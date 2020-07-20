Roteiro diversidade autoral_1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ROTEIRO DE ATIVIDADES CICLOAUTORAL (7º, 8º E 9ºANO) SEMANA DE20 ATÉ 24 DEJULHO
OLÁ PARA TODOS ETODAS! COMOVOCÊS ESTÃO? ESPERAMOS QUE ESTEJAM BEM! MANTENDO A ROTINA DE HIGIENE, ESTUDOS E FICANDO EMCASA ...
MASANTES DE INICIARMOS, NÃO PODEMOS ESQUECER: • Os alunos devemregistrar todas as atividades realizadas em um mesmo cadern...
DIVERSIDADE • VOCÊ CONHECE A OBRA “OS OPERÁRIOS” DE TARSILA DO AMARAL? • OBSERVE ATENTAMENTE: OS ROSTOS, SUAS EXPRESSÕES, ...
ESSAOBRA DE TARSILA DO AMARAL FOI CRIADA EM 1933, ÉPOCA EMQUE SE INICIALIZAVA A INDUSTRIALIZAÇÃO NO BRASIL, ESPECIALMENTE ...
E EM NOSSOS ESTUDOS SOBRE A DIVERSIDADE, FALAREMOS SOBRE ISSO: SOBRE COMO SOMOS TODOS DIFERENTES EM GÊNEROS, ETNIAS, CULTU...
PARA APRENDERMOS MELHOR SOBRE ESSAS CARACTERÍSTICAS, VAMOS FOCAR NA DIVERSIDADE ÉTNICA. CONHECERASDIVERSAS RAÇAS E ETNIAS ...
VIVAAS DIFERENÇAS, VAMOSCELEBRAR A DIVERSIDADE! Hoje vamos aprender um poucos sobre as diferenças étnicas e raciais.
Vamos assistir esse vídeo da Turma da Mônica:
Responda as seguintes perguntas: O que o vídeo retrata? O que aconteceu com a Mônica? Quais os sentimentos que a Mônica de...
Com base na suas respostas, faça um pequeno texto sobre o que você entendeu. Se puder, discuta o resultado com seus amigos...
CONHEÇA A ETNOMATEMÁTICA E ENTENDA POR QUE ESTUDAR DIVERSIDADE ÉTNICA TAMBÉM É TAREFA DE EXATAS. TERÇA-FEIRA, 21 DE JULHO
A diversidade cultural é uma das maiores riquezas do Brasil. A convivência de diferentes matrizes culturais é tamanha que,...
Oi pessoal tudo bem! Hoje vamos aprender um pouco sobre a história da matemática, como surgiram as primeiras noções de con...
A etnomatemática surge da necessidadede descentralizar as concepções eurocêntricas da matemática, que coloca a matemática ...
MATEMÁTICA AFRICANA • Muitos acreditam que a Matemática teve seu início com os egípcios e babilônios há cerca de 2000 a.C....
Outro modo que antecedeu a escrita foram as marcações em paus, pedras e ossos de animais. O registro mais antigo desse tip...
Nos anos 50 um objeto ainda mais interessante foi encontrado. Trata-se do osso de Ishango. Um artefato de 10 cm de comprim...
O responsável pelo achado foi o arqueólogo belga Jean de Heinzelin. Ele fazia escavações na República Democrática do Congo...
Agora vamos assistir dois vídeos disponíveis no YouTube para que possamos entender melhor, seguem os links abaixo:
ATIVIDADE E aí pessoal gostaram dessa nossa pequena viagem na história da matemática pelo Continente Africano, acredito qu...
Diversidade étnica nos diferentes países do mundo. ALGUNS POVOSEUROPEUS... QUARTA-FEIRA, 22 DE JULHO
CONTINENTE EUROPEU Da população total da Europa de cerca de 730 milhões de habitantes (2005), cerca de 85% ou 630 milhões ...
O maior grupo étnico da Europa é provavelmente formado pelos russos com cerca de 90 milhões estabelecidos na parte europei...
