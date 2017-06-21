Página1 RESUMENES DE TEMPORADA DE LLUVIAS Y HURACANES 2017 Temporada de lluvias 2017 en América Central El Comité Regional...
Resumen de Pronósticos de Lluvia y Huracanes 2017

Pronósticos de lluvias y huracanes, y medidas de preparación y prevención en Centro América.

Resumen de Pronósticos de Lluvia y Huracanes 2017

  1. 1. Página1 RESUMENES DE TEMPORADA DE LLUVIAS Y HURACANES 2017 Temporada de lluvias 2017 en América Central El Comité Regional de Recursos Hidráulicos del Istmo Centroamericano (CRRH), como parte del Sistema de la Integración Centroamericana (SICA), realizó el LII Foro del Clima de América Central el 18 y 19 de Abril de 2017 en Panamá1 . El CRRH pronóstico para los meses de mayo a julio de 2017 las siguientes condiciones de lluvia: a) Arriba de la normal para las áreas marcadas en color verde en el Occidente de Guatemala, en la Mosquitia entre Honduras y Nicaragua, y la franja del Caribe entre Nicaragua, Costa Rica y Panamá. b) Normal para las áreas marcadas en color amarillo en toda la región. c) Debajo de lo normal para las zonas en color marrón en el Norte de Belice, la zona que inicia en el Oriente de Guatemala y pasa por Norte de El Salvador, Sur de Honduras y Oeste de Nicaragua, y parte de la Península de Azuero en Panamá. Temporada 2017 de huracanes en el Atlántico: Pronóstico Tormentas tropicales Huracanes Huracanes mayores Universidad Estatal de Colorado, EUA 13 6 2 Administración Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica 11-17 5-9 2-4 La temporada 2017 de huracanes en el Atlántico inició oficialmente el 1 de junio y finaliza el 30 de noviembre de 2017. La Universidad Estatal de Colorado, EUA pronóstico el 1 de junio de 2017 una temporada de huracanes promedio para el Atlántico. Pronosticó también que El Niño-Oscilación del Sur (ENOS) se prevé neutral2 . Previamente, la Administración Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica (NOAA) de Estados Unidos, pronosticó el 25 de mayo de 2017 una temporada arriba del promedio. La NOAA pronosticó además condiciones débiles o no existentes de El Niño-ENOS3 . Nombres de tormentas tropicales en el Atlántico 2017 Arlene Bret Cindy Don Emily Franklin Gert Harvey Irma José Katia Lee María Nate Ophelia Philippe Rina Sean Tammy Vince Whitney Nota: Arlene estuvo activa en el mes de abril. Bret está actualmente activa movilizándose en el Mar Caribe, con posibilidades de convertirse en huracán. Cindy también está activa movilizándose en el Golfo de México. 1 Ver: http://www.insivumeh.gob.gt/meteorologia/Perspectiva%20Clima%2052-Abril%202017.pdf. 2 Ver: http://webcms.colostate.edu/tropical/media/sites/111/2017/06/2017-06.pdf. 3 Ver: http://www.noaa.gov/media-release/above-normal-atlantic-hurricane-season-is-most-likely-year.
  2. 2. Página2 Temporada 2017 de huracanes en el Pacífico: Pronóstico Tormentas tropicales Huracanes Huracanes mayores Administración Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica 14-20 6-11 3-7 La temporada de huracanes en el Pacífico Este, oficialmente inició el 15 de mayo y finalizará el 30 de noviembre de 2017. La Administración Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica (NOAA) de Estados Unidos, pronosticó el 25 de mayo de 2017 una temporada promedio4 . Nombres de tormentas tropicales en el Atlántico 2017 Adrián Beatriz Calvin Dora Eugene Fernanda Greg Hilary Irwin Jova Kenneth Lidia Max Norma Otis Pilar Ramón Selma Todd Verónica Wiley Xina York Zelda Nota: Adrián estuvo activa en el mes de mayo. Beatriz estuvo activa en los meses de mayo y junio. Calvin estuvo activa en el mes de junio. Recomendaciones 1. Se recomienda trasladar esta información en un formato mediado pedagógicamente, a las comunidades y organizaciones locales con las que trabajan. 