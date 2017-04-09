Slayter cccc talk 4 12 2017

The real impact: Candid conversations about policies of the new presidential administration: Disability policy April 12, 2...
Special thanks to colleagues: • Lydia X. Z. Brown • Mallory Cyr, M.P.H. • Bekett Mount, M.A. • Robyn Powell, J.D. • Viliss...
A picture worth 1,000 words:
Disability groups in the U.S. DisabilityMental/Emotional Cognitive Visual Hearing Physical Medical *Can have more than one...
What percentage of U.S. population has a disability?
Disability prevalence in the U.S. Disabilities, 22.0% No disabilities, 88.0% (Courtney-Long, Carroll & Zhang, 2013)
A diverse community • Disability transcends race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, and socioecono...
A focus on 5 areas of impact: Education Medical care and personal assistance services Policing/Corrections Income supports...
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) • Prohibits disability discrimination (P.L. 101-336) – Requires: • Accessible public...
Income supports • Calls to eliminate Supplemental Security Income (SSI) (Ryan, 2016) • 1.2 million families depend on SSI ...
Individuals with Disabilities Education Act • Access to education especially important given poverty (Ghosh, Dababnah, Par...
Access to medical care • Revisions to Affordable Care Act (Levy, 2017) – Roll-back Medicaid expansion – Pre-existing condi...
Personal assistance services (PAS) • Coverage of PAS vital for activities of daily living (NDNRC, 2017; Powell, 2016) • Al...
Policing and corrections • People of color with disabilities overrepresented in police-related deaths (Perry & Carter-Long...
Further questions? • Contact information: – Elspeth Slayter • eslayter@salemstate.edu • @elspethslayter on Twitter
No notes for slide
  • Former disability policy page from Obama administration removed after inauguration, still not replaced.

    Much speculation in disability communities based on cabinet choices, campaign speeches, very little in the way of policy proposals.

    Presentation is based on interviews with disability policy experts and disability policy program consumers
  • The Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income programs define disability as follows: people who “have a physical or mental impairment that causes significant functional limitations and that has or is expected to last for at least 12 consecutive months, or result in death”
  • In the blue, you will see that a fifth of the U.S. population consists of people with disabilities of all ages. Did you know that in your lifetime you have a 50% chance of acquiring a disability if you don’t already have one? So this is a sizeable portion of the population.
  • “My administration will work with Congress to set an example of the importance and value of hiring individuals with disabilities. A Trump Administration will follow the law.”

    From RevUp: http://www.aapd.com/our-focus/voting/2016-election/presidential-candidate-questionnaire/trump-campaign-response-rev-questionnaire/

    Many people with disabilities are underemployed. Despite similar education, people with disabilities who are working earn less on average than workers without disabilities. The median earnings for workers with disabilities is less than two thirds the median wages for workers without disabilities (Disability Statistics & Demographics Rehabilitation Research and Training Center, 2011). Furthermore, the 1937 Section 14c provision of the Fair Labor Standards Act authorizes employers to pay sub-minimum wages to workers who have disabilities.
    Do you plan to phase out the 1937 Section 14c of the Fair Labor Standards Act?
    How will you expand supported employment services to people with disabilities?
    How do you plan to build an infrastructure to address the underemployment and wage gaps experienced by people with disabilities?
    Answer:
    In a free market economic system, labor is as much a commodity as any other good or service.  People in the workforce respond to the incentives that lead them to leave the workforce or remain a part of it. People with disabilities have the right to be paid on parity with all others in the work force so they may earn a fair days wage for a fair day’s work.  My administration will work with Congress to ensure that labor laws treat people with disabilities fairly.  
  • Income supports
    Medical coverage
    Medical care
    ADA enforcement
    Personal assistance services
    Education
    Policing
    Private prisons
    Sheltered workshops
    Voting rights protection
  • helping them meet the costs of caring for a child with a disability, replacing lost parental income due to caregiving needs, and making it possible for families to care for their children at home instead of needing to send them away to costly and isolating institutions. SSI also represents an investment in children’s long-term potential, as a growing body of research shows that boosting poor family incomes during childhood improves health, education, and employment prospects in the long run.

    From “A Better Way”

    Reform Supplemental Security Income to Focus on Needed Services
    One of the most concerning trends in the SSI program is the rising number of children coming onto the program. The
    average lifetime stay on SSI for people who come onto benefits as children is an incredible 26.7 years. Further, a disturbing
    30 percent of older teens on SSI have dropped out of high school, which only adds to the barriers they face in going to work
    and leading productive lives as adults. Access to needed services in lieu of cash assistance, whether it be mental or physical
    therapies, or special-education services in school should be the focus of the SSI program.
  • In 2000, Sessions proclaimed on the senate floor that:
    “We have created a complex system of federal regulations and laws that have created lawsuit after lawsuit, special treatment for certain children, and that are a big factor in accelerating the decline in civility and discipline in classrooms all over America.” (Pettinicchio, 2016)

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/posteverything/wp/2017/02/06/betsy-devos-special-education/?utm_term=.161519834cdf

  • Medicaid Buy-In program, which allows people with disabilities to work and pay for Medicaid benefits. This program is vital to my livelihood. Medicaid is the only type of health insurance that covers long-term services and supports, such as personal care attendants (PCAs). Without PCAs, I would be stuck in bed and ultimately have to live in a nursing home. The problem is — both Medicaid Buy-In programs and PCA services are optional, meaning states can elect not to offer either. So, if states are forced to cut Medicaid funding, surely they will start with “optional” services.




