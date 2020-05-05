(5) pre production

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pre-Production Erin Stephenson
Style sheet - Images
Style sheet - Images For the images inspiration, I looked for pictures which show shadows and elements of nature being inc...
Style sheet - Fonts
Style sheet - Fonts When looking at potential fonts to use I wanted to find ‘professional’ looking fonts that will appeal ...
Style sheet – Colour Palettes For colour palettes that I will be potentially using in my work, I wanted to have the colour...
Front Cover – Magazine ideas One thing that I want to incorporate into my front covers is digital art, this can be rotosco...
Video Promotion ideas  Wants to be no more than a minute, 30 seconds is most ideal  Include a range of shots (wide, extr...
Social Media page ideas  To create an ‘Instagram page’ in Photoshop  Show multiple forms of promotion  Have both videos...
Resources Equipment/ Props/ Costume needed Locations needed  DSLR Camera  Garden/outdoor space  iPhone  Room with a wh...
Contingency Planning Potential Issue Solution Computer crashing – could end up with loss of work always save work onto an ...
Health and Safety Potential Issue How will the issue be avoided? Equipment getting damaged due to weather complications Ch...
