INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR "SIMÓN BOLÍVAR" CARRERA PROFESIONAL DE CONTABILIDAD Sesión 7: Redes Sociales
>> Principales redes sociales TwitterFacebook Instagram • • •Permite compartir, fotos, videos y establecer actualizacion...
>> ¿Cómo crear cuentas en las principales redes sociales? Facebook • Ingresar al siguiente enlace: https://es-la.faceboo...
>> ¿Cómo crear cuentas en las principales redes sociales? Instagram • Ingresar al siguiente enlace: https://www.instagra...
>> Manejar la privacidad y las huellas digitales El Facebook es la red social más empleada, donde se publica fotografías...
  1. 1. 1 INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR “SIMÓN BOLÍVAR” CARRERA PROFESIONAL DE CONTABILIDAD Sesión 7: Redes Sociales CPC ERICK SAÚL MEZA LÓPEZ APLICACIONES EN INTERNET >> Importancia del formulario en línea Los formularios en línea son importantes, porque a través de ellos se registra, almacena y guarda información de un servicio que brinda la Web. Asimismo, los datos permiten generar reportes y estadísticas en la organización.
  2. 2. 2 >> Principales redes sociales TwitterFacebook Instagram • • •Permite compartir, fotos, videos y establecer actualizaciones de estado. Red social que permite conocer Red social que permite conocer noticias de último momento.noticias de último momento. • • •Recibes notificaciones cuando tus Usa contenidos multimedia Usa contenidos multimedia amigos comentan tus publicaciones o indican que les gustan. dinámicos GIF. como fotos, videos y dinámicos como fotos, videos GIF. y • • •Puedes locales y buscar eventos sociales Permite hashtags consultar qué temas y el Permite consultar qué temas y eldisfrutar de juegos. son tendencias en hashtags momento. son tendencias en momento. >> Importancia del formulario en línea LinkedIn es una red social relacionada al ámbito profesional. Con tu perfil, muestras al mundo quién eres y lo que has hecho en tu trayectoria profesional.
  3. 3. 3 >> ¿Cómo crear cuentas en las principales redes sociales? Facebook • Ingresar al siguiente enlace: https://es-la.facebook.com/ • Completar la siguiente información. >> ¿Cómo crear cuentas en las redes sociales? principales Twitter • Ingresar al siguiente enlace: http://twitter.com • Hacer clic en Regístrate. • Aparecerá una ventana, donde podrá registrarse con su teléfono celular o su correo electrónico.
  4. 4. 4 >> ¿Cómo crear cuentas en las principales redes sociales? Instagram • Ingresar al siguiente enlace: https://www.instagram.com • Si tiene una cuenta de Facebook, podrá registrarse desde ahí. • Completar la siguiente información: No olvides que al crear una cuenta en una red social estás creando tu identidad digital a través de los perfiles; y por lo tanto, no debes engañar ni engañarte difundiendo información falsa. ha on os : >> Riesgos en las redes sociales Instagram • Las redes sociales ofrecen muchos beneficios y permitido acortar la personas en tiempo riesgos a los que uno distancia y mantener contacto c real. Sin embargo, son muchos l está expuesto, entre ellos tenemos • Pérdida de la privacidad • Suplantación de identidad • Acceso a contenidos inadecuados • El ciberbullying o ciberacoso
  5. 5. 5 >> Manejar la privacidad y las huellas digitales El Facebook es la red social más empleada, donde se publica fotografías, videos, estados o se comparte información personal. También, es uno de los principales medios por donde se propaga el ciberbullying y ciberacoso. Por ello, debes manejar tu privacidad y cuidar tus huellas digitales.

