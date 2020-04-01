Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Personal Branding
hello! Who am I ? Siapa aku? Pernah kah kalian mendengar kalimat salah seorang Filsuf Francis berikut ini: “cogito ergo su...
Mengapa Personal Branding? ◎ Untuk menciptakan kesadaran ◎ Untuk membangun kepercayaan ◎ Untuk menciptakan reputasi ◎ Untu...
First Impression Kira-kira pada momen apa orang orang pertama kali mendapatkan kesan pertama tentang Anda? Ketika pertama ...
“ TIDAK! “Orang orang justru memperoleh kesan pertama anda bahkan sejak sebelum kalian bertemu” 5
Personal Branding? Lalu bagaimana cara memulai 6
Let’s compare these. Bisakah kalian melihat perbedaan antara keduanya? 7
Instrumen penting Personal Branding di Sosial Media ◎ Avatar (Profile Photo) ◎ Bio (Self Description) ◎ Story ◎ Mantra 8
Bagaimana cara membuat Avatar yang baik? Dalam teori Fotografi, kita mengenal style asymmetric di atas dengan istilah Rule...
Lalu bagaimana dengan bio (self desc) ? Tell about your achievement, education background and tag your startup company if ...
Bagaimana dengan Mantra? Gunakan 3 – 5 kata yang mewakili identitas Anda. 11
12
How to Rock your Social Media? Let’s start with the next slides 13
Rock your social media with Share valuable content Interactive and be active 14 Automate Do, measure and learn
Bagaimana membuat konten yang bernilai?  Ikuti para konten creator yang baik, jika Anda tidak memperoleh konten yang bern...
Want big impact? USE CREATIVE IMAGE. 16
Need tools? 17 Jika Anda tidak memiliki kemampuan desain grafis yang memadai, Anda bisa memanfaatkan CANVA
Lalu bagaimana menjadi Interaktif? Communicative Be Thankful and Follow-Up Always Humble and Humanist 18
Ketika menjawab komentar Gunakan @mention bukan #hastags. Kemudian gunakan Bahasa yang baik dan sopan 19
Stay Positive and Nice If you can‘t stay positive, agree on disagreeing 20
Share whatever you would 21 Just be your Self and stay Positive
22 If you can‘t say something nice, don‘t say anything at all
1.526.124 Don‘t buy followers! 23
Don‘t ask people to follow you 24 Don‘t ask people to reshare your posts Don‘t announce your unfollows Don‘t ask why peopl...
25 ◎ Stay nice ◎ Be authentic ◎ Keep it simple ◎ Answer all questions ◎ Share knowledge, don‘t sell ◎ Always name sources ...
thanks! ANY QUESTIONS? You can find me at: Instagram @erwin_rasyid erwin.rasyid@unisayogya.ac.id 26
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Personal Branding di Sosial Media

36 views

Published on

Slide ini disampaikan untuk MK Manajemen Web dan Media Sosial | Program Studi Komunikasi | Universitas Aisyiyah Yogyakarta

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Personal Branding di Sosial Media

  1. 1. Personal Branding
  2. 2. hello! Who am I ? Siapa aku? Pernah kah kalian mendengar kalimat salah seorang Filsuf Francis berikut ini: “cogito ergo sum” (aku berpikir maka aku ada) - Rene Descartes - 2
  3. 3. Mengapa Personal Branding? ◎ Untuk menciptakan kesadaran ◎ Untuk membangun kepercayaan ◎ Untuk menciptakan reputasi ◎ Untuk mempengaruhi persepsi 3
  4. 4. First Impression Kira-kira pada momen apa orang orang pertama kali mendapatkan kesan pertama tentang Anda? Ketika pertama kali bertemu dengan Anda? 4
  5. 5. “ TIDAK! “Orang orang justru memperoleh kesan pertama anda bahkan sejak sebelum kalian bertemu” 5
  6. 6. Personal Branding? Lalu bagaimana cara memulai 6
  7. 7. Let’s compare these. Bisakah kalian melihat perbedaan antara keduanya? 7
  8. 8. Instrumen penting Personal Branding di Sosial Media ◎ Avatar (Profile Photo) ◎ Bio (Self Description) ◎ Story ◎ Mantra 8
  9. 9. Bagaimana cara membuat Avatar yang baik? Dalam teori Fotografi, kita mengenal style asymmetric di atas dengan istilah Rule of Third dan Golden Ratio 9
  10. 10. Lalu bagaimana dengan bio (self desc) ? Tell about your achievement, education background and tag your startup company if you have 10
  11. 11. Bagaimana dengan Mantra? Gunakan 3 – 5 kata yang mewakili identitas Anda. 11
  12. 12. 12
  13. 13. How to Rock your Social Media? Let’s start with the next slides 13
  14. 14. Rock your social media with Share valuable content Interactive and be active 14 Automate Do, measure and learn
  15. 15. Bagaimana membuat konten yang bernilai?  Ikuti para konten creator yang baik, jika Anda tidak memperoleh konten yang bernilai dari sana? Maka anda mengikuti orang yang salah  Buat postingan kalian menjadi sebaik mungkin  Banyak membaca dan brainstorming dari hal hal yang baik 15
  16. 16. Want big impact? USE CREATIVE IMAGE. 16
  17. 17. Need tools? 17 Jika Anda tidak memiliki kemampuan desain grafis yang memadai, Anda bisa memanfaatkan CANVA
  18. 18. Lalu bagaimana menjadi Interaktif? Communicative Be Thankful and Follow-Up Always Humble and Humanist 18
  19. 19. Ketika menjawab komentar Gunakan @mention bukan #hastags. Kemudian gunakan Bahasa yang baik dan sopan 19
  20. 20. Stay Positive and Nice If you can‘t stay positive, agree on disagreeing 20
  21. 21. Share whatever you would 21 Just be your Self and stay Positive
  22. 22. 22 If you can‘t say something nice, don‘t say anything at all
  23. 23. 1.526.124 Don‘t buy followers! 23
  24. 24. Don‘t ask people to follow you 24 Don‘t ask people to reshare your posts Don‘t announce your unfollows Don‘t ask why people unfollowed you Don‘t promote (too often) Don‘t call yourself guru or an expert
  25. 25. 25 ◎ Stay nice ◎ Be authentic ◎ Keep it simple ◎ Answer all questions ◎ Share knowledge, don‘t sell ◎ Always name sources and references ◎ Stay relevant to your target audience ◎ Only post useful or rather valuable content Personal things can be shared, e.g., reading tips
  26. 26. thanks! ANY QUESTIONS? You can find me at: Instagram @erwin_rasyid erwin.rasyid@unisayogya.ac.id 26

×