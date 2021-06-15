Successfully reported this slideshow.
DIPLOMA DE ESPECIALIZACIÓN SISTEMAS INTEGRADOS DE GESTIÓN NORMAS ISO 9001:2015 – ISO 14001:2015 – OHSAS 18001:2007
OBJETIVOS • Aplicar los principios y criterios que definen los sistemas de la calidad, medio ambiente, salud y seguridad ocupacional dentro de sus organizaciones.
DIRIGIDO A El presente Diploma de Especialización en Sistemas Integrados de Gestión está dirigido a:  Gerentes y/o Jefes de las áreas de calidad, medio ambiente y seguridad industrial.
CONTENIDO MÓDULOS CONTENIDO TALLERES MóduloI Introducción a los sistemas degestión Principales cambios en las normas ISO 9...
Diploma sig contenido de diplomado

CONTENIDO DE DIPLOMADO SIG

Diploma sig contenido de diplomado

  1. 1. DIPLOMA DE ESPECIALIZACIÓN SISTEMAS INTEGRADOS DE GESTIÓN NORMAS ISO 9001:2015 – ISO 14001:2015 – OHSAS 18001:2007 MODALIDAD SEMIPRESENCIAL Y VIRTUAL INICIO: 29 DE ABRIL CERTIFICA: ORGANIZA:
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS • Aplicar los principios y criterios que definen los sistemas de la calidad, medio ambiente, salud y seguridad ocupacional dentro de sus organizaciones. • Manejar las familias de normas que rigen los sistemas de calidad, medio ambiente, gestión de riesgos y salud ocupacional (ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, OHSAS 18001:2007), sus características clave y elementos comunes. • Evaluar la conveniencia de integrar los sistemas de gestión en función del análisis de la situación de la organización, comparando los elementos clave de gestión existentes con los requisitos de las Normas. • Integrar los elementos de las Normas ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, OHSAS 18001:2007 según la orientación a procesos identificando las ventajas de la integración, los problemas más frecuentes que surgen durante este proceso y sus alternativas de solución. • Planificar, Implementar y Gestionar un Sistema Integrado de Gestión que cumpla los requisitos de las normas ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, OHSAS18001:2007
  3. 3. DIRIGIDO A El presente Diploma de Especialización en Sistemas Integrados de Gestión está dirigido a:  Gerentes y/o Jefes de las áreas de calidad, medio ambiente y seguridad industrial.  Profesionales responsables de la implementación del Sistema Integrado de Gestión dentro de sus organizaciones.  Docentes o instructores interesados en incrementar su conocimiento en Sistemas de Gestión.  Estudiantes Universitarios y público interesado en general.
  4. 4. CONTENIDO MÓDULOS CONTENIDO TALLERES MóduloI Introducción a los sistemas degestión Principales cambios en las normas ISO 9001 e ISO 14001versión 2015 Sistema de Gestión de laCalidad Interpretación e implementación de la normal ISO 9001:2015 Taller N° 01: Comprensión de la Organización y su contexto (Herramienta PESTEL) Taller N° 02: Determinación de Alcance de un Sistema de Gestiónde laCalidad Taller N° 03: Repasando la Norma ISO9001:2015 Taller N° 04: Caracterización de unproceso. Taller N° 05: Documentación de laauditoría MóduloII Sistema de GestiónAmbiental Interpretación e implementación de la norma ISO 14001:2015 Sistema de Gestión de Seguridad y SaludOcupacional Introducción al SSO Interpretación de la norma OHSAS 18001:2007 Implementación de la norma OHSAS18001:2007 Taller N° 06: Identificación de Aspectos AmbientalesSignificativos Taller N° 07: Requisitos Legales y AspectosAmbientales Taller N° 08: Revisión por ladirección Taller N° 09: ProcesoIPERC Taller N° 10: Tratamiento de No Conformidades de un Sistema de SaludOcupacional MóduloIII Implementación de un Sistema Integrado de Gestión Taller N° 11: Documentación de un Sistema Integrado deGestión. MóduloIV Técnicas de auditoría en Sistemas Integrados de Gestión Conceptos generales Programa de una auditoría. Implementación de unaauditoría. Ejecución de unaauditoría. Taller N° 12: Realización deentrevistas Taller N° 13: Juego deRoles

×