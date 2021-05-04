Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
^DOWNLOAD-PDF) Jude - Bible Study Book PDF EBOOK EPUB KINDLE While often overlooked, the Book of Jude remains as relevant ...
Book Details Author : Jackie Hill Perry Publisher : ISBN : 1535948019 Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
Continue to the next page
if you want to download or read Jude - Bible Study Book, click button below
^DOWNLOAD-PDF) Jude - Bible Study Book PDF EBOOK EPUB KINDLE
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
2 views
May. 04, 2021

^DOWNLOAD-PDF) Jude - Bible Study Book PDF EBOOK EPUB KINDLE

Link Read, Download, and more info :
http://site.goodonlinebook.space/?book=1535948019

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

^DOWNLOAD-PDF) Jude - Bible Study Book PDF EBOOK EPUB KINDLE

  1. 1. ^DOWNLOAD-PDF) Jude - Bible Study Book PDF EBOOK EPUB KINDLE While often overlooked, the Book of Jude remains as relevant today as the time it was written. God has commanded His beloved church to do the necessary work of contending for the faith in a world of unbelief, and as we do, He will keep us from falling into the same deception.In this 7-session study from Jackie Hill Perry, dive into themes of being called, loved, and kept, and learn how to point others to Jesus in grace and truth. We serve others well when we share the whole gospel with them, not just the parts deemed attractive by our culture.Features: Leader helps to guide questions and discussions within small groupsPersonal study segments to complete between 7 weeks of group sessionsVerse-by-verse study for comprehension and applicationTeaching videos, approximately 8-20 minutes per session, available for purchase or rentBenefits: Recognize God's Word as an anchor in the ever-shifting cultural climate.Discover your God-given identity in a world of deception.See how this small, obscure book in Scripture still speaks to the church today.
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Jackie Hill Perry Publisher : ISBN : 1535948019 Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  3. 3. Continue to the next page
  4. 4. if you want to download or read Jude - Bible Study Book, click button below
  5. 5. ^DOWNLOAD-PDF) Jude - Bible Study Book PDF EBOOK EPUB KINDLE

×