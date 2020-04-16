Segon setmana 5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Eiii!! Ja portem més d’un mes a casa. Si ens ho arriben a dir al principi segur que molts i moltes de nosaltres no ens ho ...
A continuació adjuntem la feina a fer per la setmana del 14 d’abril. Per poder fer les tasques correctament és necessari q...
Coneixement del medi natural i social Nom........................................................................... Data....
Català Nom........................................................................... Data...................................
 Expressió oral: La veïna nova  Qüestionari online: Comprensió lectora Dins el qüestionari et demanen que escriguis una ...
Castellano Nombre.......................................................... Fecha....................................... U...
English 1. Watch the videos about TOYS. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8- SWzpdcl6E https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eb53_...
 https://elt.oup.com/student/incredibleenglish/level2/games_02/game s_02_03/?cc=global&selLanguage=en (Need FLASH PLAYER)...
Matemàtiques Nom........................................................................... Data.............................
3. Arrodoneix cada nombre a la centena més propera: contes: 286 .............. poesia: 110 .............. còmic: 203 ........
2. Quin és el preu total de la compra? El preu total és de .......... euros. 3. Quant de més costa la motxilla que les bot...
5. Aquests són els horaris del recorregut pel parc natural. Dibuixa les busques a cada rellotge:
6. Resol els següents problemes i introdueix la resposta en aquest formulari: https://forms.gle/YLppmrUT7XVEbSEJ6
Música ET SONA? La primera activitat que et proposo és que miris atentament el vídeo, a veure quin instrument descobreixes...
Escriu l’escala de notes: DO -
Art You can do your own flowerpot using recycled materials . Use the next photographs to inspire yourself. When you have y...
Let’s move! I suggest you to do a home-made circuit (supported by an adult). You will need to film a video of you doing yo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Segon setmana 5

