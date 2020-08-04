Successfully reported this slideshow.
“TRANSFERENCIA DE EMBRIONES” Universidad Nacional de Loja Facultad Agropecuaria y Recursos Naturales Renovables Carrera de...
CONCEPTO La transferencia de embriones es una técnica mediante la cual, los embriones (óvulos fertilizados) son colectados...
HISTORIA 1891 La primera transferencia exitosa de embriones se realizó utilizando embriones de conejo por Heape. 1930 El 1...
1951 Se dio el 1er nacimiento de un ternero, y esto se logró por un esfuerzo combinado del Departamento de Agricultura de ...
VENTAJAS • Incrementa producción de hembras genéticamente superiores (Mejoramiento Genético ) • Fomenta el número de parto...
DESVENTAJAS • Costos operacionales • Entrenamiento de los técnicos e instalaciones • Costos de las receptoras • Requiere d...
El % de preñez en fresco oscila entre el 50 y 60 % y cuando son embriones congelados se habla de 40-50 % SELECCIÓN DE DONA...
1. Haber presentado ciclos regulares desde temprana edad. 2. No requerir más de dos servicios por concepción. 3. No presen...
TRATAMIENTO DE SUPEROVULACIÓN Entre las gonadotrofinas utilizadas para promover la superovulación se destacan la gonadotro...
SELECCIÓN DE VACAS RECEPTORAS Toda novilla adulta desde el punto de vista sexual y sin patologías reproductivas, así como ...
Otras consideraciones importantes son: 1. Que el genotipo del embrión (el tamaño) no afecte al momento del nacimiento, las...
SINCRONIZACIÓN DE CELO DE RECEPTORAS Al momento de sincronizar las vacas receptoras se debe tomar principalmente en cuenta...
COLECTA DE EMBRIONES Se hace al día 7 mediante un lavado uterino transcervical. En este momento se puede encontrar embrion...
PROCEDIMIENTO DE COLECTA DE EMBRIONES •El área de trabajo deberá estar en buenas condiciones para no estresar a la vaca y ...
Para realizar la colecta de embriones se necesita una sonda (catéter de Folley) que servirá como un tubo donde pasará el m...
•Al realizar el lavado el técnico debe hacer unos masajes en el útero de la vaca para poder colectar los embriones a travé...
AISLAMIENTO DE LOS EMBRIONES. Una vez colectado los embriones estos son llevados al laboratorio, lugar que debe tener el e...
Cuando se encuentra un embrión, se toma una micropipeta con una punta nueva, se extrae cuidadosamente el embrión y la pers...
EVALUACIÓN DE LOS EMBRIONES EVALUACIÓN DE EMBRIONES (CALIDAD DE EMBRIONES) Código Estado Observaciones Calidad 1 Excelente...
LLENADO DE LA PAJILLA DE EMBRIONES • Antes del llenado de las pajillas, los embriones deben estar en una solución comercia...
PREPARACIÓN DE EQUIPO DE CONGELACIÓN Se utiliza alcohol etílico al 70% para el proceso de congelado ya que su punto de con...
Etiquetado de pajillas 1. Número de la pajilla (1) 2. Tipo de solución que se utilizó para el congelamiento. Por ejemplo D...
DESCONGELACIÓN DE LOS EMBRIONES La descongelación se debe hacer lo más rápido posible en agua a 37°C. Cuando los embriones...
PROCEDIMIENTOS PARA LA TRANSFERENCIA DE EMBRIONES Traslado de vacas receptoras de las pasturas a la manga Estas vacas no d...
Preparación de la vaca receptora una vez está en la manga Se le inyecta una anestesia epidural para bloquear los movimient...
• Banegas, J. C. (2007). Manual de procedimientos para el laboratorio de transferencia de embriones en bovinos de la empre...
• Herembás, D. T. (2015). Transferencia de Embriones en Fresco, en vacas lecheras, utilizando dos protocolos hormonales de...
