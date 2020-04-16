Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Talmud Unmasked
Book Details Author : I. B. Pranaitis Pages : 72 Publisher : Blurb Brand : ISBN : 1366569210 Publication Date : 2019-5-22
Description Written by a Catholic priest and Professor of the Hebrew Language, this book was first published in 1892. Pran...
if you want to download or read The Talmud Unmasked, click button download in the last page
Download or read The Talmud Unmasked by click link below https://ebooklibraryastri7u83i.blogspot.com/1366569210 OR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Talmud Unmasked

9 views

Published on

The Talmud Unmasked

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Talmud Unmasked

  1. 1. The Talmud Unmasked
  2. 2. Book Details Author : I. B. Pranaitis Pages : 72 Publisher : Blurb Brand : ISBN : 1366569210 Publication Date : 2019-5-22
  3. 3. Description Written by a Catholic priest and Professor of the Hebrew Language, this book was first published in 1892. Pranaitis was able to read original Jewish manuscripts, and, according to his work, the Talmud contains much anti-Christian sentiment which the reader will find shocking. This booklet caused a storm when first published, and continues to do so today. The reader is left to answer the question: why?
  4. 4. if you want to download or read The Talmud Unmasked, click button download in the last page
  5. 5. Download or read The Talmud Unmasked by click link below https://ebooklibraryastri7u83i.blogspot.com/1366569210 OR

×