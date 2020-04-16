P5 setmana 5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOLA FAMÍLIES DE P5 !! JA TORNEM A SER AQUÍ PER SABER COM ESTEU. ANEM SUMANT DIES D’AQUESTA NOVA REALITAT… SORT QUE LA CAP...
PODEM AJUDAR A RECONÈIXER I EXPRESSAR COM SE SENTEN PER A QUE PUGUIN POSAR PARAULES A TOTES LES SEVES EMOCIONS. PER ALS IN...
ESPERO QUE ANEU ESCRIVIM PARAULES, ALGUNES FRASES DIBUIXOS O FOTOS CADA DIA AL VOSTRE DIARI PERSONAL I FEU SOBRETOT EL MY ...
TREBALLAR EL CÀLCUL MENTAL COM A ÚS DIARI: FEM PLANTER PER L’HORT FEM PLANTER PER L’HORT I com que esperem retrobar-nos mo...
ACTIVITATS QUE PODEM FER ➔ Observacions: ◆ Al cap d'uns 5-7 dies comença a créixer una o més d'una plantes de llenties. La...
QUIN TEMPS FA? Es tracta de registrar el temps que fa posant una pedreta, mongeta, bola, … (o el que tingueu per casa) din...
ELS SÍMBOLS METEOROLÒGICS: RETALLA I ENGANXA ALS POTS DE VIDRE . SI NO TENIU IMPRESSORA PODEU DIBUIXAR-LOS.
GRAELLA DE REGISTRE: JA LA POTS COMENÇAR A OMPLIR MES:______________________________________
TOTAL: TOTAL: TOTAL: TOTAL: TOTAL: TOTAL:
ENGLISH Benvolgudes famílies de P5, us fem arribar un enllaç amb una cançó/dansa que podeu fer i aprendre a casa relaciona...
Mentre feu la manualitat podeu repassar els colors en anglès Si no els coneixeu us deixem una cançó que us pot ajudar. htt...
GAUDIM AMB LA MÚSICA 1) Escolta aquesta història musical, fes-ho amb calma i silenci, es titula El Flautista de Hammelin, ...
  1. 1. HOLA FAMÍLIES DE P5 !! JA TORNEM A SER AQUÍ PER SABER COM ESTEU. ANEM SUMANT DIES D’AQUESTA NOVA REALITAT… SORT QUE LA CAPACITAT D’ADAPTACIÓ DELS INFANTS ÉS IL·LIMITADA. I DE BEN SEGUR QUE TOTS/ES ESTEM GAUDINT MOLT AQUESTS DIES PASSANT TEMPS AMB QUI MÉS ESTIMEM. NO OBSTANT, IMAGINEM QUE INEVITABLEMENT AQUESTA SITUACIÓ MARCARÀ ELS NOSTRES PETITS/ES D’ALGUNA MANERA, PER AIXÒ ÉS TAN IMPORTANT QUE SIGUEM LA SEVA CALMA I EL SEU REFUGI. AIXÍ, QUAN TOT AIXÒ PASSI, PUGUIN RECORDAR D’ AQUESTS DIES COM HEM JUGAT AMB ELLS/ES, ELS PASTISSOS QUE HEM FET I ENS HEM MENJAT, ELS JOCS QUE ENS INVENTAT, COM HEM RIGUT... COM PODEM AJUDAR ELS INFANTS A AFRONTAR AQUESTA SITUACIÓ? AQUESTA SITUACIÓ DE CONFINAMENT S’ESTÀ ALLARGANT EN EL TEMPS, NO ÉS SEMPRE FÀCIL MANTENIR LA CALMA I EL CONTROL EN EL DIA A DIA. ÉS NORMAL SENTIR-SE DESBORDAT/DA EN ALGUNS MOMENTS. ESTEM VIVINT TOTS/ES UN MOMENT ÚNIC I EXCEPCIONAL, UNA COSA QUE NINGÚ S’HAVIA PLANTEJAT I PER A LA QUAL NINGÚ ESTAVA PREPARAT. PERÒ RECORDEM QUE CALMATS I SERENS PODREM AJUDAR MILLOR EL NOSTRE FILL/A A SENTIR-SE MÉS TRANQUIL/A. POT SER QUE LA SEVA CONDUCTA