  1. 1. “TRANSFERENCIA DE EMBRIONES” Universidad Nacional de Loja Facultad Agropecuaria y Recursos Naturales Renovables Carrera de Medicina Veterinaria y Zootecnia Biotecnologías Reproductivas ALUMNO: ESNEIDER ANDRES OROZCO OVIEDO DOCENTE: Dr. MANUEL QUEZADA
  2. 2. CONCEPTO La transferencia de embriones es una técnica mediante la cual, los embriones (óvulos fertilizados) son colectados del cuerno uterino de una hembra donadora antes de la nidación y transferidos al cuerno uterino de unas hembras receptoras en las que se completara la gestación. Aumentar la eficiencia del rodeo, ya que mejora los índices reproductivos, productivos, y a la vez hay un mejoramiento genético
  3. 3. HISTORIA 1891 La primera transferencia exitosa de embriones se realizó utilizando embriones de conejo por Heape. 1930 El 1er embrión bovino fue extraído por Hartman, Lewis, Miller y Swett en el Carnegie Laboratory of Embryology de Baltimore. 1950 Esta técnica en bovinos, dio un gran paso al efectuarse la primera por Umbaugh.
  4. 4. 1951 Se dio el 1er nacimiento de un ternero, y esto se logró por un esfuerzo combinado del Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos y la Universidad de Wisconsin. 1970 Con el surgimiento de métodos no quirúrgicos mediante los esfuerzos de Elsden, Hasler, Seidel y otros, el uso comercial de la transferencia de embriones tuvo auge . En el 2002, se registraron más de 25.000 terneros nacidos por esta técnica en EEUU ( Martínez, 2006).
  5. 5. VENTAJAS • Incrementa producción de hembras genéticamente superiores (Mejoramiento Genético ) • Fomenta el número de partos gemelares • Poder transportar razas con facilidad, defender y conservar especies. • Bajos costos de transporte de material genético de alta calidad. • Obtención de crías de vacas con problemas de fertilidad. • Disminuye la propagación de enfermedades de transmisión sexual. • Producción de crías selectas a mayor escala (para venta o incremento de la intensidad de selección). • Acorta el intervalo generacional
  6. 6. DESVENTAJAS • Costos operacionales • Entrenamiento de los técnicos e instalaciones • Costos de las receptoras • Requiere de técnicas avanzadas y complejas • Requiere investigación en las áreas de alimentación, reproducción, etc. • Mayor costo comparado a la inseminación artificial; no obstante el beneficio económico es mayor. • Requiere sementales y hembras donantes de alta genética
  7. 7. El % de preñez en fresco oscila entre el 50 y 60 % y cuando son embriones congelados se habla de 40-50 % SELECCIÓN DE DONANTES La aptitud de un animal como donante para la transferencia de embriones se determina por su valor genético y su capacidad para lograr un alto nivel de resultado. Se debe tener en cuenta que un tercio de las vacas donantes no producen embriones transferibles. En última instancia se puede incluir en la transferencia de embriones animales que poseen, como mínimo, las condiciones anatómico-fisiológicas requeridas, esto es, deben presentar ciclos regulares y posibilitar la palpación rectal. Se ha sugerido que en la selección de la donante se utilicen los criterios siguientes
  8. 8. 1. Haber presentado ciclos regulares desde temprana edad. 2. No requerir más de dos servicios por concepción. 3. No presentar defectos de conformación o genéticos detectables. 4. Tener de 3- 10 años de edad. 5. Debe tener un promedio de día entre calores entre 17 y 24 días. 6. No deben existir alteraciones en su aparato reproductor. (quistes, adherencias, infecciones, etc.) 7. Las vacas deben ser de alto valor genético. 8. Deben ser animales libres de parásitos internos y externos. 9. Buena condición corporal de 3 – 3,5 en escala del 1 al 5.
