lors de l’ouverture du droit (mesure d’éligibilité et subsidiarité), et l’orientation du bénéficiaire vers un accompagnement adapté assuré par les services sociaux du Département, la CAFY ou le service public de l’Emploi. A ce titre, il aura à : - vérifier les critères administratifs, présenter le dispositif et les droits et devoirs liés au bénéfice de l’allocation, conseiller et réorienter vers d’autres dispositifs prioritaires, effectuer l' instruction informatisée des demandes via le logiciel @rsa. - assurer l'évaluation de la situation sociale, des compétences et du projet professionnel, et saisie du questionnaire i-rsa dans SOLIS - désigner un référent unique en charge de l’accompagnement (CD, CAFY ou Pôle Emploi), présenter les obligations découlant de cette orientation, et notification de l’orientation au secteur d’action sociale - lors d’opérations de contrôle, rappeler des droits et devoirs aux bénéficiaires ciblés Doté.e d'une expérience dans un poste similaire vous maitrisez parfaitement le cadre réglementaire du dispositif RSA et êtes en mesure d'identifier les partenaires intervenant dans les parcours d'insertion des bénéficiaire RSA Vous maîtrisez les techniques d’entretien et les méthodes d’évaluation ainsi que des outils informatiques Word, Excel, Outlook et des logiciels Solis, Cafpro et Dude. Vous avez également la capacité de gérer des indicateurs et outils d'évaluation. De plus, votre disponibilité, votre goût pour le travail en équipe, ainsi que votre réactivité et capacité à prendre du recul, et votre capacité d’organisation seront un atout pour ce poste. Profil du candidat Doté(e) d'une expérience dans un poste similaire vous maitrisez parfaitement le cadre réglementaire du dispositif RSA et êtes en mesure d'identifier les partenaires intervenant dans les parcours d'insertion des bénéficiaire RSA Vous maîtrisez les techniques d’entretien et les méthodes d’évaluation ainsi que des outils informatiques Word, Excel, Outlook et des logiciels Solis, Cafpro et Dude. Vous avez également la capacité de gérer des indicateurs et outils d'évaluation De plus, votre disponibilité, votre goût pour le travail en équipe, ainsi que votre réactivité et capacité à prendre du recul, et votre capacité d’organisation seront un atout pour ce poste. Permis B Obligatoire Poste à pourvoir le 27/10/2020 Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet
  15. 15. Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation Monsieur le Président Hôtel du Département 78012 VERSAILLES CEDEX
  16. 16. Agent social CDD (H/F) Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-09-191449 mise en ligne le 02/11/2020 Employeur Mairie de HOUILLES Commune, HOUILLES CEDEX, Yvelines (78) 32 000 habitants à 15 mn de Paris (RER A ou SNCF Saint Lazare) Service Petite enfance Grade(s) Agent social Agent social principal de 1e classe Famille de métiers Education et animation Missions Au sein d’une équipe pluridisciplinaire de professionnelles de la petite enfance (éducatrices de jeunes enfants, auxiliaires, agents sociaux, adjoints techniques), et sous l’autorité d’une infirmière puéricultrice, vous intervenez activement dans les domaines suivants : - L’accueil de l’enfant et les relations avec les familles - L’accompagnement de l’enfant individuellement et en groupe soins (hygiène, alimentation, sommeil) - Les activités d’éveil (développement psychomoteur et psychologique) - La préparation et l’animation des activités en fonction de l’âge des enfants et du moment de la journée - La participation au projet pédagogique (notion de référence, autonomie de l’enfant, motricité libre) et le suivi du projet de vie de l’établissement Une psychologue et un médecin de crèche interviennent régulièrement sur les structures. Contrat à durée déterminée Profil du candidat - Titulaire d’un CAP Petite enfance - Vous êtes motivé par le travail en crèche collective au sein d’une équipe pluridisciplinaire - Vous bénéficiez de bonnes connaissances du développement de l’enfant. - Vous avez de bonnes capacités d’organisation et un excellent relationnel. Poste à pourvoir le 03/11/2020 A candidater dès que possible Type d'emploi Mission de remplacement Temps de travail Temps complet Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation par mail à emploi@ville-houilles.fr Monsieur le Maire 16 rue Gambetta 78805 HOUILLES CEDEX
  17. 17. Assistant adminstratif H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-195803 mise en ligne le 26/10/2020 Employeur Conseil départemental des Yvelines Département, VERSAILLES CEDEX, Yvelines (78) 1 407 560 habitants Budget : 1 550 millions d’euros – 4 312 agents www.yvelines.fr Service Territoire d'action départemental Grand Versailles - Pole Insertion Grade(s) Adjoint administratif Famille de métiers Social Missions Dans le cadre du renforcement de la politique de mise en activité des bénéficiaires du Revenu de Solidarité Active, un pôle insertion est créé sur chaque Territoire d’Action Départementale. Ce pôle est en charge du pilotage de la politique insertion sur chaque TAD conformément à la feuille de route définie par la collectivité et dans le respect des process départementaux. Le pôle insertion rassemble les plateformes d’instruction et d’orientation, l’activité de développement de l’offre d’insertion et l’accompagnement des personnes en parcours emploi. Chaque Pôle insertion est ainsi organisé de la façon suivante : - Une mission accès au droit / contrôle de l’éligibilité, exercée par la plateforme d’instruction et d’orientation ; - Une mission développement de projets insertion, consacrée à l’ingénierie et au montage d’actions innovantes en matière d’insertion, ainsi qu’au suivi des actions inscrites au PDI ; - Une mission accompagnement des parcours vers l’emploi, dont le rôle est d’accompagner le parcours des bénéficiaires de l’allocation inscrits dans un parcours d’accès ou de retour à l’emploi. L’assistant administratif du pôle