Roteiro ciclo alfabetizacao_20_24_de_julho

SEGUNDA-FEIRA, 20 DE JULHO DE 2020 OLÁ TURMINHA! ESSA SEMANA VAMOS FALAR DE UM ASSUNTO MUITO IMPORTANTE QUE É A DIVERSIDAD...
EE AGORA PARA ENTENDERMOS MELHOR, VAMOS OUVIR UMA HISTÓRIA DE TATIANA BELINK, QUE FALA SOBRE DIVERSIDADE, CONTADA PELA PRO...
EE DIVERSIDADE TATIANA BELINK SE TODO MUNDO FOSSE IGUALZINHO O MUNDO NÃO TERIA GRAÇA! MAS SÓ RECONHECER QUE AS PESSOAS SÃO...
EE TERÇA-FEIRA, 21 DE JULHO DE 2020. HOJE VAMOS ASSISTIR O VÍDEO E OUVIR COM ATENÇÃO A MÚSICA NORMAL É SER DIFERENTE A AMI...
EE QUARTA-FEIRA, 22 DE JULHO DE 2020. COMO FALAMOS EM RESPEITAR AS DIFERENÇAS, VAMOS VER O QUE SIGNIFICA RESPEITO? RESPEIT...
EE VAMOS ASSISTIR O VÍDEO RESPEITO É BOM. PRESTE BASTANTE ATENÇÃO NAS PALAVRAS DA MÚSICA. DEPOIS DE ASSISTIR COM ATENÇÃO P...
EE MAS INFELIZMENTE EXISTEM PESSOAS QUE TRATAM OS OUTROS COM DESPREZO DEVIDO A COR DA PELE, CARACTERÍSTICAS FÍSICAS, ORIGE...
EE VOCÊ JÁ PRESENCIOU OU SOFREU ALGUM TIPO DE PRECONCEITO, DISCRIMINAÇÃO OU RACISMO? ESCREVA, FAÇA UM DESENHO OU VÍDEO E P...
EE QUINTA-FEIRA, 23 DE JULHO DE 2020. POVO BRASILEIRO VOCÊ JÁ PRESTOU ATENÇÃO COMO O BRASIL É FORMADO DE PESSOAS BEM DIFER...
EE APÓS ASSISTIRMOS O VÍDEO POVO BRASILEIRO PUDEMOS PERCEBER A MISCIGENAÇÃO DE POVOS: INDÍGENAS, NEGROS, BRANCOS, PORTUGUE...
EE SEXTA-FEIRA, 24 DE JULHO DE 2020. HOJE VAMOS FALAR UM POUQUINHO SOBRE VOCÊ! PRIMEIRO VAMOS FAZER A LEITURA DO LIVRO TUD...
EE COMO EU ME VEJO! AGORA É A SUA VEZ DE FALAR COMO VOCÊ SE VÊ. VOCÊ PODERÁ GRAVAR UM VÍDEO, ÁUDIO, ESCREVER OU ATÉ DESENH...
EE E AGORA PARA REFLETIRMOS UM POUCO SOBRE TUDO O QUE APRENDEMOS, VAMOS OUVIR UMA MÚSICA LINDA. TODO MUNDO É DIFERENTE
EE CHEGAMOS AO FINAL DE MAIS UMA SEMANA. FOI MARAVILHOSO APRENDER E PODER REFLETIR SOBRE TODAS ESSAS COISAS NÃO É? AGORA V...
EE CRÉDITOS E FONTES: ❑ Diversidade – Tatiana Belink – Editora Quinteto Editorial - (Narração: Prof. Valéria) https://www....
