Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

3 Pitfalls Everyone Should Avoid with Cloud Data

Jan. 10, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
DZone webinar - Shift left Observability
DZone webinar - Shift left Observability
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

OpenShift Commons Dublin 2022 - 3 Pitfalls Everyone Should Avoid with Cloud Data
Eric D. Schabell
Talking Architecture Shop - Exploring Open Source Success at Scale
Eric D. Schabell
Talking Architecture Shop - Exploring Open Source DevOps at Scale
Eric D. Schabell
DevConf.CZ - Talking Architecture Shop with Anyone
Eric D. Schabell
Talking architecture shop - Exploring open source success at scale
Eric D. Schabell
VU Alumni Spotlight - Open is key to every career
Eric D. Schabell
How to use hybrid cloud to migrate and deploy unified business applications i...
Eric D. Schabell
Speaking Bites: 5 traits putting your audiences to sleep
Eric D. Schabell
1 of 23 Ad

3 Pitfalls Everyone Should Avoid with Cloud Data

Jan. 10, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Technology

The daily hype is all around you. From cloud native, multicloud, to hybrid cloud, this is the path to your digital future. The choices you make as a Java developer don’t preclude the daily work of enhancing your customer's experience and agile delivery of your applications. With all this delivery and infrastructure, there is a lot of data generated when engaging with any cloud experience. Regulatory and compliance pressures force us to store audit and observability data. Understanding the pitfalls around the collection, storage, and maintenance of your cloud data can mean the difference between bankruptcy and success with our cloud native strategy. Let us take you on a journey, looking closely at the decisions you are making as a Java developer delivering and dealing with monitoring your applications. Join us for an hour of power, where real customer experiences are used to highlight the three top lessons learned as their developers transitioned their data needs into cloud native environments.

Key Takeaways: Attendees to this session will gain insights into the data explosion that is part of the large scale cloud native world. Real customer experiences are used to highlight the three top lessons learned as their developers transitioned their data needs into cloud native environments.

The daily hype is all around you. From cloud native, multicloud, to hybrid cloud, this is the path to your digital future. The choices you make as a Java developer don’t preclude the daily work of enhancing your customer's experience and agile delivery of your applications. With all this delivery and infrastructure, there is a lot of data generated when engaging with any cloud experience. Regulatory and compliance pressures force us to store audit and observability data. Understanding the pitfalls around the collection, storage, and maintenance of your cloud data can mean the difference between bankruptcy and success with our cloud native strategy. Let us take you on a journey, looking closely at the decisions you are making as a Java developer delivering and dealing with monitoring your applications. Join us for an hour of power, where real customer experiences are used to highlight the three top lessons learned as their developers transitioned their data needs into cloud native environments.

Key Takeaways: Attendees to this session will gain insights into the data explosion that is part of the large scale cloud native world. Real customer experiences are used to highlight the three top lessons learned as their developers transitioned their data needs into cloud native environments.

Technology
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
Advertisement

Recommended

DZone webinar - Shift left Observability
Eric D. Schabell
24 views
29 slides
Storytelling - How to build and delivery a story
Eric D. Schabell
30 views
31 slides
Shift left Observability
Eric D. Schabell
23 views
58 slides
Trajectory 2022 - Shifting Cloud Native Observability to the Left
Eric D. Schabell
35 views
29 slides
PromCon EU 2022 - Centralized vs Decentralized Prometheus Scraping Architectu...
Eric D. Schabell
34 views
17 slides
How to Wrestle Your Observability Data Demons and Win!
Eric D. Schabell
23 views
31 slides
DevConf.US 2022 - Exploring Open Source Edge Success at Scale
Eric D. Schabell
7 views
29 slides
DevConf.US 2022 - Exploring Open Source Telco Success at Scale
Eric D. Schabell
27 views
19 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Eric D. Schabell (20)

