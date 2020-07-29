Roteiro de atividades do Ciclo Autoral de 27 até 31 de julho de 2020.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ROTEIRO DE ATIVIDADES CICLO AUTORAL 27 até 31 de Julho São Paulo - 2020
Olá pessoal tudo bem! Esta semana vamos realiza atividades sobre Água e sua importância em tempos de pandemia. Vamos nessa!
A Importância da água para vida. A IMPORTÂNCIA DA ÁGUA. A água é fundamental para o planeta. Nela, surgiram as primeiras f...
Segunda-feira, 27 de Julho de 2020 Qual é a relação entre água e o coranavírus? Não há nenhuma forma de transmissão do cor...
O direito a água potável negado. A falta de água potável, bem como a impossibilidade de acesso a serviços de saneamento, a...
Atividade. 1) Levando em consideração a leitura dos dois textos, escreva uma reflexão apontando a importância da água no c...
Terça-feira, 28 de Julho de 2020 A água, além de ser um importante e vital elemento da natureza, é um recurso natural de c...
Gráfico com o consumo mundial de água
Além da utilização exagerada na área doméstica e no plano individual, soma-se o intensivo consumo de água nas atividades e...
O Qatar vive um problema ainda pior, uma vez que o país, em função de sua localização e restrita extensão territorial, não...
ATIVIDADE 1- Hoje apresentamos dados do consumo de água mundial, agora é sua vez realize uma pesquisa sobre o consumo e de...
Arte Água Muitos artistas utilizam o tema água para suas obras, alguns artistas trabalham esse tema como forma de protesto...
Conhecendo alguns artistas Água, um dos mais importantes elementos para a sobrevivência humana, desde antes do nascimento....
Fonte: site hypeness/2014/06. Acessando o link você pode conferir o processo de criação! https://youtu.be/WkfA7dpoUMM
O alemão Markus Reugels começou a fotografar como hobby. Inspirado pelo nascimento do filho, acabou criando gosto pela mac...
Fonte: site criatives/2013/08.
Atividade Faça uma pesquisa na internet sobre as fotos do Markus Reugels escolha a que mais gostou desenhe o formato da go...
Assista com sua família os vídeos sobre a importância da água para nossa saúde. Quinta-Feira, 30 de Julho de 2020 https://...
Sexta-feira, 31 de Julho de 2020 Hoje uma poesia para refletir sobre esse bem precioso!
REFERÊNCIAS https://www.blogdaarquitetura.com/impressionante-fotografo-amador-cria-obras- de-arte-a-partir-de-gotas-de-agu...
  1. 1. ROTEIRO DE ATIVIDADES CICLO AUTORAL 27 até 31 de Julho São Paulo - 2020
  2. 2. Olá pessoal tudo bem! Esta semana vamos realiza atividades sobre Água e sua importância em tempos de pandemia. Vamos nessa!
  3. 3. A Importância da água para vida. A IMPORTÂNCIA DA ÁGUA. A água é fundamental para o planeta. Nela, surgiram as primeiras formas de vida, e a partir dessas, originaram-se as formas terrestres, que somente conseguiram sobreviver na medida em que puderam desenvolver mecanismos fisiológicos que lhes permitiram retirar água do meio e retê-la em seus próprios organismos. A evolução dos seres vivos sempre foi dependente da água. A água é o mais crítico e importante elemento para a vida humana. Compõe de 60 a 70% do nosso peso corporal, regula a nossa temperatura interna e é essencial para todas as funções orgânicas. Em média, nosso organismo precisa de 4 litros de água por dia. A água também é usada para preparar mamadeiras, comidas e sucos. Por isso temos que garantir uma água segura, com qualidade, pura e cristalina. Existe uma falsa ideia de que os recursos hídricos são infinitos. Realmente há muita água no planeta, mas menos de 3 % da água do mundo é doce, da qual mais de 99% apresenta-se congelada nas regiões polares ou em rios e lagos subterrâneos, o que dificulta sua utilização pelo Homem. https://www.demae.go.gov.br/projetos/importancia-da-agua-para-nossa-vida/
  4. 4. Segunda-feira, 27 de Julho de 2020 Qual é a relação entre água e o coranavírus? Não há nenhuma forma de transmissão do coronavírus pela água potável. Isso porque os métodos tradicionais de tratamento — que incluem filtragem e desinfecção — utilizados pelas empresas responsáveis pelo sistema de abastecimento de água dos municípios removem ou inativam o vírus causador da Covid-19. Sendo assim, os serviços públicos desse setor mantiveram suas operações, ainda que com equipes reduzidas nas ruas, garantindo o abastecimento da população e adotando todas as medidas cabíveis para evitar a transmissão da doença entre os funcionários e clientes. Dentro de casa, a água é a grande responsável por garantir a higienização adequada das pessoas, dos objetos e do ambiente. No entanto, é fundamental promover a economia de água por meio do consumo consciente, usando somente o necessário, sem desperdiçar. https://blog.brkambiental.com.br/transmissao-coronavirus/
