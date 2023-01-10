3 Pitfalls Everyone Should Avoid with Cloud Data

The daily hype is all around you. From cloud native, multicloud, to hybrid cloud, this is the path to your digital future. The choices you make as a Java developer don’t preclude the daily work of enhancing your customer's experience and agile delivery of your applications. With all this delivery and infrastructure, there is a lot of data generated when engaging with any cloud experience. Regulatory and compliance pressures force us to store audit and observability data. Understanding the pitfalls around the collection, storage, and maintenance of your cloud data can mean the difference between bankruptcy and success with our cloud native strategy. Let us take you on a journey, looking closely at the decisions you are making as a Java developer delivering and dealing with monitoring your applications. Join us for an hour of power, where real customer experiences are used to highlight the three top lessons learned as their developers transitioned their data needs into cloud native environments.



Key Takeaways: Attendees to this session will gain insights into the data explosion that is part of the large scale cloud native world. Real customer experiences are used to highlight the three top lessons learned as their developers transitioned their data needs into cloud native environments.