insertion assure la gestion administrative des différentes activités du pôle, principalement sur les missions accès au droit et accompagnement des bénéficiaires. A ce titre, - il organise les réunions internes et externes et élabore les comptes rendus, - prépare les revues de situations mensuelles avec Pôle Emploi et les comités de suivi avec les prestataires, - participe à l'accueil téléphonique de la plateforme RSA, - gère les intégrations de la CAF (IOP), - prend en charge le suivi des orientations des BRSA vers le Pôle social et Pôle Emploi, - gère la boîte mail générique du Pôle Insertion, transmets les fiches de prescription et renseigne les tableaux de bord des différentes orientations vers les partenaires, - assure un soutien administratif de la chef de service insertion en concevant les outils d'organisation et de suivi de l'activité insertion du territoire - participe à l'organisation des actions collectives menées sur le territoire, - vient en appui administratif sur les dispositifs CPIP et Accompagnement global, Il prend également en charge la gestion des demandes transférées par l’accueil au titre du niveau 2 (gestion des appels transférés, réception et traitement de l’information, appui si nécessaire sur la gestion des prises de rendez-vous des professionnels…) Vous maîtrisez les techniques administratives et vous connaissez l'organisation, les services du Département, les modalités d’intervention et outils départementaux (projet d’accompagnement social, conventions de partenariat, RDAS, FSL,MASP…) ainsi que les dispositifs et acteurs de l’insertion (notamment réglementation et process rsa). Vous appréciez le travail en transversalité avec les différents pôles du Territoire d’Action Départementale (Pôle Social, Secteurs d'Action Sociale, Direction Insertion et Accompagnement Social de la DGAS) et les partenaires extérieurs (Pôle Emploi, CAFY, Agence d’Insertion ActivitY) Vous maîtrisez l'informatique : Word, Excel, Outlook, SharePoint et les logiciels : Solis, GRC, DUDE, CDAP Profil du candidat Vous faites preuve de : - Ecoute - Prise d'initiative - Capacité d'organisation et de gestion des priorités - Adaptation face à la diversité des dossiers traités - Discrétion Votre gestion des situations de stress, votre capacité à réguler les tensions, votre goût du travail en équipe et vos capacités de rédaction seront des atouts supplémentaires pour ce poste. Permis B Obligatoire Poste à pourvoir le 01/12/2020
  18. 18. Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation Monsieur le Président Hôtel du Département 78012 VERSAILLES CEDEX
  19. 19. Instructeur du Droit des Sols (H/F) Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-08-190534 mise en ligne le 26/10/2020 Employeur Mairie de POISSY Commune, POISSY CEDEX, Yvelines (78) ville surclassée 40-80000 habitants (accès RER A / SCNF Saint-Lazare, A13, A14, N13) Depuis 2014, la Collectivité s’est engagée dans un process de modernisation de son administration et des politiques RH tournées vers la qualité de vie au travail de ses collaborateurs. Service Urbanisme Grade(s) Rédacteur Adjoint administratif principal de 1e classe Famille de métiers Urbanisme et aménagement Missions Au sein d’une équipe de deux instructeurs et placé sous l’autorité de la directrice adjointe en charge de l’urbanisme, au sein de la Direction de l’Urbanisme et de la Stratégie foncière, vous avez pour mission d’instruire les demandes d’autorisation en matière d’urbanisme en fonction des règles d’occupation des sols. A ce titre, vous instruisez les dossiers de demande d’autorisation d’urbanisme, PC, DP, PD, PA, Enseignes, dossiers ERP et certificats d’urbanisme. Vous rédigez des courriers relatifs aux dossiers traités ; Vous procédez à la vérification et au contrôle de la conformité des constructions et des aménagements avec les autorisations délivrées par la collectivité. Dans certains cas, vous constaterez et poursuivrez les infractions ; Vous informez, orientez, conseillez et expliquez le cadre réglementaire (code de l’urbanisme, Plan Local d’Urbanisme Intercommunal et Plan de Prévention du Risque inondation principalement, etc.) aux pétitionnaires et administrés. Vous réalisez la pré-instruction des dossiers de demandes d’autorisation d’Urbanisme dans le cadre de projets complexes ; Vous pouvez être associé à certains grands projets urbains portés par la Ville ou les partenaires. Vous assurez le suivi statistique de l’activité du service et êtes le référent SITADEL. Vous serez en lien également au besoin avec le référent RIL de la collectivité. Vous assurez également un suivi des Taxes d’Aménagement et de la Participation d’Assainissement Collectif (PAC) dues au titre des autorisations d’urbanisme, en lien étroit avec les services de la DDT et de la Communauté Urbaine Grand Paris Seine et Oise. Profil du candidat Doté(e) d’une formation supérieure en Géographie et Urbanisme de préférence, justifiant d’ne expérience significative dans les domaines de l'urbanisme réglementaire, de l'instruction des demandes d'autorisations et du développement durable, vous avez le souci des règles et des procédures ainsi qu’une sensibilité accrue à l’architecture et à l’environnement. Vous êtes doté(e) de capacités de reporting, de reformulation et de pédagogie. Vous faites preuve de rigueur d’autonomie et d’esprit de synthèse. A l’aise en expression écrite et orale, vous êtes apte au travail d’équipe et faite preuve de diplomatie. Vous êtes bien sûr expert dans la lecture de plans et de cartes. Le permis B et la maîtrise de l’outil informatique (logiciel urbanisme OXALIS) sont indispensables. Rémunération statutaire + régime indemnitaire + prime de fin d’année + titres restaurant + mutuelle + prévoyance + Comité des Œuvres Sociales + dispositif « Poissy Bien-Etre ». Permis B Obligatoire Poste à pourvoir le 27/10/2020 Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation Monsieur le Maire – Vice-président de la Communauté Urbaine Grand Paris Seine & Oise - Vice-président du Conseil départemental des Yvelines Place de la République 78303 POISSY CEDEX ou par courriel : recrutement@ville-poissy.fr