  3. 3. SEGUNDA-FEIRA, 20 DE JULHO DE 2020 OLÁ TURMINHA! ESSA SEMANA VAMOS FALAR DE UM ASSUNTO MUITO IMPORTANTE QUE É A DIVERSIDADE. VOCÊ SABE O QUE QUER DIZER DIVERSIDADE? DIVERSIDADE SIGNIFICA VARIEDADE, PLURALIDADE, DIFERENÇA, TUDO QUE É DIVERSO. NÓS ENQUANTO SERES HUMANOS SOMOS DIFERENTES UNS DOS OUTROS, CADA UM É DE UM JEITO, TEMOS GOSTOS DIFERENTES, FORMAS DE PENSAR, DE SER, DE AGIR, DIFERENÇA DE OPINIÕES, FORMA FÍSICA, INTELECTUAL E DE COMPORTAMENTO. PORTANTO SE SOMOS DIFERENTES TEMOS QUE RESPEITAR AS DIFERENÇAS DE CADA UM. É NORMAL SERMOS DIFERENTES. A OPINIÃO DE CADA UM É IMPORTANTE. UM MUNDO QUE APRENDE A RESPEITAR AS DIFERENÇAS SERÁ UM MUNDO BEM MELHOR.
  4. 4. EE AGORA PARA ENTENDERMOS MELHOR, VAMOS OUVIR UMA HISTÓRIA DE TATIANA BELINK, QUE FALA SOBRE DIVERSIDADE, CONTADA PELA PROFESSORA VALÉRIA DA SALA DE LEITURA. DEPOIS DE OUVIR COM ATENÇÃO, ESCREVA NO CADERNO AS DIFERENÇAS DE CADA UM DA HISTÓRIA.
  5. 5. EE DIVERSIDADE TATIANA BELINK SE TODO MUNDO FOSSE IGUALZINHO O MUNDO NÃO TERIA GRAÇA! MAS SÓ RECONHECER QUE AS PESSOAS SÃO DIFERENTES NÃO BASTA. É PRECISO RESPEITAR AS DIFERENÇAS. E OS VERSOS DE DIVERSIDADE NOS ENSINAM ISSO, QUE NÃO HÁ UM JEITO ÚNICO DE SER: “ASSIM OU ASSADO, TODOS SÃO GENTE, TUDO É HUMANO”.
  6. 6. EE TERÇA-FEIRA, 21 DE JULHO DE 2020. HOJE VAMOS ASSISTIR O VÍDEO E OUVIR COM ATENÇÃO A MÚSICA NORMAL É SER DIFERENTE A AMIZADE É MUITO IMPORTANTE NÃO É? AGORA FAÇA UM DESENHO BEM BONITO NO CADERNO MOSTRANDO COMO SÃO OS SEUS AMIGOS. QUEM JÁ SABE ESCREVER PODE PRODUZIR UM TEXTO CONTANDO TUDO.
  7. 7. EE QUARTA-FEIRA, 22 DE JULHO DE 2020. COMO FALAMOS EM RESPEITAR AS DIFERENÇAS, VAMOS VER O QUE SIGNIFICA RESPEITO? RESPEITO É UM SENTIMENTO QUE LEVAALGUÉM A TRATAR AS OUTRAS PESSOAS COM GRANDE ATENÇÃO E PROFUNDA CONSIDERAÇÃO.
  8. 8. EE VAMOS ASSISTIR O VÍDEO RESPEITO É BOM. PRESTE BASTANTE ATENÇÃO NAS PALAVRAS DA MÚSICA. DEPOIS DE ASSISTIR COM ATENÇÃO PUDEMOS ENTENDER COMO É MARAVILHOSO RESPEITAR AS PESSOAS.
  9. 9. EE MAS INFELIZMENTE EXISTEM PESSOAS QUE TRATAM OS OUTROS COM DESPREZO DEVIDO A COR DA PELE, CARACTERÍSTICAS FÍSICAS, ORIGEM, IDADE, RELIGIÃO, DEFICIÊNCIAS FÍSICAS,CONDIÇÕES FINANCEIRAS E MUITAS OUTRAS COISAS. ISSO CHAMA-SE RACISMO, DISCRIMINAÇÃO E PRECONCEITO. NÃO PODEMOS ACEITAR ISSO,SOMOS DIFERENTES E NÃO BASTA SÓ RECONHECER, MAS SIM RESPEITAR AS DIFERENÇAS!
