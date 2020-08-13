Successfully reported this slideshow.
Contact Details: Clean Group Level 10/72 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000 Phone: 02 8859 8937
Clean Group is a full-service commercial cleaning company based in Sydney that provides highly efficient and cost-effective builders cleaning services to businesses and new property owners in the city. Our cleaners team is here to help you make your place look clean and managed after a recent construction/renovation work. We will clean the place for dirt, dust, debris, construction waste, etc., repair any damages to your tiles, windows, doors, etc., and arrange the furniture and other items to make your place look beautiful and systematic. For a free on-site quote, call us now at 02 8859 8937

Published in: Business
After Builders Cleaning - 02 8859 8937

  1. 1. After Builders Cleaning
  2. 2. After Builders Cleaners If you’re having building work done or renovations carried out on your office, it’s a good idea to deep-clean your office to eliminate any dust and dirt. Depending on the scale of work, everything from your carpets, walls and windows to your cupboards, work surfaces and comfort rooms may need cleaning. Once the builders cleaners have left, it’s only natural to want to rush in and clean everything up. However, we recommend waiting until the air is clean to ensure that you don’t waste your time cleaning, only for more dust to settle.
  3. 3. Builders Cleaning The professional companies of After Builders Cleaners are equipped with special materials and products, so they will assure you the complete cleaning without damages. Their employees will use all safety materials and clothes for the work and they will use the products that are free from side effects. After completion of the cleaning work at your place, they will issue a complete report about what they have done at your place and what type of product they have used over there.
  4. 4. Builders Cleaners After construction cleaning is all about cleaning your office from every surface and crack. The post-construction cleaners use high-quality cleaning tools and their skills to clean the office after renovation. After the construction, your office can be filled with debris and dust that may seem a mess. It is the reason you have to get to be able to do the whole cleanser efficiently. So, to get the best cleaning, you have to think about cleaning after construction.
  5. 5. After Building Cleaning When you have a construction process in your property, the main thing to worry about is the cleaning of the property. The construction causes dust and waste during the process. Many companies offer after builders cleaning services. You can visit them on their official websites. They are just a call away. Make sure to choose the reputed company for the cleaning services. The after builder cleaners ensure the proper cleaning of the property in a short time. These services can benefit you in many ways. They use the products and tools to make everything perfect.
  6. 6. After Builders Cleaning Services 8 Cleaning Products That Professionals Swear By 1. All Purpose Cleaner 2. Microfiber Cloths 3. White Vinegar 4. Baking Soda 5. Tub and Tile Cleaner 6. Glass and Surface Cleaner 7. Versatile Vacuum 8. Rubber Gloves
  7. 7. After Builders Cleaning Service After building cleaning is often an important step that most project owners tend to forget. And that results in them not getting the desired level of cleanliness they want after construction or renovation. In most cases, owners tend to focus on construction matters and moving things from one place to another. But once the construction is finished, it is very important to ensure the entire project is thoroughly cleaned, preferably with the help of a professional after building cleaners.
  8. 8. Builders Cleaning Services When renovations like flooring, painting or regular repairs are done inside the office, it usually results in construction debris like wood chips, broken nails, paint spots, metal pieces along with fine dust on the floor. Though sweeping and wiping the floor with wet swab may clean it to some extent, there are always some tough stains and scars on the floor or furniture that is hard to remove by regular cleaning methods. It is advisable to take the assistance of professional cleaning services after remodeling or decoration work has been carried out at office to remove dirt and grime along with stubborn stains and return it to its former glory.
  9. 9. Builders Cleaning Service After builders cleaners will need to de-tape and clean internal windows and frames. They will need to wipe over all surfaces to make sure the building is dust free. Cupboards, fixtures, and fittings will need vacuuming, and doors washed or damp wiped both sides. Floors will need to be swept, mopped, and residues, paint, and plaster removed. Fingers and other marks will need to be removed from ceiling panels. Glass partitions and doors will need cleaning too. In toilets tiled walls will need to be wiped over and dry buffed. Sanitary ware will need to be wiped. Labels will need to be removed. Outside windows will need to be professionally cleaned including de-taping, and cleaning of glass and frames. Hard floors may need buffing and polishing.
  10. 10. After Builders Cleaning Sydney In general, there are two stages of a builders cleaning – Initial / Rough Clean This is the first stage of a builders clean and involves removal of rubbish, dust and debris from all surfaces of the building. Final Detail Clean It involves removal of trade defects such as render splatter on windows, straightening grout lines and removing grout haze on tiles, detailing of tiles, paint marks from floorboards and much more.
  11. 11. Builders Cleaning Sydney 4 Reasons To Contract A Professional After Builders Cleaners 1. The professional after builders cleaners are highly skilled and knowledgeable 2. You will be relieved of the enormous cleaning 3. The Post-construction builders dust will be taken care of 4. Eﬀective Post developers cleaning
  Contact Details: Clean Group Level 10/72 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000 Phone: 02 8859 8937