  20. 20. Chef de l'équipe de jardiniers de l'arboretum et de l'ile verte (h/f) Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFPC-2020-07-185659 mise en ligne le 23/10/2020 Employeur Département des Hauts-de-Seine Département, NANTERRE CEDEX, Hauts-de-Seine (92) Site web: http://www.hauts-de-seine.net Service PACT-DPPE-STS Grade(s) Agent de maîtrise Agent de maîtrise principal Famille de métiers Espaces verts et paysage Missions Cotation du poste : 6.1 Chef d’équipe La direction des parcs, des paysages et de l’environnement est responsable de la préservation du patrimoine vert sur le territoire des Hauts-de-Seine. Chargée de la gestion et de l’aménagement de 20 parcs et jardins départementaux (14 millions de visiteurs par an), dont 16 labellisés EVE® (espace végétal écologique), elle veille aussi sur les 33 000 arbres d’alignement des routes départementales et développe la trame des parcours de promenade dans le département. La direction est également dépositaire de la politique environnementale de la collectivité : nouvelle « stratégie nature » en cours d’élaboration, lutte contre la pollution de l’air, actions de diffusion et de sensibilisation. En rejoignant le Département, vous mettrez en œuvre vos compétences et votre talent au service d’une collectivité territoriale solidaire et innovante. MISSIONS : Chef de l’équipe des jardiniers et référent en terme d’entretien des scènes paysagères horticoles jardinées de l’Arboretum et de l’Ile Verte du Domaine départemental de la Vallée-aux-Loups, vous avez pour principales missions la valorisation patrimoniale des sites, la programmation, le suivi et le contrôle des travaux horticoles et la réalisation de travaux paysagers. ACTIVITES : - Encadrer l’équipe de jardiniers en régie (planification hebdomadaire, organisation du travail, vérification/bilan régulier, gestion des congés et des formations…), ainsi que des stagiaires et « tigistes » ; - Mettre en place des outils de suivi des actions techniques et environnementales (tableaux plan de gestion, …) ; - Piloter la réalisation du fleurissement des massifs et jardinières (annuelles / bisannuelles) ainsi que le choix et la plantation d’arbres et d’arbustes (essences et emplacements en coordination avec le responsable technique) ; - Être référent de l’entretien des espaces verts (veille et traitements phytosanitaires, taille, tonte, désherbage, fauche, arrosage, plans de fumure et fertilisation, ramassage des feuilles, engazonnements, …) ; - Gestion des pieds d’arbres (procédure SEPPE) ; - Assurer le suivi des étiquetages de l’arboretum et des collections (support terrain SEPPE) ; - Assurer la gestion des commandes de matériels, de produits horticoles, de végétaux avec suivi budgétaire et sous couvert de la validation du responsable technique ; - Assurer la gestion technique des différents réseaux, des serres et des portails ; - Renseigner les tableaux de suivi liés au label EVE (intrants/sortants, eau, météo, …) ; - Etre en charge des visites de parc (écoles d’horticulture, associations et gestion technique) ; - Participer aux manifestations et aux activités culturelles ; - Contrôler et planifier, en accord avec le responsable technique, les travaux d’entretien horticoles confiés à des entreprises ; - Assurer le suivi des consommations en eau (fuites, dégradations, …). Profil du candidat - Agent de maîtrise territorial titulaire ou, à défaut, contractuel titulaire de deux titres ou diplômes sanctionnant une formation technique ou professionnelle homologués au moins au niveau V (CAP, BEP) - Management et gestion d’équipe, connaissances en gestion et planification de chantier - Notion en histoire des jardins, connaissances culturelles des sites classés - Maîtrise techniques en jardinage et horticulture, sensibilité à la gestion différenciée (plan de gestion, labels) - Connaissances élémentaires en Hygiène et Sécurité (document unique, gestes et postures) - Participation au suivi technico administratif du site, à la rédaction de bons de commande et de compte-rendus - Autonomie dans la mise en œuvre des consignes, maîtrise de la gestion et de l’organisation du travail, capacité à gérer l’urgence (dysfonctionnements techniques) - Savoir rendre compte, sens du dialogue et de l’écoute, respect des procédures - Sens de l’esthétique, aisance dans le contact avec le public, sens du service public, ponctualité, assiduité - Maîtrise de l’outil informatique (Excel, Word, Outlook) Permis B Obligatoire Poste à pourvoir le 24/10/2020 Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet
  21. 21. Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation Monsieur le Président Conseil départemental 92731 Nanterre Cedex 08 06 00 00 92 www.hauts-de-seine.fr POURQUOI NOUS REJOINDRE ? Territoire doté de l’une des plus fortes densités de population de France métropolitaine, les Hauts-de-Seine œuvrent à offrir un cadre de vie de qualité à ses 1,6 million d’habitants. Chef de file de l’action sociale, le Département accompagne chaque âge de la vie, intervient dans les domaines de l’aménagement du territoire et de sa promotion, des collèges, tout en favorisant l’accès à la culture pour tous. Il s’est par ailleurs engagé avec le Département des Yvelines dans une démarche volontaire de rapprochement. Rejoindre le Département, c’est faire le choix d’une administration de 5 300 agents, où il fait bon travailler : - Des valeurs partagées : solidarité, proximité et innovation ; - Des opportunités de carrière : dispositif d’intégration et d’accompagnement à la mobilité ; - Une organisation du temps de travail : modulable 35 ou 39h et télétravail ; - Des actions sociales diversifiées : allocation jeunes enfants, crèche du personnel, subvention mutuelle et prévoyance, loisirs, etc.
