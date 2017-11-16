Ansible party in the [Google] clouds Esther Lozano | @esloho
Set up the place: GCE - Create project and add instances in Google Cloud Engine - Check the first steps tutorial for VM in...
Manage invitations: Ansible - Copy from contrib/inventory files gce.ini and gce.py into your inventory - Download from htt...
4
Party! - Run your playbooks as usual - $ ansible-playbook -i inventory monitoring.yml - Select hosts by network tag from y...
6
Some party favors - Ansible documentation for GCE http://docs.ansible.com/ansible/latest/guide_gce.html - Managing SSH key...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ansible party in the [Google] clouds

34 views

Published on

A small demo on how to run Ansible playbooks against Google Cloud instances

Published in: Software
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
34
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Ansible party in the [Google] clouds

  1. 1. Ansible party in the [Google] clouds Esther Lozano | @esloho
  2. 2. Set up the place: GCE - Create project and add instances in Google Cloud Engine - Check the first steps tutorial for VM instances - Add ssh public key to project - Compute engine → Metadata → SSH keys - Test ssh connection from your local - Create service key and download it (i.e. ansible_service_account.json) - IAM & admin → Service account → Create key - Place it into your ansible project - Install gcloud in your local machine (optional) 2
  3. 3. Manage invitations: Ansible - Copy from contrib/inventory files gce.ini and gce.py into your inventory - Download from https://github.com/ansible/ansible - Create secrets.py - Use absolute path or relative to playbook execution for ansible_service_account.json - Indicate absolute path of secrets.py in gce.ini - pip install apache-libcloud - Test the gce connection - $ inventory/gce.py --list - $ ansible all -u esloho -i inventory/gce.py -m ping 3
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. Party! - Run your playbooks as usual - $ ansible-playbook -i inventory monitoring.yml - Select hosts by network tag from your gce instances - hosts: tag_mongo - hosts: all:!tag_http_server - Host configuration (host_vars, --limit, hosts…) by instance name - Possible to combine static inventory and dynamic gce.py 5
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. Some party favors - Ansible documentation for GCE http://docs.ansible.com/ansible/latest/guide_gce.html - Managing SSH keys in GCE https://cloud.google.com/compute/docs/instances/adding-removing-ssh-keys - Service account keys and permissions https://cloud.google.com/iam/docs/service-accounts - Github repository of this demo https://github.com/esloho/ansible-gce-demo 7

×