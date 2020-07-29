Doctrine or Dogma - Challenge Your Assumptions in a Friendly Way

This is a session from the online Map Camp, July 29 on the importance of challenging your assumptions when doing Wardley Mapping and also to start with assessing your doctrine, i.e. your universally useful patterns or principles

that can be applied regardless of context, landscape or climate, before doing context specific gameplays. I also share an experiment - inspired by System Anatomies, Anatomies of Excellent Development and Maturity Mapping - on doing Wardley Mapping of doctrine.