  5. 5. O direito a água potável negado. A falta de água potável, bem como a impossibilidade de acesso a serviços de saneamento, afetam seriamente a saúde das populações e os índices de desenvolvimento humano. A crise de água e saneamento afeta principalmente os mais pobres e tem suas razões no poder e na desigualdade, não na disponibilidade física do recurso (Carvalheiro, 2015). Estas mesmas pessoas, já expostas a uma série de doenças, estão entre as mais vulneráveis à Covid-19 uma vez que até a medida mais simples para a prevenção da doença, lavar as mãos adequada e repetidamente, não é acessível para elas. Além disso, estudos recentes têm apontado a presença do novo coronavírus nas fezes das pessoas infectadas e mesmo no esgoto. Embora não se tenha dados sobre a transmissão feco-oral do vírus ou sobre o risco potencial para a saúde de pessoas que consomem a água de rios ou mananciais que venham a ser contaminados, essa possibilidade teria muitas implicações em áreas carentes de infraestrutura de saneamento básico. Leia a integra do artigo no endereço: http://www.coc.fiocruz.br/index.php/pt/todas-as-noticias/1789-o-acesso-a- agua-e-os-excluidos-da-prevencao-a-covid-19.html#.XxceAp5KjIU
  6. 6. Atividade. 1) Levando em consideração a leitura dos dois textos, escreva uma reflexão apontando a importância da água no combate ao covid-19 e ao mesmo tempo a dificuldade do acesso a água por parte da população.
  7. 7. Terça-feira, 28 de Julho de 2020 A água, além de ser um importante e vital elemento da natureza, é um recurso natural de caráter eminentemente estratégico, sendo apontado por muitos como o grande pivô das principais disputas geopolíticas do século XXI em detrimento do petróleo. Para entender melhor a questão da importância desse elemento, vamos acompanhar como ocorre o consumo de água no mundo com vistas a comparar esse consumo com as reservas disponíveis. Em linhas gerais, o consumo de água aumentou de forma considerável em todo o planeta ao longo do tempo. Em 1900, o mundo consumia cerca de 580 km³ de água; já em 1950, esse consumo elevou-se para 1400 km³, passando para 4000 km³ em 2000. Segundo previsões da ONU, é provável que em 2025 o nível de consumo eleve-se para 5200 km³. A despeito dessa elevação da utilização da água, registra-se também o aumento do número de pessoas sem fácil acesso à água potável, totalizando 1,1 bilhão em todo o planeta a sofrer com esse problema.
  8. 8. Gráfico com o consumo mundial de água
  9. 9. Além da utilização exagerada na área doméstica e no plano individual, soma-se o intensivo consumo de água nas atividades econômicas, notadamente a agricultura e a indústria, isso sem contar o grande volume desperdiçado. Não por acaso, a maior parte do consumo mundial de água acontece nos países desenvolvidos. Os emergentes ou subdesenvolvidos consomem em menor quantidade em razão do menor acesso à água e da menor intensidade das práticas econômicas. Segundo a ONU, o consumo dos países centrais é seis vezes maior do que o consumo dos países periféricos. A questão da falta d'água é um problema dramático para muitas localidades do globo. Em algumas regiões da Índia, vive-se o problema da escassez hídrica física, ou seja, quando o consumo da população é maior do que o ritmo de renovação das reservas de água pelo ciclo hidrológico.
  10. 10. Além da utilização exagerada na área doméstica e no plano individual, soma-se o intensivo consumo de água nas atividades econômicas, notadamente a agricultura e a indústria, isso sem contar o grande volume desperdiçado. Não por acaso, a maior parte do consumo mundial de água acontece nos países desenvolvidos. Os emergentes ou subdesenvolvidos consomem em menor quantidade em razão do menor acesso à água e da menor intensidade das práticas econômicas. Segundo a ONU, o consumo dos países centrais é seis vezes maior do que o consumo dos países periféricos. A questão da falta d'água é um problema dramático para muitas localidades do globo. Em algumas regiões da Índia, vive-se o problema da escassez hídrica física, ou seja, quando o consumo da população é maior do que o ritmo de renovação das reservas de água pelo ciclo hidrológico. Em alguns países da África, há o problema da escassez hídrica econômica, que é quando o acesso à água é restrito não pela falta de reservas, mas pela ausência da infraestrutura necessária para transportar e distribuir o recurso para a população em geral.
