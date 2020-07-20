Roteiro ciclo interdisciplinar_20_ate_24_de_julho.final

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ROTEIRO DE ATIVIDADES CICLO INTERDISCIPLINAR 20 ATÉ 24 DE JULHO
OBSERVAÇÃO: OS ALUNOS DO 4°, 5° E 6° ANOS DEVEM REGISTRAR TODAS AS ATIVIDADES REALIZADAS NUM MESMO CADERNO.
O QUE VEREMOS ESSA SEMANA? ESTA SEMANA CONHECEREMOS UM POUCO MAIS SOBRE A DIVERSIDADE ÉTNICO-RACIAL. CONFIRA A AGENDA A SE...
AGENDA DA SEMANA: SEGUNDA-FEIRA (20/07/2020) Migração, Imigração TERÇA-FEIRA (21/07/2020) Origem e Destino QUARTA-FEIRA (2...
• DIVERSIDADE (DO LATIM DIVERSĬTAS) É UMA NOÇÃO QUE SE REFERE À DIFERENÇA, À VARIEDADE, À ABUNDÂNCIA DE COISAS DISTINTAS O...
NESTE ROTEIRO DE ATIVIDADES, IREMOS APRENDER UM POUCO MAIS SOBRE A DIVERSIDADE ÉTNICO-RACIAL!
ALGUNS PONTOS IMPORTANTES: ● RECONHECER A DIVERSIDADE ÉTNICA, RACIAL E CULTURAL DA SOCIEDADE BRASILEIRA ● IDENTIFICAR, CRI...
AGORA, VAMOS ENTENDER UM POUCO MELHOR ALGUNS CONCEITOS IMPORTANTESQUE SERÃO ESTUDADOS NESSE ROTEIRO! QUEM VIVE FORA DO LUG...
VAMOS COMEÇAR?
SEGUNDA-FEIRA, 20 DE JULHO. MIGRAÇÃO, IMIGRAÇÃO E EMIGRAÇÃO
VAMOS ENTENDER UM POUCO MAIS SOBRE AS DIFERENÇAS ENTRE MIGRAÇÃO, IMIGRAÇÃO E EMIGRAÇÃO, VENDO O VÍDEO DA PROFESSORA LARISS...
VOCÊ JÁ OUVIU FALAR DE MIGRAÇÃO INTERNA? LEIA UM POUCO SOBRE O TEMA LENDO A MATÉRIA: “MIGRAÇÕES ATUAIS NO BRASIL”, CLICAND...
AGORA, LEIA O TEXTO A SEGUIR SOBRE A MIGRAÇÃO NO BRASIL: A TODO MOMENTO, PESSOAS DEIXAM SUA CIDADE DE ORIGEM RUMO A OUTRAS...
VAMOS INVESTIGAR SOBRE AS NOSSAS ORIGENS E UM POUCO SOBRE MIGRAÇÃO! ASSIM SENDO, RESPONDA AS QUESTÕES A SEGUIR NO SEU CADE...
SEGUNDO O RELATÓRIO ANUAL DO OBSERVATÓRIO DAS MIGRAÇÕES INTERNACIONAIS (OBMigra) DE 2019, HAITIANOS, VENEZUELANOS E COLOMB...
APÓS OBSERVAR A TABELA, RESPONDA AS QUESTÕES A SEGUIR NO SEU CADERNO! 1. VOCÊ CONHECE ALGUM IMIGRANTE? 2. CASO VOCÊ CONHEÇ...
TERÇA-FEIRA, 21 DE JULHO. Origem e Destino
LEIA O TEXTO A SEGUIR: NOSSAS ORIGENS PENSANDO NA CONSTITUIÇÃO DA POPULAÇÃO PAULISTANA, OBSERVAMOS DIVERSAS MATRIZES ÉTNIC...
• AGORA, ASSISTA AO VÍDEO E/OU LEIA A LETRA DA MÚSICA “LUGAR NENHUM” DA BANDA TITÃS, CLICANDO NA IMAGEM E NOS LINKS A SEGU...
QUARTA-FEIRA, 22 DE JULHO. Diversidade
• VOCÊ JÁ OUVIU FALAR SOBRE A PINTORA BRASILEIRA TARSILA DO AMARAL? • TARSILA DO AMARAL FOI UMA GRANDE PINTORA E DESENHIST...
• AGORA, OBSERVE UM DOS QUADROS DE TARSILA DO AMARAL CHAMADO “OPERÁRIOS” (1933), QUE É UM QUADRO DA FASE SOCIAL, ONDE TARS...
VOCÊ JÁ OUVIU FALAR DA OBRA DE ARTE CONTEMPORÂNEA XADREZ BRANCO? ESSA PEÇA DE ARTE BASTANTE INTERESSANTE PRODUZIDA POR YOK...
QUINTA-FEIRA, 23 DE JULHO. XENOFOBIA
VOCÊ SABE O QUE É XENOFOBIA? PARA SABER MAIS SOBRE ESTE TEMA LEIA O TEXTO “O QUE É XENOFOBIA?” INDICADA NO LINK ABAIXO: CL...
ATIVIDADE ESCREVA, FAÇA UM DESENHO OU VÍDEO E POSTE NO FACEBOOK UTILIZANDO A: #RACISMOAQUINAO #ESCOLACAIOSERGIOPELAVIDA OU...
SEXTA-FEIRA, 24 DE JULHO. PRECONCEITO E DISCRIMINAÇÃO
VOCÊ SABIA? QUANDO UTILIZAMOS PALAVRAS AGRESSIVAS OU PEJORATIVAS, PARA NOS REFERIRMOS A PESSOAS QUE TENHAM CARACTERÍSTICAS...
AGORA VAMOS ENTENDER O QUE SIGNIFICA PRECONCEITO, DISCRIMINAÇÃO E RACISMO: PRECONCEITO: ALGUÉM AGE COM PRECONCEITO QUANDO ...
AGORA QUE VIMOS O SIGNIFICADO DE PRECONCEITO E DISCRIMINAÇÃO, VAMOS NOS APROFUNDAR UM POUCO MAIS SOBRE ESSE TEMA VENDO OS ...
RACISMO: O RACISMO É DEFINIDO COMO "O COMPORTAMENTO HOSTIL E DE MENOSPREZO EM RELAÇÃO A PESSOAS CUJAS CARACTERÍSTICAS INTE...
ASSISTA AO CURTA-METRAGEM“DÚDÚ E O LÁPIS COR DA PELE” CLIQUE AQUI SEXTA-FEIRA, 24 DE JULHO.
ATIVIDADE APÓS ASSISTIR AO FILME, IDENTIFIQUE SITUAÇÕES DISCRIMINATÓRIAS, PRECONCEITUOSAS E/OU RACISTAS QUE VOCÊ POSSA TER...
E A SUA OPINIÃO? VIMOS RECENTEMENTE DOIS EPISÓDIOS SOBRE AGRESSÃO POLICIAL PRECONCEITUOSA QUE FORAM VEICULADAS NOS JORNAIS...
VAMOS PROMOVER A IGUALDADE DE DIREITOS ENTRE POVOS DE TODAS AS ORIGENS!
DIA 27 DE JULHO TEREMOS UM NOVO ROTEIRO! #FiqueEmCasa
