Geometria 2 ejercicios

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Curso de Preparación Académica para la Prueba de Admisión y Diagnóstico Ciencias exactas Geometría
Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejercicios: Área superficial de Sólidos
Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Prisma Problema: Calcule el área superficial de un prisma (AS) hexagonal de 10 cm de...
Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Prisma 1.b Se calcula el apotema: Apotema: Si un hexágono se compone de triángulos e...
Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Prisma El área superficial del prisma es: AS = 2 x Área de la base + Área de las car...
Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Pirámide Problema Calcule el área superficial de una pirámide hexagonal de 10 cm de ...
Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Pirámide 1.b Se calcula la apotema: Apotema: Si un hexágono se compone de triángulos...
Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Pirámide 2.a Se calcula el área de un triángulo isósceles AT: AT = Base × Altura 2 D...
Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Pirámide • Altura triángulo = Altura Pirámide2 + Apotema2 • Altura triángulo = 102 +...
Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Cilindro Problema Calcule el área superficial de un cilindro que mide de altura 10 c...
Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Cono Problema Calcule el área superficial del cono que mide de altura 10 cm y el rad...
Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Cono 2. Calcule el área de su superficie lateral (ASL): ASL = 𝜋 × 𝑟 × 𝑙 2.a Se calcu...
Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Cono AS = Área de su base + Área superficie lateral AS = AB + ASL AS = 𝜋 × 𝑟2 + 𝜋 × ...
Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Esfera Problema: Calcule el área superficial de una esfera que mide 4 cm de radio. Procedimie...
Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Bibliografía • Rich, B. (1991). Geometría. Cd. de México: Mc Graw-Hill. 15
Es responsabilidad exclusiva de los autores el respeto de los derechos de autor sobre los contenidos e imágenes en el pres...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Geometria 2 ejercicios

63 views

Published on

Calcular el área superficial de figuras geométricas tridimensionales.