  9. 9. TRATAMIENTO DE SUPEROVULACIÓN Entre las gonadotrofinas utilizadas para promover la superovulación se destacan la gonadotrofina coriónica equina (eCG o pmsg), administrada aisladamente o asociada a suero anti-pmsg, y la hormona folículo estimulante (fsh), oriunda del extracto de pituitaria de porcinos, ovinos y equinos, o incluso la fsh recombinante bovina y la somatotropina bovina (bST). La eCG permite conseguir una respuesta superovulatoria con apenas una dosis, entre los días 8 y 12 del ciclo estral, pero, por tener una mayor vida media en la sangre (más de diez días), resulta en prolongada estimulación del crecimiento folicular, provocando un crecimiento disperso con altos niveles de estrógenos que afectan tanto las tasas de fertilización como la calidad embrionaria. Debido a la media vida corta de la fsh (aproximadamente 5 a 12 horas), es preciso realizar múltiples aplicaciones intramusculares para conseguir el efecto de superovulación en las hembras bovinas. Por tanto, los protocolos más comunes requieren seis a ocho aplicaciones de fsh con intervalos de doce horas, a fin de que varios folículos se desarrollen y pueda ocurrir una ovulación múltiple, para permitir mayor obtención de embriones en la colecta. (Mogollón & Burla, 2013)
  10. 10. SELECCIÓN DE VACAS RECEPTORAS Toda novilla adulta desde el punto de vista sexual y sin patologías reproductivas, así como toda vaca sana y sin trastornos ginecológicos puede ser tomada como hembra receptora. Son ideales los animales jóvenes, bien conformados, hembras multíparas o lactantes energéticamente equilibradas. Por lo menos debe observarse un ciclo estral normal con anterioridad para que una hembra sea seleccionada como receptora. Animales con problemas de cubrición o de la lactación, son receptoras no satisfactorias.
  11. 11. Otras consideraciones importantes son: 1. Que el genotipo del embrión (el tamaño) no afecte al momento del nacimiento, las receptoras deben ser de un tamaño apropiado para parir con seguridad al (feto). 2. Debido al alto valor de la descendencia, normalmente las receptoras son manejadas intensamente, por lo cual se prefiere los animales con un temperamento tranquilo y así evitar lesiones al personal y/o a las crías. 3. El instinto maternal y nivel de producción de leche son importantes si la descendencia va ha ser criada por la receptora.” Como receptora de un embrión de alta calidad genético-productivo, se debe seleccionar un animal sano un peso corporal (340-350 kg) con ciclos estrales regulares sometidas a un plano incrementado de nutrición.
  12. 12. SINCRONIZACIÓN DE CELO DE RECEPTORAS Al momento de sincronizar las vacas receptoras se debe tomar principalmente en cuenta la sincronización de las vacas donadoras si va a ser T.E. en fresco. Cuando la T.E. es en fresco las receptoras al momento de sincronizar deben estar en celo el mismo día que las donadoras Esto para que al momento de transferir coincida la misma secuencia de ovulación y favorecer la preñez para las vacas receptoras una vez haya sido transferido el embrión Cuando el embrión es congelado, las vacas receptoras se sincronizan solo para que entren en celo y esperar 7 días para transferir el embrión
  13. 13. COLECTA DE EMBRIONES Se hace al día 7 mediante un lavado uterino transcervical. En este momento se puede encontrar embriones en estadios de mórula y blastocisto, estos son más estables que los demás estadios, lo que hace posible que sean transferidos directamente (transferencia en fresco) o que resistan a actividades como la congelación y micromanipulación.
  14. 14. PROCEDIMIENTO DE COLECTA DE EMBRIONES •El área de trabajo deberá estar en buenas condiciones para no estresar a la vaca y desinfectada para evitar cualquier contaminación. Los equipos y materiales necesarios para colectar embriones deben estar preparados una vez la vaca esta en la prensa, los cuales también deben estar esterilizados (en caso de reutilizar materiales) y listos para poder empezar a colectar. •Los medios que se utilizan para colectar deben estar en baño María a una temperatura de 37°C, similar a la temperatura corporal de la vaca, para evitar el choque térmico a los embriones. El área de trabajo debe estar a una temperatura ideal, tal es el caso que hace mucho frío utilizar calentadores. •Una de las ventajas es que los embriones son bastante tolerantes a temperaturas ambientales 25-35°C, pero no se debe superar bajo ningún concepto una temperatura ambiente menor a 20°C. Cuando la vaca está en la prensa se le aplica anestesia epidural Lidocaína al 2% con una dosis de 5 a 10 mL entre las articulaciones del sacro y la primera vértebra coccígea.
