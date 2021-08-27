Presentacion paises del mundo francia erik santiago forero ruiz

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NOMBRE=ERIK SANTIAGO FORERO RUIZ GRADO=OCTAVO DOCENTE=DAYANA ANGEL MATERIA=TECNOLOGIA E INFORMATICA
Introducción: • En estas diapositivas veremos reflejado sobre un tema en especial países del mundo en el que escogí Franci...
Índice= Historia de Francia Clima Población Animales típicos Cultura
Historia de Francia Características mas importantes de la historia de Francia: La historia de Francia comienza en fuentes ...
Clima de Francia • Climas que se ven en Francia: Francia tiene un clima templado y agradable. ... el clima continental (ce...
Población de Francia • Población de Francia (2020): La población de Francia es de Resultado de imagen para población de Fr...
Animales típicos de Francia • 3 animales típicos de Francia: búho Ardilla
Jabalí
Cultura de Francia • 2 culturas importantes de Francia: Moda París es el hogar de la alta costura y la moda. Los atuendos ...
  1. 1. Países del mundo=Francia NOMBRE=ERIK SANTIAGO FORERO RUIZ GRADO=OCTAVO DOCENTE=DAYANA ANGEL MATERIA=TECNOLOGIA E INFORMATICA
  2. 2. Introducción: • En estas diapositivas veremos reflejado sobre un tema en especial países del mundo en el que escogí Francia ya que me pareció un país muy interesante por su cultura, creencias, paisajes etc.…
  3. 3. Índice= Historia de Francia Clima Población Animales típicos Cultura
  4. 4. Historia de Francia Características mas importantes de la historia de Francia: La historia de Francia comienza en fuentes escritas durante la Edad del Hierro, cuando historiadores romanos llaman a la región la Galia. Francia fue fundada en el año 420 por el duque Fara mundo. En el año 451 Atila, el líder de los hunos invadió la Galia con ayuda de los pueblos francos y visigodos La palabra Francia tiene como origen el latín su significado hace referencia a “la tierra de los francos Haría referencia a que los Francos eran una sociedad de conquistadores.
  5. 5. Clima de Francia • Climas que se ven en Francia: Francia tiene un clima templado y agradable. ... el clima continental (centro y este): inviernos rigurosos y veranos cálidos.
  6. 6. Población de Francia • Población de Francia (2020): La población de Francia es de Resultado de imagen para población de Francia actualmente 64 979 000 habitantes
  7. 7. Animales típicos de Francia • 3 animales típicos de Francia: búho Ardilla
  8. 8. Jabalí
  9. 9. Cultura de Francia • 2 culturas importantes de Francia: Moda París es el hogar de la alta costura y la moda. Los atuendos típicos franceses incluyen vestidos sofisticados, trajes, abrigos largos, bufandas y boinas. Cocina francesa La comida y el vino son fundamentales en todas las reuniones, ya que se socializa mucho en la mesa y las cenas suelen prolongarse.

