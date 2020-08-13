After Builders Cleaning - 02 8859 8937

Clean Group is a full-service commercial cleaning company based in Sydney that provides highly efficient and cost-effective builders cleaning services to businesses and new property owners in the city. Our cleaners team is here to help you make your place look clean and managed after a recent construction/renovation work. We will clean the place for dirt, dust, debris, construction waste, etc., repair any damages to your tiles, windows, doors, etc., and arrange the furniture and other items to make your place look beautiful and systematic. For a free on-site quote, call us now at 02 8859 8937