Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Obsession Audiobook download free | Obsession Audiobook mp3 for Tablet Obsession Audiobook download | Obsession Audiobook ...
Obsession Audiobook download free | Obsession Audiobook mp3 for Tablet Jade Roberts is in love with Talon Steel but no lon...
Obsession Audiobook download free | Obsession Audiobook mp3 for Tablet Written By: Helen Hardt. Narrated By: Sebastian Yor...
Obsession Audiobook download free | Obsession Audiobook mp3 for Tablet Download Full Version Obsession Audio OR Get Book
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Obsession Audiobook download free | Obsession Audiobook mp3 for Tablet

2 views

Published on

Obsession Audiobook download | Obsession Audiobook free | Obsession Audiobook mp3 | Obsession Audiobook for Tablet

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Obsession Audiobook download free | Obsession Audiobook mp3 for Tablet

  1. 1. Obsession Audiobook download free | Obsession Audiobook mp3 for Tablet Obsession Audiobook download | Obsession Audiobook free | Obsession Audiobook mp3 | Obsession Audiobook for Tablet LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Obsession Audiobook download free | Obsession Audiobook mp3 for Tablet Jade Roberts is in love with Talon Steel but no longer welcome in his home. While she resolves to move on, she still longs for the passion she and Talon shared...and when her boss asks her to dig up information on the Steels, she's only too happy to comply. Talon and his brothers are hiding something, and Jade is determined find out what it is. The moment Talon saw Jade he wanted her, ached for her, craved her...and now his desire has become his obsession. He knows she deserves better than his broken soul, but he can't stay away from her, and he finally confesses his love. If he and Jade are to have a future, he knows he must make peace with the dark shadows and horrors of his past. But as Talon begins his journey of healing, Jade uncovers some startling secrets.... MATURE AUDIENCE
  3. 3. Obsession Audiobook download free | Obsession Audiobook mp3 for Tablet Written By: Helen Hardt. Narrated By: Sebastian York, Neva Navarre Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: July 2016 Duration: 7 hours 25 minutes
  4. 4. Obsession Audiobook download free | Obsession Audiobook mp3 for Tablet Download Full Version Obsession Audio OR Get Book

×