  15. 15. Para realizar la colecta de embriones se necesita una sonda (catéter de Folley) que servirá como un tubo donde pasará el medio y los embriones. El estilete se introduce en el catéter de Folley para pasarlo por el cérvix hasta llegar al cuerpo del útero, una vez pasado por el cérvix se infla el balón para sellar la unión del cérvix con el cuerpo del útero y evitar que se salgan los embriones. El balón se infla con aire de 15-25 mL en animales adultos y 10-15 mL en el caso de novillas. •Una vez colocada la sonda, debe estar preparado el medio de lavado (SFB 1% + albúmina) el cual debe estar en el baño María. El ayudante debe conectar la bolsa del medio con la sonda y el filtro, también el técnico debe de asegurar que el medio tenga un reflujo hacia el filtro para comprobar que la sonda esta bien colocada, si no hay reflujo del medio, se debe reubicar la sonda de nuevo.
  16. 16. •Al realizar el lavado el técnico debe hacer unos masajes en el útero de la vaca para poder colectar los embriones a través de la sonda y hacerlos llegar hasta el filtro. La colecta de los embriones con el medio se hace 1 o 2 veces, usando por lo menos un litro de medio por colecta. Una práctica común es hacer el primer lavado, luego se saca a caminar la vaca al corral, dejándole medio de lavado en el útero y la sonda con el balón inflado, para evitar que este se desinfle se utiliza el émbolo de una jeringa de 5 mL, esta se coloca a presión en la parte de la sonda por donde se infla el balón, se deja ahí para evitar el vacío y así el balón no se desinfle. •Esta práctica ayudará porque la vaca al caminar hará mover el medio contenido en el útero y en los cuernos, estos movimientos provocarán el desprendimiento de algunos embriones que quedaron atrapados en las paredes. •Luego la vaca se vuelve a la prensa y se le hace el segundo lavado.
  17. 17. AISLAMIENTO DE LOS EMBRIONES. Una vez colectado los embriones estos son llevados al laboratorio, lugar que debe tener el equipo listo y preparado para buscar y manipular los embriones. Los filtros que fueron utilizados para el lavado son llevados al laboratorio para luego trasladar los embriones atrapados a las cajas Petri La persona encargada de realizar la selección o búsqueda de los embriones utiliza un microscopio y una placa de petri cuadriculada (contiene unos cuadros divididos del 1 al 5 en forma vertical y de la A a la E en forma horizontal) para poder hacer campo y buscar los embriones, se lava primero la parte donde está la redecilla para asegurar que los embriones no queden adheridos, cada vez que se lava el filtro se pone el medio en la caja petri, al tener todo el medio en el caja petri de búsqueda (cuadriculada)se procede a buscar los embriones se realizan de 2 a 3 búsquedas para encontrar el número máximos de embriones
  18. 18. Cuando se encuentra un embrión, se toma una micropipeta con una punta nueva, se extrae cuidadosamente el embrión y la persona pasa el cuerpo encontrado de la placa de petri grande a la caja petri pequeña (caja de mantenimiento) que tiene un medio que almacena y mantiene el embrión y evita la contaminación. Cuando se hayan encontrado todos los embriones y pasaron por la caja de mantenimiento se hará una limpieza del embrión, eliminando cualquier suciedad. Este método consiste en varios pasos: Los embriones tiene que pasar por cinco pasos de la solución de mantenimiento (holding), seguido de dos pasos en una solución de tripsina (proceso de eliminación de agentes contaminantes cercanos al embrión) en la cual los embriones deben permanecer de 30-40 segundos, si se deja demasiado tiempo, se puede dañar los embriones
  19. 19. EVALUACIÓN DE LOS EMBRIONES EVALUACIÓN DE EMBRIONES (CALIDAD DE EMBRIONES) Código Estado Observaciones Calidad 1 Excelente o bueno Embriones uniformes en color tamaño y densidad Calidad 2 Regular Moderadamente presenta irregularidades en los embriones individuales en tamaño, color y densidad. Calidad 3 Pobre Presenta mayores irregularidades en la masa del embrión en el tamaño, color y densidad de las células individuales. Calidad 4 Degenerado Embriones de una sola célula, estos embriones no son viables.
