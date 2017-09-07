Dataporten for grunnopplæringa - Workshop September 2017

Dataporten – sikker og enkel deling av data i grunnopplæringa Workshop September 2017  Oslo og Trondheim. andreas.solberg@...
Dataporten en ny generasjon med Feide – Feide 2.0 2
Hva er Dataporten? Dataporten har vært mulig å realisere på grunn av Feide, og bygger videre på plattformen for å dekke ny...
OpenID Connect OAuth 2.0 REST API HTTP Dataporten Autentisering IDporten gjestereduGAIN Grupper … API Gatekeeper HTTP Tjen...
5 100%   selvbetjening
6 Valg av login providere. Blandt annet ID-porten
Litt mer om ID-porten Krever manuell godkjenning på organisasjonsnivå. Mulighet for fakturering ved mye bruk. Fødselsnumme...
8 Åpent for alle Studenter og utviklere kan også være tjenestetilbydere
9 OAuth 2.0
OAuth 2.0 and Bearer Tokens Authorization request  https://auth.dataporten.no/oauth/authorization? response_type=code&clie...
OpenID Connect Identity layer on top of OAuth 2.0 Standardises userinfo endpoint Sends cryptographic signed token with use...
12 Grupper
13 OpenID Connect OAuth 2.0 REST API HTTP Dataporten Autentisering IDporten gjestereduGAIN Grupper … API Gatekeeper HTTP T...
Gruppemodell Hent ut gruppene den påloggede brukeren er medlem i. Gruppe API GruppetypeGruppeMedlemskapPerson Andreas medl...
ad-hoc grupper Alle kan opprette ny grupper, og invitere inn andre medlemmer.
Dataporten + Mobil-apps Studentbevis App FSAT Dataporten gir – støtte for mobil applikasjon – tilgangsstyring til FS semes...
for sluttbrukeren
18 Valg av organisasjon erstatter Feides valg av org. inkrementell søk sortering etter avstand. logoer og koordinater. Leg...
19 Kontovelger innfører click-trough for SSO oppmerksomhet rundt hvilken rollen man logger inn på tjenesten som. I fremtid...
20 Samtykke Erstatter Feides info om overføring av attributter.
Modell for juridisk grunnlag for utlevering av personlige data To hovedklasser: Personlig samtykke og frivillig bruk. (ikk...
22 Flere datakilder
OpenID Connect OAuth 2.0 REST API HTTP Dataporten Autentisering IDporten gjestereduGAIN Grupper … API Gatekeeper HTTP Tjen...
API Library Langsiktig mål om et bredt tilbud av API- er som bidrar til å minimere integrasjonskostadene ved oppbygging av...
25 Litt om API Gatekeeper
26 Når man får en access token, så kan denne benyttes mot både Dataporten interne APIer, men også mot tredjeparts APIer vi...
27 Klient API Gatekeeper
En endret IKT-arkitektur – enklere tjenesteutvikling og verdiskapning Enkelt grensesnitt Autentisering og datakilder i nor...
Åpne data Data hos utdanningsinstitusjoner bør deles by default. Viktig for fremtidig verdiskapning. Ikke vent på forespør...
Utlogging Utlogging i Dataporten. Applikasjon bør ha en knapp for utlogging som: Avslutter lokal sesjon, og deretter vider...
31 International users
Mer samordnet sluttbrukeropplevelse  Feide + Dataporten 32
33 Kode & støttebiblioteker OpenID Connect - OAuth
34 docs.dataporten.no
35 status.dataporten.no Status utrulling av Dataporten i høyere utdanning. Piloter i grunnopplæringa.
Forberedelser til workshop-delen Må kunne logge på selvbetjeningsgrensesnittet dashboard.dataporten.no 36 https://minside....
Dataporten for grunnopplæringa - Workshop September 2017

Slides fra en workshop i Oslo og Trondheim i September 2017.