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Geometria 2 ejercicios

  1. 1. Curso de Preparación Académica para la Prueba de Admisión y Diagnóstico Ciencias exactas Geometría
  2. 2. Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejercicios: Área superficial de Sólidos
  3. 3. Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Prisma Problema: Calcule el área superficial de un prisma (AS) hexagonal de 10 cm de altura y cuya base es un hexágono regular de 4 cm de lado. AS = 2 × Área de la base + Área caras laterales AS = 2 × AB + ACL Procedimiento: 1. Se calcula el área de la base: Área de la base = Área del polígono regular (AB) AB = Perímetro x apotema 2 1.a Se calcula el perímetro: Perímetro: Lado x 6 = 4 x 6 = 24. 3
  4. 4. Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Prisma 1.b Se calcula el apotema: Apotema: Si un hexágono se compone de triángulos equiláteros y el lado de cada triángulo mide 4 cm, utilizando el teorema de Pitágoras se puede conocer la medida del apotema. Apotema = 42 − 22 = 12 = 2 3 Y así el área de la base es: AB = 24 × 2 3 2 = 24 3 2. Se calcula el área de las caras laterales (ACL) El conjunto de caras laterales forman un rectángulo de base = 24 y altura = 10 cm, por lo que: ACL = 24 * 10 = 240 4
  5. 5. Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Prisma El área superficial del prisma es: AS = 2 x Área de la base + Área de las caras laterales AS = 2 x AB + ACL AS = 24 3 + 24 3 + 240 = 240 + 48 3 AS = 240 + 48 3 5
  6. 6. Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Pirámide Problema Calcule el área superficial de una pirámide hexagonal de 10 cm de altura y cuya base es un hexágono regular de 4 cm de lado. AS = Área de la base + Área caras laterales AS = AB + ACL Procedimiento 1. Se calcula el área de la base (AB). Área de la base = Área del polígono regular (AB) AB = Perímetro x apotema 2 1.a Se calcula el perímetro: Perímetro: Lado x 6 = 4 x 6 = 24. 6
  7. 7. Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Pirámide 1.b Se calcula la apotema: Apotema: Si un hexágono se compone de triángulos equiláteros y el lado de cada triángulo mide 4 cm, utilizando el teorema de Pitágoras se puede conocer la medida del apotema. Apotema = 42 − 22 = 12 = 2 3 Y así el área de la base es: AB = 24 × 2 3 2 = 24 3 2. Se calcula el área de las caras laterales (ACL): ACL = Área un triángulo isósceles x 6 7
  8. 8. Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Pirámide 2.a Se calcula el área de un triángulo isósceles AT: AT = Base × Altura 2 Donde: • Base del triángulo = Lado del hexágono. • Altura del triángulo = Dato desconocido. 2.a.a Se calcula la altura del triángulo isósceles: Para calcular la altura del triángulo isósceles, se observa que este dato junto con la altura de la pirámide y el apotema del hexágono forman un triángulo rectángulo, por lo que se puede usar el Teorema de Pitágoras para obtener la altura del triángulo isósceles. 8
  9. 9. Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Pirámide • Altura triángulo = Altura Pirámide2 + Apotema2 • Altura triángulo = 102 + 2 3 2 = 100 + 12 = 112 • Altura triángulo = 16 × 7 = 4 7 Y así, el área de un triángulo isósceles es: AT = Base × Altura 2 = 4 × 4 7 2 = 8 7 Y así, el área de las caras laterales es: ACL = Área de un triángulo isósceles x 6 ACL = 8 7 × 6 = 48 7 Y así el área superficial de la pirámide hexagonal es: AS = Área de la Base+ Área de las caras laterales AS = AB + ACL AS = 24 3 + 48 7 9
  10. 10. Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Cilindro Problema Calcule el área superficial de un cilindro que mide de altura 10 cm y el radio de su base es 4 cm. AS = 2 x Área de la base + Área de la superficie lateral AS = 2 x AB + ASL Procedimiento 1. Calcular el área de su base (AB): AB = 𝜋 × 𝑟2 AB = 𝜋 × 42 AB = 16𝜋 2. Calcular el área de su superficie lateral (ASL). ASL = 𝜋 × 𝑑 × altura ASL = 𝜋 × 8 × 10 ASL = 80𝜋 3. Calcular el área superficial del cilindro ASC = 2 x AB + AL ASC = 2 × 16𝜋 + 80𝜋 ASC = 112𝜋 10
  11. 11. Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Cono Problema Calcule el área superficial del cono que mide de altura 10 cm y el radio de su base es 4 cm. AS = Área de su base (AB) + Área superficie lateral (ASL) AS = AB + ASL Procedimiento 1. Calcule el área de su base (AB): AB = 𝜋 × 𝑟2 AB = 𝜋 × 42 AB = 16𝜋 11
  12. 12. Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Cono 2. Calcule el área de su superficie lateral (ASL): ASL = 𝜋 × 𝑟 × 𝑙 2.a Se calcula el valor de l. Para calcular el valor de l, usamos el Teorema de Pitágoras • 𝑙 = ℎ2 + 𝑟2 • 𝑙 = 102 + 42 • 𝑙 = 112 • 𝑙 = 16 × 7 = 4 7 Y así el área de la superficie lateral del cono es: • ASL = 𝜋 × 𝑟 × 𝑙 • ASL = 𝜋 × 4 × 4 7 • ASL = 16 7𝜋 12
  13. 13. Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Ejemplo: Cono AS = Área de su base + Área superficie lateral AS = AB + ASL AS = 𝜋 × 𝑟2 + 𝜋 × 𝑟 × 𝑙 AS = 16𝜋 + 16 7𝜋 13
  14. 14. Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Esfera Problema: Calcule el área superficial de una esfera que mide 4 cm de radio. Procedimiento: 𝐴𝑆 = 4𝜋 × 𝑟2 𝐴𝑆 = 4𝜋 × 42 𝐴𝑆 = 64𝜋 14
  15. 15. Geometría | Ciencias Exactas Bibliografía • Rich, B. (1991). Geometría. Cd. de México: Mc Graw-Hill. 15
  16. 16. Es responsabilidad exclusiva de los autores el respeto de los derechos de autor sobre los contenidos e imágenes en el presente documento, en consecuencia, la BUAP no se hace responsable por el uso no autorizado, errores, omisiones o manipulaciones de los derechos de autor y estos serán atribuidos directamente al Responsable de Contenidos, así como los efectos legales y éticos correspondientes. ©2020 gracias

×