HAGI CANVIAT; ALGUNS INDICIS ENS AJUDEN A VEURE EL SEU MALESTAR (CANVIS EN EL SON, ALIMENTACIÓ, RABIETES, JOCS MÉS AGRESSIUS, PORS, MOLTA NECESSITAT DE FER PREGUNTES O NO VOLER PARLAR DEL TEMA. TENIR EN COMPTE TOT AIXÒ ENS POT AJUDAR A ACOMPANYAR-LO. DAVANT DE TANTA INFORMACIÓ I CANVI SOBTAT DE RUTINA, ÉS NORMAL QUE SE SENTIN CONFOSOS/ES. PER AIXÒ ÉS MOLT IMPORTANT QUE ELS EXPLIQUEM LA VERITAT DEL QUE ESTÀ SUCCEINT D’UNA MANERA COMPRENSIBLE. A MÉS, ELS
  2. 2. PODEM AJUDAR A RECONÈIXER I EXPRESSAR COM SE SENTEN PER A QUE PUGUIN POSAR PARAULES A TOTES LES SEVES EMOCIONS. PER ALS INFANTS ÉS ESSENCIAL TENIR UNES RUTINES, ELS DÓNA SEGURETAT I CONFIANÇA EN SÍ MATEIXOS/ES I EN EL SEU ENTORN. AIXÍ, PODEM PENSAR UNS OBJECTIUS REALISTES PER TAL DE PLANIFICAR EL DIA A DIA. PODEM INCLOURE ACTIVITATS QUE NORMALMENT GAUDEIXEN (ESCOLTAR MÚSICA, JUGAR, BALLAR,...) I INCLOURE ALGUNES TASQUES ESCOLARS TAMBÉ, ELS POT AJUDAR A MANTENIR UN HÀBIT QUE FACILITARÀ LA TORNADA A L’ESCOLA. FINALMENT, ENS PERMETEM ACONSELLAR-VOS REBAIXAR LES EXPECTATIVES, EN GENERAL, LABORALS, FAMILIARS, SOCIALS… DONAR-VOS UN ESPAI PER VOSALTRES MATEIXOS/ES (DORMIR, MENJAR, FER EXERCICI…) TAMBÉ ÉS MOLT NECESSARI PER CONTINUAR CUIDANT. RECORDEU QUE NO ESTEU SOLS/ES, NOSALTRES ESTEM AQUÍ! SÓN MOMENTS DE CUIDAR-NOS, ESTIMAR-NOS, D’ACOMPANYAR-NOS, PARLAR-NOS I ENTENDRE’NS, AJUDAR-NOS I SENTIR QUE JUNTS/ES HO ACONSEGUIREM. UN PETÓ ENORME PELS VOSTRES PETITS/ES QUE TANT ENYOREM I TANTES GANES TENIM D’ABRAÇAR ! US ESTIMO MOLTÍSSIM!!! MONTSE P.S: TOT SEGUIT US PROPOSEM UNES ACTIVITATS PER FER I DESCOBRIR TOTS/ES JUNTS/ES. ENS AGRADARIA MOLT VEURE COM LES GAUDIU!
  3. 3. ESPERO QUE ANEU ESCRIVIM PARAULES, ALGUNES FRASES DIBUIXOS O FOTOS CADA DIA AL VOSTRE DIARI PERSONAL I FEU SOBRETOT EL MY BEST MEMORIES. PER TANT , QUÈ PODEM FER AQUEST TERCER TRIMESTRE. JA QUE ESTEM TOTA LA FAMÍLIA A CASA ES PODRIA FER ACTIVITATS COOPPERATIVES QUE ENSENYEN A DESENVOLUPAR-SE I FER-SE GRAN.ES PODRIA APROFITAR LA CASA COM UN TALLER AMB L’AJUDA DELS PARES, FER LES COSES QUOTIDIANES, COM: -POSAR LA RENTADORA, QUE VOL DIR, CLASSIFICAR LA ROBA, MIRAR LA TEMPERATURA, EL SABÓ, EL TEMPS, … -ESTENDRE LA ROBA: ES TREBALLA LA MOTRICITAT FINA,… -PLANXAR -CONSTRUIR JOGUINES COM UNA NINA DE ROBA, UN COTXE, UN TREN,… LA CUINA COM UN TALLER DE CIÈNCIA: -ES POT APRENDRE LES DIFERENTS MANERES DE CUINAR, -EXPERIMENTAR AMB ELS ALIMENTS. -INVENTAR PLATS. -PARAR I DESPARAR TAULA. -RENTAR ELS PLATS -ESCRIURE RECEPTES. -ES POT CONSTRUIR UN LLIBRE DE RECEPTES CONFINADES. LLEGIR EL DIARI : UN COP PER SETMANA I PARLAR DE LA NOTÍCIA, QUÈ PASSA, A ON, PER QUÈ, QUÈ PODRÍEM FER,… NO HA DE SER DEL CORONAVIRUS.
