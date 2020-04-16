P3 setmana 5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hola famílies de P3!     Com esteu? Anem sumant dies d’aquesta nova realitat… Sort que la capacitat                       ...
  Per als infants és essencial tenir unes rutines, els dóna seguretat i confiança en                            sí mateixo...
PROPOSTES D’ACTIVITATS   EXPERIÈNCIES I EXPERIMENTS   Us proposem 50 activitats sensorials per fer a casa. Trieu i remeneu...
- Convidar els infants a explicar el conte en veu alta, una vegada l’hagin                          escoltat.  - Explicar ...
TREBALLEM LA MOTRICITAT FINA   “LES MANS SÓN L’INSTRUMENT DE LA INTEL·LIGÈNCIA HUMANA”. Maria                  Montessori ...
  Més idees amb materials naturals:          https://escuelainnatura.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/LA-NATURALEZA- EN-CASA...
CUINEM   Cuinem galetes, un pastís o qualsevol recepta que ens vingui de gust! Mirem els                            ingred...
  GAUDIM AMB LA MÚSICA  1) Escolta aquesta història musical, fes-ho amb calma i silenci, es titula El                     ...
ACTIVEM EL COS  A continuació us deixo diferents enllaços de vídeos per activar el cos: Walking, walking → https://youtu.b...
  ENGLISH  Us proposem una cançó per aprendre, amenament, algunes parts del cos. Cliqueu                        al següent...
DRAW YOUR FACE – NAME THE PARTS DIBUIXA’T LA CARA – ANOMENA LES PARTS EN ANGLÈS 
  1. 1. Hola famílies de P3!     Com esteu? Anem sumant dies d’aquesta nova realitat… Sort que la capacitat                        d’adaptació dels infants és il·limitada. I de ben segur que tots/es estem gaudint                          molt aquests dies passant temps amb qui més estimem.     No obstant, imaginem que inevitablement aquesta situació marcarà els nostres                    petits/es d’alguna manera, per això és tan important que siguem la seva calma i el                              seu refugi. Així, quan tot això passi, puguin recordar d’ aquests dies com hem                            jugat amb ells/es, els pastissos que hem fet i ens hem menjat, els jocs que ens                                inventat, com hem rigut...   Com podem ajudar els infants a afrontar aquesta situació?    Aquesta situació de confinament s’està allargant en el temps, no és sempre fàcil                          mantenir la calma i el control en el dia a dia. És normal sentir-se desbordat/da                              en alguns moments. Estem vivint tots/es un moment únic i excepcional, una cosa                          que ningú s’havia plantejat i per a la qual ningú estava preparat.     Però recordem que calmats i serens podrem ajudar millor el nostre fill/a a                          sentir-se més tranquil/a. Pot ser que la seva conducta hagi canviat; alguns indicis                          ens ajuden a veure el seu malestar (canvis en el son, alimentació, rabietes, jocs                            més agressius, pors, molta necessitat de fer preguntes o no voler parlar del                          tema. Tenir en compte tot això ens pot ajudar a acompanyar-lo.     Davant de tanta informació i canvi sobtat de rutina, és normal que se sentin                            confosos/es. Per això és molt important que els expliquem la veritat del que està                            succeint d’una manera comprensible. A més, els podem ajudar a reconèixer i                        expressar com se senten per a que puguin posar paraules a totes les seves                            emocions.  
  2. 2.   Per als infants és essencial tenir unes rutines, els dóna seguretat i confiança en                            sí mateixos/es i en el seu entorn. Així, podem pensar uns objectius realistes per                            tal de planificar el dia a dia. Podem incloure activitats que normalment gaudeixen                          (escoltar música, jugar, ballar,...) i incloure algunes tasques escolars també, els                      pot ajudar a mantenir un hàbit que facilitarà la tornada a l’escola.     Finalment, ens permetem aconsellar-vos rebaixar les expectatives, en general,                  laborals, familiars, socials… Donar-vos un espai per vosaltres mateixos/es                  (dormir, menjar, fer exercici…) també és molt necessari per continuar cuidant.     Recordeu que no esteu sols/es, nosaltres estem aquí! Són moments de                      cuidar-nos, estimar-nos, d’acompanyar-nos, parlar-nos i entendre’ns, ajudar-nos i                sentir que junts/es ho aconseguirem.     Un petó enorme pels vostres petits/es que tant enyorem i tantes ganes tenim                          d’abraçar !    Laura i Gemma       P.S: Tot seguit us proposem unes activitats per fer i descobrir tots/es junts/es.                          Ens agradaria molt veure com les gaudiu! Ja sabeu que ens podeu enviar vídeos i                              fotos.                  