    Of the federal and state expenditures combined for working age people with disabilities, 41 percent is spent on income benefits (e.g., SSI and SSDI) and 55 percent on health care (Medicaid and Medicare). A paltry 1.2 percent of federal and state expenditures go to educating, training and employment programs for people with disabilities.
    With 4.6 million people with disabilities on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and 8.9 million people on Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), how would your administration reform these federal income support programs so people with disabilities can receive income supports without being required to preclude working so they can secure employment or return to employment sooner?
    Medicaid eligibility and programmatic requirements now create barriers for individuals with disabilities seeking to enter or return to the workplace because they cannot access needed supports such as personal care attendants, power wheelchairs, complex rehab technology, other rehabilitation devices and services, home and community based services, medical supplies and therapies.  Do you support initiatives that would allow workers with disabilities to continue to work past age 65, maintain eligibility from state to state, and carry their Medicaid benefits into private employment settings?  How would you work with the private sector to address the critical independent living supports that many private insurance programs do not cover for people with disabilities?
    Answer:
    No federal government program should discourage anyone from working. Many programs must be streamlined and improved to establish national priorities that meet the needs and demands of all Americans. The doubling of the national debt from $10 trillion to $20 trillion in just the last 8 years means we will need to keep a close eye on expanding government spending. However, by eliminating ineffective programs and untangling the labyrinth of programs serving people with disabilities, we can deliver improved outcomes without necessarily increasing spending. I will seriously weigh the merits of any legislation on this issue that Congress would send to me if I were fortunate enough to be elected President.
    http://www.aapd.com/our-focus/voting/2016-election/presidential-candidate-questionnaire/trump-campaign-response-rev-questionnaire/

    The real impact: Candid conversations about policies of the new presidential administration: Disability policy April 12, 2017 Cape Cod Community College Elspeth Slayter, PhD
    2. 2. Special thanks to colleagues: • Lydia X. Z. Brown • Mallory Cyr, M.P.H. • Bekett Mount, M.A. • Robyn Powell, J.D. • Vilissa Thompson, L.M.S.W.
    3. 3. A picture worth 1,000 words:
    4. 4. Disability groups in the U.S. DisabilityMental/Emotional Cognitive Visual Hearing Physical Medical *Can have more than one! Not always visible!
    5. 5. What percentage of U.S. population has a disability?
    6. 6. Disability prevalence in the U.S. Disabilities, 22.0% No disabilities, 88.0% (Courtney-Long, Carroll & Zhang, 2013)
    7. 7. A diverse community • Disability transcends race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, and socioeconomic class – Multiple marginalization: Many experiences of discrimination (McDonald, Keys & Balcazar, 2007) – High rates of poverty, unemployment (Ghosh, Dababnah, Parish, & Igdalsky, 2015)
    8. 8. A focus on 5 areas of impact: Education Medical care and personal assistance services Policing/Corrections Income supports Americans with Disabilities Act
    9. 9. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) • Prohibits disability discrimination (P.L. 101-336) – Requires: • Accessible public accommodations • Reasonable accommodations from employers • Attorney General has signaled some disagreement, may impact enforcement (Pettinicchio, 2016)
    10. 10. Income supports • Calls to eliminate Supplemental Security Income (SSI) (Ryan, 2016) • 1.2 million families depend on SSI (SSA, 2017) – Home-based care – Replaces lost parental income • Investment in long-term potential for health, education, employment (CBPP, 2016)
    11. 11. Individuals with Disabilities Education Act • Access to education especially important given poverty (Ghosh, Dababnah, Parish, & Igdalsky, 2015) • Trump campaign: “Will support the FAPE law” (AAPD, 2017) • Attorney General has taken negative stance on IDEA (already underfunded), supported segregation (Pettinicchio, 2016; Powell, 2017) • Education Secretary supports state control, school choice (without special education rights in private schools) (Margolin, 2017; Powell, 2017)
    12. 12. Access to medical care • Revisions to Affordable Care Act (Levy, 2017) – Roll-back Medicaid expansion – Pre-existing conditions clause, community ratings – Lifetime coverage caps – “Essential health benefits” via waiver • Privatize parts of Veteran’s Administration (Riley- Topping, 2017) • Eliminate Legal Services Corporation (Vallas, 2016)
    13. 13. Personal assistance services (PAS) • Coverage of PAS vital for activities of daily living (NDNRC, 2017; Powell, 2016) • Allows for community inclusion, employment • “Medicaid buy-in” for coverage of long- term supports (optional)
    14. 14. Policing and corrections • People of color with disabilities overrepresented in police-related deaths (Perry & Carter-Long, 2016) • Women with disabilities more likely to experience intimate partner violence (Slayter, 2009) • PWD over-represented in juvenile, criminal justice systems (NCD, 2003; Vallas, 2016) • Suggested policy directions (Lockhart, 2017; Surowiecki, 2016) – Increased focus on law enforcement – Prison privatization – Lack of support for VAWA
    15. 15. Further questions? • Contact information: – Elspeth Slayter • eslayter@salemstate.edu • @elspethslayter on Twitter