MAPA EUROPEU - ÉTNICO
POVO ESLAVO GERMÂNICOS
ATIVIDADES 1- Descreva o povo Eslavo e o povo Germânico. 2- Esses dois povos tem características físicas semelhantes? Quai...
Diversidade étnica nos diferentes países do mundo. ALGUMAS ETINIAS NO CONTINENTEASIÁTICO QUINTA-FEIRA, 23 DE JULHO
CONTINENTE ASIÁTICO Na Ásia habitam três grandes grupos étnicos - o caucasiano (raça branca), o mongoloide (raça amarela) ...
A raça branca está representada principalmente no Oriente Médio (semitas), no Irã e na Índia (indo-europeus). Os povos de ...
MAPA ASIÁTICO
INDIANOS ÁRABES CHINESES
ATIVIDADES 1- Descreva as diferentes etnias do Continente Asiático. 2- Esses povos têm características físicas semelhantes...
Diversidade étnica no nosso país Algumas etnias que formam o Brasil SEXTA-FEIRA, 24 DE JULHO
COMPOSIÇÃO ÉTNICO E RACIAL BRASILEIRA
BRASIL • O Brasil é um país com grande diversidade étnica, sua população é composta essencialmente por três principais gru...
INDÍGENAS NEGROS PARDOS AMARELOS BRANCOS
RAÇA E ETNIA • Há uma diferença entre os conceitos de raça e etnia. Raça é uma construção social utilizada para distinguir...
Vamos assistir um vídeo com música sobre etnias no Brasil?
ATIVIDADES 1- Descreva as diferente etnias do Brasil. 2- Explique, com suas palavras, o que é racismo. 3- Escreva, faça um...
Referências Bibliográficas GUSMÃO, Neusa Maria Mendes. Desafios da diversidade na escola. Mediações-Revista de Ciências So...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Roteiro diversidade autoral_1

41 views

Published on

ROTEIRO AUTORAL

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Roteiro diversidade autoral_1

  1. 1. ROTEIRO DE ATIVIDADES CICLOAUTORAL (7º, 8º E 9ºANO) SEMANA DE20 ATÉ 24 DEJULHO
  2. 2. OLÁ PARA TODOS ETODAS! COMOVOCÊS ESTÃO? ESPERAMOS QUE ESTEJAM BEM! MANTENDO A ROTINA DE HIGIENE, ESTUDOS E FICANDO EMCASA NA MEDIDA DO POSSÍVEL. OTEMA DESTA SEMANA SERÁ: DIVERSIDADE ÉTNICA
  3. 3. MASANTES DE INICIARMOS, NÃO PODEMOS ESQUECER: • Os alunos devemregistrar todas as atividades realizadas em um mesmo caderno, pois valem para todos os professores. • As atividades também podem ser enviadas pelo aplicativo Google Classroom. Nesse caso, o aluno pode enviar para o professor que estiver em plantão naquele dia. • Fiquem atentos às notificações para tirar eventuais dúvidas com os professores on-line!
  4. 4. DIVERSIDADE • VOCÊ CONHECE A OBRA “OS OPERÁRIOS” DE TARSILA DO AMARAL? • OBSERVE ATENTAMENTE: OS ROSTOS, SUAS EXPRESSÕES, AS CORES E O CENÁRIO DE FUNDO. • O QUE ESSAS PESSOAS TÊM DE DIFERENTE UMAS DAS OUTRAS? E O QUE ELAS TÊM EM COMUM? SEGUNDA-FEIRA, 20 DE JULHO
  5. 5. ESSAOBRA DE TARSILA DO AMARAL FOI CRIADA EM 1933, ÉPOCA EMQUE SE INICIALIZAVA A INDUSTRIALIZAÇÃO NO BRASIL, ESPECIALMENTE EM SÃO PAULO. NA PINTURA, VEMOSTRABALHADORES DE TODAS AS CORES E ETNIAS, LADO A LADO. E APESAR DE SUAS DIFERENÇAS, TODOS DEMONSTRAM ROSTOS CANSADOS E SEM ESPERANÇA.