  Dataporten – sikker og enkel deling av data i grunnopplæringa Workshop September 2017  Oslo og Trondheim. Andreas Åkre Solberg Sigmund Augdal
  2. 2. Dataporten en ny generasjon med Feide – Feide 2.0 2
  3. 3. Hva er Dataporten? Dataporten har vært mulig å realisere på grunn av Feide, og bygger videre på plattformen for å dekke nye behov. Nytt grensesnitt mot tjenesteleverandører som også egner seg for datatilgang.   OAuth 2.0 / OpenID Connect.    Samme token som utleveres ved autentisering kan brukes til å nå alle datakildene tjenesten har tilgang til. Stort potensial og forenkling for tjenesteutviklere. Gruppe API. Mer kontekst om brukeren. Bedre støtte for mobilapplikasjoner 100% selvbetjening.   Utviklervennlig. Alle kan opprette tjenester. Ingen betaling kontrakt eller manuell godkjenning. Økt fokus på selvbetjening. Tilgangsstyring til API-er (også tredjeparts API-er) Brukergrensesnitt for å forespørre og godkjenne tilgang mellom applikasjoner og datakilder. Flere autentiseringskilder: Feide ID-porten eduGAIN (Internasjonal pålogging) Gjestebrukere (openidp.feide.no) Sosiale nettverk (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter) Testbrukere
  4. 4. OpenID Connect OAuth 2.0 REST API HTTP Dataporten Autentisering IDporten gjestereduGAIN Grupper … API Gatekeeper HTTP Tjeneste backend Datakilde 1 Datakilde 2 Feide Tjeneste 2 Mobil app Tjeneste 1 Web app Tjeneste 3 Datakilde 3 Grenseflate 1 Tjenester 100% selvbetjening Grenseflate 2 API / Datakilder 100% selvbetjening Grenseflate 3 Autentiseringskilder
  5. 5. 5 100%   selvbetjening
  6. 6. 6 Valg av login providere. Blandt annet ID-porten
  7. 7. Litt mer om ID-porten Krever manuell godkjenning på organisasjonsnivå. Mulighet for fakturering ved mye bruk. Fødselsnummer leveres ikke videre til tjenesten by default. Planer om oppslagstjenester f.eks. mot kontakt og reservasjonsregisteret og/eller folkeregisteret. Må utredes. Mulig med uthenting av data fra kilder basert på fødselsnummer uten at tjenesten får utlevert fødselsnummer. 7
  8. 8. 8 Åpent for alle Studenter og utviklere kan også være tjenestetilbydere
  9. 9. 9 OAuth 2.0
  10. 10. OAuth 2.0 and Bearer Tokens Authorization request  https://auth.dataporten.no/oauth/authorization? response_type=code&client_id=1234 User logs in User accept consent User is redirected back to the service provider with a token (sometimes via temporary code)  A token looks like this:  f9ab4387-0cf2-457f-b83c-712b0c99e4b9 Service provider uses token when accessing REST APIs, such as the userinfo or groups API:    GET /api/something HTTP/1.1  Host: api.dataporten.no  Authorization: Bearer f9ab4387-0cf2-457f-b83c-712b0c99e4b9
  11. 11. OpenID Connect Identity layer on top of OAuth 2.0 Standardises userinfo endpoint Sends cryptographic signed token with user identity along with the Oauth token. JWT - JSON Web Token (various signed messages in OpenID Connect)
  12. 12. 12 Grupper
  13. 13. 13 OpenID Connect OAuth 2.0 REST API HTTP Dataporten Autentisering IDporten gjestereduGAIN Grupper … API Gatekeeper HTTP Tjeneste backend Datakilde 1 Datakilde 2 Feide Tjeneste 2 Mobil app Tjeneste 1 Web app Tjeneste 3 Datakilde 3 FSAT Feide orgunit Feide GO adhocGroup Engine UH-AD ? BAS ? Org Orgunit undervisnings- gruppe basisgruppe kull klasse studieprogram studieretning emner organisatoriske grupper prosjekter med mer
  14. 14. Gruppemodell Hent ut gruppene den påloggede brukeren er medlem i. Gruppe API GruppetypeGruppeMedlemskapPerson Andreas medlem som ansatt i avdeling for system og mellomvare organisatorisk grupe
  15. 15. ad-hoc grupper Alle kan opprette ny grupper, og invitere inn andre medlemmer.