  22. 22. Agent d'exploitation (h/f) - réf : NG.18.286 Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFPC-2019-01-144759 mise en ligne le 23/10/2020 Employeur Département des Hauts-de-Seine Département, NANTERRE CEDEX, Hauts-de-Seine (92) Site web: http://www.hauts-de-seine.net Service Etablissement Public Interdépartemental (EPI) 78-92 Grade(s) Adjoint technique Adjoint technique principal de 2e classe Adjoint technique principal de 1e classe Famille de métiers Infrastructures Missions Soucieux de définir une stratégie partagée face aux enjeux des territoires et institutions départementales, les Départements des Yvelines et des Hauts-de-Seine ont créé début 2016 un établissement public de coopération interdépartementale (EPI 78-92) ayant vocation à porter les politiques menées de concert entre les deux départements et les services chargés de leur mise en œuvre. En particulier, afin de gagner en performance, en qualité et en maitrise des dépenses dans un domaine stratégique et emblématique de l’action départementale, les deux Départements ont créé en 2017 rattaché à l’EPI 78-92, un service interdépartemental consacré à l’entretien et à l’exploitation de la voirie. Ce service comprend 250 agents répartis en une agence centrale et 4 services territoriaux. Il couvre l’ensemble des activités concourant au bon fonctionnement des réseaux routiers départementaux des Yvelines et des Hauts-de-Seine (1900 km de routes et 750 carrefours à feux). Sous l’autorité du chef d’équipe d’exploitation de Boulogne Billancourt du Service Territorial Urbain 92, vous travaillez pour la surveillance et l’entretien du réseau routier départemental. A ce titre, vous : - Exécutez le programme d'entretien courant et de maintenance à partir des tournées de réseau (chaussée, dépendances, signalisation verticale, équipements de la route), - Réalisez les travaux d’entretien programmés en régie de jour comme de nuit (en moyenne 10 nuits par an), - Diagnostiquez et réparez les dégradations de voirie y compris sur chaussée amiantée, - Relevez quotidiennement les taches ou travaux effectués, - Assurez la surveillance régulière du réseau (y compris la gestion des interventions urgentes - hors astreintes), - Assurez des missions de balisage, de signalisation et toute mesure de gestion du trafic sous circulation, - Apportez vos compétences techniques sur les mesures d'exploitation (autres directions du département, concessionnaires, communes, SEM), - Assurez l'astreinte exploitation du secteur sud (toute l'année), - Assurez l'astreinte viabilité hivernale du secteur sud (du 15 novembre au 15 mars de chaque année, - Assurez la surveillance du réseau nécessaire à la conservation du domaine public, - Rendez compte au chef d'équipe des dégradations ou anomalies constatées. Profil du candidat - Adjoint technique territorial ou justifiant d’une formation de niveau CAP/BEP dans les domaines voirie, travaux publics ou réseaux divers avec une première expérience dans une fonction similaire en voirie, vous avez des connaissances techniques générales (voirie, ouvrages d'art, exploitation), et plus particulièrement en matières d'exploitation et de signalisation de voirie. - Vous disposez de connaissances informatiques (Excel /Word). - Rigoureux.se et méthodique, vous avez le sens de l'organisation, de bonnes capacités d'adaptation et savez rendre compte. - Doté.e d’un bon relationnel, vous avez l’esprit d’initiative et le sens du travail en équipe et du service public. Poste à pourvoir le 24/10/2020 Dès que possible Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation Monsieur le Président du Conseil départemental des Hauts-de-Seine Conseil départemental des Hauts-de-Seine 92731 Nanterre Cedex 08 06 00 00 92 www.hauts-de-seine.fr Pour candidater, merci de le faire directement depuis le site internet du Conseil départemental des Hauts-de-Seine. https://cg92.gestmax.fr/3464/1/agent-d-exploitation-h-f.
  23. 23. Logisticien H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-195785 mise en ligne le 23/10/2020 Employeur SDIS des YVELINES Service Départemental d'incendie et de secours, VERSAILLES CEDEX, Yvelines (78) Établissement public de première catégorie de près de 4000 agents dont 1250 sapeurs-pompiers professionnels, près de 2500 sapeurs-pompiers volontaires et plus de 200 personnels administratifs et techniques, évoluant dans un environnement de qualité proche de Paris. Service Groupement Formation Grade(s) Adjoint technique Adjoint technique principal de 2e classe Famille de métiers Entretien et services généraux Missions Le SDIS 78 recrute pour le Groupement Formation Un Logisticien (H/F) Au cadre d’emplois des adjoints techniques territoriaux Dans le cadre d’un CDD de 6 mois Sous la responsabilité du chef du service de la logistique des actions de formation, vous aurez pour missions principales la réalisation d’opérations de maintenance, de logistique et d’entretien sur les matériels du parc appartenant au groupement Formation. Activités : - Suivi, entretien et contrôle des matériels et véhicules ; - Réalisation d’opérations de maintenance de premier niveau ; - Soutien logistique des formations ; - Organisation de la récupération des épaves et des convoyages de véhicules ; - Préparation, convoyage et livraisons des engins et matériels nécessaires pour les formations ; - Préparation des salles de cours ; - Suivi des demandes d’approvisionnement (documents, repas, consommables, …) et de leur livraison. Rémunération : statutaire + RIFSEEP (régime indemnitaire IFSE et prime annuelle CIA). Tickets restaurant à compter de 3 mois de présence. Ce poste est à pourvoir dès que possible au Groupement formation à Trappes. Profil du candidat - Diplôme de niveau CAP / BEP dans le domaine de la logistique ; - Permis B et C souhaités, permis E(C) appréciable ; - Maîtrise des outils informatiques (Pack Office et logiciel métier) ; - Connaissance des principes élémentaires de mécanique ; - Organisation et rigueur ; - Autonomie et polyvalence ; - La connaissance du milieu des sapeurs-pompiers serait un atout. Permis B Obligatoire Poste à pourvoir le 01/11/2020 Type d'emploi Mission de remplacement Temps de travail Temps complet Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation Monsieur le Président du Conseil d'administration du Service départemental d'incendie et de secours des Yvelines 56 avenue de Saint-Cloud CS 80103 78007 VERSAILLES CEDEX Ou de préférence par mail : recrutement@sdis78.fr Pour tout renseignement complémentaire, vous pouvez contacter Madame Pauline LUSSON, Chargée de mission Développement RH, au 01.39.25.18.63.