  6. 6. E EM NOSSOS ESTUDOS SOBRE A DIVERSIDADE, FALAREMOS SOBRE ISSO: SOBRE COMO SOMOS TODOS DIFERENTES EM GÊNEROS, ETNIAS, CULTURAS, ENTRE TANTAS OUTRAS CARACTERÍSTICAS, E QUE MESMO COM AS DIFERENÇAS, TEMOS MUITO EM COMUM: TODOS SORRIMOS, CHORAMOS, APRENDEMOS, SENTIMOS FOME, SONO, DOR E AMAMOS.
  7. 7. PARA APRENDERMOS MELHOR SOBRE ESSAS CARACTERÍSTICAS, VAMOS FOCAR NA DIVERSIDADE ÉTNICA. CONHECERASDIVERSAS RAÇAS E ETNIAS É FUNDAMENTALPARARESGATARMOSA NOSSAHISTÓRIA,APRENDERMOSSOBREO RESPEITO MÚTUO E PROCURARCAMINHOS PARAACABARCOMO RACISMOE PRECONCEITO.
  8. 8. VIVAAS DIFERENÇAS, VAMOSCELEBRAR A DIVERSIDADE! Hoje vamos aprender um poucos sobre as diferenças étnicas e raciais.
  9. 9. Vamos assistir esse vídeo da Turma da Mônica:
  10. 10. Responda as seguintes perguntas: O que o vídeo retrata? O que aconteceu com a Mônica? Quais os sentimentos que a Mônica demonstrou ao se perceber diferente de todos os outros personagens? Como os demais personagens lidaram com a diferença da Mônica? Na sua percepção, as pessoas de nossa sociedade têm os comportamentos semelhantes aos personagens da história? Como podemos nomear tais comportamentos?
  11. 11. Com base na suas respostas, faça um pequeno texto sobre o que você entendeu. Se puder, discuta o resultado com seus amigos e familiares. Boa reflexão!
  12. 12. CONHEÇA A ETNOMATEMÁTICA E ENTENDA POR QUE ESTUDAR DIVERSIDADE ÉTNICA TAMBÉM É TAREFA DE EXATAS. TERÇA-FEIRA, 21 DE JULHO
  13. 13. A diversidade cultural é uma das maiores riquezas do Brasil. A convivência de diferentes matrizes culturais é tamanha que, em alguns lugares, como na cidade de São Paulo, basta circular entre bairros vizinhos para experienciar sabores gastronômicos e ritmos musicais de ascendências diferentes. Apesar disso, a intolerância e o racismo persistem e é justamente nesse sentido que as escolas - e a Educação como um todo - têm um grande dever a cumprir. Temas relacionados à história e à cultura afro-brasileira já fazem parte do currículo escolar desde 2003 e a Base Nacional Comum Curricular (BNCC) .
  14. 14. Oi pessoal tudo bem! Hoje vamos aprender um pouco sobre a história da matemática, como surgiram as primeiras noções de contagem e vamos fazer isso em uma viagem pelo ContinenteAfricano, pois foi lá que surgiu o primeiro pensamento matemático da história. Vamos lá!
  15. 15. A etnomatemática surge da necessidadede descentralizar as concepções eurocêntricas da matemática, que coloca a matemática dos povos não europeus como uma etapa de maturação das ciência. Surgida da Etnociência, que pressupõe os saberes dos diversos povos e sua relação social, cultural e antropológica. Desse modo, esse novo olhar pode ser caracterizado como a matemática antropológica. Ubiratan D’Ambrósio, pesquisador brasileiro, foi o primeiro a sugerir esse termo em seu livro “Etnomatemática – Arte de explicar e conhecer”, com primeira publicação em 1990. Anterior a isso, apresentou no V Congresso Internacional de Educação Matemática, em Adelaide (Austrália), indícios dessa tendência em trabalhos como “Matemática e Sociedade”, “Matemática para todos” e “História da Matemática e de sua pedagogia” (ESQUINCALHA, 2004; SILVA, SANTANA FILHA e FONSECA, 2017).