  4. 4. TREBALLAR EL CÀLCUL MENTAL COM A ÚS DIARI: FEM PLANTER PER L’HORT FEM PLANTER PER L’HORT I com que esperem retrobar-nos molt aviat i tornar a engegar l’hort de l’escola, us proposem començar a fer planter per l’hort amb llavors que tingueu per casa: ➔ Tomàquet ➔ Mongeta ➔ Cigrons ➔ Llenties ➔ ... QUÈ NECESSITEM? ➔ Bossa de plàstic o pot de vidre si preferiu reutilitzar ➔ Cotó o terra ➔ Llavors ➔ Etiquetes ➔ Cinta adhesiva (si ho feu amb bossa) ➔ Aigua COM HO FEM? 1. Posem una mica de cotó o terra al fons de la bossa o del pot de vidre. 2. Hi col·loquem dues o tres llavors. 3. Reguem les llavors amb una mica d'aigua. 4. Etiquetem la bossa o el pot amb el nom del tipus de llavor. 5. En cas que ho feu amb bossa, pengeu-la a un vidre de balcó o finestra amb la cinta adhesiva. 6. Esperem uns quants dies.
  5. 5. ACTIVITATS QUE PODEM FER ➔ Observacions: ◆ Al cap d'uns 5-7 dies comença a créixer una o més d'una plantes de llenties. La closca de les llavors s'ha esquerdat i de dins hi creix la planteta. Això es diu germinar. ◆ Al cap d'uns 3-5 dies la planta ha crescut una mica més. Si mirem ara hi podem distingir les seves parts: arrel, tija, branques i fulles. ◆ Al cap d'una setmana aproximadament la planteta canvia de color i deixa de créixer. Tenim dues opcions, la deixem morir per tal que vegin el procés o la transplantem perquè continuï vivint (si feu més d’un pot podeu fer les dues versions i guardar la viva per quan tornem a l’escola) ➔ Mesura: mesurem el creixement amb trossos de llana i els anem enganxant un sota l’altre per anar observant quan creix. Els de P5 poden començar a utilitzar una cinta mètrica. ➔ Seguiment amb fotografies: fem fotografies del procés i les enganxem a la graella d’observació (graella d’observació a la pàgina següent) ➔ Seguiment dibuixat: dibuixem el procés que anem observant en la llavor en un paper i l’enganxem a la graella d’observació (graella d’observació a la pàgina següent). ➔ Seguiment dibuixat i escrit: dibuixem el procés que anem observant en la llavor en un paper i l’enganxem a la graella d’observació i anotem paraules o petits escrits per descriure el procés a la graella d’observació (graella d’observació a la pàgina següent). QUÈ LI PASSA A LA LLAVOR? 1_______ 2_______ 3_______ 4_______ 5_______
  6. 6. QUIN TEMPS FA? Es tracta de registrar el temps que fa posant una pedreta, mongeta, bola, … (o el que tingueu per casa) dins del pot corresponent. Depenent del temps que fa cada dia. Al final de cada mes o cada setmana (depenent de l’edat dels infants) farem recompte de cada pot i ho anotarem amb creuetes o pintant les caselles en una graella. QUÈ NECESSITEM? ➔ Pedretes, mongetes, cigrons, boles… ➔ Pots de vidre ➔ Símbols del temps (Pàg. 2) ➔ Graella de registre (Pàg. 3-5 d’aquest document) ➔ Termòmetre (a partir de Cicle Inicial) ➔ Graella de Registre de temperatures QUÈ TREBALLEM AMB AQUESTA ACTIVITAT? ➔ Coneixement de l’entorn: el temps atmosfèric, la temperatura ambiental i el pas del temps (calendari) ➔ Creació d’hipòtesis ➔ Estadística matemàtica ➔ Numeració ➔ Concepte de quantitat ➔ Observació de quantitats ➔ Comparació: més, menys, igual ➔ Unitats de mesura: el pes ➔ Eines de mesura: el termòmetre
  7. 7. ELS SÍMBOLS METEOROLÒGICS: RETALLA I ENGANXA ALS POTS DE VIDRE . SI NO TENIU IMPRESSORA PODEU DIBUIXAR-LOS.