  10. 10. EE VOCÊ JÁ PRESENCIOU OU SOFREU ALGUM TIPO DE PRECONCEITO, DISCRIMINAÇÃO OU RACISMO? ESCREVA, FAÇA UM DESENHO OU VÍDEO E POSTE NO FACEBOOK UTILIZANDO A #RacismoAquiNao #EscolaCaioSergioPelaVida OU COMENTE AQUI NO MURAL: https://padlet.com/afsouza/RacismoAquiNao
  11. 11. EE QUINTA-FEIRA, 23 DE JULHO DE 2020. POVO BRASILEIRO VOCÊ JÁ PRESTOU ATENÇÃO COMO O BRASIL É FORMADO DE PESSOAS BEM DIFERENTES? ISSO ACONTECE POIS ELE É A UMA MISTURA DE POVOS. VAMOS ASSISTIR O VÍDEO DA TURMA DA MÔNICA POVO BRASILEIRO PARA COMPREENDERMOS MELHOR.
  12. 12. EE APÓS ASSISTIRMOS O VÍDEO POVO BRASILEIRO PUDEMOS PERCEBER A MISCIGENAÇÃO DE POVOS: INDÍGENAS, NEGROS, BRANCOS, PORTUGUESES, JAPONESES E ITALIANOS. ESSA MISTURA CONTRIBUIU FORTEMENTE PARA A FORMAÇÃO DA NOSSA CULTURA.CADA UM COM SEUS SABERES, USOS E COSTUMES, COMIDAS, CRENÇAS E MUITO MAIS. AGORA ESCOLHA UM POVO OU MAIS PARA PESQUISAR E ESCREVA NO CADERNO ALGUMAS CONTRIBUIÇÕES QUE ESSE POVO TROUXE PARA A CULTURA BRASILEIRA, NÃO ESQUEÇA DE POSTAR.
  13. 13. EE SEXTA-FEIRA, 24 DE JULHO DE 2020. HOJE VAMOS FALAR UM POUQUINHO SOBRE VOCÊ! PRIMEIRO VAMOS FAZER A LEITURA DO LIVRO TUDO BEM SER DIFERENTE DE TODD PARR.
  14. 14. EE COMO EU ME VEJO! AGORA É A SUA VEZ DE FALAR COMO VOCÊ SE VÊ. VOCÊ PODERÁ GRAVAR UM VÍDEO, ÁUDIO, ESCREVER OU ATÉ DESENHAR. CONTE TUDO COMO VOCÊ É. PODE FALAR SUAS CARACTERÍSTICAS FÍSICAS, DAS COISAS QUE GOSTA OU NÃO, SUAS MANIAS, SEUS MEDOS, COMO SE COMPORTA E MAIS O QUE QUISER. CAPRICHE E NÃO SE ESQUEÇA DE POSTAR NO CLASSROOM.
  15. 15. EE E AGORA PARA REFLETIRMOS UM POUCO SOBRE TUDO O QUE APRENDEMOS, VAMOS OUVIR UMA MÚSICA LINDA. TODO MUNDO É DIFERENTE
  16. 16. EE CHEGAMOS AO FINAL DE MAIS UMA SEMANA. FOI MARAVILHOSO APRENDER E PODER REFLETIR SOBRE TODAS ESSAS COISAS NÃO É? AGORA VOCÊS MERECEM DESCANSAR. TENHAM UM ÓTIMO FINAL DE SEMANA!
  17. 17. EE CRÉDITOS E FONTES: ❑ Diversidade – Tatiana Belink – Editora Quinteto Editorial - (Narração: Prof. Valéria) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CfVhRQNKSl0&feature=youtu.be ❑ Normal É Ser Diferente - Grandes Pequeninos https://youtu.be/oueAfq_XJrg ❑ Bellinha - Respeito é bom (Vídeo Oficial) https://youtu.be/rBfAeuuWmgQ ❑ Turma da Mônica - Povo Brasileiro https://youtu.be/BUsJFsz8GQY ❑ Tudo bem ser diferente - Todd Parr https://youtu.be/qL6LcFxBLF4 ❑ Todo mundo é DIFERENTE! | Freely - Aprender é Mágico https://youtu.be/kwU8TwARtIA

