1 | © 2020 Ntirety The Great Disruption No One Planned For: COVID-19
2 | © 2020 Ntirety 2 | © 2020 Ntirety Meet the presenters: • Emil Sayegh, CEO & President • Chris Riley, CISO • Kevin Smit...
3 | © 2020 Ntirety Agenda COVID-19 Security Preparedness Disaster Recovery and Best Practices What Businesses Need to Surv...
4 | © 2020 Ntirety How does this end? How do we stop the virus? How do we restore public confidence? What is necessary to ...
5 | © 2020 Ntirety Two things we know about crises: they are all different, and they all end. Hopefully, this will pass so...
6 | © 2020 Ntirety What We Know: COVID-19 Global Economic Impact • US Senate passes historic $2 trillion rescue package • ...
7 | © 2020 Ntirety Severe Damage To The Economy “This is a huge, unprecedented, devastating hit,” Janet Yellen, former cha...
8 | © 2020 Ntirety COVID-19 Could Affect Economy Through Three Channels Direct impact on production Supply chain and marke...
9 | © 2020 Ntirety 4 Scenarios We Have To Be Prepared For The Worst is Over • Transmission in China has slowed already • A...
10 | © 2020 Ntirety Light At The End Of The Tunnel Source: The Guardian Source: Bloomberg Source: CNN
11 | © 2020 Ntirety The coronavirus has ignited what Bloomberg calls the “world’s largest work-from- home experiment” Trav...
12 | © 2020 Ntirety Where Is Ntirety In All Of This Actions taken early • Contingency plans in place in all DC facilities ...
13 | © 2020 Ntirety Where Is Cloud In All Of This Cloud is already helping • Dependable, secure remote work technology: Vi...
14 | © 2020 Ntirety Questions We Should Also Be Asking Amidst This Crisis What is your plan to respond to an IT emergency ...
15 | © 2020 Ntirety Agenda COVID-19 Security Preparedness Disaster Recovery and Best Practices What Businesses Need to Sur...
16 | © 2020 Ntirety IT Is Hundreds Of Applications And Data Is Everywhere Web sites Mobile apps Blogs Shopping carts Forum...
17 | © 2020 Ntirety With Hundreds Of Requirements PIPEDA
18 | © 2020 Ntirety With Thousands Of Threats Viruses Sabotage of data/networks Ransomware Data breaches Data loss Cyberbu...
19 | © 2020 Ntirety Systems, Like People, Can Only Handle So Much Change & Stress Attacker Mentality Companies are in vari...
20 | © 2020 Ntirety Threat Landscape: Your Home Isn’t As Safe Chinese actor APT41 carry out one of the broadest campaigns ...
21 | © 2020 Ntirety - Vivian Greene Life is not about waiting for the storms to pass... It's about learning how to dance i...
22 | © 2020 Ntirety Training & Reoccurring Education • Be diligent & careful - Phishing attack, browsing online and checki...
23 | © 2020 Ntirety Leverage Technology Access control Traffic and data flow Evaluation & gap analysis • Remote access via...
24 | © 2020 Ntirety Future State Quick Action Remediation & Disaster Recovery • Visibility - log review, attack detection,...
25 | © 2020 Ntirety Agenda COVID-19 Security Preparedness Disaster Recovery and Best Practices What Businesses Need to Sur...
26 | © 2020 Ntirety Disaster Recovery And Business Continuity • Why it matters • Where are you today • What to do now • Wh...
27 | © 2020 Ntirety Why It Matters: The Cost Of Downtime Cost of Outage Remediation By Industry Per Incident Source: Zerto...
28 | © 2020 Ntirety Why It Matters: Hybrid Cloud Complexity Compounds Risks The need for speed vs. managing risk DEDICATED...
29 | © 2020 Ntirety What To Do Now: Assess Your Hierarchy Of Needs Business Recovery Business/Impact Planning Validation a...
30 | © 2020 Ntirety What To Do Now: First Line Of Defense Tactics Business Recovery Business/Impact Planning Validation an...
31 | © 2020 Ntirety Ntirety Is Here To Help
32 | © 2020 Ntirety Ntirety Managed Services A comprehensive approach to building resiliency in hybrid infrastructures  I...
33 | © 2020 Ntirety Full Suite Of Managed Hybrid And Multi-Cloud Services Ntirety solves the complexities of hybrid cloud ...
34 | © 2020 Ntirety Capitalizing On The Lessons We Are Learning • The current environment will expose strengths and opport...
35 | © 2020 Ntirety Agenda COVID-19 Security Preparedness Disaster Recovery and Best Practices What Businesses Need to Sur...
36 | © 2020 Ntirety What Can We Learn From The Last Recession?
37 | © 2020 Ntirety Governmental Response • Emergency declaration: President Trump declared a national Emergency on March ...
38 | © 2020 Ntirety Mitigate then recover Take advantage of government programs for relief Focus on what you do best (uniq...
39 | © 2020 Ntirety Agenda COVID-19 Security Preparedness Disaster Recovery and Best Practices What Businesses Need to Sur...
40 | © 2020 Ntirety Turbulent Times Turbulent environments like these often increase the distance between winners and lose...
41 | © 2020 Ntirety Plan For The Worst, But Hope For The Best • Stay calm but act now • Protect your employees & community...
42 | © 2020 Ntirety NTIRETY IS YOUR PARTNER IN THIS JOURNEY WE ARE HERE TO HELP EVERY STEP OF THE WAY
The Great Disruption No One Planned For: COVID-19

28 views

Published on

In recent weeks, many of the nation's companies have undergone significant transformations—changing how employees communicate, interact, and how companies operate.  The stress on every aspect of IT infrastructure has never been greater with millions of employees working from home.   This new reality brings major business and technical challenges to business continuity, productivity, and security postures.  Ntirety's executive team will host a webinar on April 9th to discuss lessons and strategies for operating through the COVID-19 crisis. Join CEO Emil Sayegh, Chief Information Security Officer Chris Riley, Chief Revenue Officer Kevin Smith, and CFO John Faulkner who will offer insights on IT and Security readiness and preparedness against this pandemic.  Emil, who is also a Forbes contributor, will also recap some of his insights that he has shared on Forbes throughout this pandemic.

Join to:

Hear how leading organizations are adapting their IT infrastructure, and Security postures to the COVID-19 crisis

Gain best practices in crisis communication, IT infrastructure, and Security postures

Learn how you can ensure that your company can continue to be productive and secure through this crisis, and in future crisis

This webinar is open to the public and not restricted to Ntirety customers and partners.
Join to:
Hear how leading organizations are adapting their IT infrastructure, and Security postures to the COVID-19 crisis
Gain best practices in crisis communication, IT infrastructure, and Security postures
Learn how you can ensure that your company can continue to be productive and secure through this crisis, and in future crisis
This webinar is open to the public and not restricted to Ntirety customers and partners.

Published in: Technology
The Great Disruption No One Planned For: COVID-19