  16. 16. MATEMÁTICA AFRICANA • Muitos acreditam que a Matemática teve seu início com os egípcios e babilônios há cerca de 2000 a.C., porém há registros matemáticos de mais de 35000 anos na África Central. • Antes da invenção dos números, os primeiros homens tinham que resolver problemas cotidianos, tais como, medir, quantificar, comparar, classificar, entre outros. Eram contados dias do mês, distribuição de água ou número de instrumentos e animais. Uma das primeiras maneiras de se realizar contagem foi associando cada objeto que se queria quantificar com outro (associação biunívoca). Poderia associar uma pedra a cada animal de rebanho, por exemplo.
  17. 17. Outro modo que antecedeu a escrita foram as marcações em paus, pedras e ossos de animais. O registro mais antigo desse tipo de contagem é o osso de Lebombo. O objeto foi utilizado há, aproximadamente, 35000 a.C. e foi encontrado, em 1970, nas montanhas do Reino da Suazilândia. Contém uma sequência de 29 marcas usadas hoje em dia por tribos Bosquímanos. Osso de Lebombo
  18. 18. Nos anos 50 um objeto ainda mais interessante foi encontrado. Trata-se do osso de Ishango. Um artefato de 10 cm de comprimento que traz um cristal de quartzo em uma das extremidades com, aproximadamente, 20000 anos que traz três colunas de entalhes agrupados. Aparentemente o objeto era utilizado para a escrita, pois o cristal não pode ser separado do osso. Osso de Ishango
  19. 19. O responsável pelo achado foi o arqueólogo belga Jean de Heinzelin. Ele fazia escavações na República Democrática do Congo, às margens do lago Rutanzige. O osso foi conservado, pois ficou enterrado sob a lava de um vulcão. Além do bastão encontraram- se outros instrumentos, restos de fauna e até ossadas humanas. Alguns acreditam que o osso traz, somente, alguma contagem realizada. Outros creem que os povos da época já se divertiam usando matemática e que o osso seria algum tipo de jogo aritmético. Mas em 1972, o jornalista americano Alexander Marshack disse que o bastão seria um calendário lunar. A soma de cada uma das duas últimas colunas dá 60, ou seja, dois meses lunares. Já a primeira coluna com 48 traços, seria um mês e meio lunar. ArqueólogoJean de Heinzelin
  20. 20. Agora vamos assistir dois vídeos disponíveis no YouTube para que possamos entender melhor, seguem os links abaixo:
  21. 21. ATIVIDADE E aí pessoal gostaram dessa nossa pequena viagem na história da matemática pelo Continente Africano, acredito que muitos de vocês não sabiam desta incrível contribuição dos povos africanos ao nosso mundo da matemática moderna, porque quando falamos em matemática sempre veem na nossa memoria os grandes filósofos e matemáticos gregos, babilônicos, romanos, etc., mas na verdade tudo começou lá na África o berço da matemática. Agora é a sua vez ok! 1- Faça uma pesquisa sobre as contribuições dos povos africanos na matemática. 2- Pesquise um jogo africano. Como ele pode ser jogado?
  22. 22. Diversidade étnica nos diferentes países do mundo. ALGUNS POVOSEUROPEUS... QUARTA-FEIRA, 22 DE JULHO
  23. 23. CONTINENTE EUROPEU Da população total da Europa de cerca de 730 milhões de habitantes (2005), cerca de 85% ou 630 milhões incluem-se em três grandes super-grupos etno-linguísticos, a saber: eslavos, latinos e germânicos.
  24. 24. O maior grupo étnico da Europa é provavelmente formado pelos russos com cerca de 90 milhões estabelecidos na parte europeia da Rússia. Em seguida vêm os alemães (76 milhões), italianos (58 milhões), franceses (49 milhões[1]), ingleses (45 milhões), espanhóis (42 milhões), ucranianos (40 milhões) e poloneses (40 milhões).
