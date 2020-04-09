The Great Disruption No One Planned For: COVID-19

In recent weeks, many of the nation’s companies have undergone significant transformations—changing how employees communicate, interact, and how companies operate. The stress on every aspect of IT infrastructure has never been greater with millions of employees working from home. This new reality brings major business and technical challenges to business continuity, productivity, and security postures. Ntirety’s executive team will host a webinar on April 9th to discuss lessons and strategies for operating through the COVID-19 crisis. Join CEO Emil Sayegh, Chief Information Security Officer Chris Riley, Chief Revenue Officer Kevin Smith, and CFO John Faulkner who will offer insights on IT and Security readiness and preparedness against this pandemic. Emil, who is also a Forbes contributor, will also recap some of his insights that he has shared on Forbes throughout this pandemic.

Join to:

Hear how leading organizations are adapting their IT infrastructure, and Security postures to the COVID-19 crisis

Gain best practices in crisis communication, IT infrastructure, and Security postures

Learn how you can ensure that your company can continue to be productive and secure through this crisis, and in future crisis

This webinar is open to the public and not restricted to Ntirety customers and partners.

