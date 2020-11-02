My name is Humpty Dumpty. I'm famous for falling off a wall.(You may have heard about it.)But that's only half the story...Because I decided to get back up.And when I did, something amazing happened.This story is about my life...AFTER THE FALL.Inspiring and unforgettable, this epilogue to the beloved classic nursery rhyme will encourage even the most afraid to overcome their fears, learn to get back up--and reach new heights.(front flap)