OpenShift Commons Dublin 2022 - 3 Pitfalls Everyone Should Avoid with Cloud Data
Eric D. Schabell
134 views
Talking Architecture Shop - Exploring Open Source Success at Scale
Eric D. Schabell
157 views
Talking Architecture Shop - Exploring Open Source DevOps at Scale
Eric D. Schabell
162 views
DevConf.CZ - Talking Architecture Shop with Anyone
Eric D. Schabell
183 views
Talking architecture shop - Exploring open source success at scale
Eric D. Schabell
197 views
VU Alumni Spotlight - Open is key to every career
Eric D. Schabell
178 views
How to use hybrid cloud to migrate and deploy unified business applications i...
Eric D. Schabell
218 views
Speaking Bites: 5 traits putting your audiences to sleep
Eric D. Schabell
294 views
Red Hat Summit 2020 - Ask the experts: Hybrid multicloud pitfalls
Eric D. Schabell
294 views
Concept to reality: An advanced agile integration blueprint
Eric D. Schabell
431 views
Blueprint for omnichannel integration architecture
Eric D. Schabell
935 views
Digital Architecture Design Day 2019 - Open is Key to Your Career
Eric D. Schabell
343 views
Red Hat Forum Poland 2019 - Red Hat Open Hybrid Cloud (keynote)
Eric D. Schabell
635 views
Red Hat Forum Poland 2019 - 3 Pitfalls Everyone Should Avoid with Hybrid Mult...
Eric D. Schabell
480 views
Red Hat Forum Poland 2019 - 3 Pitfalls Everyone Ignores with Microservices
Eric D. Schabell
291 views
Storytelling - how to build and deliver a story
Eric D. Schabell
198 views
DevConf.US 2019 - How to Jump Start Your Career in Open Source
Eric D. Schabell
1.4k views
3 More Pitfalls Everyone Should Avoid with Hybrid Multicloud
Eric D. Schabell
461 views
Open is Key to Your Career
Eric D. Schabell
1.1k views
How to jump start a career in open source
Eric D. Schabell
2.1k views
OpenShift Commons Dublin 2022 - 3 Pitfalls Everyone Should Avoid with Cloud Data
Eric D. Schabell
134 views
19 slides
Talking Architecture Shop - Exploring Open Source Success at Scale
Eric D. Schabell
157 views
20 slides
Talking Architecture Shop - Exploring Open Source DevOps at Scale
Eric D. Schabell
162 views
20 slides
DevConf.CZ - Talking Architecture Shop with Anyone
Eric D. Schabell
183 views
18 slides
Talking architecture shop - Exploring open source success at scale
Eric D. Schabell
197 views
17 slides
VU Alumni Spotlight - Open is key to every career
Eric D. Schabell
178 views
28 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Agile Mumbai 2022 - Dr. Suresh A Shan | Keynote - Impact of Artificial Intell...
AgileNetwork
0 views
How digital devices works
anuragkumar433403
0 views
Kong, Keyrock, Keycloak, i4Trust - Options to Secure FIWARE in Production
FIWARE
0 views
7 Angular Trends to Keep Your Eye on in 2023 Evolution and Future!
Mobio Solutions
0 views
Introduction to Smart Data Models
FIWARE
0 views
DISASTER MANAGEMENT.pptx
sdfgbuy
0 views
IFT - Antenna.pdf
KamruzzamanKamrul6
0 views
i4Trust - Overview
FIWARE
0 views
PPT - 55th WCARS - 09.01.2023.pdf
Vinod Kashyap
0 views
seminarCyberTerrorism.pptx.pdf
KaivanParikh
0 views
Chapter 2 EVOLUTION OF MEDIA.pdf
GodofredoSanAndresGi
0 views
Binary.ppt
Lyka Gumatay
0 views
NGSI-LD Introduction
FIWARE
0 views
i4Trust - Overview
FIWARE
0 views
computer speficationss..pptx
JersonEsguerraRodrig
0 views
VSC ppt forensic science Shailesh Chaubey .pptx
SHAILESH CHAUBEY
0 views
How ERP Software Solution Helps In Better School Management.pdf
Ivan Infotech Pvt Ltd.
0 views
O2103-ARMY-HELMET-GSM-7000+-HEROCAM-4G-GSM-HOME-OFFICE-ORWIND-DEFENCE.pdf
Orwind
0 views
ALKALI SILICA POTENTIAL IN FLY ASH-BASED GEOPOLYMER CONCRETE (2).pdf
AsifHameed33
0 views
FIWARE Identity Management and Access Control
FIWARE
0 views
Agile Mumbai 2022 - Dr. Suresh A Shan | Keynote - Impact of Artificial Intell...
AgileNetwork
0 views
44 slides
How digital devices works
anuragkumar433403
0 views
36 slides
Kong, Keyrock, Keycloak, i4Trust - Options to Secure FIWARE in Production
FIWARE
0 views
18 slides
7 Angular Trends to Keep Your Eye on in 2023 Evolution and Future!
Mobio Solutions
0 views
1 slide
Introduction to Smart Data Models
FIWARE
0 views
58 slides
DISASTER MANAGEMENT.pptx
sdfgbuy
0 views
21 slides
Advertisement