  20. 20. LLENADO DE LA PAJILLA DE EMBRIONES • Antes del llenado de las pajillas, los embriones deben estar en una solución comercial llamada Vigro Holding Plus, la cual contiene aminoácidos, factores de crecimiento, enzimas, sustratos de energía y antibióticos esenciales. Este producto solo sirve para mantener los embriones e implantarlos en fresco. • Para llenar las pajillas se usa una jeringa de insulina, la que se le adhiere la pajilla donde se ubicará al embrión. Para llenarla, primero se llena de solución de Vigro Holding Plus, luego un espacio de aire; en el siguiente espacio deberá ir el embrión en la solución (porción media de la pajilla), seguido de un espacio de aire y al final la solución. De esta manera el embrión queda situado en el segmento central de la pajuela entre las dos burbujas de aire. El aire que se le adhiere a la pajilla es para que al momento de transferir el embrión no se quede en la pajilla y salga sin ningún problema.
  21. 21. PREPARACIÓN DE EQUIPO DE CONGELACIÓN Se utiliza alcohol etílico al 70% para el proceso de congelado ya que su punto de congelamiento es a - 50°C. Al preparar el equipo se debe tener un punto de partida donde se empieza a congelar las pajillas y un punto final con un rango de descenso de -0.53°C por minuto: Punto de partida -0.60°C Punto final -34.0°C CRISTALIZACIÓN Para cristalizar el medio que está dentro de las pajillas hay que colocarlas en el equipo de congelamiento a -0.60°C de 2 a 3 minutos, tener lista una barra de cobre dentro del tanque de nitrógeno líquido, la cual se usará para frotar o pasarla por las pajillas que están dentro del equipo y favorecer la cristalización (en inglés se conoce como seeding), Después de pasar la barra de cobre por las pajillas se dejan reposando en el equipo en un tiempo de 10 minutos a -0.60°C. Después se inicia el descenso de temperatura de -0.53°C por minuto. Al llegar al punto final de temperatura (- 34°C) las pajillas son llevadas al tanque de congelamiento con nitrógeno líquido a -196°C. Por lo general todo el proceso del congelamiento tarda alrededor de una hora
  22. 22. Etiquetado de pajillas 1. Número de la pajilla (1) 2. Tipo de solución que se utilizó para el congelamiento. Por ejemplo DT: si es en congelado en etilenglicol. 3. Número del laboratorio que realiza T.E. (registro: 1279). 4. Raza (AN: Angus). 5. Número de registro de la vaca (14763076). 6. Nombre de la vaca (N256). 7. Raza de la vaca (AN: Angus). 8. Número de registro del toro (14542822). 9. Nombre del toro (opcional, por ejemplo SUM. PFRED ON12). 10. Número de embriones. 11. Grado y calidad del embrión. 12. Fecha de colecta y congelamiento
  23. 23. DESCONGELACIÓN DE LOS EMBRIONES La descongelación se debe hacer lo más rápido posible en agua a 37°C. Cuando los embriones son criopreservados en un mismo medio, el agente crioprotector (glicerol) debe ser removido de las células del embrión, esto se logra lavando 4 o 6 veces sucesivas en soluciones de concentración decreciente del crioprotector. Luego se hace una evaluación de los embriones, los que son aptos para la transferencia se colocan en pajillas de 0.5 o 0.25 mL y se transfieren directamente. Otra técnica sencilla es utilizando moléculas de sacarosa ya que ésta no penetra las células y permite la eliminación del crioprotector de un solo paso. Cuando se utiliza etilenglicol la transferencia del embrión se hace directa. En embriones a receptoras
  24. 24. PROCEDIMIENTOS PARA LA TRANSFERENCIA DE EMBRIONES Traslado de vacas receptoras de las pasturas a la manga Estas vacas no debe ser sometidas a estrés ni agotamiento, por lo mismo se las deja separadas de las demás ya que se obtienen mejores resultados cuando la receptora esta relajada. De aquí se la lleva a la manga donde será sometida a este proceso Evaluación de la receptora Esto es muy importante, aquí el técnico se encargará de evaluar a la receptora para ver si cumple con los requisitos para ver si la vaca es apta o no, se hace mediante una palpación vía rectal o con ayuda del ecógrafo para ver el estado del cuerpo lúteo. Si esta es apta para la transferencia, se le pone una marca en la grupa donde se hará el implante Armado de la pistola de transferencia Esta labor se la hace con un asistente para ayudar a aligerar el trabajo, se descongela la pajuela y se prepara la pistola de T.E., se toma la pajuela por el extremo del algodón, se la introduce por la punta de la pistola y se introduce dentro de la funda para la T.E., se coloca una camisa protectora estéril plástica para proteger de cualquier suciedad una vez introducida en la vagina.
