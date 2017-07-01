Eric Tucker AP News - Associated Press Eric Tucker AP – Associated Press covers the FBI and the Justice Department for The...
US%E2%80%93Attorney%20General-Russia/id- fb8a4ff7984f4439a7e827204f431071 2/28/2017: Sessions says murder uptick threatens...
2/16/2017: Dems see disparity in handling of Clinton Russia inquiries http://apne.ws/2lXvd6s 2/10/2017: Trump’s comments l...
Eric Tucker AP News - Associated press

Eric Tucker AP – Associated Press covers the FBI and the Justice Department for The Associated Press in Washington.

Eric Tucker AP News - Associated press

  1. 1. Eric Tucker AP News - Associated Press Eric Tucker AP – Associated Press covers the FBI and the Justice Department for The Associated Press in Washington. Eric Tucker was born on (April 22, 1979) in Baltimore, Maryland. Eric Tucker is a Journalist for The Associated Press. Eric Tucker joined the Justice Department for The Associated Press in Washington. Please have a look some Eric Tucker Latest Work & Achievements and Eric Tucker News. 3/2/2017: Sessions steps aside from Russia probe under pressure http://hosted2.ap.org/APDEFAULT/3d281c11a96b4 ad082fe88aa0db04305/Article_2017-03-02- US%E2%80%93Attorney%20General-Russia/id- b160aa5ded4b40d1a216e58e6ee529bb 3/1/2017: Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016 http://hosted2.ap.org/APDEFAULT/3d281c11a96b4 ad082fe88aa0db04305/Article_2017-03-02-
  2. 2. US%E2%80%93Attorney%20General-Russia/id- fb8a4ff7984f4439a7e827204f431071 2/28/2017: Sessions says murder uptick threatens progress on crime http://apne.ws/2m1A7Un 2/25/2017: Comey in Middle of Political fray over Trump and Russians http://bit.ly/2mPrjQa 2/23/2017: Sessions: US to continue use of privately run prisons http://apne.ws/2notoEu 2/20/2017: AP, other media ask judge to order release of iPhone records http://apne.ws/2mK8jAV
  3. 3. 2/16/2017: Dems see disparity in handling of Clinton Russia inquiries http://apne.ws/2lXvd6s 2/10/2017: Trump’s comments likely to cause heartburn for US lawyers http://apne.ws/2l9kGb2 2/10/2017: New orders by Trump make law and order a key priority http://apne.ws/2kIt5By 2/6/2017: Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong http://www.seattletimes.com/nation- world/nation-politics/ap-fact-check-no-arrests- from-7-nations-in-travel-ban-nope/