  24. 24. Gestionnaire des finances - H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-03-178927 mise en ligne le 23/10/2020 Employeur Mairie de MAISONS-LAFFITTE Commune, MAISONS LAFFITTE CEDEX, Yvelines (78) Citée du Cheval (23665 hab), bordée par la Seine et la forêt, la Ville de Maisons-Laffitte, située à 15 minutes en RER de Paris, offre aux habitants un cadre de vie préservé grâce à ses nombreux espaces naturels et son urbanisme maîtrisé. Proposant aux habitants des prestations variées au sein de multiples infrastructures, entretenir et favoriser l'amélioration de son patrimoine, fait partie des exigences fortes de la direction générale. Service Finances Grade(s) Adjoint administratif Adjoint administratif principal de 1e classe Adjoint administratif principal de 2e classe Famille de métiers Finances Missions Au sein d’une équipe de 6 personnes et placé sous la responsabilité hiérarchique de la Directrice du service des Finances, vous assumerez les missions suivantes : Garantir la sécurité financière des opérations comptables Validation des bons de commande Enregistrement et suivi des factures Opérations de mandatement des dépenses et recettes Participation aux écritures comptables de fin d’année : les restes à réaliser et les rattachements de fin d’exercice Suivi de l’exécution financière des marchés Enregistrement des marchés dans le logiciel financier Vérification des paiements d’acompte et solde des marchés Suivi des avances forfaitaires Missions annexes Classement et archivage Rédaction de courriers administratifs simples Relations avec les fournisseurs, les services gestionnaires et le Trésor Public Profil du candidat - Expérience dans un service comptable d’une collectivité et connaissances en marchés publics souhaitées - Maîtrise des logiciels bureautiques Word et Excel - Connaissance du logiciel de gestion CIVIL Finances appréciée - Rigueur, Autonomie, réactivité, disponibilité - Qualités relationnelles et rédactionnelles - Capacité à travailler en transversalité Conditions du recrutement : - Rémunération statutaire , régime indemnitaire ,13e mois (attribué au terme de 6 mois de carence pour les agents contractuels) - Participation mutuelle et prévoyance - Politique dynamique en matière de formation - Collectivité adhérente au CNAS - Amicale du personnel - Participation à hauteur de 50% des frais de transports en commun - Dispositif santé et bien-être au travail (cours sportifs sur pause méridienne) Poste à pourvoir le 24/10/2020 A candidater dès que possible Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation par maill : recrutement@maisonslaffitte.fr ou par courrier à Monsieur le Maire 48 avenue de Longueil 78605 MAISONS LAFFITTE CEDEX
  25. 25. Assistant pour le service de médecine préventive (H-F) Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-195486 mise en ligne le 23/10/2020 Employeur Centre Interdépartemental de Gestion de la Grande Couronne d'Ile- de-France Centre de gestion de la fonction publique territoriale, VERSAILLES CEDEX, Yvelines (78) Établissement public administratif, employant environ 300 agents, expert de la gestion des ressources humaines et de la gestion locale pour les collectivités de la grande couronne (78-91-95). Accès ligne C du RER et ligne gare Montparnasse Service Médecine Préventive Grade(s) Adjoint administratif Adjoint administratif principal de 1e classe Adjoint administratif principal de 2e classe Famille de métiers Affaires générales Missions Vous êtes organisé(e) et rigoureux (se), vous souhaitez mettre à profit ses qualités et participer au bon fonctionnement du service. Venez rejoindre l’équipe du service de médecine préventive du CIG Grande Couronne. Vos principales missions : -Garder le contact en permanence : • Accueil téléphonique des collectivités, des médecins ainsi que des agents -Organiser la préparation matérielle des médecins : • Élaboration des plannings • Gestion des visites médecins, --- - envoi et suivi des examens de laboratoire et des vaccinations Assurer le secrétariat des médecins : • Mise en forme des courriers et des rapports médecins •Classement et archivage des documents • Etablissement et suivi des conventions • Facturation des interventions aux collectivités Profil du candidat Expérience minimum de 5 ans - BTS Secrétariat / Assistanat de direction - Maîtrise du Pack Office - Sens des relations humaines - Rigueur et discrétion - Polyvalence - Connaissances de la fonction publique territoriale appréciées Conditions statutaires + régime indemnitaire + avantages sociaux Poste à pourvoir le 24/10/2020 Dès que possible Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation par email :recrutement@cigversailles.fr Monsieur le Président 15 rue Boileau BP 855 78008 VERSAILLES CEDEX
  26. 26. GESTIONNAIRE COMPTABLE ET FINANCIER H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-196241 mise en ligne le 02/11/2020 Employeur Mairie de CARRIERES-SOUS-POISSY Commune, CARRIERES SOUS POISSY, Yvelines (78) Service LA DIRECTION DES SERVICES TECHNIQUES Grade(s) Adjoint administratif Famille de métiers Finances Missions Sous l’autorité du Directeur des Services Techniques, le gestionnaire financier assure la comptabilité et la gestion financière du service dans le respect du cadre légal. Ses missions sont : Saisie et suivi des engagements comptables. Enregistrement dans le logiciel CIRIL de toutes les pièces nécessaires au mandatement après avoir scanné et remis en forme PDF : acomptes, décomptes, OS, révision des prix, tableaux, etc. Vérification de la cohérence et de la régularité des pièces de paiement, situation ou décompte mensuel. Etablissement des certificats de paiement liés au marchés publics de la direction et suivi comptable desdits marchés publics et tableaux financiers de suivi avec visu et alertes sur les échéances diverses. Rédaction et divers courriers aux entreprises. Rédaction des certificats administratifs. Vérification des révisions des prix. Mises à jour de divers tableaux (EDF, GAZ, fluides, etc.) et alertes si incohérences, dépassements anormaux Mise à jour de tableaux du suivi budgétaire. Interlocuteur direct des entreprises dans le cadre du suivi de