  3. 3. PROPOSTES D’ACTIVITATS   EXPERIÈNCIES I EXPERIMENTS   Us proposem 50 activitats sensorials per fer a casa. Trieu i remeneu! (veure                          arxiu en PDF adjunt)    ART I CREACIÓ  Com ja sabeu, aquest any hem après moltes coses de Joan Miró. Per això us                              proposem una de les manualitats que teníem previstes fer amb els vostres fills.                          Us animem a que la pugueu fer i no us oblideu de ensenyar-nos-ho. Ens faria                              il·lusió veure’ls!     Podeu fer les variacions que vulgueu, enlloc de paper de                    seda, en cas que no en tingueu podeu agafar pintura o                      retoladors. El més important és deixar volar la                imaginació i passar-ho bé!         ENDEVINALLES, CONTES I CINEMA  Juguem a ENDEVINALLES! Ens les podem inventar o buscar-ne a internet. Són                        un bon recurs per fomentar l’expressió i comprensió oral, així com la imaginació i                            creativitat.     Els CONTES ens transporten a un món màgic. Aprofitem aquests dies per viatjar                          a indrets meravellosos. Què podem fer amb els contes?  - Llegir-los junts a diferents espais de la casa: al sofà, llit, catifa, en una                            cabana feta amb mantes que cobreixin la taula del menjador… 
  4. 4. - Convidar els infants a explicar el conte en veu alta, una vegada l’hagin                          escoltat.  - Explicar una pàgina cadascú.   - Llegir el conte la mare o el pare i de sobte para i preguntar “i ara, quà                                  passarà?”  - Conversar mirant les imatges (Què és això?, o Què veus?, com és que està                            trist?,...)  - Un conte audiovisual per explicar als infants algunes curiositats sobre el                      coronavrius i quines mesures cal prendre per derrotar-lo:   https://criatures.ara.cat/lectura/Patufet-coronavirus-covid-19_0_2427957280.h tml Tot i que no ens entusiasmen les pantalles… una sessió de CINEMA pot ser un                              bon entreteniment per aquests dies. Per poder oferir una alternativa de qualitat                        us oferim una selecció de curts feta per l’ANIMAC, la Mostra internacional de                          Cinema d’Animació. Són curts plens d’imaginació, art i tendresa. Són històries                      que duren 5 minuts, apropiades per l’edat de les vostres filles i fills, tot i que el                                  grans també en gaudireu:   http://www.animac.cat/noticies/animac-presenta-petit-animac-a-casa-curts-recents NO MIREU LA TELE, SIGUEU  LA TELE!  EXPLIQUEM HISTÒRIES,  NOTÍCIES, REALS o INVENTADES,...   DONEM VEU ALS INFANTS!  