24 views

Published on

Segon setmana 5

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Segon setmana 5

  1. 1. Eiii!! Ja portem més d’un mes a casa. Si ens ho arriben a dir al principi segur que molts i moltes de nosaltres no ens ho hauríem cregut. Com esteu? I m a g i n o q u e a l g u n s i a l g u n e s d e v o s a l t r e s h a u r e u c e l e b r a t i m e n j a t m o n a a c a s a a m b l e s v o s t r e s f a m í l i e s . E s t a v a b o n a ? E r a d e m a n t e g a o d e f r u i t a ? A m i m ’ a g r a d a m é s l a d e f r u i t a p e r ò a l m e u f i l l B r u n o a q u e s t a n y l i h a t o c a t d e m a n t e g a . . . q u è h i f a r e m ! Cada any faig una mona aprofitant una recepta de pa de pessic, com el que ha fet el Niki aquests dies, i després poso al damunt la figura que més m’agrada. Així segur que la faig al meu gust! Igual que la palma de la Inés, com que se l’ha dissenyat ella segur que era xulíssima i original! Durant aquests dies també he de reconèixer que he intentat fer el “challenge” dels tocs amb el paper de vàter com va fer l’Alexis i el seu germà, però crec que la vegada que millor ho he fet n’he aconseguit 3! D’aquí uns anys, quan tot això formarà part del passat, recordarem aquests dies perquè veurem un arc de Sant Martí al cel o bé un dibuix que haurem guardat com el que ens ha ensenyat l’Àlex. Mentrestant, aprofiteu per jugar al que més us agrada com el Lluc fa amb els escacs, gaudiu en família muntant un bingo com han fet a casa del Pol, o fent infinitat de coses que us fan feliç. A mi m’encanta entrar al bloc de l’escola per veure el que feu vosaltres, així que no deixeu d’enviar-nos fotos que així estem en contacte! Us deixo a continuació un recull d’activitats per fer. Repartiu-les al llarg dels dies i així tindreu una estona d’estudi cada dia. Recordeu que teniu temps per a tot! Tranquils i tranquil·les, Tot anirà bé! Fins aviat!
  2. 2. A continuació adjuntem la feina a fer per la setmana del 14 d’abril. Per poder fer les tasques correctament és necessari que entreu a la plataforma Weeras de l’editorial Teide. Haureu d’entrar amb l’usuari i contrasenya que us facilitem: Usuario: 2@lesarrels.cat Contrasenya: alumne2 Un cop dins, heu de posar-vos al llibre que voleu treballar. Caldrà escriure les activitats a la llibreta i a la tornada a l’escola presentar-la. Aquesta feina és obligatòria. Si teniu qualsevol dubte podeu posar-vos en contacte amb mi a través del correu de l’escola: c5009356@xtec.cat
  3. 3. Coneixement del medi natural i social Nom........................................................................... Data........................................... UNITAT – 3 – CIÈNCIES SOCIALS I DE LA NATURALESA 2- EDITORIAL TEIDE ONLINE VAIG I VINC  Barris  Els serveis públics:  Els oficis  Estimo el meu barri Un cop hagis treballat amb les activitats, explica com és el teu barri. Recorda explicar com són els edificis (alt, baix, nous, antics, cases, pisos…), com són les voreres (estretes, amples), si poden passar cotxes o no…
  4. 4. Català Nom........................................................................... Data........................................... UNITAT – 9 – LLENGUA CATALANA 2n- EDITORIAL TEIDE ONLINE  Lectura: El gat amb botes.  1 activitat vinculada: trencaclosques.  Activitat el so de la G  Paraules amb G i paraules amb GU: G GU  Paraules amb GL i GR: sopa de lletres  Dictat 9- Després de preparar bé el dictat, fes-lo i corregeix: _______________ ______________ _______________ ______________ ____________ _____________________________________________
  5. 5.  Expressió oral: La veïna nova  Qüestionari online: Comprensió lectora Dins el qüestionari et demanen que escriguis una carta a un amic o amiga explicant què estàs fent aquests dies. https://forms.gle/8Twe1duLfCkQa4FC9
  6. 6. Castellano Nombre.......................................................... Fecha....................................... UNIDAD – 7 – LENGUA CASTELLANA 2º- EDITORIAL TEIDE ONLINE  Lectura: Hoy me siento  1 actividad vinculada: comprensión.  Campos semánticos. Actividad online.  Sonido: j, g. Actividad online.  Ortografía: ga, gue, gui, go, gu. Actividad online.  Las letras: g, j, crucigrama. Actividad online.  Palabras con j, crucigrama. Actividad online.  Tipos de oraciones. Actividad online.  Dictado 7- Fíjate bien y después escribe y corrige: _______________ ______________ _______________ ______________ _______________ ______________ _______________ ______________ ____________ _____________________________________________  Escucha con atención: ¡Vaya noticia!  Contesta: ¿Qué se ha inaugurado? _____________________ Escribe 4 cosas que les enseñan. _____________________ _____________________ _____________________ _____________________
  7. 7. English 1. Watch the videos about TOYS. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8- SWzpdcl6E https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eb53_Kdc1XI 2. Look at the vocabulary. You can copy it in the notebook. 3. Play these games and practice the vocabulary!  https://kahoot.it/challenge/07316035?challenge-id=d1998971-2f8e- 4499-a407-e8956b7f77a6_1586707275032 (or PIN: 07316035)  https://learnenglishkids.britishcouncil.org/word-games/toys-1
  8. 8.  https://elt.oup.com/student/incredibleenglish/level2/games_02/game s_02_03/?cc=global&selLanguage=en (Need FLASH PLAYER) https://www.eslgamesplus.com/toys-vocabulary-esl-memory-game/ 4. Try this challenge now! https://kahoot.it/challenge/08117045?challenge-id=d1998971-2f8e- 4499-a407-e8956b7f77a6_1586708780532 (or PIN: 08117045) 5. Write the sentences in the notebook. 6. Do you want to CHAT with the teacher? Click and tell me your favourite toy! Write your name! https://padlet.com/escolalesarrelsmollerussa/ypn7lln0blc8co6k
  9. 9. Matemàtiques Nom........................................................................... Data........................................... 1. Escriu en lletres el nombre de cada tipus de llibre. A: ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………....................................................... B: ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………........................................................ C: ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………........................................................ D: ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………........................................................ E: ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………........................................................ 2. Ordena de més gran a més petit el nombre de llibres de la biblioteca: ………..>………..>………..>………..>………..
  10. 10. 3. Arrodoneix cada nombre a la centena més propera: contes: 286 .............. poesia: 110 .............. còmic: 203 .............. teatre: 79 .............. 4. En Jordi diu que hi ha aproximadament 400 novel·les. És correcte? Per què? ................................................................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................................................................. 5. Indica si aquestes frases són veritables (V) o falses (F): Hi ha unes 200 novel·les més que llibres de poesia. Hi ha uns 100 contes més que còmics. 1. Quin article ha estat el més car? L’article més car ha estat ........................................................................... .
  11. 11. 2. Quin és el preu total de la compra? El preu total és de .......... euros. 3. Quant de més costa la motxilla que les botes? Costa .......... euros més. 4. El parc va tenir aquests visitants la setmana passada: Escriu cada nombre on li correspongui:
  12. 12. 5. Aquests són els horaris del recorregut pel parc natural. Dibuixa les busques a cada rellotge:
  13. 13. 6. Resol els següents problemes i introdueix la resposta en aquest formulari: https://forms.gle/YLppmrUT7XVEbSEJ6
  14. 14. Música ET SONA? La primera activitat que et proposo és que miris atentament el vídeo, a veure quin instrument descobreixes… http://ves.cat/es2C Ara havent vist el vídeo, pots aprendre o recordar la cançó de “Les notes del pentagrama”,és molt fàcil! http://ves.cat/es2D En aquesta activitat d’escolta, t’hi has de fixar molt, necessites dues culleres de fusta de la cuina i picar dues vegades cada vegada que l’abella toqui les flors.
  15. 15. Escriu l’escala de notes: DO -
  16. 16. Art You can do your own flowerpot using recycled materials . Use the next photographs to inspire yourself. When you have your empty bottle decorated fill it with soil and plant a flower or a seed. You can send us a photo of your craft to: escolalesarrelsmolerussa@gmail.com Don’t forget to put at ASSUMPTE : ART(subject/name /grade)* *No oblidis posar a l’Assumpte del teu correu l’assignatura (ART), el teu curs (1r o 2n) i el teu nom.
  17. 17. Let’s move! I suggest you to do a home-made circuit (supported by an adult). You will need to film a video of you doing your circuit and send it by email. I give you some examples... 1. You can jump (feet together, hopping...) using different objects. You can practice your balance too. Have you got chairs, pillows? 2. What about if you built a bridge with chairs and tables? Look at these pictures!

×