leurs paiements avant envoi aux services finances pour mandatement. Travail en transversalité avec les services de la ville : Service Financier de la ville, CTM… Utilise les supports informatiques (WORD, EXCEL, CIRIL…). Profil du candidat Bonne connaissance de la comptabilité publique (M14) Bonne connaissance des outils informatiques (Excel, Word, Outlook ainsi que d’un logiciel de comptabilité) Très bonne capacité rédactionnelle QUALITES REQUISES POUR CE POSTE Sens du service public et de l’accueil Qualités relationnelles pour travailler en transversalité avec les autres services Sens du travail en équipe et de la hiérarchie Rigueur, sérieux et discrétion ACTIVITES OCCASIONNELLES : Transversalité avec le pôle accueil pendant les congés et pour les absences. Classement et archivage. PARTICULARITES DU POSTE Besoin d’une grande réactivité et d’une capacité à travailler sous la pression des délais à respecter Poste à pourvoir le 03/11/2020 Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet
  27. 27. Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation Monsieur le Maire 1 place Saint-Blaise 78955 Carrières-sous-Poissy ou par courriel : recrutement@carrieres-sous-poissy.fr
  28. 28. Conseiller référent éléctions H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-196229 mise en ligne le 30/10/2020 Employeur Mairie SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE Commune, ST GERMAIN EN LAYE CEDEX, Yvelines (78) Service Affaires administratives Grade(s) Adjoint administratif Rédacteur Famille de métiers Population et funéraire Missions LA DIRECTION DES AFFAIRES ADMINISTRATIVES RECRUTE UN CONSEILLER EN DEMARCHES VIE PRATIQUE REFERENT ELECTIONS (H/F) (Cadre d’emplois des adjoints administratifs - catégorie C) Au sein de la Direction des affaires administratives, sous l’autorité du chef de service Accueil Unique, vous assurez l’accueil physique et téléphonique du public pour leurs démarches Vie pratique. Activités principales : -Assurer l’accueil physique et téléphonique du public pour les demandes suivantes : ocarte nationale d’identité, passeport ; ocertificat de vie maritale, de domicile, de départ à l’étranger ; oinscription sur liste électorale ; ocarte famille ; oinscription scolaire, périscolaire et circuits de transports ; orécépissé de demande d’ouverture de débit de boissons ou de constitution d’un syndicat ; ochangement de véhicule des taxis ; -Gérer des dossiers spécifiques : oLa gestion, le suivi et la mise à jour de la liste électorale ; oLa préparation et participation aux commissions ; oL’organisation des scrutins électoraux ; oL’organisation des jurés d’assise et toute autre consultation Activités secondaires : -La délivrance des actes d’état civil Profil du candidat De formation BAC à BAC + 2, vous avez de bonnes connaissances du fonctionnement des collectivités territoriales et des notions en droit. Rigoureux et organisé, vous faites preuve de courtoisie, de discrétion et avez de bonnes compétences relationnelles. Modalité de travail et rémunération : Temps plein avec permanence le samedi matin. Rémunération statutaire + régime indemnitaire + prise en charge des frais de transports en commun à hauteur de 50 %. Poste à pourvoir le 02/11/2020 Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation Monsieur le Maire recrutement+referentelections@saintgermainenlaye.fr
  29. 29. Chargé de formation H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-196197 mise en ligne le 30/10/2020 Employeur Mairie de BEZONS Commune, BEZONS CEDEX, Val-d'Oise (95) A la croisée de trois départements (Val-d’Oise, Hauts-de-Seine et Yvelines) et à 10 minutes de La Défense, Bezons, bordée par la Seine, est une commune de 28 000 habitants présentant de sérieux atouts : sa localisation géographique privilégiée, la performance de son tissu économique, la proximité d’un réseau dense de transports en commun complété par la liaison T2 du tramway, mais aussi la diversité et la richesse de ses services et équipements. Service Direction des Ressources Humaines Grade(s) Adjoint administratif Adjoint administratif principal de 1e classe Adjoint administratif principal de 2e classe Famille de métiers Ressources humaines Missions Mission 1 : Participation à l’élaboration, la mise en œuvre et l’évaluation du plan de formation • Identification et analyse des besoins et des demandes de formation • Accueil, Information et conseil aux agents • Recherche et contact ou rencontres avec les organismes • Réalisation des inscriptions individuelles, collectives et mise à jour des fiches agents sur la plateforme CNFPT • Rédaction des cahiers des charges pour les formations collectives/intra • Organisation des formations intra (besoin logistique et technique) • Élaboration des documents administratifs et suivi du budget (formation, cotisations diverses, coûts des lauréats...) • Actualisation des tableaux de bord : état des inscriptions, réalisation effective des formations, enregistrement informatique des attestations de présence... • Participation à la mise en place et suivi des dispositifs de formation spécifiques : le Compte Personnel de Formation, le Congé de Formation Professionnelle, la VAE, le bilan de compétence… • En lien avec le Conseiller Prévention et le secteur Maladie, identification des situations individuelles présentant des risques d’usure professionnelle et mise en œuvre des formations spécifiques à cette thématique Mission 2 : Conseil en évolution professionnelle • Organisation des entretiens et diagnostic de la situation professionnelle • Conseil et accompagnement des parcours d’évolution professionnelle (formations, concours…) • Réalisation et diffusion de supports de communication (avis de concours, dispositifs de formation, préparation…) Mission 3 : Participation à la mise en place de la GPEEC • Produire et collecter des données statistiques • Participer à l’analyse et organiser les informations saisies sous forme de documents de synthèse CONTRAINTES SPÉCIFIQUES DU POSTE • Déplacements dans les services et équipements municipaux • Gestion des conflits en situation d’accueil Profil du candidat COMPÉTENCES ET QUALITÉS REQUISES • Connaissance du statut de la