  25. 25. MAPA EUROPEU - ÉTNICO
  26. 26. POVO ESLAVO GERMÂNICOS
  27. 27. ATIVIDADES 1- Descreva o povo Eslavo e o povo Germânico. 2- Esses dois povos tem características físicas semelhantes? Quais? 3- Pesquise em quais países a população é predominantemente germânica e eslava.
  28. 28. Diversidade étnica nos diferentes países do mundo. ALGUMAS ETINIAS NO CONTINENTEASIÁTICO QUINTA-FEIRA, 23 DE JULHO
  29. 29. CONTINENTE ASIÁTICO Na Ásia habitam três grandes grupos étnicos - o caucasiano (raça branca), o mongoloide (raça amarela) e o negroide ou melanoide -, os quais se dividem em numerosos subgrupos, resultantes de miscigenações e contatos ao longo da história.
  30. 30. A raça branca está representada principalmente no Oriente Médio (semitas), no Irã e na Índia (indo-europeus). Os povos de raça amarela ocupam a Ásia setentrional e oriental, enquanto a população negroide se mistura com outras raças no sul da Índia e no Sudeste Asiático.
  31. 31. MAPA ASIÁTICO
  32. 32. INDIANOS ÁRABES CHINESES
  33. 33. ATIVIDADES 1- Descreva as diferentes etnias do Continente Asiático. 2- Esses povos têm características físicas semelhantes? Quais? 3-AÁsia é o maior continente.Você acha que as diferentes características físicas do continente (vegetação, clima e relevo) ajudama contribuir para etnias tão diferentes no continente? Explique.
  34. 34. Diversidade étnica no nosso país Algumas etnias que formam o Brasil SEXTA-FEIRA, 24 DE JULHO
  35. 35. COMPOSIÇÃO ÉTNICO E RACIAL BRASILEIRA
  36. 36. BRASIL • O Brasil é um país com grande diversidade étnica, sua população é composta essencialmente por três principais grupos étnicos: o indígena, o branco e o negro • Os indígenas constituem a população nativa do país, os portugueses foram os povos colonizadores da nação e os negros africanos foram trazidos para o trabalho escravo.
  37. 37. INDÍGENAS NEGROS PARDOS AMARELOS BRANCOS
  38. 38. RAÇA E ETNIA • Há uma diferença entre os conceitos de raça e etnia. Raça é uma construção social utilizada para distinguir pessoas em termos de uma ou mais marcas físicas, dentre elas a cor, que são socialmente significativas. Desse modo, a raça é um termo sociológico e não biológico. Em termos biológicos considera-se que há apenas uma raça humana. Um grupo étnico, por outro lado, correspondea uma categoria de pessoas cujas marcas culturais percebidas são consideradas socialmente significativas. • A miscigenação ou mestiçagem consiste na mistura de raças, de povos e de diferentes etnias. Assim, multirraciais ou mestiças são as pessoas que não são descendentes de uma única origem. • Os mestiços são também chamados de mistos em Moçambique e de pardos pela categorização do Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística (IBGE) no Brasil.
  39. 39. Vamos assistir um vídeo com música sobre etnias no Brasil?
  40. 40. ATIVIDADES 1- Descreva as diferente etnias do Brasil. 2- Explique, com suas palavras, o que é racismo. 3- Escreva, faça um desenho ou vídeo e poste no Facebook utilizando as Hashtags: #RACISMOAQUINAO #ESCOLACAIOSERGIOPELAVIDA Ou comente aqui no mural: http://padlet.com/afsouza/RacismoAquiNao
  41. 41. Referências Bibliográficas GUSMÃO, Neusa Maria Mendes. Desafios da diversidade na escola. Mediações-Revista de Ciências Sociais, v. 5, n. 2, p. 9-28, 2000. ROSS, Jurandyr Luciano Sanches. Geografia do brasil. Edusp, 1996. https://youtu.be/QX82lsTJTGI https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdwE2JZBUxk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObDVNlbQdm4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9s-SwghX_4&feature=youtu.be https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matem%C3%A1tica_africana #FiqueEmCasa

×