  5. 5. TREBALLEM LA MOTRICITAT FINA   “LES MANS SÓN L’INSTRUMENT DE LA INTEL·LIGÈNCIA HUMANA”. Maria                  Montessori    Us presentem unes propostes que reforcen la concentració, la precisió, la                      coordinació òculo-manual… I, a més a més, són una font d’entreteniment i                        diversió!      Si voleu més idees:   http://mon-infantil.blogspot.com/2013/02/activitats-per-treballar-la-motricita t.html?m=1  MATERIALS NATURALS  Sobretot en aquests dies que no podem sortir de casa és molt important                          manipular materials naturals que ens poden transportar a l’exterior i                    connectar-nos de nou amb la natura. Podem aprofitar tot allò natural que                        tinguem per casa per tal que juguin, experimentin, descobreixin, …  
  6. 6.   Més idees amb materials naturals:          https://escuelainnatura.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/LA-NATURALEZA- EN-CASA-50-IDEAS-INNATURA-min.pdf  ENS CONCENTREM  Preparem dibuixos regal per a la família i amistats que ara no podem abraçar ni                              veure. La mare o el pare ens escriuen el nom amb LLETRA MAJÚSCULA i podem                              copiar-lo. I així, signem la nostra obra.   També podem jugar a recordar els noms de les nenes i nes de la classe. Després                                la mare o el pare pot anar escrivint els noms i els endevinem.     En un calendari de paper podem anar ratllant els dies que van passant. Veiem els                              números. Comptem...    REPTES A CASA   Ara que no tenim pressa, aprofitem-ho i així avancem en la iniciativa i autonomia.                            Ens posen sols/es la roba, sabates,...   També podem parar i desparar la taula, servir el menjar, ajudar a la cuina,                            reciclar les deixalles, passar les pinces per estendre la roba, rentar-nos les mans                          i les dents…    
  7. 7. CUINEM   Cuinem galetes, un pastís o qualsevol recepta que ens vingui de gust! Mirem els                            ingredients necessaris (moment idoni per treballar el vocabulari que utilitzarem,                    i per avançar el que vindrà). Mentre anem preparant la recepta, podem anar                          treballant les mesures, si necessitem una cullera gran o petita… Podem treballar                        els números, per exemple la quantitat d’ous que necessitem, etc…  I quan ho acabem, a part d’haver passat una bona estona, tindrem un menjar                            deliciós per gaudir en família. BON PROFIT!     Aprofitem per passar-vos la recepta de les millors i més saludables galetes de                          xocolata!       https://juanllorca.com/recetas/las-mejores-galletas-de-chocolate-con-solo-5-in gredientes/    JUGUEM   “TOTS ELS APRENENTATGES MÉS IMPORTANTS DE LA VIDA ES FAN                    JUGANT.” Francesco Tonucci    A més de totes les propostes que us hem plantejat per fer, és important que                              gaudeixin d’estones de joc lliure, autònom i espontani.  
  8. 8.   GAUDIM AMB LA MÚSICA  1) Escolta aquesta història musical, fes-ho amb calma i silenci, es titula El                          Flautista de Hammelin, hi descobriràs un instrument, quin és?  https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-KQ5TCJFBH/?igshid=1b7t42q3p2nap    2) Els Trolls t’animen a ballar amb tota la família, clica la imatge i... A moure’t                                sense parar!          3) La Dàmaris Gilabert ofereix uns concerts amb família per les famílies, des de                            casa i són molt interessants amb unes cançons molt apropides que us permeten                          ballar i cantar amb els vostres fills. Cada dimecres a les 6 de la tarda en                                directe.   https://www.youtube.com/user/damarisgelabert
  9. 9. ACTIVEM EL COS  A continuació us deixo diferents enllaços de vídeos per activar el cos: Walking, walking → https://youtu.be/pKqnSRDzkgw Go bananas → https://youtu.be/PKyuJhHQCfI Shampoo Song → https://youtu.be/e5xlhLx1WMQ Us proposo que feu un circuit casolà (amb la supervisió d’un adult). A continuació                            us dono algunes idees...    1) Podeu començar per fer salts (peus junts, a peu coix...) fent servir                        objectes que tingueu a casa.               2) També podeu fer equilibris... teniu molts coixins? I cintes o cordes?                 3) I si fem ponts amb cadires i taules? Mireu que podeu fer amb cintes o                              llana!                 
  10. 10.   ENGLISH  Us proposem una cançó per aprendre, amenament, algunes parts del cos. Cliqueu                        al següent link:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ozzo7GQLoAE    A continuació us deixem una fitxa per si la voleu fer un cop hàgiu practicat la                                cançó i sapigueu anomenar les parts de la cara en anglès.     
  11. 11. DRAW YOUR FACE – NAME THE PARTS DIBUIXA’T LA CARA – ANOMENA LES PARTS EN ANGLÈS 