Fonction Publique Territoriale et du droit à la formation • Connaissance des dispositifs de formation propres à la Fonction Publique Territoriale • Connaissance des techniques de conduite d’entretiens • Savoir faire preuve de pédagogie pour accompagner et renseigner les agents • Maîtrise des logiciels bureautiques • Capacité organisationnelle, rigueur et autonomie • Capacité à construire des outils de suivi • Capacité à travailler en équipe et avec l’ensemble des services • Fortes qualités relationnelles, discrétion et confidentialité DIPLÔMES, CADRE D’EMPLOI ET RÉMUNÉRATION • Niveau BAC minimum – Expérience en gestion RH souhaitée • Adjoint administratif (Catégorie C) / Rédacteur (Catégorie B) Recrutement statutaire ou, à défaut, par voie contractuelle • Rémunération statutaire + Régime indemnitaire attractif + Prime annuelle • Les petits + : Mutuelle et prévoyance (possibilité d’adhérer au contrat groupe), COS, Restaurant communal, chèques vacances, participation aux frais de transports, activités sportives Permis B Souhaité Poste à pourvoir le 01/11/2020 Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent
  30. 30. Temps de travail Temps complet
  31. 31. Responsable parc auto et déplacements H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-196200 mise en ligne le 30/10/2020 Employeur Mairie de BEZONS Commune, BEZONS CEDEX, Val-d'Oise (95) A la croisée de trois départements (Val-d’Oise, Hauts-de-Seine et Yvelines) et à 10 minutes de La Défense, Bezons, bordée par la Seine, est une commune de 28 000 habitants présentant de sérieux atouts : sa localisation géographique privilégiée, la performance de son tissu économique, la proximité d’un réseau dense de transports en commun complété par la liaison T2 du tramway, mais aussi la diversité et la richesse de ses services et équipements. Service Centre Technique Municipal Grade(s) Adjoint administratif Adjoint administratif principal de 1e classe Adjoint administratif principal de 2e classe Famille de métiers Ateliers et véhicules Missions Mission 1 : Gestion du parc automobile de la ville • Entretien et nettoyage des voitures élus et pool ville et CTM (y compris minibus). • Gestion et suivi des contrôles techniques. • Gestion du budget concernant les réparations, locations, achats, réformes. • Suivi des contrats de location et renouvellement en partenariat avec la DCP. • Gestion du budget carburant pour le parc ville (vérification des consommations, gestion des cartes). • Gestion des réservations du parc minibus et utilitaires. • Gestion des constats en cas d'accidents en partenariat avec l'unité technique pour le suivi des assurances. Mission 2 : Gestion des demandes de cars Mission 3 : Gestion de l'agent en charge de la petite maintenance véhicules et transports • Transport des enfants pour les crèches en minibus suivant les plannings établis par le service petite enfance • Dépannage des véhicules dans divers services (remplacement batterie, ampoules, roue de secours, etc.).Gestion et suivi du contrat d'entretien du matériel garage (Karcher, Gestion du parc des barrières Vauban). • Disponibilité pour réception et déchargement du matériel des différentes régies en fonction des besoins. CONTRAINTES SPÉCIFIQUES DU POSTE • Disponibilité Profil du candidat COMPÉTENCES ET QUALITÉS REQUISES • Connaissance et suivi de la mise en application de la réglementation hygiène et sécurité • Connaissance de la réglementation en matière de contrôles techniques • Connaissance de la comptabilité publique / Notions en matière de marchés publics • Maîtrise des techniques de planification • Capacité à nformer les différents responsables des contraintes techniques inhérentes à certains choix • Pilotage, coordination et contrôle de la gestion des véhicules / Définition des besoins en matériel ou équipement • Rédiger un bon de commande, un document administratif / Connaissances en bureautiques • Développer des dispositifs d'évaluation et de contrôle de la qualité du service rendu • Manager / Sens du travail en équipe • Qualités relationnelles / Diplomatie / Sens de l'écoute • Ponctualité DIPLÔMES, CADRE D’EMPLOI ET RÉMUNÉRATION • Diplôme • Adjoint administratif (Catégorie C) / Rédacteur (Catégorie B) Recrutement statutaire ou, à défaut, par voie contractuelle • Rémunération statutaire + Régime indemnitaire attractif + Prime annuelle Les petits + : Mutuelle et prévoyance (possibilité d’adhérer au contrat groupe), COS, Restaurant communal, chèques vacances, participation aux frais de transports, activités sportives Permis B Obligatoire Poste à pourvoir le 01/11/2020 Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet
  32. 32. instructeur des permissions de voirie et concessionnaires H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-196182 mise en ligne le 29/10/2020 Employeur Mairie de PLAISIR Commune, PLAISIR CEDEX, Yvelines (78) Synonyme de bien-être, à 30 km de Paris, au cœur des Yvelines, entre ville et campagne, Plaisir, 32 000 habitants, vous offre des infrastructures performantes et un cadre de vie d’une exceptionnelle qualité. Rejoignez une collectivité dynamique, volontariste, porteuse de projets et d’avenir. Service Direction des Services Techniques Grade(s) Agent de maîtrise Agent de maîtrise principal Famille de métiers Infrastructures Missions Activités principales •Assurer la gestion technique et administrative des aspects réglementaires du domaine public, en particulier l’ensemble des autorisations d’occupation des concessionnaires, occupants de droits et des entreprises réalisant des travaux sur le domaine public : -Permission de voirie (bateau de porte, gargouille, fourreaux et chambres de télécommunications, numérotation de voirie, arrêté d’alignement…) : rédaction des actes, suivi financier et suivi de travaux -Permis de stationnement (benne, échafaudage, palissade de chantier) du domaine public routier liés aux travaux : rédaction des actes et suivi -Arrêté de circulation et de stationnement liés aux travaux : rédaction des actes et suivis •Participer à l’instruction des « Demandes de Travaux » et les « Déclarations d’Intention de Commencer les Travaux » sur le domaine public et faire respecter