  8. 8. GRAELLA DE REGISTRE: JA LA POTS COMENÇAR A OMPLIR MES:______________________________________
  9. 9. TOTAL: TOTAL: TOTAL: TOTAL: TOTAL: TOTAL:
  10. 10. ENGLISH Benvolgudes famílies de P5, us fem arribar un enllaç amb una cançó/dansa que podeu fer i aprendre a casa relacionada amb les parts de cos. És una oportunitat per fer-ho en família tots junts. Pot ser realment divertit. Aprendre i gaudir que vagin de la mà! I a més amb els sers estimats pot encara resultar més engrescador i fàcil d’assimilar per als nens/es. Si els hi aneu posant la mateixa cançó durant uns dies veureu com l’aprenen i la saben de memòria. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZinb6rVozc ART (IN ENGLISH) Com a proposta d’Art us proposem que feu un ram de flors primaverals amb coses reciclades que tingueu a l’abast. Us mostrem una foto perquè agafeu alguna idea (aquesta està feta amb culs de botella d’aigua pintats i palletes de beure) però podeu fer anar el què vosaltres vulgueu: paper de diaris vells, bastonets, branquetes, botelles buides, cartrons d’ous, plastilina vella, roba vella, trossos de colors de revistes diferents...
  11. 11. Mentre feu la manualitat podeu repassar els colors en anglès Si no els coneixeu us deixem una cançó que us pot ajudar. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyFLBTTAbSE Si necessiteu o voleu buscar alguna paraula relacionada amb el material o amb la cançó de l’apartat ENGLISH podeu buscar-la en aquesta web traductor: https://www.wordreference.com/ De totes formes us deixem una vídeo amb material de referència i un llistat de materials bàsics traduït. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AS5nhKzaOqo Català English (pronunciació aprox.) Paper Paper (peiper) Tisores Scissors (escizors) Pegament barra Glue stick (glu stik) Colors de fusta Crayons (creions) Pintura Paint (peint) Pinzell Brush (brash) Llapis Pencil (=) Goma Rubber (raber) Retoladors Felt-tip-pen (=) Cinta adhesiva tipus “Cello” Tape (teip) Maquineta Sharperner (xarpener) Roll de paper (tipus wc) Paper roll (peiper rol) Palet de fusta Stick (stik) Fil de llana Wool thread Plastelina Plasticine (plasticin) Llavors Seeds (siids) Ulls adhesius Self-adhesive Wiggly eyes
  12. 12. GAUDIM AMB LA MÚSICA 1) Escolta aquesta història musical, fes-ho amb calma i silenci, es titula El Flautista de Hammelin, hi descobriràs un instrument, quin és? https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-KQ5TCJFBH/?igshid=1b7t42q3p2nap 2) Fem jocs musicals: A) Balla al ritme de la música i quan pari la música et quedaràs congelat, estiguis atent! B) Recordes el sr.Agut i el sr. Greu? Clica la imatge i juga amb el “Mago de la Cueva”. 2) Els Trolls t’animen a ballar amb tota la família, clica la imatge i... A moure’t sense parar! 3) La Dàmaris Gilabert ofereix uns concerts amb família per les famílies, des de casa i són molt interessants amb unes cançons molt apropides que us permeten ballar i cantar amb els vostres fills. Cada dimecres a les 6 de la tarda en directe.

