LASOCIEDAD DEL CONOCIMIENTO El t�rmino se utiliza cada vez con m�s frecuencia en el �mbito acad�mico, econ�mico y educativ...
La tecnolog�a no solamente para mejorar la comunicaci�n interpersonal, sino tambi�n y sobre todo para desarrollar nuevos s...
en la era de la sociedad del conocimiento, la ventaja competitiva reside en la capacidad para adquirir, transmitir y aplic...
Expo sociedades del conocimiento
  1. 1. LASOCIEDAD DEL CONOCIMIENTO El t�rmino se utiliza cada vez con m�s frecuencia en el �mbito acad�mico, econ�mico y educativo. la ruta es clara: invertir m�s en el capital humano, impulsar la investigaci�n cient�fica y crear un entorno favorable para desarrollar la innovaci�n. las sociedades del conocimiento realizan importantes inversiones en educaci�n, innovaci�n y desarrollo de nuevas tecnolog�as. Su uso de las tecnolog�as de la informaci�n y comunicaci�n (TIC) es intensivo
  2. 2. La tecnolog�a no solamente para mejorar la comunicaci�n interpersonal, sino tambi�n y sobre todo para desarrollar nuevos saberes las sociedades del conocimiento son las m�s capaces de desarrollar ciudadanos y organizaciones preparadas para adaptarse r�pidamente a situaciones cambiantes y generar propuestas innovadoras. Es indudable que dentro de este paradigma, aparecen dos elementos �ntimamente entrelazados que son: conocimiento e informaci�n Entendemos el conocimiento como la apropiaci�n y generaci�n de un conjunto de ideas manejadas por el ser humano y que le proporcionan datos preliminares estructurados l�gicamente permiten construir informaci�n para que se pueda tomar decisiones y actuar en consecuencia para transformar la sociedad. El medio por el cual se debe producir el intercambio de informaci�n y la transmisi�n de significados,
  3. 3. en la era de la sociedad del conocimiento, la ventaja competitiva reside en la capacidad para adquirir, transmitir y aplicar conocimientos. Las sociedades se est�n llegando a caracterizar y est�n adquiriendo como visi�n, el fomentar el inter�s por la adquisici�n de conocimientos, en gestionar el conocimiento, a trav�s del desarrollo de estrategias en este sentido Las sociedades que quieren ser m�s competitivas han empezado a planificar, organizar, dirigir y controlar los medios y estrategias de generaci�n de conocimiento, implicando para ello la educaci�n y la investigaci�n con este objetivo; esto es lo que est� caracterizando el modelo de desarrollo de nuestra actualidad

×