les délais, •Etablir les états des lieux avant et après les travaux des concessionnaires, entreprises, particuliers, etc…lors des interventions sur le domaine public •Assurer les relations avec les concessionnaires, les entreprises, les riverains, pour la mise en place de déviations, signalisations, et assister aux réunions préparatoires et de réalisation, •Vérifier sur le terrain : -le respect des exigences d’occupation du domaine public, ainsi que les règles de signalisations, -les occupations illégales du domaine public pour régularisation ou procédure de verbalisation en lien avec la Police Municipale -la bonne remise en état du domaine public à l’issue des travaux •Collaborer à l’instruction des autorisations d’urbanisme, notamment dans les aspects liés à la gestion du domaine public, •Participer aux réunions de concessionnaires, •Participer aux réunions d’expertise sollicitées par le service Assurances suite à un sinistre en lien avec le domaine public routier, •Faire le rendu-compte pour toute intervention urgente sur le domaine public, •Préparer des courriers d’information aux riverains et des plans de déviation de la circulation, •Participer à la réponse aux courriers liés à son domaine d’activité, rédiger et suivre les courriers de rappel à la réglementation •Veiller à la sécurité et à la bonne tenue des chantiers. Profil du candidat Connaissances et compétences requises •Connaissances administratives et techniques relatives aux autorisations du domaine public routier, aux travaux de voirie, aux réseaux divers, à la circulation, au stationnement, à la signalisation temporaire de chantiers, •Rigueur et sens du service public, autonomie, initiative, force de proposition et esprit d’équipe •Bonnes relations humaines et ouverture d’esprit, savoir rendre compte •Sensibilité à la protection des espaces verts dans le cadre des travaux de voirie •Sensibilité à l’accessibilité des personnes à mobilité réduite dans le cadre des travaux de voirie •Maitrise des outils bureautiques et logiciels métier (Autocad, Atal…) Permis B Obligatoire Poste à pourvoir le 30/10/2020 Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation Madame le Maire 2 rue de la République 78375 PLAISIR CEDEX
  33. 33. Gardien d'école H/F Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-196179 mise en ligne le 29/10/2020 Employeur Mairie de PONTOISE Commune, PONTOISE, Val-d'Oise (95) Située au Nord Ouest de Paris, Pontoise est la seconde ville de l'agglomération en terme de population, soit 32 000 habitants. Ville d'Art et d'Histoire, dotée de 3 fleurs, elle a su conserver son rayonnement sur l'ensemble de la région grâce à l'université, à la scène nationale "L'Apostrophe", à la cathédrale Saint Maclou et à sa gare qui dessert Paris-Gare du Nord et Paris Saint Lazare ainsi que le terminus du RER C. Membre de la Communauté d’agglomération de Cergy-Pontoise Service CTM Grade(s) Adjoint technique Adjoint technique principal de 2e classe Adjoint technique principal de 1e classe Famille de métiers Prévention et sécurité Missions Assure le gardiennage et l'entretien courant d'un groupe scolaire et participe au bon fonctionnement de celui-ci : Assurer la surveillance et la sécurité du groupe scolaire Assurer l'entretien extérieur Effectuer les travaux de manutention liés aux manifestations diverses Profil du candidat Notion de jardinage, plomberie, menuiserie, peinture, fonctionnement et organisation d'une collectivité Habilitation/Autorisation/Permis : Habilitation électrique BS- BE ; Certiphyto Compétences pratiques (savoir-faire) : Utiliser un souffleur, Utiliser le matériel d'entretien des espaces verts Compétences comportementales (savoir-être) : Discrétion, Capacité d'adaptation Permis B Obligatoire Poste à pourvoir le 01/01/2021 Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet Merci de déposer votre CV et lettre de motivation sur le site de la Ville de PONTOISE https://www.e-candidate.fr/candidat/pontoise Madame le Maire Hôtel de Ville DRH 2 rue Victor Hugo 95300 PONTOISE
  34. 34. Lycée GALILEE A CERGY - Chef de cuisine H/F - poste 2169 Référence RDVemploipublic.fr: OFGC-2020-10-196174 mise en ligne le 29/10/2020 Employeur Conseil Régional d'Ile de France Région, ST OUEN, Seine-St-Denis (93) À proximité immédiate de Paris, idéalement desservie en transports en commun (ligne de métro, bus, RER C), la Région s’est installée dans l’éco-quartier des Docks de Saint-Ouen offrant ainsi un environnement de travail innovant : bâtiment HQE, télétravail, salle de sport, services, avec un mode de management réinventé : confiance, autonomie, responsabilité. Service Grade(s) Adjoint technique principal de 2e classe des établissements d'enseignement Adjoint technique principal de 1e classe des établissements d'enseignement Adjoint technique des établissements d'enseignement Famille de métiers Restauration collective Missions Sous l'autorité de la direction de l'établissement d'enseignement, gérer la production des repas en respectant les règles d’hygiène et de sécurité de la restauration collective. Gérer les stocks de denrées. Assurer la maintenance et l'hygiène des matériels et des locaux. Encadrer l’équipe de cuisine et l'équipe d'entretien général affectée au service restauration. Profil du candidat Conditions d'exercice Horaires propres à chaque établissement d’enseignement L’activité s’exerce en et hors de la présence des élèves et des personnels Règles d'hygiène et de sécurité particulières, notamment au service de restauration Port de charges, cadences soutenues durant le service de restauration Expositions fréquentes à la chaleur, au froid, à l'humidité, à des projections Manipulation d'outils tranchants (couteaux, hachoirs, ...) et de produits dangereux Utilisation de machines, appareils électriques et outils de travail spécifiques Port de vêtements professionnels et équipements de protection individuels (EPI) Poste à pourvoir le 01/04/2021 Type d'emploi Emploi Permanent Temps de travail Temps complet Envoyer CV et lettre de motivation via le site Internet www.iledefrance.fr Rubrique Offres d'emploi Référence n°2169 Madame la Présidente https://www.iledefrance.fr/region-recrute