  16. 16. Dataporten + Mobil-apps Studentbevis App FSAT Dataporten gir – støtte for mobil applikasjon – tilgangsstyring til FS semesterdata  – gjenbrukbare API-er for semesterdata til andre tjenester 16 Sesjonsvarighet 8 timer eller 2 år OAuth gir mulighet for innlogging via mobil. › In-app browser vs. › System browser +   custom url scheme
  17. 17. for sluttbrukeren
  18. 18. 18 Valg av organisasjon erstatter Feides valg av org. inkrementell søk sortering etter avstand. logoer og koordinater. Legger også til alternative påloggingsvalg: sosiale nett og IDporten. Introduserer internasjonal pålogging med selektor for land. Vises veldig skjelden. Kun første gang per bruker per maskin/nettleser
  19. 19. 19 Kontovelger innfører click-trough for SSO oppmerksomhet rundt hvilken rollen man logger inn på tjenesten som. I fremtiden kan dette representere rolle- valg. En variant av det å huske hvilken institusjon man valgte å logge inn med forrige gang, og samtidig holder åpent muligheten for å velge annerledes denne gangen.
  20. 20. 20 Samtykke Erstatter Feides info om overføring av attributter.
  21. 21. Modell for juridisk grunnlag for utlevering av personlige data To hovedklasser: Personlig samtykke og frivillig bruk. (ikke barneskole) Obligatorisk bruk i undervisningen: databehandleravtale med mer. Disse to klassene bygges inn i Dataporten.
  22. 22. 22 Flere datakilder
  23. 23. OpenID Connect OAuth 2.0 REST API HTTP Dataporten Autentisering IDporten gjestereduGAIN Grupper … API Gatekeeper HTTP Tjeneste backend Datakilde 1 Datakilde 2 Feide Tjeneste 2 Mobil app Tjeneste 1 Web app Tjeneste 3 Datakilde 3 Grenseflate 1 Tjenester 100% selvbetjening Grenseflate 2 API / Datakilder 100% selvbetjening Grenseflate 3 Autentiseringskilder
  24. 24. API Library Langsiktig mål om et bredt tilbud av API- er som bidrar til å minimere integrasjonskostadene ved oppbygging av nye tjenester   – både sektorens egne tjenester og eventuelle kommersielle tredjeparts tjenester. 24
  25. 25. 25 Litt om API Gatekeeper
  26. 26. 26 Når man får en access token, så kan denne benyttes mot både Dataporten interne APIer, men også mot tredjeparts APIer via API Gatekeeperen. En access token er knyttet til et sett av scopes. En liste av scopes kan for eksempel være:  userinfo, feide, email, gk_mediasite, gk_mediasite_admin OAuth 2.0 Access Token
  27. 27. 27 Klient API Gatekeeper
  28. 28. En endret IKT-arkitektur – enklere tjenesteutvikling og verdiskapning Enkelt grensesnitt Autentisering og datakilder i norsk utdanningssektor Dataporten Autentisering IDporten gjestereduGAIN Grupper SAS Læringsanalyse Open badges Feide Tjeneste 2 Mobil app Tjeneste 1 Web app Tjeneste 3 Innholds- leverandør 1 LMS Foresatte- register Tilgang til et stort harmonisert, attraktivt marked med lave eller fraværende integrasjonskostnader (motvirker monopol) Motivasjon til å gjøre autorative datakilder standardiserte, gjenbrukbare, tilgjegenlige, forhindre leverandørbindinger Preferanse- lager
  29. 29. Åpne data Data hos utdanningsinstitusjoner bør deles by default. Viktig for fremtidig verdiskapning. Ikke vent på forespørsler eller konkrete behov! Kan også brukes internt! Mye enklere å håndtere datasett som ikke behøver aksesskontroll. 29
  30. 30. Utlogging Utlogging i Dataporten. Applikasjon bør ha en knapp for utlogging som: Avslutter lokal sesjon, og deretter videresender brukeren til en utloggingsside hos Dataporten. Der vil Feide-sesjonen avsluttes, og andre Feidetjenester, men ikke andre Dataporten-tjenester. Mobil app, langvarige sesjoner… 30
  31. 31. 31 International users
  32. 32. Mer samordnet sluttbrukeropplevelse  Feide + Dataporten 32
  33. 33. 33 Kode & støttebiblioteker OpenID Connect - OAuth
  34. 34. 34 docs.dataporten.no
  35. 35. 35 status.dataporten.no Status utrulling av Dataporten i høyere utdanning. Piloter i grunnopplæringa.
  Forberedelser til workshop-delen Må kunne logge på selvbetjeningsgrensesnittet dashboard.dataporten.no https://minside.dataporten.no/

×