3 Pitfalls Everyone Should Avoid with Cloud Data

  1. 1. chronosphere.io 3 Pitfalls Eric D. Schabell Director Evangelism @ericschabell{@fosstodon.org} Everyone Should Avoid with Cloud Data chronosphere.io
  2. 2. chronosphere.io
  3. 3. chronosphere.io
  4. 4. chronosphere.io 1. Cloud & data
  5. 5. chronosphere.io Does your company know their bandwidth and storage needs? What about the cost? Question #1 Something to think about...
  6. 6. chronosphere.io De Persgroep (Based on audience question from ‘Power to Innovate talk) “Why don’t you go 100% to cloud for hosting your news group assets?” The quoted price for hosting was OK, but the bandwidth quotes were off the charts. Shortly thereafter, during the Paris attacks (Charlie Hebdo) the French people crashed all local news sites. The Walloon (FR Belgium) sites hosted by De Persgroep received an extra 1.2 million unique visitors…. (810K BE, 450K NL).
  7. 7. chronosphere.io
  8. 8. chronosphere.io 2. O11y is data
  9. 9. chronosphere.io Will your organization have observability across their cloud landscape? Question #2 Something to think about...
  10. 10. chronosphere.io “It’s remarkable how common this situation is, where an organization is paying more for their observability data, than they do for their production infrastructure.”
  11. 11. chronosphere.io Data complexity Experiment: - Hello World app on 4 node Kubernetes cluster with Tracing, End User Metrics (EUM), Logs, Metrics (containers / nodes) - 30 days == +450 GB
  12. 12. chronosphere.io
  13. 13. chronosphere.io Feel like the water (data) is rising around you?
  14. 14. chronosphere.io The struggle is real “I don't yet collect spans/traces because I can hardly get our devs to care about basic metrics, let alone traces.” “This is a large enterprise with approx. 1000 developers. Cultivating a culture of engineering that cares about availability is a challenge that we need to solve alongside any technical implementations.”
  15. 15. chronosphere.io
  16. 16. chronosphere.io
  17. 17. chronosphere.io 3. FinOps the crucial Ops
  18. 18. chronosphere.io Question #3 Do you know the cost of observability metrics data? Something to think about...
  19. 19. chronosphere.io Dedicated FinOp “By 2023, 80% of organizations using cloud services will establish a dedicated FinOps function to automate policy- driven observibility and optimization of cloud resources to maximize value.” -- Source: IDC 2022
  20. 20. chronosphere.io Bonus Question #4 Does your organization have a baseline of your cloud landscape? Something to think about...
  21. 21. chronosphere.io 1. Determine your goals of migrating data to the cloud 2. Assess your current situation 3. Select the right cloud migration partner 4. Create your business case for the cloud 5. Select the type of cloud environment needed – public, private, hybrid or hybrid-multi? 6. Determine the specific cloud components necessary 7. Choose the right cloud provider 8. Plan the cloud approach 9. Execute the migration 10. Observability of the production environment Don’t forget the baseline!
  22. 22. chronosphere.io
  23. 23. Questions? Eric D. Schabell Director Evangelism @ericschabell{@fosstodon.org}

×