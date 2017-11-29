Tipos de c�cteles sin alcoholTipos de c�cteles sin alcohol �lvaro Mart�nez Gonz�lez�lvaro Mart�nez Gonz�lez
Tipos de cócteles alcohol

Introducción a la coctelería

Tipos de cócteles alcohol

  1. 1. Tipos de c�cteles sin alcoholTipos de c�cteles sin alcohol �lvaro Mart�nez Gonz�lez�lvaro Mart�nez Gonz�lez
  2. 2. �ndice�ndice 1:Herramientas para preparar el c�ctel 2:Diferentes tipos de c�cteles sin alcohol 3: Preparaci�n de algunos c�ctelesPreparaci�n de algunos c�cteles
  3. 3. Herramientas para preparar el c�ctelHerramientas para preparar el c�ctel 1.1. Vaso mezclador o mixer.Vaso mezclador o mixer. 2.2. Jigger o Medidor para c�cteles.Jigger o Medidor para c�cteles. 3.3. Filtro colador o gusanillo para c�cteles.Filtro colador o gusanillo para c�cteles. 4.4. Bar Spoon o cucharilla de bar.Bar Spoon o cucharilla de bar. 5.5. Muddler o mano de mortero para c�cteles.Muddler o mano de mortero para c�cteles. 6.6. Exprimidor.Exprimidor. 7.7. Cuchillo para bar o de c�ctel.Cuchillo para bar o de c�ctel. 8.8. Cubitera o hielera y pinzas de hielo o scoop.Cubitera o hielera y pinzas de hielo o scoop. 2. 3. 4.5. 6. 7. 8. 1.
  4. 4. Diferentes tipos de c�cteles sin alcoholDiferentes tipos de c�cteles sin alcohol Vigin mary mojito sin alcohol refresco de flor de sauco de manzana virgin pi�a colada virgin mule
  5. 5. Zumo de fresa y melocot�n san francisco sin alcohol Lassi
  6. 6. Preparaci�n de algunos c�ctelesPreparaci�n de algunos c�cteles San Francisco: Escarcharemos los bordes de la copada empapando el az�car con granadina para te�irlo de rojo. En una coctelera mezclamos los zumos de naranja, lim�n, pi�a y melocot�n a partes iguales. Ya en el vaso, finalizamos con un chorrito de granadina y una rodaja de naranja para decorar
  7. 7. Refresco de flor de sa�co y manzana: : Hay que preparar con anterioridad una mezcla de sirope de flor de sa�co, zumo de manzana y hojas de menta. Una vez en la mesa, lo vertemos en vasos con hielo (hasta la mitad) para despu�s rellenarlos de agua con gas.
  8. 8. FinFin

