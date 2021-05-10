Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ELARTE EGIPCIO • CONSTRUÍAN TUMBAS Y TEMPLOS EN PIEDRA • Las tumbas más importantes fueron las PIRÁMIDES durante el Imperi...
LOCALIZACIÓN DE LOS PRINCIPALES MONUMENTOS ARTÍSTICOS EN EGIPTO
CONSTRUCCIÓN DE LAS PIRÁMIDES
Pirámide de Meidun
Pirámide de Zóser
Pirámide de Zóser
PIRÁMIDES DE GIZEH
PIRÁMIDE DE KEOPS
VALLE DE LOS REYES
INTERIOR DE UNA CÁMARA FUNERARIA
Tumba de Ramsés VI, Luxor
TEMPLOS DE GRANDES DIMENSIONES
TEMPLO KARNAC
TEMPLO DE LUXOR
Templo de Hapsepsut
SALA HIPÓSTILA
OBELISCO
AVENIDA DE ESFINGES
PILONOS
Templo de Abu Simbel (Ramsés II)
Coloso de Memnón ESCULTURA LAS ESTATUAS REPRESENTAN LAS FIGURAS DE FARAONES Y DIOSES DE FORMA RÍGIDA Y CON LOS BRAZOS PEGA...
FARAÓN CON SIRVIENTES
TRIADA DE MENKAURA
Tutankamon
Ramsés II en Luxor
OTROS PERSONAJES SE REPRESENTAN CON POSTURAS MÁS NATURALES EL ESCRIBA SENTADO
Nefertiti
PINTURA Y RELIEVE LEY DE LA FRONTALIDAD
Arte egipcio excelente
Arte egipcio excelente
Arte egipcio excelente
Arte egipcio excelente
Arte egipcio excelente
Arte egipcio excelente
Arte egipcio excelente
Arte egipcio excelente
Arte egipcio excelente
Arte egipcio excelente
Arte egipcio excelente
Arte egipcio excelente
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
34 views
May. 10, 2021

Arte egipcio excelente

Historia del arte

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Arte egipcio excelente

  1. 1. ELARTE EGIPCIO • CONSTRUÍAN TUMBAS Y TEMPLOS EN PIEDRA • Las tumbas más importantes fueron las PIRÁMIDES durante el Imperio Antiguo. • En el Imperio Nuevo enterraron a los faraones en HIPOGEOS (tumbas excavadas en la roca)
  2. 2. LOCALIZACIÓN DE LOS PRINCIPALES MONUMENTOS ARTÍSTICOS EN EGIPTO
  3. 3. CONSTRUCCIÓN DE LAS PIRÁMIDES
  4. 4. Pirámide de Meidun
  5. 5. Pirámide de Zóser
  6. 6. Pirámide de Zóser
  7. 7. PIRÁMIDES DE GIZEH
  8. 8. PIRÁMIDE DE KEOPS
  9. 9. VALLE DE LOS REYES
  10. 10. INTERIOR DE UNA CÁMARA FUNERARIA
  11. 11. Tumba de Ramsés VI, Luxor
  12. 12. TEMPLOS DE GRANDES DIMENSIONES
  13. 13. TEMPLO KARNAC
  14. 14. TEMPLO DE LUXOR
  15. 15. Templo de Hapsepsut
  16. 16. SALA HIPÓSTILA
  17. 17. OBELISCO
  18. 18. AVENIDA DE ESFINGES
  19. 19. PILONOS
  20. 20. Templo de Abu Simbel (Ramsés II)
  21. 21. Coloso de Memnón ESCULTURA LAS ESTATUAS REPRESENTAN LAS FIGURAS DE FARAONES Y DIOSES DE FORMA RÍGIDA Y CON LOS BRAZOS PEGADOS AL CUERPO
  22. 22. FARAÓN CON SIRVIENTES
  23. 23. TRIADA DE MENKAURA
  24. 24. Tutankamon
  25. 25. Ramsés II en Luxor
  26. 26. OTROS PERSONAJES SE REPRESENTAN CON POSTURAS MÁS NATURALES EL ESCRIBA SENTADO
  27. 27. Nefertiti
  28. 28. PINTURA Y RELIEVE LEY DE LA FRONTALIDAD

×