  11. 11. O Qatar vive um problema ainda pior, uma vez que o país, em função de sua localização e restrita extensão territorial, não apresenta reservas de água em praticamente todo o seu espaço. Por isso, o governo local recorre ao processo de dessalinização da água do Golfo Pérsico. A seguir, você poderá conferir a lista* dos países que mais consomem água no mundo em valores per capita (litros por pessoa) em comparação com alguns dos que menos consomem ou que apresentam utilização moderada. Lista de utilização diária média por pessoa dos países: Estados Unidos – 575 litros por pessoa Austrália – 495 litros por pessoa Itália – 385 litros por pessoa Japão – 375 litros por pessoa México – 365 litros por pessoa França – 285 litros por pessoa Brasil – 185 litros por pessoa Peru – 175 litros por pessoa Reino Unido – 150 litros por pessoa Índia – 135 litros por pessoa China – 85 litros por pessoa Nigéria – 35 litros por pessoa Etiópia – 15 litros por pessoa Recomendado pela ONU – 110 litros por pessoa
  12. 12. ATIVIDADE 1- Hoje apresentamos dados do consumo de água mundial, agora é sua vez realize uma pesquisa sobre o consumo e desperdício de água no Brasil, apresente um gráfico dos setores que mais desperdiçam água. 2- Faça uma reflexão será que ai na sua casa você e sua família estão consumindo água de forma consciente? 3- Faça uma lista com atitudes para evitar o desperdício de água.
  13. 13. Arte Água Muitos artistas utilizam o tema água para suas obras, alguns artistas trabalham esse tema como forma de protesto, reflexão ou questionamento, pois o tema é bem atual já que vivemos uma crise hídrica, outros trazem uma proposta mais sensível e poética para desperta nossa consciência para esse tema tão importante. “Unir água e arte é, ao mesmo tempo, educar para o concreto e abrir caminhos para imaginários repletos de significado. ” Quarta-feira, 29 de Julho de 2020
  14. 14. Conhecendo alguns artistas Água, um dos mais importantes elementos para a sobrevivência humana, desde antes do nascimento. Não é novidade para ninguém que falta água potável no mundo, que os oceanos estão poluídos e de que córregos e rios servem como depósito de materiais químicos para muitas indústrias. A fim de tornar isso visível, o artista Belo Serge decidiu utilizar 66 mil copos de água em uma obra de tirar o fôlego. Formando a imagem de um feto no útero, os copos contêm 15 mil litros de água da chuva, que foi manchada com tinta vegetal, de forma a mostrar os níveis de poluição encontrados em muitas fontes de água. Com 330 metros quadrados, a instalação demorou 62 horas para ficar pronta e contou com o apoio de mais de 100 voluntários.
  15. 15. Fonte: site hypeness/2014/06. Acessando o link você pode conferir o processo de criação! https://youtu.be/WkfA7dpoUMM
  16. 16. O alemão Markus Reugels começou a fotografar como hobby. Inspirado pelo nascimento do filho, acabou criando gosto pela macro-fotografia, que marca intensamente seus trabalhos. Mas sabe o que tornou esse fotógrafo amador mundialmente famoso? Registrar gotas de água e pingos de tinta, criando obras de arte a partir dessas imagens. Por meio da fotografia de alta velocidade, Reugels é capaz de fazer fotos que registram a beleza das formas que uma simples gota de água adquire ao cair sobre uma superfície ou até mesmo sobre um líquido de outra cor. Aquilo que o olho humano não consegue enxergar, suas imagens capturam. Batizado de Liquid Splashes, o projeto encanta pela plasticidade, sem fazer uso de efeitos de computação gráfica: a paciência e o olhar do fotógrafo são o suficiente, além de bons equipamentos e lentes.
  17. 17. Fonte: site criatives/2013/08.
  18. 18. Atividade Faça uma pesquisa na internet sobre as fotos do Markus Reugels escolha a que mais gostou desenhe o formato da gota e crie um cenário no fundo. Exemplo: Foto do artista Releitura
  19. 19. Assista com sua família os vídeos sobre a importância da água para nossa saúde. Quinta-Feira, 30 de Julho de 2020 https://youtu.be/MyYRDI9b8QE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yFQFZx649g
  20. 20. Sexta-feira, 31 de Julho de 2020 Hoje uma poesia para refletir sobre esse bem precioso!
  21. 21. REFERÊNCIAS https://www.blogdaarquitetura.com/impressionante-fotografo-amador-cria-obras- de-arte-a-partir-de-gotas-de-agua/ https://www.hypeness.com.br/2014/06/o-que-66-mil-copos-de-agua-podem-te- dizer-sobre-a-saude-dos-nossos-rios/ http://www.museuitinerante.com.br/curadorias/12-arte-agua.html https://brasilescola.uol.com.br/geografia/consumo-agua-no-mundo.htm