  25. 25. Preparación de la vaca receptora una vez está en la manga Se le inyecta una anestesia epidural para bloquear los movimientos rectales y el músculo del esfínter anal, pero antes se le hace una limpieza en el lugar donde se va a inyectar para evitar cualquier infección. Se aplica de 5 a 10 mL de Lidocaína al 2% entre las articulaciones del sacro y la primera vértebra coccígea. Para comprobar que se colocó la jeringa en el lugar indicado se hala el émbolo asegurándose que la aguja no está dentro de un vaso sanguíneo. Una vez terminada la preparación de la pistola se procede a la transferencia del embrión. Identificación de la vaca transferida Después que finaliza la transferencia se coloca un arete en la oreja derecha con la información correspondiente de que la vaca ha sido transferida. Estas vacas se llevan a una pastura a parte de las demás receptoras que no fueron transferidas con un embrión. Un mes después de la transferencia se hace una palpación rectal utilizando el ecógrafo para verificar si están preñadas. Las que quedan preñadas se les deja el arete que se les puso en la oreja derecha y las que no quedaron preñadas se les remueve el arete y se vuelven a las pasturas con las demás receptoras vacías
  26. 26. • Banegas, J. C. (2007). Manual de procedimientos para el laboratorio de transferencia de embriones en bovinos de la empresa Genetic Resources International (GRI). Zamorano, Honduras. • Cordova,E. (2011). UNIVERSIDAD DE CUENCA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS AGROPECUARIAS ESCUELA DE MEDICINA VETERINARIA Y ZOOTECNIA TITULO: PROTOCOLOS DE SINCRONIZACIÓN Y SUPEROVULACIÓN PARA TRANSFERENCIA DE. • Orellana, J., & Peralta, E. (2007). Manual de procedimientos para el laboratorio de transferencia de embriones en bovinos de la empresa Genetic Resources International (GRI) and Sexing Technologies. Honduras. • Frutos, J. (11 de 24 de 2010). Transferencia de Embriones en Bovinos. Obtenido de https://www.abc.com.py/articulos/transferencia-de-embriones-en-bovinos-188707.html • Garcia, P., Quintela, L., Becerra, J., Peña, A. (20 de Febrero de 2018). La Transferencia de Embriones en Bovinos. Obtenido de Portal Veterinaria: https://www.portalveterinaria.com/articoli/articulos/14123/la-transferencia-de- embriones-en-bovinos.html REFERENCIAS
  27. 27. • Herembás, D. T. (2015). Transferencia de Embriones en Fresco, en vacas lecheras, utilizando dos protocolos hormonales de inseminación artificial a tiempo fijo, adicionando eCG y sin adicionar eCG. Quito . • Martínez, A. G. (2006). Optimización de métodos de criopreservación de embriones bovinos y ovinos (Doctoral dissertation. Buenos Aires: Facultad de Ciencias Exactas y Naturales • Mosquera, J. (2015). Transferencia de embriones para la optimización reproductiva de la cría lechera. Trabajos seleccionados sobre producción lechera en la sierra Ecuatoriana. Ecuador: INCA • Mogollón, É., & Burla, A. (2013). Superovulación de hembras bovinas: alternativas para reducir el número de inyecciones de fsh.