2. Además, se recomienda: i. Fortalecer los mecanismos de coordinación comunitarios (Consejos de desarrollo comunitarios -COCODE- o municipales –COMUDE; Coordinadoras para la reducción de desastres locales -COLRED- o municipales –COMRED; etc.). ii. Formular o revisar los planes de respuesta, rutas de evacuación, sitios seguros, y albergues. iii. Monitorear el nivel de los ríos. iv. Identificar a la población más vulnerable en las comunidades y sus necesidades de prevención y/o mitigación, así como de evacuación al momento de situaciones de emergencia. En particular a grupos vulnerables como niñez, adultos mayores, personas con discapacidad, y enfermos crónicos. v. Monitorear la producción y disponibilidad de alimentos en las áreas vulnerables, en mercados locales y comunidades cercanas, y prever alternativas de abastecimiento. 3. Se recomienda mantener el monitoreo de las temporadas de lluvias y huracanes 2017 a través de los sitios: Institución Dirección Comité Regional de Recursos Hídricos (CRRH) y Sistema de Alerta Temprana para Centro América (SATCA) - Centro América www.recursoshidricos.org www.satcaweb.org/alertatemprana/inicio/alertatemprana.aspx Dirección General de Protección Civil y Servicio Nacional de Estudios Territoriales (SNET) - El Salvador www.proteccioncivil.gob.sv www.snet.gob.sv Coordinadora Nacional para la Reducción de Desastres (CONRED) e Instituto Nacional de Sismología, Vulcanología, Meteorología e Hidrología (INSIVUMEH) - Guatemala www.conred.gob.gt www.insivumeh.gob.gt 4 Ver: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/.
  3. 3. Página3 Comisión Permanente de Contingencias (COPECO) y Sistema Meteorológico Nacional - Honduras http://copeco.gob.hn www.smn.gob.hn/web Sistema Nacional de Protección Civil (SINAPROC) - México www.proteccioncivil.gob.mx Instituto Nicaragüense de Estudios Territoriales (INETER) y Sistema Nacional para la Prevención, Mitigación y Atención de Desastres (SINAPRED) - Nicaragua www.ineter.gob.ni www.sinapred.gob.ni Glosario Tormenta tropical: Cuando los vientos máximos sostenidos de una depresión tropical alcanzan 62.76 kilómetros por hora (km/h), entonces se eleva a categoría de tormenta tropical. Puede llegar hasta 117.48 km/h. La Organización Meteorológica Mundial (OMM) asigna un nombre a las tormentas tropicales para su monitoreo. Huracanes: Cuando los vientos máximos sostenidos de una tormenta tropical exceden 119 km/h se eleva a categoría de huracán. Los huracanes se miden con la escala Saffir-Simpson, según la velocidad de sus vientos máximos sostenidos, desde Categoría 1 hasta Categoría 5. Los huracanes categorías 3, 4 y 5 son huracanes mayores o intensos. El Niño-ENOS: Es un sistema de interacciones entre el Pacífico Ecuatorial y la atmósfera. El estado del sistema ENOS suele fluctuar de un año a otro. Esto incluye cambios de temperatura de las aguas superficiales del Pacífico ecuatorial. El Niño y La Niña, son estados opuestos del ENOS: Con El Niño el Pacífico ecuatorial está más caliente de su temperatura promedio y suele disminuir los índices de lluvia en Centro América y Sur de México, y con La Niña el Pacífico Ecuatorial está más frío, aumentando las lluvias en el istmo. También pueden darse condiciones neutrales del ENOS. Erwin Garzona Estrada Consultor Gestión de Riesgos / Acción Humanitaria / Medio Ambiente / Cambio Climático @ egarzonae@gmail.com / e.garzona.e /  (502) 4267 4207

